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241 episodes
- Every week, hundreds of you write in to the Arnold's Pump Club newsletter saying the same thing: you're confused and don't know where to start. Arnold's answer is going to sting a little.
After 60 years in this industry, Arnold has heard every version of "there's too much conflicting information." So this week he's done being polite about it. He argues that almost everyone reading this already knows exactly what to do — and that the researching, the overthinking, and the endless hunt for the perfect plan are all covering up something else entirely. He names what's really keeping you stuck, why it has nothing to do with knowledge, and the one move that ends the confusion for good.
Tired of fitness and nutrition plans that don't work? Sign up for The Pump Club app with the 7-day risk-free trial at thepump.app.
If you'd like to join Arnold's Pump Club and receive his free daily newsletter, you can sign up with this link: https://arnoldspumpclub.com/
Production and Marketing: https://penname.co/
- A weekend of watching soccer left Arnold with a theory about why so many people quit right before it matters.
With the US and Austria both knocked out of the World Cup, Arnold still couldn't stop watching because the game revealed a bigger lesson most people miss: 90% of a soccer match is failure. The missed shots, the cut-off passes, the runs that go nowhere. And that failure isn't the flaw in the game — it's the entire point. It's what creates the suspense, the drama, the joy of not knowing. We've been trained to see everyone else's wins and none of their misses — and it's warping how we handle our own.
In this episode, Arnold makes the case that failure isn't the obstacle standing between you and the life you want. It might be the whole point. If you've ever taken one shot, missed, and frozen, this one will change how you look at the next one.
Tired of fitness and nutrition plans that don't work? Sign up for The Pump Club app with the 7-day risk-free trial at thepump.app.
If you'd like to join Arnold's Pump Club and receive his free daily newsletter, you can sign up with this link: https://arnoldspumpclub.com/
Production and Marketing: https://penname.co/
- In one week, Arnold welcomed hundreds of Pump Club members to his childhood home in Thal, helped convene world leaders at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, and got back on set filming The Kellys. People kept noticing the same thing about his teams in every setting — world leaders, CEOs, and Pump Club members alike: they were always laughing. When an ambassador overheard Arnold tell his crew "we know that nothing matters," his reaction said it all.
But Arnold isn't dismissing the work. He's drawing the line most people can't: the difference between what actually matters and the ego-driven busywork people pile on to look important and feel busy. Stressing over who sits where, who speaks when, what happens at what time — none of it serves the mission, and all of it drains the energy and joy out of the people doing it. Arnold's challenge is to catch yourself in the moments you're taking something far more seriously than it deserves, and laugh at it. Because the real secret to getting more done isn't grinding harder. Arnold explains why, and what to do instead.
Tired of fitness and nutrition plans that don't work? Sign up for The Pump Club app with the 7-day risk-free trial at thepump.app.
If you'd like to join Arnold's Pump Club and receive his free daily newsletter, you can sign up with this link: https://arnoldspumpclub.com/
Production and Marketing: https://penname.co/
- Everyone wants the big moment. The before-and-after photo. The day the scale finally moves, the day someone notices, the day you catch your reflection and barely recognize the person staring back. Arnold wanted it too. But standing in his mother's garden in Thal — the same ground where he pulled his first deadlifts as a skinny kid with enormous dreams and not much else — he couldn't shake a harder truth.
The big moment is a myth.
In this episode, Arnold takes apart the fantasy of the single transformative day and replaces it with something far less glamorous and far more powerful: fitness works exactly like investing. There's no get-rich-quick plan that actually holds up, not with money and not with your body. The people who win aren't the ones who found a secret. They're the ones who understood that small amounts, put in consistently, compound into something enormous.
But he explains the moment everything changes, and how you can use that to accomplish anything.
Tired of fitness and nutrition plans that don't work? Sign up for The Pump Club app with the 7-day risk-free trial at thepump.app.
If you'd like to join Arnold's Pump Club and receive his free daily newsletter, you can sign up with this link: https://arnoldspumpclub.com/
Production and Marketing: https://penname.co/
- For years, Arnold carried a notepad everywhere. And the man who built the Arnold Classic alongside him said it was the very thing holding him back.
In this episode, Arnold tells the story of a two-minute phone call and a piece of advice from his friend Jim Lorimer that sounded like a joke at first. It led him to a realization that stings: half the things he wrote down never actually got done. The list wasn't keeping him organized. It was quietly wearing him out.
From there, Arnold breaks down what really is procrastination and why it has almost nothing to do with laziness or running out of time. He shares the uncomfortable truth about "getting ready to start," the trap that looks exactly like productivity.
Then he goes back to a teenager in a small Austrian town, staring up at a goal so big it should have frozen him, and the one small thing he did instead, every single day.
"The Arnold Method To Defeating Procrastination." Two moves. That's all this takes. Arnold lays out both and how to make them a part of your life.
Tired of fitness and nutrition plans that don't work? Sign up for The Pump Club app with the 7-day risk-free trial at thepump.app.
If you'd like to join Arnold's Pump Club and receive his free daily newsletter, you can sign up with this link: https://arnoldspumpclub.com/
Production and Marketing: https://penname.co/
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About Arnold's Pump Club
Welcome to the positive corner of wellness! Arnold's Pump Club is a daily podcast by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Thanks to a helpful machine he trained, Arnold shares 3 tips from his daily newsletter each day, and in just 5 minutes, you'll have the support, information, and inspiration you need to live a healthier life. This daily digest helps make sense of the research that matters, shares workouts and healthy recipes, and delivers motivation straight from Arnold. It's the perfect way to get your mind right; because where the mind goes, the body follows.Podcast website
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