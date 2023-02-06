Cut The Crap With Beth And Matt

86 - Fit At Any Age With Susan Niebergall (CTC Classics Replay)

This week we are replaying a classic episode with none other than Susan Niebergall. Susan was our first guest on the show and we talk about being honest with yourself! Lying to yourself isn't going to get you to where you want to be, and it's time to stop blaming external circumstances for your lack of results. Sooner or later, you will be tired of your own excuses! We also talk about how it's possible to be fit at any age - and Susan is proof of that! Susan is in the best shape of her life as she's into her 60's..and you can be, too (if you are ready to stop giving yourself reasons as to why you aren't reaching your goals)! Right now, CURED is extending an exclusive offer to you, our listeners. You can grab a bag of Serenity gummies for 20% off by visiting www.curednutrition.com/ctc and using coupon code “CTC” at checkout! Want to support our podcast? Join our Patreon for monthly workouts, challenges, recipes, and to become part of the Cut The Crap Community! ⁠https://www.patreon.com/cutthecrappodcast⁠ Check out our BRAND NEW website! ⁠https://www.cutthecrappod.com/⁠ Follow us on Instagram: ⁠@cut_the_crap_pod⁠ Follow Susan on Instagram: @susanniebergallfitness You can find Susan's new book, "Fit At Any Age: It's Never Too Late" on Amazon! Like this episode? Why not share it with a friend! Send us a DM on Instagram to let us know what you think of this one, and with episode ideas! If we use your comment or suggestion, we'll give you a shoutout on the podcast!