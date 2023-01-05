Welcome to the positive corner of wellness! Arnold's Pump Club is a daily podcast by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Thanks to a helpful machine he trained, Arnold share... More
#23: Is Canola Oil Making Us Fat and Unhealthy?
Word has it if you mention "seed oils" on social media, you'll get a strong response about how they are the real cause of the obesity epidemic. But what does the science say? On this episode, Arnold works with his editor in chief, Adam Bornstein, to take a deeper look at canola oil, which is frequently cited as a primary driver of weight gain, inflammation, and heart disease. While ultra-processed foods are a problem, the issue with canola oil is not as clear as it seems. And, you'll also hear from this week's member of the week, Cathy S, and her incredible story of overcoming cancer.
5/4/2023
10:00
#22: The Shocking Cost of Motivation
Going to the gym is a struggle for many people. But, how much money do you think it would take for someone to start working out consistently? A new study examined the question, and the results are worth a conversation (and will leave you shocked by the number). Arnold will also discuss new research that shows a positive mindset is even more powerful than you think. And, if you love running, you'll learn about a study that shows how to improve running economy and overall performance.
5/3/2023
7:15
#21: How Much Coffee Is Too Much Coffee?
Coffee is linked with many health benefits, including a longer lifespan and helping prevent diseases like cancer. But, much of the research suggests you need to drink a lot of coffee to experience the benefits. So, is there something as too much coffee? Arnold will share a study that breaks down if you might be at risk. He'll also explore the science of how some people seem to stay lean no matter what they eat. And he'll end the episode with a story about how nice guys finish first.
5/2/2023
6:35
#20: Monday Motivation: You Need A Mirror
We hear a lot about how the world is angrier and more negative today. It’s clear that social media algorithms boost our worst impulses. But Arnold argues we can't simply blame the internet. On this episode, you'll learn Arnold's thoughts about creating a more positive world, and how much of the anger and negativity is the byproduct of something we can control. You'll also learn about a new study that can help you fight back against dementia and stroke, and an incredible workout that only requires one piece of equipment -- or a backpack.
5/1/2023
8:05
#19: The 4-1-1 on Training
Few people know more about training than Arnold Schwarzenegger. But when you think about his advice, you probably imagine lots of tips about adding more weight and becoming stronger. But, in this episode, you'll learn that building muscle and adding strength isn't always about how many pounds you can lift. Arnold will share two techniques that will make your workouts much harder, even though they might require you to use less weight. You'll also hear about an incredible comeback story from the member of the week, and discover the cooking tool that can make meals more delicious and save you time.
