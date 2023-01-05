Fundamental Health with Paul Saladino, MD

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Paul Saladino, MD
Health & FitnessMedicine
  213. Healing acne with diet: going animal-based with Shannen Michaela
    In this week's podcast, Paul sits down in person with Shannen Michaela, a well-known contortionist on social media who just happened to move to Costa Rica and is expecting her first child. Shannen shares her story from being a vegan in her teen years with acne and birth control struggles to now eating an animal-based diet to optimize fertility and overall health. They chat about the ethics of eating meat, why they think the government would be pushing an anti-meat agenda, and why they believe animal foods are optimal for all. 00:09:37 Podcast begins 00:11:37 Why do women fear meat? 00:17:42 Why would the government push the anti-meat agenda? 00:24:52 Shannen's journey from veganism to animal-based 00:39:37 The importance of connecting with our food 00:45:37 Shannen's current diet 00:48:07 Shannen's experience with pregnancy 00:50:22 Foot archery 01:01:07 Shannen's birth control story 01:11:07 What's next for Shannen? Social media and parenting 01:20:47 Paul's vegan journey
    5/1/2023
    1:30:52
  212. Skincare and sunscreen
    This week, Paul talks all about skin: how to take care of your skin, what you should and should not eat to have healthy, radiant skin, how to heal skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis and acne. He shares why the sun itself is highly beneficial for our skin and overall health, and although the sun deftly is not harming you, your sunscreen may be. 00:08:25 Skin as a major membrane 00:10:00 Sunlight for skin health 00:17:40 Why does mainstream medicine say all sunlight is bad? 00:20:00 How much sun should we be getting? 00:23:55 Seed oils, sunburn and skincare 00:36:15 Psoralens & phototoxic injury 00:40:05 What sunscreens to use (and avoid) 00:44:00 Foods to eat for skin health 00:49:45 Healing your acne 00:53:10 Recap References: Post-exposure persistence of nitric oxide upregulation in skin cells irradiated by UV-A: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-13399-4 INFLUENCE OF ULTRAVIOLET IRRADIATION UPON EXCRETION OF SEX HORMONES IN THE MALE1: https://academic.oup.com/endo/article-abstract/25/1/7/2772602?login=false Mayo Clinic Q and A: There's no such thing as a safe, healthy tan: https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-q-and-a-theres-no-such-thing-as-a-safe-healthy-tan/ Fat Intake and Risk of Skin Cancer in U.S. Adults: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29636341/ Lipid ingredients in moisturizers can modulate skin responses to UV in barrier-disrupted human skin in vivo: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22209282/ Melanoma and dietary lipids: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3110746/ Severe phototoxic burn following celery ingestion: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2221939/ Citrus Consumption and Risk of Cutaneous Malignant Melanoma in the Women's Health Initiative: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31335211/ Natural toxicants in human foods: psoralens in raw and cooked parsnip root: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7256284/ Effect of Sunscreen Application Under Maximal Use Conditions on Plasma Concentration of Sunscreen Active Ingredients: A Randomized Clinical Trial: https://www.docwirenews.com/latest-general-medical-news/effect-of-sunscreen-application-under-maximal-use-conditions-on-plasma-concentration-of-sunscreen-active-ingredients-a-randomized-clinical-trial/ Effect of vitamin E on the production of collagen, DNA and fibronectin in keratocytes in vitro: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3186193/ The Effect of Atopic Dermatitis and Diet on the Skin Transcriptome in Staffordshire Bull Terriers: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33178726/ Effect of kibble and raw meat diets on peripheral blood mononuclear cell gene expression profile in dogs: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29680397/
    4/24/2023
    56:01
  211. The best labs to get and how to interpret them
    This week, Paul breaks down his latest set of bloodwork from March 2023. He not only reviews his own levels and ratios, but gives you an idea of what blood work you may want to order, and how to interpret it. 00:04:20 Why you may consider getting your own blood work done 00:11:00 What Paul eats in a day 00:13:40 Fasting insulin & prolactin 00:19:55 Cortisol to DHEA-S ratio 00:27:42 Sex hormones & phlebotomy 00:37:35 DHT 00:40:35 How to help (or hurt) your testosterone 00:48:45 Uric acid & GGT 00:50:30 Hemoglobin A1c & Comp. Metabolic Panel 00:53:20 Urinalysis  00:54:50 Amenorrhea profile, Prostate-Specific Ag, IGF-1, Reverse T3, Vitamin D, Lipoprotein (a), C-Reactive Protein 00:58:17 TMAO: is it harmful? 00:59:25 Homocysteine, Magnesium,  and TSH & Free T4 01:00:50 Lipids: do they matter? 01:05:20 CBC 01:06:20 Conclusions about blood work 01:07:45 NAFLD Paul's recommendations for what labs you should get: CBC Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Fasting Insulin PTH Full thyroid panel, TSH, antibodies, Free T3, Free T4, Testosterone, Free Testosterone, Sex hormone LH, FSH, Prolactin, DHT, Estrogens, Progesterone, Preglinulone, Cortisol, DHEA-S, HSCRP, Liver enzymes, Lipid panel, (Coronary Artery Calcium Scan), PTH.
    4/17/2023
    1:16:29
  210. Is fasting worth it? With Georgi Dinkov
    This week, Paul has Georgi Dinkov back on the podcast for the third time to cover a plethora of topics: the benefits versus risks of carbohydrates, polyunsaturated fatty acids in cell membranes, the root causes of diabetes and cancer, and so much more. 00:08:45 Raising children in the modern world 00:10:10 Can we extend our lifespan through fasting and Metformin? 00:18:40 High intensity interval training and other kinds of exercise  00:24:10 Protein, glycine, and preventing sarcopenia  00:30:30 Inflammation and endotoxins 00:39:10 Stop fearing blood glucose levels 00:43:10 Downsides of fasting and how to obtain autophagy 01:01:05 Thoughts on metformin 01:10:03 What causes diabetes? 01:28:50 Polyunsaturated fats behave differently than saturated fats 01:32:54 The Rice Diet 01:40:32 Thoughts on exercise 01:43:20 Ketosis, fructose, and NAFLD References: Georgi's blog: haidut.me Animal-based vs. Ray Peat diet, a conversation with Georgi Dinkov: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/episode/7k9dZ2mrLtOA7nIgAOFdck?si=4bR9Rz7BRzK0xteZikBDZg⁠ Is animal-based the optimal human diet? A conversation with Georgi Dinkov: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/episode/5gJvY3NURMCLjhPW7sQTag?si=wm8g2hcoSi6UJg6iWn8BAQ⁠ Treatment of massive obesity with rice/reduction diet program: https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Treatment-of-massive-obesity-with-rice-reduction-An-Kempner-Newborg/af28cea1eb3f913c600264c06e09d39318ed5e75 Questions for Paul? Submit your question to be answered on the podcast at [email protected]
    4/10/2023
    1:51:17
  209. Why PEANUT BUTTER is one of the worst foods with Dave Asprey
    In this week's episode, Paul chats with member of the biohacking space and author, Dave Asprey. They touch on phytic acid, oxalates and seed oils, they deep dive into fructose, they explain why peanut butter is one of the worst foods for humans, and they share their differing views on whether coffee is beneficial. 00:11:10 Can vegetables be low inflammation? 00:19:05 Thoughts on phytic acid 00:27:00 The problem with chronic cardio 00:35:15 Why peanut butter is not good for you 00:42:45 What is a superfood? 00:44:45 A friendly debate about coffee 00:48:30 A conversation about fructose 00:57:22 Migraines and micronutrients 01:01:12 Thoughts on seed oils
    4/3/2023
    1:11:05

Fundamental Health with Paul Saladino, MD

Throughout my training and practice as a physician I have come to one very disappointing conclusion: Western medicine isn't helping people lead better lives. Now that I've realized this, I've become obsessed with understanding what makes us healthy or ill. I want to live the best life I can and I want to be able to share this knowledge with others so that they can do the same. This podcast is the result of my relentless search to understand the roots of chronic disease. I hope you'll join me on this journey.
