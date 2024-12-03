Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Cabral Concept
Listen to The Cabral Concept in the App
Listen to The Cabral Concept in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Cabral Concept

Podcast The Cabral Concept
Dr. Stephen Cabral
The Cabral Concept by Dr. Cabral was created for you, the health conscious individual looking to discover the little known factors to ideal wellness, weight los...
More
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthKids & Family

Available Episodes

5 of 3311
  • 3224: 5 Simple Ways to Ease Digestion & Bloating with Meals (TWT)
    There’s always a root cause to what’s troubling you...     However, sometimes you need immediate relief while you work on uncovering the underlying issue.     So today, we’re going to discuss what to do if you’re struggling with weak digestion and I’ll share how to alleviate the symptoms you’re experiencing as you work toward identifying the root cause of your digestive concerns.      Join me on today’s Cabral Concept 3224, where I outline the 5 simplest ways to ease digestion and reduce bloating during meals. Enjoy the show and let me know your thoughts!   - - - For Everything Mentioned In Today's Show: StephenCabral.com/3224 - - - Get a FREE Copy of Dr. Cabral's Book: The Rain Barrel Effect - - - Join the Community & Get Your Questions Answered: CabralSupportGroup.com - - - Dr. Cabral’s Most Popular At-Home Lab Tests: > Complete Minerals & Metals Test (Test for mineral imbalances & heavy metal toxicity) - - - > Complete Candida, Metabolic & Vitamins Test (Test for 75 biomarkers including yeast & bacterial gut overgrowth, as well as vitamin levels) - - - > Complete Stress, Mood & Metabolism Test (Discover your complete thyroid, adrenal, hormone, vitamin D & insulin levels) - - - > Complete Food Sensitivity Test (Find out your hidden food sensitivities) - - - > Complete Omega-3 & Inflammation Test (Discover your levels of inflammation related to your omega-6 to omega-3 levels) - - - Get Your Question Answered On An Upcoming HouseCall: StephenCabral.com/askcabral - - - Would You Take 30 Seconds To Rate & Review The Cabral Concept? The best way to help me spread our mission of true natural health is to pass on the good word, and I read and appreciate every review!  
    --------  
    13:43
  • 3223: Don’t Let This Hold You Back in Life (MM)
    People often say we all have the same 24 hours, but I don’t believe that to be true...   There are phases in life when you have more time and others when you have less and it’s important not to compare yourself to someone who may not have the same commitments or responsibilities as you do.   That said, I do believe that most of us can carve out 30 minutes a day to work toward a goal.    And if you can find that time, I truly believe you can accomplish any goal you set for yourself!   So join me on today’s Cabral Concept 3223, where I share the exact strategy I use to ensure I reach my goals each year. Enjoy the show, and let me know your thoughts!   - - - For Everything Mentioned In Today's Show: StephenCabral.com/3223 - - - Get a FREE Copy of Dr. Cabral's Book: The Rain Barrel Effect - - - Join the Community & Get Your Questions Answered: CabralSupportGroup.com - - - Dr. Cabral’s Most Popular At-Home Lab Tests: > Complete Minerals & Metals Test (Test for mineral imbalances & heavy metal toxicity) - - - > Complete Candida, Metabolic & Vitamins Test (Test for 75 biomarkers including yeast & bacterial gut overgrowth, as well as vitamin levels) - - - > Complete Stress, Mood & Metabolism Test (Discover your complete thyroid, adrenal, hormone, vitamin D & insulin levels) - - - > Complete Food Sensitivity Test (Find out your hidden food sensitivities) - - - > Complete Omega-3 & Inflammation Test (Discover your levels of inflammation related to your omega-6 to omega-3 levels) - - - Get Your Question Answered On An Upcoming HouseCall: StephenCabral.com/askcabral - - - Would You Take 30 Seconds To Rate & Review The Cabral Concept? The best way to help me spread our mission of true natural health is to pass on the good word, and I read and appreciate every review!  
    --------  
    21:25
  • 3222: Root Cause of Hair Loss, Snapping Elbow, Which Lab to Start With, Taking Mg and Zn Together, Bunions, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia (HouseCall)
    Thank you for joining us for our 2nd Cabral HouseCall of the weekend! I’m looking forward to sharing with you some of our community’s questions that have come in over the past few weeks…   Erica: Hi Dr. Cabral. I wanted to ask about hair loss. I have a female friend in her 30s who is starting to wake up with a lot of hair on her pillow and on her bed after sleeping. Where would you start to look for the underlying root causes of this? Thank you.     Patrick: Hey dr. Huge fan thanks so much for all you and your team do. I have another elbow question for you I went And got an X-ray and it showed some ostiophytes and I have snapping elbow which is affecting my rom Ofcorse all they said was cortisone shot and pills . I’m very active and enjoy exercising so I’d love to know the best therapy and supplements to do. Thanks     Montas: Hi Dr Cabral, Thank so much for this life saving information you provide in order to take our health. For the past 5 years, I have been suffering a lot with back pain, joint pain, and all part of my body. I went from doctor to doctor, they can’t really help me and it’s obvious because they didn’t train to go to the root cause of a symptomatic disease. I have been diagnosed with TB and spent 6 months for the treatment but after 1 year this left me with more diseases. I sweat a lot night and day, I have noise in my stomach eating or not, I strangely lose pounds instead of gaining. What’s the first lab test you would recommend me to do to? I can’t afford big 5. Thank you!     Lara: Hi, dr. Cabral.. I'm wondering if any of the following contradicting information is true: you have to be taking Mg and Zn together for better absorption and the other is, don't take them together because Zn can block Mg absorption.. I found the same for Iron and Calcium - that they should be taken 4h away from Mg so they don't block its absorption.. please clarify, so we know how to properly take these supplements.. thank you so much! happy healing, everyone!     An: hi Dr. Cabral thank you for all you do. I have a quick question now that I'm 70 I have bunions that are starting to bother me. I've had them for years but now that I'm heavy into pickleball they're starting to hurt. I see noninvasive bunion fixes and I'm just wondering what your thoughts are on those are they worth it or is that just a scam?     Audrey: Hello! Appreciate all of your insight - you are a wealth of knowledge! I'm a 32 year old that has had idiopathic thrombocytopenia since I had my child 5 years ago. Just wondering what labs you recommend for this and how to improve the numbers. Thanks!   Thank you for tuning into this weekend’s Cabral HouseCalls and be sure to check back tomorrow for our Mindset & Motivation Monday show to get your week started off right! - - - Show Notes and Resources: StephenCabral.com/3222 - - - Get a FREE Copy of Dr. Cabral's Book: The Rain Barrel Effect - - - Join the Community & Get Your Questions Answered: CabralSupportGroup.com - - - Dr. Cabral’s Most Popular At-Home Lab Tests: > Complete Minerals & Metals Test (Test for mineral imbalances & heavy metal toxicity) - - - > Complete Candida, Metabolic & Vitamins Test (Test for 75 biomarkers including yeast & bacterial gut overgrowth, as well as vitamin levels) - - - > Complete Stress, Mood & Metabolism Test (Discover your complete thyroid, adrenal, hormone, vitamin D & insulin levels) - - - > Complete Food Sensitivity Test (Find out your hidden food sensitivities) - - - > Complete Omega-3 & Inflammation Test (Discover your levels of inflammation related to your omega-6 to omega-3 levels) - - - Get Your Question Answered On An Upcoming HouseCall: StephenCabral.com/askcabral - - - Would You Take 30 Seconds To Rate & Review The Cabral Concept? The best way to help me spread our mission of true natural health is to pass on the good word, and I read and appreciate every review!  
    --------  
    19:57
  • 3221: Hidden Thallium, Hormone Testing, Folic Acid vs. Methyl Folate, Detox Reactions, Elbow Pain After Exercise, Low Resting Heart Rate (HouseCall)
    Welcome back to our weekend Cabral HouseCall shows! This is where we answer our community's wellness, weight loss, and anti-aging questions to help people get back on track! Check out today's questions:    Chris: My heavy metals test showed elevated thallium but my water is fine. What hidden unknown foods/sources is this coming from?   Anonymous: Hello, I’ve tested my hormones but didn’t know it should be done by a saliva test. I’m wondering if I can still make something out of the results of the female hormones I tested in this way? Or are these results completely off? They’ve tested FSH, LH, prolactin, estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, DHEA-S, TSH and cortisol.. I understand it is not the same as with a saliva test, but hopefully it still means something? What should I look into , to understand the levels? I know Equlife offers tests, but you don’t ship here, unfortunately.. Thank you for your help     Anonymous: Hi, I’ve been listening to a lecture from a naturopath about folic acid & methyl folate.. apparently all the studies about it closing the neural tube of the fetus were done on folic acid, not the methylated form. It apparently only makes sense to take methyl folate if you have the MTFHR mutation, otherwise you can actually feel worse on it and better on folic acid (non methylated). I know you say methylated folate is better but I’m wondering why, if all the 4research of its efficacy for fétus development is done on no methylated folate? Thanks for the explanation     Mel: Hi Dr. Cabral - thanks for your zest for all you do! I have an undiagnosed autoimmune condition and completed your 21-day detox a few months back, which was pretty uneventful without any noticeable side effects. After the detox, I had a rough stressful patch, and my diet went off the rails. So before beginning the Para Support protocol I'd like to do, I thought doing a 7-day detox would be a good idea to make sure my body was ready to handle it. The first day of the detox, however, my body reacted differently - it felt like it was on edge and dysregulated in a sense: my neuropathy flared up in an uncomfortable way, dizziness kicked in, my muscles got sore and fatigued, and my breathing felt more labored. Why would this only happen during my 2nd detox, and what can I do to remedy it?     Patrick: Hey doc ! Huge long time fan. I’m a very active 50 year old male. I’m always either hitting the gym or playing sports about 5 days a week . Last week I didn’t have time for the gym so I exercised at my house doing allot of push ups, dips and band exercises this is nothing new I do it all the time. Last week the day after doing this I now have horrible elbow pain it feels like it’s getting dislocated everytime i move my arm and put any type of pressure on it at all . Any tiype of rehab you can suggest would be great thanks     Rickardo: I have had great benefits in doing your Detox quarterly. however, i have noticed that after about 5-6 days, my resting heart rate drops to low 50's (usually I am in the 70's). I have even had it reach as low as 48. Any reason as to why this is? While i am quite healthy, i am certainly no athlete. Note i do have chronic stress which i am working on improving (which has shown through cortisol levels when i tested). Is the detox / fast perhaps a little too much for me considering i have been suffering from anxiety / high stress over a prolonged period of time, and hence why heart rate decreases to low 50's? Note i did a heart test through my GP and it came back with no issues. Also note after getting off the fast, my resting heart rate eventually returns to 70's. thank you so much!!     Thank you for tuning into today's Cabral HouseCall and be sure to check back tomorrow where we answer more of our community’s questions!    - - - Show Notes and Resources: StephenCabral.com/3221 - - - Get a FREE Copy of Dr. Cabral's Book: The Rain Barrel Effect - - - Join the Community & Get Your Questions Answered: CabralSupportGroup.com - - - Dr. Cabral’s Most Popular At-Home Lab Tests: > Complete Minerals & Metals Test (Test for mineral imbalances & heavy metal toxicity) - - - > Complete Candida, Metabolic & Vitamins Test (Test for 75 biomarkers including yeast & bacterial gut overgrowth, as well as vitamin levels) - - - > Complete Stress, Mood & Metabolism Test (Discover your complete thyroid, adrenal, hormone, vitamin D & insulin levels) - - - > Complete Food Sensitivity Test (Find out your hidden food sensitivities) - - - > Complete Omega-3 & Inflammation Test (Discover your levels of inflammation related to your omega-6 to omega-3 levels) - - - Get Your Question Answered On An Upcoming HouseCall: StephenCabral.com/askcabral - - - Would You Take 30 Seconds To Rate & Review The Cabral Concept? The best way to help me spread our mission of true natural health is to pass on the good word, and I read and appreciate every review!  
    --------  
    20:27
  • 3220: Stelo CGM, Focus on What Matters, Antibiotics & Sepsis, Exercise & Cancer (FR)
    Welcome back to this week’s Friday Review where I can’t wait to share with you the best of the week!     I’m looking forward to reviewing:     Stelo CGM (product review) Focus on What Matters (book review) Antibiotics & Sepsis (research) Exercise & Cancer (research)     For all the details tune into this week’s Cabral Concept 3220 – Enjoy the show and let me know what you thought!   - - - For Everything Mentioned In Today's Show: StephenCabral.com/3220 - - - Get a FREE Copy of Dr. Cabral's Book: The Rain Barrel Effect - - - Join the Community & Get Your Questions Answered: CabralSupportGroup.com - - - Dr. Cabral’s Most Popular At-Home Lab Tests: > Complete Minerals & Metals Test (Test for mineral imbalances & heavy metal toxicity) - - - > Complete Candida, Metabolic & Vitamins Test (Test for 75 biomarkers including yeast & bacterial gut overgrowth, as well as vitamin levels) - - - > Complete Stress, Mood & Metabolism Test (Discover your complete thyroid, adrenal, hormone, vitamin D & insulin levels) - - - > Complete Food Sensitivity Test (Find out your hidden food sensitivities) - - - > Complete Omega-3 & Inflammation Test (Discover your levels of inflammation related to your omega-6 to omega-3 levels) - - - Get Your Question Answered On An Upcoming HouseCall: StephenCabral.com/askcabral - - - Would You Take 30 Seconds To Rate & Review The Cabral Concept? The best way to help me spread our mission of true natural health is to pass on the good word, and I read and appreciate every review!  
    --------  
    20:51

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Cabral Concept

The Cabral Concept by Dr. Cabral was created for you, the health conscious individual looking to discover the little known factors to ideal wellness, weight loss, and anti-aging. We uncover the root causes of why you're feeling stuck and unable to attain your goals and the action steps needed to live the life you always dreamed of. Plus, every day I answer your natural health wellness, weight loss, mindset, product review, and longevity questions. By following the Cabral Concept of "Change Your Body - Change Your Life," our community believes that by first rebalancing your body and mind, you will then be motivated to conquer any goals you set for yourself in life. I look forward to sharing these real world, proven, holistic strategies with you straight from my Boston Naturopathic, Ayurvedic, and Functional Medicine practice!
Podcast website

Listen to The Cabral Concept, The Peter Attia Drive and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Cabral Concept: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:46:41 AM