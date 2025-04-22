AD: PURE Creativity And Not Getting Lost in Todays World

🎙️ In this unfiltered episode of We're Out of Time, host Richard Taite sits down with rapper, YouTuber, and social media powerhouse AD—a dynamic voice who's built his brand through hustle, heart, and hard-earned wisdom.🔥 Together, they dive into what really drives AD, how growing up in Compton, California, shaped his path away from trouble, and why he believes raw, honest conversations are the most powerful form of therapy. 💬 This is more than just an interview—it's a deep, no-holds-barred look at identity, resilience, and the power of speaking your truth. 👇 Tap in for links, resources, and more:🔗 All things Richard Taite, We're Out of Time, and Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa: https://linktr.ee/richardtaite🔗 Follow and explore more from AD: https://linktr.ee/iitsad 📌 Key moments and highlights from this unforgettable convo below ⬇️Intro 00:00 NEWS On AD's upcoming music drop 01:42 AD "try and freestyle everything" 03:38 AD on substance use 04:42 AD on the current Rap Scene 10:02 Maintaining your self-worth on social media 15:12AD on being a father 17:10 Feelings aren't always reality 20:02 Surround yourself with those you love 25:37Being of service to others 35:05