🎙️ In this fearless episode of We're Out of Time, host Richard Taite sits down with legendary adventurer, former Hells Angel, and founder of The Heroes Project—Tim Medvetz. From outlaw biker to Everest climber, Tim’s journey is one of brutal transformation, resilience, and purpose. 💥 After a near-fatal motorcycle accident left him shattered and barely alive, Tim found himself at rock bottom—until a book and a spark of ambition set him on a path to the world’s highest peaks. With unshakable grit, he defied every prognosis, trained in the Himalayas and Thailand, and eventually summited Mount Everest—not once, but twice. 🗻 But the real story begins after the climb. Tim’s mission evolved: helping wounded veterans find their strength through extreme mountaineering. Through The Heroes Project, he gives those who've sacrificed everything a second chance at purpose, pride, and personal victory. 💬 This isn’t just a conversation—it’s a raw, unfiltered look into pain, purpose, and the power of the human spirit to rise, rebuild, and inspire. 👇 Tap in for links, resources, and more: 🔗 All things Richard Taite, We're Out of Time, and Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa:https://linktr.ee/richardtaite 📧 Reach out to Tim Medvetz or support The Heroes Project:[email protected]
://www.theheroesproject.org 📌 Key moments and highlights from this epic journey below ⬇️Intro 00:00 Tim's History Of Substance Use 01:26 Living Fast & The Hells Angeles 04:42 The accident that CHANGES Tim's Life 07:20 How did the accident lead to climbing Mount Everest? 14:16 Why did Tim turn back when he was almost at the peak of Mount Everest? 19:00 How visiting injured Veterans changed Tim's life forever 30:04 Why helping others is the best thing we can do for ourselves 36:40 How can YOu help The Heroes Project? 48:32