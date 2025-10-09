Ep. 9: Nate Illingsworth - Changing Your Life and Hunts Through Fitness
In this episode of In Pursuit, Rich sits down with fitness trailblazer, Nate Ilingsworth, to explore how transforming your body can revolutionize your life and your hunts. Nate shares his journey of harnessing fitness to boost resilience, sharpen focus, and conquer the challenges of the wild. Packed with practical advice and inspiring stories, this episode delivers a powerful blueprint for leveling up your performance in the field and beyond!
1:02:45
1:02:45
Ep. 8: Spike Camp - Andy Galpin Recap and What We Learned from an Unsuccessful September
In this Spike Camp episode, Rich and Byrd sit down to unpack their latest hunts in Idaho and Wyoming. From brutal early mornings and carb-loading on Pop-Tarts to chasing bulls through rugged country, the guys break down what went right, what went wrong, and what it taught them. They talk fitness carryover from the barn to the backcountry, how lack of sleep and nutrition can crush you in the field, and why patience might be the hardest weapon to master. Along the way there's plenty of camp banter—acorns vs. "ay-corns," beard debates, and stories of close calls that will stick with you long after the season ends. It's a raw look at hunting, resilience, and brotherhood—because sometimes the biggest takeaway from the mountains isn't an elk on the ground, but the lessons you bring back with you.
44:47
44:47
Ep. 7: Dr. Andy Galpin - Fueling for the Hunt with Human Performance Science
In this episode of In Pursuit Rich sits down with renowned human performance scientist Andy Galpin to unpack the science of fueling for the hunt. Andy dives into cutting-edge strategies for optimizing nutrition, recovery, and endurance to conquer the demands of western hunting. Blending practical tips with high-performance insights, this episode delivers the tools you need to power up for the wild. Tune in for a dynamic mix of science, grit, and hunting wisdom that'll elevate your game!
55:44
55:44
Ep. 6: Spike Camp - Zach Sieler Recap and What Perseverance Can Bring
In this Spike Camp episode, the team reflects on their conversation with Zach Sieler and dives deep in how his NFL style training translates to the the backcountry.
44:34
44:34
Ep. 5: Zach Sieler - Advocating for the Outdoors, Playing in the NFL, and the Underdog Mentality
In this episode of In Pursuit Rich sits down with NFL standout Zach Sieler to share his passion for the outdoors and how it fuels his life on and off the field. From advocating for conservation to thriving as an underdog in the high-stakes world of professional football, Zach reveals how his hunting roots and relentless mindset drive his success. Join Rich for a hard-hitting conversation packed with grit, heart, and inspiration for anyone chasing their goals in the wild or beyond!
In Pursuit is your definitive guide to fitness and performance in the wild. Hosted by Rich Froning, four-time CrossFit Games champion and founder of CrossFit Mayhem. This show goes beyond the hunt, diving into what drives us to test our limits in the backcountry and beyond. Each episode features raw, wide-ranging conversations with athletes, hunters, doctors, and thought leaders, from the gym to the lab to the wilderness, connecting the grit of mountain hunting to the pursuit of something deeper: purpose, resilience, and human potential in the wild.