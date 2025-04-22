Powered by RND
We're Out of Time
Richard Taite
  • How Tim Medvetz Turned Pain Into Purpose | The Heroes Project
    🎙️ In this fearless episode of We're Out of Time, host Richard Taite sits down with legendary adventurer, former Hells Angel, and founder of The Heroes Project—Tim Medvetz. From outlaw biker to Everest climber, Tim’s journey is one of brutal transformation, resilience, and purpose. 💥 After a near-fatal motorcycle accident left him shattered and barely alive, Tim found himself at rock bottom—until a book and a spark of ambition set him on a path to the world’s highest peaks. With unshakable grit, he defied every prognosis, trained in the Himalayas and Thailand, and eventually summited Mount Everest—not once, but twice. 🗻 But the real story begins after the climb. Tim’s mission evolved: helping wounded veterans find their strength through extreme mountaineering. Through The Heroes Project, he gives those who've sacrificed everything a second chance at purpose, pride, and personal victory. 💬 This isn’t just a conversation—it’s a raw, unfiltered look into pain, purpose, and the power of the human spirit to rise, rebuild, and inspire. 👇 Tap in for links, resources, and more: 🔗 All things Richard Taite, We're Out of Time, and Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa:https://linktr.ee/richardtaite 📧 Reach out to Tim Medvetz or support The Heroes Project:[email protected]://www.theheroesproject.org 📌 Key moments and highlights from this epic journey below ⬇️Intro 00:00 Tim's History Of Substance Use 01:26 Living Fast & The Hells Angeles 04:42 The accident that CHANGES Tim's Life 07:20 How did the accident lead to climbing Mount Everest? 14:16 Why did Tim turn back when he was almost at the peak of Mount Everest? 19:00 How visiting injured Veterans changed Tim's life forever 30:04 Why helping others is the best thing we can do for ourselves 36:40 How can YOu help The Heroes Project? 48:32
    51:07
  • AD: PURE Creativity And Not Getting Lost in Todays World
    🎙️ In this unfiltered episode of We're Out of Time, host Richard Taite sits down with rapper, YouTuber, and social media powerhouse AD—a dynamic voice who's built his brand through hustle, heart, and hard-earned wisdom.🔥 Together, they dive into what really drives AD, how growing up in Compton, California, shaped his path away from trouble, and why he believes raw, honest conversations are the most powerful form of therapy. 💬 This is more than just an interview—it's a deep, no-holds-barred look at identity, resilience, and the power of speaking your truth. 👇 Tap in for links, resources, and more:🔗 All things Richard Taite, We're Out of Time, and Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa: https://linktr.ee/richardtaite🔗 Follow and explore more from AD: https://linktr.ee/iitsad 📌 Key moments and highlights from this unforgettable convo below ⬇️Intro 00:00 NEWS On AD's upcoming music drop 01:42 AD "try and freestyle everything" 03:38 AD on substance use 04:42 AD on the current Rap Scene 10:02 Maintaining your self-worth on social media 15:12AD on being a father 17:10 Feelings aren't always reality 20:02 Surround yourself with those you love 25:37Being of service to others 35:05
    36:46
  • Mattox: The Kid Who Went Viral and Shook the Game
    He had a mic, a SoundCloud account, and a fidget spinner — then the internet lost its mind. In this raw episode of We're Out of Time with Richard Taite we dive into how Mattox exploded out of nowhere, backed by the gritty underground rap scene. From viral fame to being raised by a teen mom who had him at just 14, this is the wild, unfiltered story of a kid who turned internet chaos into a career. Buckle up — you don’t want to miss this ride. For all things Richard Taite, the We're Out Of Time podcast, and Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa: https://linktr.ee/richardtaite For more on Mattox: https://www.instagram.com/mattox/Key moments from this conversation with Mattox & Richard Taite. Intro 00:00 Turning Life Around 01:00Mattox's upcoming projects 03:55 Mattox goes viral at 11 years old 05:46 Bronny James helps Mattox's song go viral 14:59 "They don't speak English, but they knew the words to my songs!" 24:08 Mattox's relationship with his mom 32:22Going viral with a fidget spinner 35:42 Underground Rap Scene and substance issues 41:00 Mattox's advice for inspiring artists 51:30
    54:19
  • Nick Thune Inspiring Sobriety & Comedy Stand Out
    Join comedian Nick Thune for a raw and hilarious conversation about his journey to sobriety—how it’s reshaped his comedy, strengthened his family, and transformed him as a father. With his signature wit, Nick shares deeply personal insights, proving that even life’s toughest moments can come with a punchline. Don’t miss this compelling episode of We're Out of Time with Richard Taite.For all things Richard Taite, the We're Out Of Time podcast, and Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa: https://linktr.ee/richardtaiteIf you, or a loved one, are struggling with drug and alcohol issues please contact us:https://www.1callplacement.org/For more on Nick Thune:https://www.nickthune.com/Key moments from this conversation with Nick Thune & Richard Taite. Intro 00:00 "I heard your sober? Who told you?" 01:03I can handle this. I couldn't 02:49Nick's depths of addiction 08:54Fear of not being funny sober 12:25Clear minded in sobriety 15:25Nick on talking with his on about drinking and substances 22:4815 Minutes of fame 30:33Sober & Present father 39:20Nick, a pro snowboarder? 44:31
    46:57
  • I Was Raised By My Grandmother To Avoid Street Life
    Experience rapper Xanman like never before as he opens up about the challenges he's faced—from a tough upbringing to the obstacles he's determined to overcome today. Hear his powerful story and be inspired on the We're Out of Time podcast with Richard Taite.For all things Richard Taite, the We're Out Of Time podcast, and Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa: https://linktr.ee/richardtaitehttps://www.1callplacement.org/For more on Xanman:https://www.instagram.com/xanservinKey moments from this conversation with Xanman & Richard Taite. Intro 00:00Xanman's childhood 01:23Xanman's Grandma His Biggest Supporter. Relationship with parents 03:03Troubles as a young man 07:50Chef's EYES POP out over how much money?! 07:57Why should families have Narcan? 09:40What substances does Xanman struggle with? 23:42Why must we forgive ourselves for wrongdoings? 31:40Xanman asks Richard about building a financial future 35:01Xanman on the origins of his facial hair style 45:15Xanman encourages a substance-free lifestyle based on experience 48:10Xanman on addiction in his family 54:00#
    1:04:17

About We're Out of Time

The Fentanyl crisis is screaming at us to WAKE UP and make critical changes NOW! It is the single deadliest drug threat in the nation and every day families are losing their sons, daughters, husbands and wives, unnecessarily. It's enough. This crisis is reaching a level of catastrophe and we're out of time. We delve into all things addiction, substance use disorders, mental health ... nothing is off limits.
