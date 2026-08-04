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Shameless Sex
Amy Baldwin and April Lampert| Pleasure Podcasts
Latest episode
552 episodes
- Happy Anal August! Anal sex is one of the most talked-about—and most misunderstood—sexual experiences. Some people absolutely love it, while for others it's a firm no. So what makes the difference? Is it preference, preparation, anatomy, or simply misinformation?
In this episode, we're joined by Alex Hall, co-founder and host of The Bottom's Digest, sexual health educator, and body autonomy advocate, to answer the questions people are often too embarrassed to ask.
We explore why anal sex feels pleasurable for some people, why it isn't for everyone, and how to approach it in a way that prioritizes comfort, communication, and consent. Alex shares practical advice for anyone who is curious about trying anal for the first time, including how to prepare physically and mentally for a more enjoyable experience.
No conversation about anal would be complete without talking about poop. We tackle the realities of digestive health, whether you should eat before anal sex, why diet and fiber can make such a difference, and simple preparation strategies that can help you feel more confident.
We also clear up the confusion around douching versus enemas, discussing when they may or may not be necessary and sharing safe, practical tips for anyone who chooses to douche.
Finally, Alex answers some of the most common questions listeners have: What should recovery look like afterward? Will your body "go back to normal?" How can you make longer sessions more comfortable? And is anal sex possible with larger partners?
Whether you're completely new to anal sex, looking to improve your experiences, or simply curious to learn more, this episode offers evidence-based information, practical guidance, and plenty of myth-busting—all with a judgment-free approach that centers pleasure, safety, and body autonomy.
About Alex Hall
Alex Hall is the co-founder and host of The Bottom's Digest, a platform dedicated to teaching people how to bottom safely while prioritizing pleasure from the mouth to the bum. He is a sexual health educator, butt and gut recipe developer, body autonomy activist, and proud husband to a fellow Scorpio. Born in Louisiana and raised in Houston, Texas, Alex draws on his Southern roots to make inclusive, approachable sex education accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or what they enjoy in the bedroom.
To learn more about Alex Hall:
Http://thebottomsdigest.com
http://youtube.com/@bottomsdigest
http://instagram.com/bottomsdigest
http://tiktok.com/@bottomsdigest
Come to our October 2026 Couple's retreats! Learn more and reserve your spot here: https://www.shamelesssex.com/retreat
Do you love us? Do you REALLY love us? Then order our book now! Go to shamelesssex.com to snag your copy
Support Shameless Sex by sending us gifts via our Amazon Wish List
Follow us on IG @shamelesssexpodcast
Other links:
Up-level your life and get at least 15% off any annual membership at http://masterclass.com/shameless
Get 45% off our favorite ethical (and educatonal) porn with code PLEASURE at http://erikalust.com — that’s Erika with a K
Get 10% off + free shipping with code SHAMELESS on Uberlube AKA our favorite lubricant at http://uberlube.com
Get 15% off the best sex toys with code SHAMELESSSEX at http://purepleasureshop.com
Work with some of our favorite sexual health and hormone specialists at https://swanmd.com + mention Shameless Sex for a discount
- This bonus episode was recorded during a fabulous female-led (meaning women make the first move) hedonism meets glamour cruise in the gorgeous Mediterranean put on by Killing Kittens. For six days and nights Amy and her parter taught workshops such as How to Pamper Your Partner, Oral Sex 101, Dirty Talk Murder Mystery, and more - all while visiting stunning locations such as Mallorca, Monte Carlo, Florence and Portofino.
This episode includes an interview with an adventurous couple who share their experiences on their first sexy cruise. From explorations in the dungeon to working with a professional Domme to making new friends, this episode gives you a sneak peak into what really goes on behind the scenes on a female-led hedonistic cruise - Killing Kittens Style.
To learn more about Killing Kittens and their upcoming offerings (they have a number of cruises coming up in 2027 including another Mediterranean voyage - only this time it goes to Croatia!):
https://kkcruise.com
https://www.killingkittens.com
See you on the next cruise!
Come to our October 2026 Couple's retreats! Learn more and reserve your spot here: https://www.shamelesssex.com/retreat
Do you love us? Do you REALLY love us? Then order our book now! Go to shamelesssex.com to snag your copy
Support Shameless Sex by sending us gifts via our Amazon Wish List
Follow us on IG @shamelesssexpodcast
Other links:
Get 10% off + free shipping with code SHAMELESS on Uberlube AKA our favorite lubricant at http://uberlube.com
Get 15% off our favorite sex toys with code SHAMELESSSEX at http://purepleasureshop.com
- Why are some people so against eating pussy? In this episode, we dive into the conversation happening around masculinity, pleasure, and what’s really behind people’s attitudes toward giving and receiving oral sex.
Amy and Shaun Galanos, love coach, The Love Drive podcast host, and writer, explore the “ROI” of being a generous, attentive lover — and why learning how to create pleasure can transform confidence, intimacy, and connection. Because great sex isn’t just about technique; it starts with how you show up, your willingness to communicate, and your ability to stay curious about your partner’s experience.
Shaun shares his journey of learning to love giving oral sex, while Amy opens up about her own journey of learning to love receiving it. Together, they unpack why some people don’t enjoy oral sex, what barriers might be getting in the way, and how we can approach pleasure with more openness and less pressure.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Why energy, presence, and emotional connection matter before any technique
A beginner-friendly anatomy lesson to better understand vulvar pleasure
Practical tips from both the giver and receiver perspectives
How to communicate your desires without shame or awkwardness
What to do when you want more oral sex from your partner
How to navigate situations where one partner isn’t interested
How to ask for changes in technique — like more pressure, less pressure, different pacing, or more variety — while keeping intimacy at the center
Shaun Galanos brings over a decade of experience helping people have more honest, playful conversations about sex, love, and dating. Through coaching, storytelling, and his work around emotional courage and modern masculinity, Shaun helps people embrace vulnerability, communicate their desires, and create deeper connections. Learn more about Shaun and listen to his fantastic podcast The Love Drive here: https://pod.link/1355859570
Check out his Substack: https://shaungalanos.substack.com
Follow him on IG @thelovedrive
Come to our October 2026 Couple's retreats! Learn more and reserve your spot here: https://www.shamelesssex.com/retreat
Do you love us? Do you REALLY love us? Then order our book now! Go to shamelesssex.com to snag your copy
Support Shameless Sex by sending us gifts via our Amazon Wish List
Follow us on IG @shamelesssexpodcast
Other links:
Get 10% off getting turned on by Drive Boost with code SHAMELESS at https://vb.health
Get 10% off + free shipping with code SHAMELESS on Uberlube AKA our favorite lubricant at http://uberlube.com
Get 15% off our favorite sex toys with code SHAMELESSSEX at http://purepleasureshop.com
- If you're curious about kink and BDSM but aren't sure where to begin, this episode is for you. Returning guest Ashley Randall (Irreverent Femme), a certified Sex, Intimacy, and Kink Coach and professional Dominatrix, joins us to explore what healthy, consensual kink really looks like—and why it can be a powerful path to deeper intimacy, trust, emotional connection, and personal healing.
Together, we unpack common myths about BDSM, discuss how to move beyond shame and stigma, and share practical advice for anyone interested in exploring kink safely and confidently. Whether you're completely new to BDSM or looking to deepen your understanding, this conversation offers an approachable, judgment-free introduction to building more authentic and connected relationships.
In this episode, we discuss:
Kink and BDSM for beginners
How to get started with BDSM safely
The foundations of consent, communication, and trust
What it really means to be dominant or submissive
Creating emotionally connected and deeply satisfying play
Removing shame and stigma around kink and alternative relationship dynamics
Practical tips for safe, sexy, and fulfilling exploration
Various popular kinks such as cuckolding and spanking
Ashley Randall, also known as Irreverent Femme, is a certified Sex, Intimacy, and Kink Coach and Dominatrix based in Los Angeles. Through her practice, Irreverent Love, she helps individuals and couples build confidence, deepen intimacy, and embrace the parts of themselves they've been taught to hide. Ashley is especially passionate about helping clients release shame around sexuality, BDSM, kink, and non-traditional relationship structures while creating richer relationships, stronger emotional connection, and more fulfilling sex lives.
To learn more go to http://irreverentcoaching.com
https://www.irreverentscents.com
IG: @IrreverentLoveCoaching
Come to one of our October 2026 Couples Retreats! Learn more and reserve your spot here: https://www.shamelesssex.com/retreat
Do you love us? Do you REALLY love us? Then order our book now! Go to shamelesssex.com to snag your copy
Support Shameless Sex by sending us gifts via our Amazon Wish List
Follow us on IG @shamelesssexpodcast
Other links:
Get 10% off getting soaking wet with code SHAMELESS at http://soakingwet.com
Get 10% off + free shipping with code SHAMELESS on Uberlube AKA our favorite lubricant at http://uberlube.com
Get 15% off our favorite sex toys with code SHAMELESSSEX at http://purepleasureshop.com
- What if alcohol isn't making you more confident... it's just making you care less? What is life like when you cultivate the confidence without altering yourself?
In this refreshingly honest (and often hilarious) episode, we're joined by Helen Masters, founder of Sober AF Dating, sober coach, speaker, and self-confessed recovering people-pleaser, to unpack everything we thought we knew about dating, confidence, sex, and sobriety.
Helen opens up about the experience that led her into coaching after surviving sexual assault and spending years believing alcohol was the secret ingredient to confidence, connection, and a good night out. It wasn't rock bottom that made her stop drinking—it was realizing she was tired of living somewhere in the middle.
Together, we dive into some of dating's biggest myths. Is alcohol the biggest catfish in modern dating? Why do so many of us mistake intoxication for confidence? And what really happens when you remove the liquid courage from flirting, first dates, and the bedroom?
We also get candid about the things nobody talks about: the first sober orgasm with a new partner, why sober flirting can actually save you months of wasted time, and how ditching alcohol often strips away the stories, excuses, and BS that get in the way of genuine connection.
Helen shares one of her most talked-about beliefs: "Women aren't addicted to wine—they're addicted to permission." We explore what that really means, how sobriety changes the dating experience for women and men in different ways, and the unexpected gifts women discover when they stop drinking.
You'll also hear why Helen sometimes coaches clients in pubs, the wide range of people she works with, and how her no-nonsense, straight-talking British humour helps people navigate everything from first-date nerves and body confidence to menopause, modern dating, and yes—even the kinky stuff.
If you've ever wondered what dating, intimacy, and confidence look like without alcohol—or you're simply curious whether sober really can be sexy—this episode is packed with laughs, honesty, and plenty of moments that might just change the way you think about connection.
About Helen Masters
Helen Masters is the founder and CEO of Sober AF Dating, a sober coach, speaker, and recovering people-pleaser who swapped hangovers for honesty. After more than two decades believing alcohol was the key to confidence, dating, and a good night out, she discovered something surprising: the real magic happened when she stopped drinking.
Known for her straight-talking British humour and her motto, "I'm not Willy Wonka—I don't sugarcoat sht,"* Helen is on a mission to show that sobriety doesn't make life smaller—it makes it bigger. Through coaching, speaking, and Sober AF Dating, she helps people build confidence, connection, and authentic relationships without needing liquid courage.
Contact Helen: helen@soberafdating.com
IG: @Soberafdating
Personal IG: @Thehelenmasters
TikTok: @SoberAFDating
Come to our October 2026 Couple's retreats! Learn more and reserve your spot here: https://www.shamelesssex.com/retreat
Learn more about Intimacy Rewired - Amy's 6-week online course for couples: https://intimacyrewired.com
Do you love us? Do you REALLY love us? Then order our book now! Go to shamelesssex.com to snag your copy
Support Shameless Sex by sending us gifts via our Amazon Wish List
Follow us on IG @shamelesssexpodcast
Other links:
Get 10% off boosting your load with code SHAMELESS at https://loadboost.com
Get 10% off + free shipping with code SHAMELESS on Uberlube AKA our favorite lubricant at http://uberlube.com
Get 15% off the best sex toys with code SHAMELESSSEX at http://purepleasureshop.com
Come to Hedonism meets Glamour Killing Kittens cruise: https://kkcruise.com
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About Shameless Sex
Amy is a Sex and Relationship Coach and Sex Educator with a passion for promoting unabashed, pleasure-focused sexuality education. April is a motivational speaker, sex toy mogul, as well as one of the leading women in the sex-toy industry. April and Amy combined forces to create the Shameless Sex Podcast, inspiring radical self-love, sexual empowerment, and shame-free intimacy with a playful twist sharing real life experiences and tell all details. Visit www.shamelesssex.com for more. Shameless Sex is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts. For network details, contact cameron@pleasurepodcasts.comPodcast website
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