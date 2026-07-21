For years, Arnold carried a notepad everywhere. And the man who built the Arnold Classic alongside him said it was the very thing holding him back.

In this episode, Arnold tells the story of a two-minute phone call and a piece of advice from his friend Jim Lorimer that sounded like a joke at first. It led him to a realization that stings: half the things he wrote down never actually got done. The list wasn't keeping him organized. It was quietly wearing him out.

From there, Arnold breaks down what really is procrastination and why it has almost nothing to do with laziness or running out of time. He shares the uncomfortable truth about "getting ready to start," the trap that looks exactly like productivity.

Then he goes back to a teenager in a small Austrian town, staring up at a goal so big it should have frozen him, and the one small thing he did instead, every single day.

"The Arnold Method To Defeating Procrastination." Two moves. That's all this takes. Arnold lays out both and how to make them a part of your life.

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