3221: Hidden Thallium, Hormone Testing, Folic Acid vs. Methyl Folate, Detox Reactions, Elbow Pain After Exercise, Low Resting Heart Rate (HouseCall)

Chris: My heavy metals test showed elevated thallium but my water is fine. What hidden unknown foods/sources is this coming from? Anonymous: Hello, I've tested my hormones but didn't know it should be done by a saliva test. I'm wondering if I can still make something out of the results of the female hormones I tested in this way? Or are these results completely off? They've tested FSH, LH, prolactin, estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, DHEA-S, TSH and cortisol.. I understand it is not the same as with a saliva test, but hopefully it still means something? What should I look into , to understand the levels? I know Equlife offers tests, but you don't ship here, unfortunately.. Thank you for your help Anonymous: Hi, I've been listening to a lecture from a naturopath about folic acid & methyl folate.. apparently all the studies about it closing the neural tube of the fetus were done on folic acid, not the methylated form. It apparently only makes sense to take methyl folate if you have the MTFHR mutation, otherwise you can actually feel worse on it and better on folic acid (non methylated). I know you say methylated folate is better but I'm wondering why, if all the 4research of its efficacy for fétus development is done on no methylated folate? Thanks for the explanation Mel: Hi Dr. Cabral - thanks for your zest for all you do! I have an undiagnosed autoimmune condition and completed your 21-day detox a few months back, which was pretty uneventful without any noticeable side effects. After the detox, I had a rough stressful patch, and my diet went off the rails. So before beginning the Para Support protocol I'd like to do, I thought doing a 7-day detox would be a good idea to make sure my body was ready to handle it. The first day of the detox, however, my body reacted differently - it felt like it was on edge and dysregulated in a sense: my neuropathy flared up in an uncomfortable way, dizziness kicked in, my muscles got sore and fatigued, and my breathing felt more labored. Why would this only happen during my 2nd detox, and what can I do to remedy it? Patrick: Hey doc ! Huge long time fan. I'm a very active 50 year old male. I'm always either hitting the gym or playing sports about 5 days a week . Last week I didn't have time for the gym so I exercised at my house doing allot of push ups, dips and band exercises this is nothing new I do it all the time. Last week the day after doing this I now have horrible elbow pain it feels like it's getting dislocated everytime i move my arm and put any type of pressure on it at all . Any tiype of rehab you can suggest would be great thanks Rickardo: I have had great benefits in doing your Detox quarterly. however, i have noticed that after about 5-6 days, my resting heart rate drops to low 50's (usually I am in the 70's). I have even had it reach as low as 48. Any reason as to why this is? While i am quite healthy, i am certainly no athlete. Note i do have chronic stress which i am working on improving (which has shown through cortisol levels when i tested). Is the detox / fast perhaps a little too much for me considering i have been suffering from anxiety / high stress over a prolonged period of time, and hence why heart rate decreases to low 50's? Note i did a heart test through my GP and it came back with no issues. Also note after getting off the fast, my resting heart rate eventually returns to 70's. thank you so much!