This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers, Momentous, Cozy Earth, and One Skin.



What if some of your unexplained symptoms aren't coming from your body—but from your home? The air you breathe, the water you drink, and the products and materials surrounding you every day may be exposing you to hidden environmental toxins that quietly affect your health, energy, and even your longevity.



Today on The Dhru Purohit Show, Dhru sits down with Dom Francks, General Manager and a founding team member of Lightwork Home Health, to uncover the hidden environmental factors that could be affecting your health without you even realizing it. Dom shares the research-backed assessment process his team uses to identify the most common environmental toxins found in homes, the biggest problem areas they see, and the practical steps you can take to reduce your exposure. Dhru also shares the personal health journey that led him to have his own home assessed and what he and Dom discovered along the way.



Dom Francks is the General Manager of the San Francisco Bay Area for Lightwork Home Health. A Stanford-trained engineer, founder, and former climate-tech product leader, Dom specializes in helping homeowners identify hidden environmental factors that may impact health, performance, and longevity. Through comprehensive home health assessments—including air and water quality, mold, EMFs, lighting, and household toxins—he helps clients create healthier living environments using a data-driven, evidence-based approach.



In this episode, Dhru and Dom dive into:



(00:00) Introduction



(3:22) Is Your Home Secretly Making You Sick?



(5:15) The Hidden Health Risks Lurking Inside Most Homes



(8:20) How Scientists Actually Assess a Healthy Home



(9:37) Why Your Bedroom May Be Ruining Your Sleep



(22:15) Mold Myths: What Actually Matters?



(31:19) The Best (and Worst) Lighting for Your Brain



(36:31) The Hidden Problem With LED Lights



(46:50) Why Lightwork Home Was Created



(54:38) EMFs: What You Should Worry About (and What You Shouldn't)



(1:01:55) Grounding Products: Science or Hype?



(1:20:24) How to Build a Healthier Nursery



(1:24:47) Are Baby Monitors Actually Safe?



(1:31:03) Which Air Purifiers Actually Work?



(1:41:08) The Hidden Health Mistakes in Your Home Office



(1:45:26) The Hidden Toxins Hiding in Your Kitchen



(1:56:43) The Surprising Toxins in Your Home Gym & Garden



(2:03:23) The Personal Story That Started Lightwork Home(2:11:02) The Biggest Takeaways to Protect Your Health



Also mentioned in this episode:



Heads up: This is an affiliate link, so I may earn a commission if you purchase through it, at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products I use myself or truly believe are worth it. The Lightwork Blueprint: 40 Action Steps for a Healthy Home PDF



Air Doctor Filter



Shielding Shop



EPA Study on Indoor Air



For more on Dom, follow him on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Lightwork Home Health: X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or visit their Website.



This episode is brought to you by BiOptimizers, Momentous, Cozy Earth, and One Skin.



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