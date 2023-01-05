The Top Vices And Addictions Preventing Us From Getting Fit And Happy With Scott Galloway
Scott Galloway is a professor of marketing at NYU's Stern School of Business, a public speaker, podcast host, author, and serial entrepreneur known for being a big thinker. He is a New York Times bestselling author of The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, and his latest book, Adrift: America in 100 Charts. Scott's media empire reaches millions through his two podcasts, The Prof G and Pivot, his No Mercy / No Malice newsletter, and his YouTube channel. In this episode, Dhru and Scott dive into:-Top vices that get in the way of people being happy (2:33)-How being hard on yourself impacts the kindness you spread to others (5:23)-Why it's hard for people to forgive themselves (14:45)-How social media culture and modern society work against us (16:05)-Building self-confidence, health, and financial freedom (22:40)-The Crisis of Men (25:40)-The SCAFA approach for breaking free from depression, despair, and health (33:45)-Sounding the alarm about our broken food and healthcare system (38:31)-Solutions to making positive change within the political system (44:29)-Final thoughts: leaning into kindness and friendly debate for progression (51:05)Also mentioned in this episode:-Adrift: America in 100 Charts (newest book)-The Prof G Pod-The Pivot podcast-No Mercy / No Malice newsletter-The Prof G Show YouTube channel