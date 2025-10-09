Ep. 5: Zach Sieler - Advocating for the Outdoors, Playing in the NFL, and the Underdog Mentality

In this episode of In Pursuit Rich sits down with NFL standout Zach Sieler to share his passion for the outdoors and how it fuels his life on and off the field. From advocating for conservation to thriving as an underdog in the high-stakes world of professional football, Zach reveals how his hunting roots and relentless mindset drive his success. Join Rich for a hard-hitting conversation packed with grit, heart, and inspiration for anyone chasing their goals in the wild or beyond! Connect with Rich Froning MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips Subscribe to The MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTubeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.