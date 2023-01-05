4 Powerful Hacks To Help You Cut Cravings And Get Your Energy Back With The Glucose Goddess Jessie Inchauspé

This episode is brought to you by WHOOP, InsideTracker, and BON CHARGE.Today on The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru sits down with Jessie Inchauspé—but you may know her by her wildly popular Instagram account, Glucose Goddess. In this episode, Jessie shares her revolutionary approach to balancing blood sugar and how to implement it while still having the freedom to mindfully indulge in the foods we love.Jessie Inchauspé is on a mission to translate cutting-edge science into easy tips to help people improve their physical and mental health. She's the founder of Glucose Goddess, where she teaches life-changing food habits to hundreds of thousands of people. She holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from King's College London and a master of science degree in biochemistry from Georgetown University. In her first book, Glucose Revolution, Jessie shares her startling discovery about the essential role of blood sugar in every aspect of our lives, from cravings to fertility, and the surprising hacks to optimize it while still eating the foods we love. Jessie's newest book, The Glucose Goddess Method, explains how to put her glucose hacks into action and is set to be released on May 2, 2023. In this episode, Dhru and Jessie dive into:-Why we should care about glucose (2:31)-Symptoms of glucose imbalances (4:03)-Common sources of glucose spikes (14:33)-Factors that affect glucose besides food (23:16)-Have a savory breakfast over a sweet one (31:57)-Movement for blood glucose control (40:52)-How to use vinegar to hack your blood glucose (53:02)-Strength training and muscle mass for better blood sugar control (1:07:03)-The link between low blood sugar and panic attacks (1:16:53)-The veggie starter to curb glucose spikes (1:21:20)-Jessie's philosophy about dessert (1:32:36)Also mentioned in this episode:-Preorder Jessie's new book, The Glucose Goddess Method here. -The science behind Glucose Goddess-Could This Simple Hack Reduce Anxiety and Panic Attacks? (episode 194 with Dr. Kristen Allott)For more on Jessie, follow her on Instagram @glucosegoddess, or through her website, glucosegoddess.com.