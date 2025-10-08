Turning Points: Navigating Mental Health

How do we redefine who we are as we grow older? This episode explores how aging — including retirement, physical changes, and shifts in cognition — can shape our sense of self. We’ll look at the emotional and psychological impact of big life transitions, like stepping away from a job after 40+ years, and how ageism can influence the way we see ourselves and others.But it’s not all loss — it’s also about growth. We’ll talk to a professional who can shed light on the range of identity changes that come with aging, both challenging and empowering. Then, we’ll hear from someone who’s lived through a major turning point, sharing how aging became a gateway to self-discovery, new purpose, and even joy.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Turning Points is BACK for another season! | S5E0
Turning Points is BACK for another season! | S5E0

This season on Turning Points, we're diving deep into the mental health journeys that come with growing older. These are stories of resilience, reinvention, and the turning points that reveal who we really are. Join host Frantzces Lys for intimate conversations about loneliness, isolation, friendship, and the commitment to putting mental and emotional well-being first - no matter what stage of life you're in.
Embracing the End: The Role of End-of-Life Doulas | S4E5
Embracing the End: The Role of End-of-Life Doulas | S4E5

Host Frantzces Lys explores the profound impact of end-of-life doulas with two deeply personal stories involving the death of a family member.First, David Duffin, a high school teacher, reflects on his experience working with a doula during his sister's final days and how this support helped his family navigate the emotional complexities of end-of-life care. Next, Frantzces speaks with Dawn Walsh, a death educator and the inaugural executive director of Lily House, who shares how the loss of her mother inspired her journey into end-of-life care. Together, David and Dawn offer poignant insights into how doulas provide comfort, hope and acceptance during life's most challenging moments.
Unmasking Diagnoses Later in Life: Autism and ADHD in Adults | S4E4
Unmasking Diagnoses Later in Life: Autism and ADHD in Adults | S4E4

Host Frantzces Lys explores the stories of adults who discovered their autism or ADHD and their overlap (sometimes called "AuDHD") later in life. With a compelling lineup of guests, she discusses the challenges and unique perspectives of living with these conditions, shining a light on how they shape everyday experiences. Frantzces first speaks with Grace Oribhabor, a high school teacher and advocate, whose late-life diagnosis has inspired her advocacy and personal growth. Grace's story highlights the importance of embracing one's unique traits and seeking support.Next, Frantzces is joined by Dr. Thor Bergerson, founder of ADHD Boston and a leading expert on ADHD and co-occurring disorders. Dr. Bergerson offers insights into diagnostic barriers, misconceptions, and the benefits of a holistic approach to managing ADHD.Finally, Frantzces converses with Eric, a journalist and mental health advocate who shares his journey with ADHD and autism. Eric's experiences provide a powerful testament to resilience and self-discovery.
Understanding and Overcoming PTSD in Women | S4E3
Understanding and Overcoming PTSD in Women | S4E3

Host Frantzces Lys explores the multifaceted nature of trauma, the barriers to recovery, and the critical role of community support in fostering healing and resilience. We unpack the nuances of PTSD,, particularly in the context of sexual trauma, with experts Dr. Tara Galovski and Sharon Imperato, as well as survivor and advocate Kate Speer.Kate Speer, a survivor and advocate, shares her personal journey of resilience and the importance of celebrating small victories in the healing process. Her powerful narrative underscores the necessity of believing survivors and the transformative power of self-efficacy.Dr. Tara Galovski, a seasoned psychologist specializing in trauma, sheds light on the physiological and psychological responses to trauma, emphasizing the chronic nature of untreated PTSD. She explains the nuances between PTSD, offering insights into effective treatments like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).Sharon Imperato, representing the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC), highlights the essential services provided by her organization. From a 24-hour hotline to legal advocacy and confidential counseling, BARCC's comprehensive support system aims to dismantle barriers that prevent survivors from seeking help.Through these rich and informative conversations, Frantzces explores the multifaceted nature of trauma, the barriers to recovery, and the critical role of community support in fostering resilience.
A commitment to putting mental and emotional well-being first can be a turning point in life. From developing a mindfulness practice to redefining ambition and success, hear the multitude of ways people can put their mental health first — and why each method is effective in its own way.