unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver

From selling jewelry in Tennessee living rooms to headlining arenas across America, Leanne Morgan's path to success took 25 years, and it's a story every woman in midlife needs to hear. The comedian and actress sits down with Dr. Mary Claire Haver for a funny and deeply honest conversation about what it really takes to thrive after 50. Leanne shares how severe perimenopause symptoms nearly derailed everything, why one nurse practitioner became her lifesaver, and how going viral in her fifties changed the trajectory of her entire career. She also shares her sleep hacks for touring, why she refuses to stop talking about menopause and testosterone on stage, what she tells her daughters about taking care of their bodies, and why relationships, not retirement, are the secret to a vibrant, joyful healthspan. From her Netflix sitcom to her sold-out tours to presenting at the Emmys, Leanne's journey is proof that your best work, your biggest breakthroughs, and your most joyful years can happen in your fifties and beyond. If you've ever felt invisible, exhausted, or like you've missed your window, this conversation will remind you it's never too late.