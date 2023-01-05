Motivation with Brendon Burchard

Get in-depth motivation, personal growth advice, and powerful life coaching from Brendon Burchard, the world's #1 high-performance coach.
How To Manage A Team
Managing a team can be incredibly challenging in the workplace but also rewarding for the manager and the entire team. By hiring the right people, setting clear goals and expectations, creating a positive work environment, and addressing challenges and conflict, you can effectively manage your team and achieve success. In this episode, listen to Brendon discuss some tips and strategies for managing a team effectively.
“The more that you can establish the rhythm to meet the objectives of the team the better. Always start with what you’re trying to do, build a rhythm, and then everything will fall into place.”
If you’re looking for tips on how to manage a team, this episode is for you!
1. Get the GrowthDay app for all your personal development in one place:
https://growthday.com
2. Read my bestselling book, High Performance Habits:
https://amzn.to/2vhf82C
3. Get the High Performance System online (the full course and assessment!):
https://www.growthday.com/hps
4. Get the Confidence Masterclass: https://www.growthday.com/confidence
5. Follow me on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/brendonburchard
5/3/2023
12:43
Persuasion Mastery
The concept of persuasion might have a slightly negative connotation in the world, but in reality, it is one of the most powerful tools you can use to connect with your audience to spread your message. By understanding the science of persuasion and mastering the art of communication, you can become a more effective and influential person. In this episode, we'll explore the power of persuasion and give you some practical tips on how to become a more persuasive communicator.
“The best way to ever persuade is always through metaphor. If you get someone to understand or connect with your metaphor, and they believe in that metaphor, they will believe in your suggestion.”
If you’re looking for tips on how to master the power of persuasion, this episode is for you!
5/1/2023
48:52
Mashup: Practical Steps You Can Take to Get Closer to Your Dreams
As high performers, we're always looking for solid ways to achieve our dreams better, faster, stronger. In this episode, Brendon shares a few ways that you can experience your dreams with more joy, connection, and effectiveness.
“There is no new idea in your life without a drop-list of things to stop doing. It’s the things that you aren’t going to do that help you do the new things you want to do.”
If you’re looking for tips on how to get closer to your dreams, this episode is for you!
4/28/2023
1:07:58
How to Master Your Calendar
Do you often feel like you have too many things on your calendar? Are you constantly finding yourself wishing there was more time in the day? Instead of wishing you had more time to get things done, try to reframe your circumstance and focus on deleting the things you're doing that aren't moving the needle. In this episode, listen to Brendon as he helps you discover how to set up your calendar to win every single month and year.
“You’ve got to know what you need to subtract and the other thing is to simplify. There aren’t that many things that you need to be doing, you feel like there are, but only 3 to 5 of them actually move the needle. As soon as you identify those things, pay attention to them and simplify.”
If you’re looking for tips on how to master your calendar, this episode is for you!
4/26/2023
10:29
9 Beliefs to Adopt For a Happier Life
The beliefs that we hold and believe are a key component to accessing and maintaining our happiness. Brendon often says that "The power plant doesn't have energy, it generates energy", and this means that we must be conscious in how our thoughts and actions are actively contributing to our happiness or the lack thereof. In this episode, discover 9 beliefs that you can practice to cultivate happiness in your life.
“If you’re a person who’s identity says you’re a healthy, positive, caring, goal oriented person, but you’re not congruent with that, then that is where misery comes in.”
If you’re looking for tips on how to live a more happier life, this episode is for you!
Brendon is the founder of GrowthDay and one of the most watched, followed, and quoted personal development trainers in history.
A #1 New York Times bestselling author, his books include The Motivation Manifesto, High Performance Habits, and Life's Golden Ticket.
Famed for his in-depth research and innovative curriculum for human behavior change, over 3 million people from 185 countries have taken Brendon’s online courses.
6 million people follow Brendon on social media. His videos have been viewed over 500 million times. His famous life quotes have now been shared over 1 billion times. His podcast, previously The Brendon Show, has over 100m downloads. Over 4m have subscribed to his newsletters - visit https://Brendon.com.
As the keynote motivational speaker for the largest companies and venues in the nation, Brendon speaks to over 50,000 people per year.
Oprah and O, the Oprah Magazine named Brendon "one of the most influential leaders in personal growth." Forbes named him "the world’s leading high performance coach." Larry King called him "the world’s leading life coach and motivational expert." Success Magazine featured Brendon on its cover twice, and ranks him as one the top success teachers of all time along with Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil, Tony Robbins, Tim Ferriss, and Deepak Chopra.
Brendon is a recipient of the Maharishi Award, a member of Oprah’s Super Soul 100, and an early investor in companies like Kajabi.com, Circle.so, and Community.com.
This podcast is sponsored by GrowthDay and part of the GrowthDay Podcast Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts.