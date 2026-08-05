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A Yale Physician Shares The Most Important Biomarkers To Track for Disease Prevention & Living Beyond 100 with Dr. Florence Comite08/05/2026 | 1h 20 mins.This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers, Momentous, Cozy Earth, and Bon Charge.
Today on The Dhru Purohit Show, Dhru sits down with Dr. Florence Comite to unpack the biggest lessons she's learned from more than three decades at the forefront of personalized medicine. She explains the lifestyle factors that drive heart disease in both men and women, why diabetes is often at the root of cardiovascular disease, and the key biomarkers everyone should monitor early to help prevent chronic illness. Dr. Comite also ranks the most important lifestyle habits for longevity and reveals the hormones that play a critical role in preventing osteoporosis, maintaining strength, and reducing the risk of falls as we age.
Dr. Florence Comite is a New York Times bestselling author, Yale-trained clinician-scientist, and one of the world's leading experts in precision medicine and healthy longevity. A former Yale faculty member for 25 years and founder of the nation's first women-only clinic at Yale, she later founded the Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Healthy Longevity, where she pioneered the Nof1™ approach to personalized healthcare. She is the author of Keep It Up and Invincible: Defy Your Genetic Destiny to Live Better Longer, and her research has been published in leading medical journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA.
In this episode, Dhru and Dr. Comite dive into:
(00:00) Introduction
(2:40) Journey into Precision Health & Longevity
(6:39) Why Hormonal Shifts Increase the Risk of Heart Disease
(12:07) How to Assess Your Risk of Heart Disease
(15:27) The Truth About Sugar, Blood Pressure, and Insulin
(24:20) Diet vs. Building Muscle: Which Matters More?
(31:05) The Five Most Important Biomarkers to Track
(33:59) Why Dr. Comite Started Taking Testosterone
(38:34) Calcium vs. Vitamin D: What Matters Most?
(44:48) Is a DEXA Scan Worth It?
(46:45) The Two Habits That Protect Your Healthspan
(57:05) Everything You Need to Know About Running
(1:00:07) What Are the Optimal ApoB and HDL Levels?
(1:07:28) Fasting Insulin vs. A1C
(1:09:29) How to Get Enough High-Quality Sleep
(1:12:07) Rethinking the Importance of Sleep, Exercise, and Nutrition
(1:14:50) GLP-1s: The Antibiotics of the 21st Century
(1:17:45) Final Thoughts and Takeaways
Also mentioned in this episode:
Invincible: Defy Your Genetic Destiny to Live Better, Longer
Keep It Up: The Power of Precision Medicine to Conquer Low T and Revitalize Your Life!
For more on Dr. Comite, follow her on X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, or visit her Website.
This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers, Momentous, Cozy Earth, and Bon Charge.
Upgrade your sleep! Head to bioptimizers.com/dhru to take advantage of BioOptimizers ''Back to School, Back to You " sale, happening August 3–16. Get 20% off select products, plus a free tote bag with orders of $99 USD or more.
Right now, Momentous is offering our listeners up to 35% off their first order with promo code DHRU. Head to livemomentous.com and use code DHRU for 35% off your first subscription.
Right now, get 20% off the Cozy Earth plush towels. Just head over to cozyearth.com/dhru and use code DHRUP.
Right now, Bon Charge is offering my community 15% off their Red Light mask. Just go to boncharge.com/dhru and use code DHRU to save 15%.
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The Wild and Crazy Science Around How GLP-1’s Are Reducing Cancer Risk, Improving Remission Rates, and Supporting Angiogenesis with Dr. William Li07/29/2026 | 1h 55 mins.This episode is brought to you by Tiny Health, Bon Charge, Cozy Earth, and Puori.
GLP-1 medications have transformed the conversation around obesity and diabetes. But researchers are now uncovering benefits that extend far beyond weight loss. Emerging evidence suggests these drugs may influence everything from inflammation and heart health to cancer risk, opening an exciting new chapter in preventive medicine.
Today on The Dhru Purohit Show, Dhru sits down with Dr. William Li to explore some of the most exciting advancements in cancer prevention, early detection, and the emerging science behind GLP-1 medications. Dr. Li breaks down cutting-edge research on how GLP-1s may help reduce cancer risk, influence cancer cells, and potentially lower the chances of recurrence and metastasis. He also unpacks the alarming rise in colon cancer, the lifestyle strategies that can help reduce your risk, his perspective on choosing the right healthcare provider, and the latest breakthroughs in cancer screening and early detection.
Dr. William W. Li, MD, is an internationally renowned physician, scientist, and author of the New York Times bestsellers “Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself” and “Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer.” His groundbreaking research has led to the development of more than 40 new medical treatments that impact care for more than 70 diseases, including diabetes, blindness, heart disease, and obesity. He is President and Medical Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, and he is leading global initiatives on food as medicine.
In this episode, Dhru and Dr. Li dive into:
(00:00) Introduction
(4:15) Headlines About GLP-1s and Cancer
(13:19) Recent Observations on GLP-1s
(23:11) The Heart Health Benefits of GLP-1s
(28:42) How GLP-1s May Decrease the Risk of Various Cancers
(43:25) Why Is Colon Cancer on the Rise?
(55:59) Why the Right Medical Team Matters for Recovery
(1:07:42) How to Build the Right Medical Team
(1:14:37) The Mixed Opinions on GLP-1s
(1:19:46) Dr. Li's Key Reminders and Recommendations
(1:28:45) The Right Interventions for Overall Health
(1:33:48) Foods That Support Natural GLP-1 Production
(1:40:21) GRAIL's Cancer Test: Is It Worth It?
(1:51:27) Final Thoughts and Takeaways
Also mentioned in this episode:
American Society of Clinical Oncology
Grail Test
For more on Dr. Li, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, YouTube, and his Website.
This episode is brought to you by Tiny Health, Bon Charge, Cozy Earth, and Puori.
Right now, Tiny Health is offering my community their biggest offer yet: $50 off your first gut health test. Just head to tinyhealth.com/dhru for $50 off your first test. Your gut has a story to tell; Tiny Health helps you understand what it's saying.
Right now, Bon Charge is offering my community 15% off their Red Light mask. Just go to boncharge.com/dhru and use code DHRU to save 15%.
Right now, get 20% off your Cozy Earth sheets and sleepwear. Just head over to cozyearth.com/dhru and use code DHRUP.
Quality protein matters. Get 32% off Puori Grass-Fed Whey Protein and a free shaker when you start a subscription at puori.com/DHRU and use code DHRU at checkout.
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The Hidden Nervous System Patterns Behind Anxiety, Conflict & Burnout And How to Rewire Them with Jonny Miller07/22/2026 | 1h 35 mins.This episode is brought to you by One Skin, Fatty15, Our Place, and Branch Basics.
Today, more people than ever are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, emotionally exhausted, or disconnected—yet few of us have ever been taught how our nervous system actually works. Understanding how to regulate it may be one of the most important skills for improving our mental health, relationships, resilience, and overall well-being.
Today on The Dhru Purohit Show, Dhru sits down with Jonny Miller to discuss why so many of us feel stuck in cycles of stress, anxiety, emotional overwhelm, or numbness, and how learning to regulate our nervous system can transform the way we show up in every area of life. Jonny explains how our nervous system shapes our thoughts, emotions, relationships, and resilience, why reactivity isn't a personality flaw but a biological pattern, and the practical framework he's used to help thousands of people cultivate greater calm, emotional flexibility, and aliveness. He also shares his own journey through grief, the hidden cost of people-pleasing, and the simple daily practices that can help anyone build a more resilient nervous system.
Jonny Miller is the host of the Inner Frontier Podcast and the founder of Nervous System Mastery, a five-week bootcamp where he has taught more than a thousand students—from the CEO of a rocket-ship company and burned-out startup founders to busy parents and elite performers—how to cultivate calm, rewire reactivity, and restore aliveness.
In this episode, Dhru and Jonny dive into:
(00:00) Introduction
(1:29) Understanding Your Reactive Patterns
(6:07) Measuring Nervous System Health
(7:19) The Three Pillars of Nervous System Mastery
(13:18) Grief, Healing, and Emotional Growth
(17:55) Why We Numb Our Emotions
(24:33) The Feather, Brick & Dump Truck Framework
(28:15) The Dangers of Too Much Interoception
(30:55) Rebuilding a Resilient Nervous System
(37:12) Where to Begin with Nervous System Regulation
(45:48) Dealing with Unexpressed Anger
(54:03) Dhru's Personal Practices for Emotional Regulation
(58:19) Why Men Struggle with Positive Emotions
(1:00:18) Relationship Check-Ins That Actually Work
(1:11:36) Jonny's Core Frameworks for Living Well
(1:27:30) Where to Find Jonny's Work
Also mentioned in this episode:
Nervous System Mastery Bootcamp
Take Jonny's free Nervous System Assessment
Nervous System Regulation Protocol Cards
For more on Jonny, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter, or visit his Website.
This episode is brought to you by One Skin, Fatty15, Our Place, and Branch Basics.
Right now, One Skin is offering my community 15% off; just go to oneskin.co and use the coupon code DHRU to save 15% and give your skin the scientifically proven, gentle care it deserves.
Fatty15 is offering an additional 15% off its 90-day subscription Starter Kit. Go to fatty15.com/dhru and use code DHRU to replenish your C15 levels for long-term health.
Reduce your toxic load by upgrading your cookware! Go to fromourplace.com today and use promo code DHRU at checkout to receive 10% off any order.
Branch Basics is now available nationwide at Target and Target.com. Shop their lineup of safer cleaning essentials including laundry detergent, surface cleaners, dishwasher tablets, and stain remover during your next Target run or at branchbasics.com
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The Top Warning Signs You’re One of the Millions of People Suffering from Undiagnosed Sleep and Upper Airway Disorders with Dr. Oliver Zolman07/15/2026 | 1h 36 mins.This episode is brought to you by Rythm Health, Puori, Branch Basics, and LMNT.
If you're struggling with poor sleep, low energy, or brain fog, the root cause may not be what you think. As today's guest explains, the way you breathe and even the structure of your jaw can profoundly influence your sleep, brain health, and long-term risk of chronic disease.
Today on The Dhru Purohit Show, Dhru sits down with longevity researcher Dr. Oliver Zolman for a deep dive into one of the most overlooked drivers of brain aging: sleep-disordered breathing. Dr. Zolman explains how conditions like sleep apnea and upper airway resistance syndrome can quietly impact your energy, cognitive function, and long-term health. He also shares his personal journey overcoming chronic fatigue syndrome, how he discovered an underlying breathing problem, and the research-backed strategies that transformed his health. He also walks through the most effective treatment options, the resources that helped him, and what to look for when choosing the right provider for your own care.
Dr. Oliver Zolman, MBBS BSc, is a longevity researcher focused on the science of slowing and reversing biological aging. Trained at King's College London, he chose to forgo traditional clinical practice to pursue independent research into biological age testing, rejuvenation therapies, longevity medicine, and preventive health systems. His work explores how emerging science can extend healthspan and help people stay healthier for longer, with the ambitious goal of reversing age-related decline across the body's major organ systems.
In this episode, Dhru and Dr. Zolman dive into:
(00:00) Introduction
(4:51) The Hidden Sleep Disorder Millions Don't Know They Have
(7:02) Signs Your Airway Could Be Sabotaging Your Health
(9:26) The Surprising Reason You Grind Your Teeth at Night
(13:15) What to Do If You Think You Have an Airway Problem
(15:49) The 2 Tests That Can Reveal Hidden Sleep Apnea
(20:01) How Dr. Zolman Is Addressing His Own Airway
(39:40) The Overlooked Problem Affecting Kids and Adults
(46:30) Why Modern Humans Have Smaller Jaws (and Why It Matters)
(49:26) The Link Between Poor Sleep, Faster Aging, and Chronic Disease
(55:54) Which Sleep Apnea Treatments Actually Work?
(1:11:14) How to Find a Provider Who Actually Understands Airway Health
(1:25:20) Dr. Zolman's Top Strategies for Better Breathing and Sleep
(1:30:03) Where to Learn More from Dr. Zolman
Also mentioned in this episode:
Sleep Doctor Watch Pat Test
Dr. Stanley Liu
Dr. Ilya Lipkin
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliance Article
For more on Dr. Zolman, follow him on Instagram, LinkedIn, or visit his Website.
This episode is brought to you by Rhythm Health, Puori, Branch Basics, and LMNT.
Right now, Rythm is offering my community 15% off your first month, plus free shipping at Rythm Health. Just go to rythm.health/DHRU to get 15% off at checkout.
Quality protein matters. Get 32% off Puori Grass-Fed Whey Protein and a free shaker when you start a subscription at puori.com/DHRU and use code DHRU at checkout.
Branch Basics is now available nationwide at Target and Target.com. Shop their lineup of safer cleaning essentials including laundry detergent, surface cleaners, dishwasher tablets, and stain remover during your next Target run or at branchbasics.com
Right now, LMNT is offering my listeners a free 8-count sample pack with any purchase. Head over to drinkLMNT.com/dhru today.
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Is Your House Making You Sick? I Tested My Home for the Top Toxins, Here’s What I Learned, and How to Reduce Exposure in Your Home with Dom Francks Lightwork Home Health07/08/2026 | 2h 15 mins.This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers, Momentous, Cozy Earth, and One Skin.
What if some of your unexplained symptoms aren't coming from your body—but from your home? The air you breathe, the water you drink, and the products and materials surrounding you every day may be exposing you to hidden environmental toxins that quietly affect your health, energy, and even your longevity.
Today on The Dhru Purohit Show, Dhru sits down with Dom Francks, General Manager and a founding team member of Lightwork Home Health, to uncover the hidden environmental factors that could be affecting your health without you even realizing it. Dom shares the research-backed assessment process his team uses to identify the most common environmental toxins found in homes, the biggest problem areas they see, and the practical steps you can take to reduce your exposure. Dhru also shares the personal health journey that led him to have his own home assessed and what he and Dom discovered along the way.
Dom Francks is the General Manager of the San Francisco Bay Area for Lightwork Home Health. A Stanford-trained engineer, founder, and former climate-tech product leader, Dom specializes in helping homeowners identify hidden environmental factors that may impact health, performance, and longevity. Through comprehensive home health assessments—including air and water quality, mold, EMFs, lighting, and household toxins—he helps clients create healthier living environments using a data-driven, evidence-based approach.
In this episode, Dhru and Dom dive into:
(00:00) Introduction
(3:22) Is Your Home Secretly Making You Sick?
(5:15) The Hidden Health Risks Lurking Inside Most Homes
(8:20) How Scientists Actually Assess a Healthy Home
(9:37) Why Your Bedroom May Be Ruining Your Sleep
(22:15) Mold Myths: What Actually Matters?
(31:19) The Best (and Worst) Lighting for Your Brain
(36:31) The Hidden Problem With LED Lights
(46:50) Why Lightwork Home Was Created
(54:38) EMFs: What You Should Worry About (and What You Shouldn't)
(1:01:55) Grounding Products: Science or Hype?
(1:20:24) How to Build a Healthier Nursery
(1:24:47) Are Baby Monitors Actually Safe?
(1:31:03) Which Air Purifiers Actually Work?
(1:41:08) The Hidden Health Mistakes in Your Home Office
(1:45:26) The Hidden Toxins Hiding in Your Kitchen
(1:56:43) The Surprising Toxins in Your Home Gym & Garden
(2:03:23) The Personal Story That Started Lightwork Home(2:11:02) The Biggest Takeaways to Protect Your Health
Also mentioned in this episode:
Heads up: This is an affiliate link, so I may earn a commission if you purchase through it, at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products I use myself or truly believe are worth it. The Lightwork Blueprint: 40 Action Steps for a Healthy Home PDF
Air Doctor Filter
Shielding Shop
EPA Study on Indoor Air
For more on Dom, follow him on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Lightwork Home Health: X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or visit their Website.
This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers, Momentous, Cozy Earth, and One Skin.
Upgrade your sleep! Go to bioptimizers.com/dhru now and enter promo code DHRU to get 15% off your entire order and a free bottle of MassZymes.
Right now, Momentous is offering our listeners up to 35% off their first order with promo code DHRU. Head to livemomentous.com and use code DHRU for 35% off your first subscription.
Right now, get 20% off your Cozy Earth sheets and sleepwear. Just head over to cozyearth.com/dhru and use code DHRUP.
Right now, One Skin is offering my community 15% off; just go to oneskin.co and use the coupon code DHRU to save 15% and give your skin the scientifically proven, gentle care it deserves.
Sign up for Dhru’s Try This Newsletter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dhru Purohit Show
Hi, I'm Dhru (like Drew), and every week, I interview the top experts in health, medicine, and mindset to provide you with in-depth, step-by-step protocols to take your health to the next level.Podcast website
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