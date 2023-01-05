Fundamental Health with Paul Saladino, MD

211. The best labs to get and how to interpret them
This week, Paul breaks down his latest set of bloodwork from March 2023. He not only reviews his own levels and ratios, but gives you an idea of what blood work you may want to order, and how to interpret it.
00:04:20 Why you may consider getting your own blood work done
00:11:00 What Paul eats in a day
00:13:40 Fasting insulin & prolactin
00:19:55 Cortisol to DHEA-S ratio
00:27:42 Sex hormones & phlebotomy
00:37:35 DHT
00:40:35 How to help (or hurt) your testosterone
00:48:45 Uric acid & GGT
00:50:30 Hemoglobin A1c & Comp. Metabolic Panel
00:53:20 Urinalysis
00:54:50 Amenorrhea profile, Prostate-Specific Ag, IGF-1, Reverse T3, Vitamin D, Lipoprotein (a), C-Reactive Protein
00:58:17 TMAO: is it harmful?
00:59:25 Homocysteine, Magnesium, and TSH & Free T4
01:00:50 Lipids: do they matter?
01:05:20 CBC
01:06:20 Conclusions about blood work
01:07:45 NAFLD
Paul’s recommendations for what labs you should get:
CBC
Comprehensive Metabolic Panel
Fasting Insulin
PTH
Full thyroid panel, TSH, antibodies, Free T3, Free T4, Testosterone, Free Testosterone, Sex hormone LH, FSH, Prolactin, DHT, Estrogens, Progesterone, Preglinulone, Cortisol, DHEA-S, HSCRP, Liver enzymes, Lipid panel, (Coronary Artery Calcium Scan), PTH.
