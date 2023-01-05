Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Exploring the inner workings of the brain and the body with the brightest minds in wellness, medicine, and mindset.
Health & FitnessAlternative HealthHealth & FitnessMedicine

  • Leaving The Cult Of Wokeness and Breaking Free Of Self-Censorship with Africa Brooke
    This episode is brought to you by InsideTracker and AirDoctor.Today on The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru sits down with Africa Brooke to unpack her open letter that went viral titled “Why I'm leaving the cult of wokeness” and why having the courage to speak our truth is key to chasing our dreams and finding happiness.In this episode, Africa and Dhru discuss what we sacrifice from self-censorship and why we need layered and nuanced thinking in a convoluted social climate. Africa shares the limitations of binary thinking, how to approach the past with compassion, and why dehumanizing those who don’t share the same opinions is counterproductive to making progress. Africa Brooke is a London-based consultant, writer, strategist, international speaker, and life coach. She is the host of the Beyond the Self podcast and specializes in helping public figures, entrepreneurs, teams, and individuals with personal or professional challenges related to self-censorship and other forms of self-sabotage. Africa’s work focuses on encouraging people to rewire their mindsets using an ethical psychology-based approach. She aims to help her clients understand what it means to be solidified in their opinions and how to effectively communicate and find their voice within the world’s complex social climate.In this episode, Dhru and Africa dive into:-Africa’s open letter that went viral (2:34)-Embodying nuance as a key theme in Africa’s letter (13:39)-Rising above the “you’re either with us or against us” narrative (16:29)-How Dhru’s upbringing influences his worldview (20:33)-Finding relief and hope in being honest with yourself (26:42)-Defining cultural appropriation versus cultural appreciation (32:20)-Key lessons Africa has learned from coaching individuals (43:36)-The ways that self-censorship gets in the way of happiness (49:03)-What we sacrifice when we censor ourselves (56:52)-The power of changing your mind (1:06:35)-Using a social filter to foster deeper connections to yourself and others (1:08:56)-Downfalls of the radical honesty movement (1:11:26)-Navigating gray areas, nuance, and self-censorship (1:20:06)-Where to follow Africa’s work (1:26:23)Also mentioned in this episode:-An open letter: why I'm leaving the cult of wokeness by Africa Brooke-Beyond the Self with Africa Brooke-Email Africa Brooke with a story of self-censorship at [email protected] For more on Africa Brooke, follow her on Instagram @africabrooke or through her website, africabrooke.com.AirDoctor is an affordable and efficient way to create clean air in your home. Right now, AIR Doctor Pro is offering my community $300 off of their air purifier. That's 50% off their normal price! Visit drhyman.com/filter to redeem today.InsideTracker provides detailed nutrition and lifestyle guidance based on your individual needs. Right now, they’re offering my podcast community 20% off. Just go to insidetracker.com/DHRU to get your discount and try it out for yourself. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    1:30:15
  • A Radical And Controversial Approach To Starving Cancer By Cutting Off Its Two Primary Fuel Sources With Dr. Thomas Seyfried
    This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers Sleep Breakthrough, LMNT, and Levels.Today on The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru sits down with cancer researcher and scientist Dr. Thomas Seyfried to discuss the underlying causes of cancer and why addressing metabolic dysfunction is a very important and often overlooked area of its prevention and treatment. Dr. Thomas Seyfried is an American professor of biology, genetics, and biochemistry at Boston College. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1976 and did his postdoctoral fellowship at the Yale University School of Medicine.Dr. Seyfried has over 150 peer-reviewed publications, and his research focuses primarily on the mechanisms driving cancer, epilepsy, and neurodegenerative diseases and calorie-restricted ketogenic diets in their prevention and treatment. He is the author of Cancer as a Metabolic Disease.In this episode, Dhru and Dr. Seyfried dive into:-Beliefs about the origins of cancer not accepted by the mainstream (0:00)-What cancer is and why it’s so pervasive today (2:43)-Metabolic health as a driver of cancer (11:16)-The discovery of glucose fermentation and oxidative stress and their link to cancer (15:26) -Conventional cancer treatment: could it be causing more harm than good? (24:00)-Mitochondrial damage and cancer (34:18)-The ketogenic diet as a promising anticancer intervention (38:00)-Dr. Seyfried’s research and case studies (50:48)-Limitations in conventional cancer treatment (55:00)-Diet and lifestyle strategies for cancer prevention (1:06:01)-Navigating cancer resources, testing, and treatments (1:28:28)-Invasive vs noninvasive tools for cancer detection (1:35:05)Also mentioned in this episode:-Otto Warburg, the scientist who discovered the link between oxidative stress, glucose fermentation, and cancer-Cancer as a Metabolic Disease-The press-pulse therapeutic strategy for cancer management For more on Dr. Thomas Seyfried, check out his website, tomseyfried.com.For a limited time, you can get 10% off Sleep Breakthrough and a free bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough when you buy two or more! Go to sleepbreakthrough.com/dhru and use code dhru10 at checkout to redeem this offer.Right now, LMNT is offering my listeners a free sample pack with any purchase. That's eight single-serving packets FREE with any LMNT order. This is a great way to try all eight flavors or share LMNT with a salty friend. Get yours at DrinkLMNT.com/DHRU.By leveraging biosensors like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), Levels provides real-time feedback on how diet and lifestyle choices impact your metabolic health. Right now, Levels is offering my listeners two free months of their Levels Membership. Head on over to levels.link/DHRU to learn more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    2:02:56
  • The Top Vices And Addictions Preventing Us From Getting Fit And Happy With Scott Galloway
    This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers Sleep Breakthrough, Joovv, and Pique Life. Today on The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru sits down with Scott Galloway, a bold leader who is willing to speak out about the injustices of modern society and offer solutions for how to unlock a healthier, happier, fitter you. Scott Galloway is a professor of marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business, a public speaker, podcast host, author, and serial entrepreneur known for being a big thinker. He is a New York Times bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, and his latest book, Adrift: America in 100 Charts. Scott's media empire reaches millions through his two podcasts, The Prof G and Pivot, his No Mercy / No Malice newsletter, and his YouTube channel. In this episode, Dhru and Scott dive into:-Top vices that get in the way of people being happy (2:33)-How being hard on yourself impacts the kindness you spread to others (5:23)-Why it’s hard for people to forgive themselves (14:45)-How social media culture and modern society work against us (16:05)-Building self-confidence, health, and financial freedom (22:40)-The Crisis of Men (25:40)-The SCAFA approach for breaking free from depression, despair, and health (33:45)-Sounding the alarm about our broken food and healthcare system (38:31)-Solutions to making positive change within the political system (44:29)-Final thoughts: leaning into kindness and friendly debate for progression (51:05)Also mentioned in this episode:-Adrift: America in 100 Charts (newest book)-The Prof G Pod-The Pivot podcast-No Mercy / No Malice newsletter-The Prof G Show YouTube channelFor a limited time, you can get 10% off Sleep Breakthrough and a free bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough when you buy two or more. Go to sleepbreakthrough.com/dhru and use code dhru10 at checkout to redeem this offer.Enhance your health with Joovv’s red and infrared LED light therapy. Right now, Joovv is offering an exclusive deal on your first order. Head over to Joovv.com/dhru and apply my code DHRU at checkout. Right now, you can enjoy 15% off Pique’s Pu’er tea bundle plus free shipping FOR LIFE. You’ll also get a bonus pouch with 12 of Pique’s other premium teas. Head to piquelife.com/dhru and treat yourself to the highest-quality tea on the market. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    52:23
  • 4 Powerful Hacks To Help You Cut Cravings And Get Your Energy Back With The Glucose Goddess Jessie Inchauspé
    This episode is brought to you by WHOOP, InsideTracker, and BON CHARGE.Today on The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru sits down with Jessie Inchauspé—but you may know her by her wildly popular Instagram account, Glucose Goddess. In this episode, Jessie shares her revolutionary approach to balancing blood sugar and how to implement it while still having the freedom to mindfully indulge in the foods we love.Jessie Inchauspé is on a mission to translate cutting-edge science into easy tips to help people improve their physical and mental health. She’s the founder of Glucose Goddess, where she teaches life-changing food habits to hundreds of thousands of people. She holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from King's College London and a master of science degree in biochemistry from Georgetown University.  In her first book, Glucose Revolution, Jessie shares her startling discovery about the essential role of blood sugar in every aspect of our lives, from cravings to fertility, and the surprising hacks to optimize it while still eating the foods we love. Jessie’s newest book, The Glucose Goddess Method, explains how to put her glucose hacks into action and is set to be released on May 2, 2023. In this episode, Dhru and Jessie dive into:-Why we should care about glucose (2:31)-Symptoms of glucose imbalances (4:03)-Common sources of glucose spikes (14:33)-Factors that affect glucose besides food (23:16)-Have a savory breakfast over a sweet one (31:57)-Movement for blood glucose control (40:52)-How to use vinegar to hack your blood glucose (53:02)-Strength training and muscle mass for better blood sugar control (1:07:03)-The link between low blood sugar and panic attacks (1:16:53)-The veggie starter to curb glucose spikes (1:21:20)-Jessie’s philosophy about dessert (1:32:36)Also mentioned in this episode:-Preorder Jessie’s new book, The Glucose Goddess Method here. -The science behind Glucose Goddess-Could This Simple Hack Reduce Anxiety and Panic Attacks? (episode 194 with Dr. Kristen Allott)For more on Jessie, follow her on Instagram @glucosegoddess, or through her website, glucosegoddess.com.WHOOP is a personalized digital fitness tracker and health coaching platform that monitors your physiology 24/7 and provides personalized recommendations based on what your body needs. To get yours, go to join.whoop.com and get 15% off your membership with code DHRU15.InsideTracker provides detailed nutrition and lifestyle guidance based on your individual needs. Right now, they’re offering my podcast community 20% off. Just go to insidetracker.com/DHRU to get your discount and try it out for yourself.BON CHARGE is a holistic wellness brand with a HUGE range of evidence-based products to optimize your life. Right now, my community can go to boncharge.com/DHRU and use coupon code DHRU to save 15%. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    1:55:13
  • How Toxins, Infections, And Gut Permeability Are Driving Our Epidemic Of Autoimmune Disease With Dr. Akil Palanisamy
    This episode is brought to you by Cozy Earth, BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough, and Levels. Today on The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru sits down with Dr. Akil Palanisamy to discuss why there’s been such an explosion in autoimmune disease and how certain insults in our modern-day society—like heavy metals, pesticides, poor diet, and chronic stress—could be to blame. Dr. Akil is a renowned Integrative Medicine practitioner who combines conventional medicine with holistic approaches like Functional Medicine and Ayurveda. He is a Harvard graduate and received his MD from the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Akil completed his residency training at Stanford University and a fellowship in Integrative Medicine with Dr. Andrew Weil at the University of Arizona. He has authored two books, The Paleovedic Diet and The TIGER Protocol which is set to be released on May 9th. In this episode, Dhru and Dr. Akil dive into:-The recent explosion in autoimmune disease (2:26)-Top toxins that contribute to autoimmunity (6:26)-How to combat toxin exposure using lifestyle (22:12)-Conventional treatments for autoimmune disease (34:08)-Why autoimmune conditions develop (39:23)-Case example of people at high risk for autoimmunity (1:11:00)-Dr. Akil’s two-phase diet recommendations for autoimmune disease (1:21:30)-Blood tests and symptoms to detect early stages of autoimmunity (1:32:33)-Foods central to repairing the gut (1:37:22)-The carnivore diet for autoimmunity explained (1:48:36)-Ancient Ayurvedic principles we can apply to our modern lifestyle (2:01:33)-The importance of rest and mindset in autoimmunity (2:13:46)Also mentioned in this episode:-Dr. Akil’s clinic, Sutter Health-The Paleovedic Diet-Preorder Dr. Akil’s new book, The TIGER Protocol here. For more on Dr. Akil Palanisamy, check out his website, doctorakil.com. Cozy Earth are the most comfortable, temperature-regulating, and nontoxic sheets on the market. Right now, get 40% off your Cozy Earth sheets. Just head over to cozyearth.com and use code DHRU.Right now, you can get 10% off Sleep Breakthrough. And if you buy two or more you’ll get a free bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough. This is a limited-time offer! So just go to sleepbreakthrough.com/dhru and use code dhru10.By leveraging biosensors like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), Levels provides real-time feedback on how diet and lifestyle choices impact your metabolic health. Right now, Levels is offering my listeners two free months of their Levels Membership. Head on over to levels.link/DHRU to learn more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    2:27:41

About Dhru Purohit Podcast

Exploring the inner workings of the brain and the body with the brightest minds in wellness, medicine, and mindset.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

