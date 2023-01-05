Motivation with Brendon Burchard

How to Master Your Calendar

Do you often feel like you have too many things on your calendar? Are you constantly finding yourself wishing there was more time in the day? Instead of wishing you had more time to get things done, try to reframe your circumstance and focus on deleting the things you're doing that aren't moving the needle. In this episode, listen to Brendon as he helps you discover how to set up your calendar to win every single month and year. "You've got to know what you need to subtract and the other thing is to simplify. There aren't that many things that you need to be doing, you feel like there are, but only 3 to 5 of them actually move the needle. As soon as you identify those things, pay attention to them and simplify." If you're looking for tips on how to master your calendar, this episode is for you!