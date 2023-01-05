Fundamental Health with Paul Saladino, MD

212. Skincare and sunscreen

This week, Paul talks all about skin: how to take care of your skin, what you should and should not eat to have healthy, radiant skin, how to heal skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis and acne. He shares why the sun itself is highly beneficial for our skin and overall health, and although the sun deftly is not harming you, your sunscreen may be. 00:08:25 Skin as a major membrane 00:10:00 Sunlight for skin health 00:17:40 Why does mainstream medicine say all sunlight is bad? 00:20:00 How much sun should we be getting? 00:23:55 Seed oils, sunburn and skincare 00:36:15 Psoralens & phototoxic injury 00:40:05 What sunscreens to use (and avoid) 00:44:00 Foods to eat for skin health 00:49:45 Healing your acne 00:53:10 Recap References: Post-exposure persistence of nitric oxide upregulation in skin cells irradiated by UV-A: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-13399-4 INFLUENCE OF ULTRAVIOLET IRRADIATION UPON EXCRETION OF SEX HORMONES IN THE MALE1: https://academic.oup.com/endo/article-abstract/25/1/7/2772602?login=false Mayo Clinic Q and A: There's no such thing as a safe, healthy tan: https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-q-and-a-theres-no-such-thing-as-a-safe-healthy-tan/ Fat Intake and Risk of Skin Cancer in U.S. Adults: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29636341/ Lipid ingredients in moisturizers can modulate skin responses to UV in barrier-disrupted human skin in vivo: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22209282/ Melanoma and dietary lipids: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3110746/ Severe phototoxic burn following celery ingestion: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2221939/ Citrus Consumption and Risk of Cutaneous Malignant Melanoma in the Women's Health Initiative: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31335211/ Natural toxicants in human foods: psoralens in raw and cooked parsnip root: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7256284/ Effect of Sunscreen Application Under Maximal Use Conditions on Plasma Concentration of Sunscreen Active Ingredients: A Randomized Clinical Trial: https://www.docwirenews.com/latest-general-medical-news/effect-of-sunscreen-application-under-maximal-use-conditions-on-plasma-concentration-of-sunscreen-active-ingredients-a-randomized-clinical-trial/ Effect of vitamin E on the production of collagen, DNA and fibronectin in keratocytes in vitro: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3186193/ The Effect of Atopic Dermatitis and Diet on the Skin Transcriptome in Staffordshire Bull Terriers: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33178726/ Effect of kibble and raw meat diets on peripheral blood mononuclear cell gene expression profile in dogs: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29680397/