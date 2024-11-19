Parts Work: How Different Parts of Us Show Up in Our Lives

Parts Work: How Different Parts of Us Show Up in Our Lives

Although we may look our numeric age on the outside, we actually have many different parts or versions of ourselves within us. Using somatic Parts Work, also known as IFS or inner child healing, Sarah is going to show you how these different parts can inhabit our experience to influence the way we show up in our daily lives.When we come to the aid of these younger parts and give them the love, safety, attunement, and protection they didn't receive in the past, it creates what Sarah calls internal co-regulation, so that we can begin spending more time moving through the world as our confident, capable adult self.Episode Highlights00:00 Intro00:23 What is Parts Work?04:37 Holistic Healing is Like a Web09:35 Each Part Has a Different Autonomic Tone16:17 Vulnerable Parts and Protective Parts22:44 Real Life Examples of Parts Show Up in Our Lives28:21 The Difference Between Young Parts and Adult Self33:34 How Do We Bring Together Fragmented Parts?37:20 All Parts of You Make Sense39:49 Focus on the Loudest Part First43:11 How to Deal with Multiple Parts Without Feeling Overwhelmed49:41 Two Ways to Create Internal Safety01:00:12 A Common Misconception About Real Love Important Keywords:Parts Work - The therapeutic practice of differentiating from and coming to the aid of the younger parts of ourselves that fragment off of us and develop when we've experienced a trauma or overwhelm in the past. Under the umbrella of Parts Work, Internal Family Systems is the most well-known modality.Younger Part - This is any part that is younger than what our current numeric age is now. It can be a vulnerable part or a protective part.Most Vulnerable Part - This is a younger part that experienced a trauma or overwhelming event(s) where they were left helpless, unsupported and unsafe and remain stuck in the perpetual pain of that experience.Protective Part - This is often a younger part of us that developed in order to protect the most vulnerable parts from that pain, and might look like being "the do-er," perfectionism, procrastination, etc.Nervous System Regulation - The process of managing the body's stress response and guiding your self-protective system to internal safety, which helps to resolve trauma, promote balance and wellbeing, and navigate life's challenges with greater ease.Regulating Resource: Tools or activities that discharge or get rid of activation in the body, helping to bring our system back into safety, rest, and regulation.Trauma Resolution: The process of healing from past trauma by addressing and releasing trapped energy and incomplete physical responses from the body.Embodiment: The practice of being fully present in and connected to your body and the sensations and feelings present within it, which is crucial for nervous system regulation and emotional healing.