Cut The Crap With Beth And Matt

90 - Come F*cking Hiking With Us!
What’s going on?! It’s been a while since we’ve done a catch up episode, so this week we are catching up on life! In addition to that, we talk about our upcoming meet n greet in Moab, Utah. Our We will be hiking on June 24th and are inviting you to come join us!
We also discuss Beth’s struggles with going through menopause and have a little discussion about our own hormonal struggles. Tune in to stay up to speed with what’s going on in our world, and RSVP to the meet n greet using the following link! https://fitfattraining.typeform.com/to/g1PzBqiW
6/2/2023
52:56
89 - Why The F*ck Do We Emotionally Eat? With Bobby Hanigan
This week we are talking with Bobby Hanigan, also known as bobbynutrition on social media. Bobby went from alcoholic to Life Coach and he now helps people stop emotionally eating by helping them understand themselves and their emotions. We discuss both Beth and Bobby's alcoholism and recovery as well as our relationship with food and the correlation between the two very similar, but very different, mental health struggles. If you struggle with emotional eating and want to understand why, then this episode is for you!
Bobby coaches nutrition and mindset and helps to set people up for success not by providing diets and food plans but by helping them understand and fix their relationships with food and the circumstances that brought them to reaching out for assistance.
Follow Bobby on Instagram: @bobbynutrition
5/26/2023
50:49
88 - Let's Be F*cking Mindful With Jackie Kirschen MS, RD
This week we are talking all things mindful eating with Jackie Kerschen! Jackie is a Registered Dietitian specializing in weight loss, bariatrics and childhood obesity. She's known as the mindful nutritionist online and she knows a thing or two about weight loss as she's 65lbs herself and she teaches her clients how to lose weight without tracking calories. Sounds great, right?!
She’s a heavy promoter (as you know we are) of not dieting, but working on ones relationship with food and putting themselves in a position to see change forever and not just for next week/month/year. If you struggle with your relationship with food, don’t miss this one!
Follow Jackie on Instagram: @the.mindful.nutritionist
5/19/2023
55:47
87 - Getting F*cking Real With Aram Grigorian
Welcome back! Happy you're here. We've got some hard truths coming your way this week! With all the fitness advice floating around on the internet, it can be difficult to distinguish fact from fiction from the down right fanatical. Thankfully in such a world we have this week's guest, fact based nutrition coach Aram Grigorian of 4Weeks2theBeach.
Aram lives within the world of nuance that often dictates the successful from those less so and in this episode we discuss those nuances and how as individuals we can find the means that apply best for us. Brace yourself for some tough (but well intentioned) love.
Follow Aram on Instagram: @4weeks2thebeach
5/12/2023
1:05:14
86 - Fit At Any Age With Susan Niebergall (CTC Classics Replay)
This week we are replaying a classic episode with none other than Susan Niebergall. Susan was our first guest on the show and we talk about being honest with yourself! Lying to yourself isn't going to get you to where you want to be, and it's time to stop blaming external circumstances for your lack of results. Sooner or later, you will be tired of your own excuses! We also talk about how it's possible to be fit at any age - and Susan is proof of that!
Susan is in the best shape of her life as she's into her 60's..and you can be, too (if you are ready to stop giving yourself reasons as to why you aren't reaching your goals)!
Follow Susan on Instagram: @susanniebergallfitness
You can find Susan's new book, "Fit At Any Age: It's Never Too Late" on Amazon!
