Amy Baldwin and April Lampert| Pleasure Podcasts
Amy is a Sex and Relationship Coach and Sex Educator with a passion for promoting unabashed, pleasure-focused sexuality education. April is a motivational speak... More
  • #327 Bringing in a Third (AKA Threesomes) - with Alicia and Erwan Davon
    Why is the idea of bringing in a third on a lot of people's ultimate fantasy list? How can people know if a threesome is right for them? What are some of the benefits for adding another person into your partnered play? How can threesomes go awry? What are some of the most common missteps people make? What are some tips for fun, successful, pleasurable threesomes? And how can people find that magical unicorn? Repeat guests Alicia and Erwan answer all of this and more. About our guests: Erwan and Alicia Davon have become the go- to experts for those seeking a higher level of relationship support. Erwan is the founder, senior teacher and president of San Francisco based The Davon Method. Together with Alicia, who has a Masters in Psychology and training as a therapist, they specialize in supporting singles in getting into passionate and successful relationships, and helping couples take their relationships to new heights of romance and intimacy.  Based in the SF Bay Area, Erwan and Alicia provide a high end boutique service that gives their clients an effective way to enhance their relationships. They offer all of their coaching and classes online and support students all over the world.  To learn more text Alicia at (415) 308 9580, click here or visit their website: www.davonmethod.com Find them on IG and Tik Tok @davonmethod
    5/2/2023
    1:13:44
  • #326 Orgies, Play Parties, and the "Birthday Club" - with Reid Mihalko
    What is the "Birthday Club" and why is it a great opportunity to ask for your erotic desires? Why is it so challenging for people to put together or find sex aka play parties? What are the best ways to ask for your own "Birthday Club", as well as organize one for yourself, yours lover(s) or friends? Repeat guest and dear friend Reid Mihalko shares all this and more. About out guest: As seen on NETFLIX' "Chelsea Does..." alongside Chelsea Handler, Reid Mihalko (he/him) of ReidAboutSex.com is an internationally known sex and relationship geek who helps adults create more self-esteem, self-confidence, and greater health and accountability in their relationships and sex lives using an inspiring mixture of humor, personal stories, keen insight, and comprehensive sexual health information.  In early 2018, some very brave people came forward during #MeToo sharing harms that Reid had caused them. Reid stepped down from teaching and initiated a restorative justice-based accountability process to address his misconduct and make amends if and where possible. The formal, year-long process along with Reid's apology and resources were shared publicly and can be found at TinyURL.com/reidaccountability. Going forward, Reid's projects and appearances will include pointing people towards resources and experts on restorative and transformative justice-based accountability processes. Reid's workshops and college lectures have been attended by over 60,000 people from all over the globe. He has appeared in media such as Oprah's Our America With Lisa Ling on OWN, NETFLIX, Montel, Dr. Phil's The Doctors on CBS, Bravo's Miss Advised, Fox News, in Newsweek, Seventeen, GQ, The Washington Post, and in thirteen countries and at least seven languages. Reid is also founder of Sex Geek Summer Camp, Sex Geek Conservatory, and Sex Geek School for Gifted Sex Geeks, which help sex educators learn valuable business skills that allow them to reach more people with greater ease, transform more lives, and make a better living as sexperts. Follow @ReidAboutSex on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
    4/25/2023
    1:18:33
  • Bonus Episode: Why You Need to Listen to a Mother and her Son Talking about "The Best Orgasms of Their Lives"
    When was the last time you had a sex talk with a parent? This week, we are sharing a hilarious clip from podcast Sex Talk With My Mom, a favorite from our Pleasure Podcasts network. Cam Poter and his mom KarenLee Poter have a weekly sex talk to make the most uncomfortable conversations comfortable. On their comedy show, they talk about everything that a mom and son don’t typically talk about, from smoking hash under a glass to anal mishaps. In this clip, they share about the best orgasms of their lives. Check out the full episode on the Sex Talk With My Mom podcast: Episode 422 The Best Orgasms of Our Lives. We promise you will be highly entertained :)
    4/21/2023
    16:53
  • #325 Foot Fetishes, BDSM and Kink with Mae Ling, The Adorable Domme
    What is the difference between fetish and kink? Why are some penis-owners into wearing women's underwear or clothing? What about foot fetishes, "littles" play and wearing diapers, bellybutton fetishes, humiliation play and more? Why are they into it? And why do you love your job working as The Adorable Domme? About our guest: Mae Ling, aka Miss Mae Ling is the Adorable Domme. She is an international Dominatrix, fetish content model/producer who creates custom butt plugs. With her performance art background combined with kink and BDSM, she has taught workshops and performed around the world on the art of connecting with people with and without the use of words. Bringing fun to the strict BDSM realm, she guides others on how to play again. To learn more visit missmaeling.com
    4/18/2023
    1:05:27
  • #324 Surrogate Partner Therapy (formerly Sexual Surrogacy) - with Lou Sanfillipo
    What is Surrogate Partner Therapy (formerly known as Sexual Surrogacy)? Is it anything like Helen Hunt in the movie The Sessions? Is it all about sex or is there more to it? How does working with a Surrogate Partner help people? And how can people find or work with a Surrogate Partner? About our guest: Lou Sanfillipo (she/her) is a human of several hats in the world of healthy sex. She has been an active surrogate partner since her training in 2015 and is also a licensed therapist. Lou is excited about her transition to private practice where she can also supervise Surrogate Partner Therapy for her esteemed surrogate colleagues. She is dedicated to advancing the field of SPT through her work with the EMBRACE Resource Group and is particularly passionate about increasing diversity in the field. A self-proclaimed sex nerd, Lou is always seeking knowledge through books, trainings, and interpersonal connections. To learn more go to embracespt.org
    4/11/2023
    1:09:27

About Shameless Sex

Shameless Sex

Amy is a Sex and Relationship Coach and Sex Educator with a passion for promoting unabashed, pleasure-focused sexuality education. April is a motivational speaker, sex toy mogul, as well as one of the leading women in the sex-toy industry. April and Amy combined forces to create the Shameless Sex Podcast, inspiring radical self-love, sexual empowerment, and shame-free intimacy with a playful twist sharing real life experiences and tell all details.
