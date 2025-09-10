ADHD Wise Squirrels for late-diagnosed adults with ADHD.

Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessADHD Wise Squirrels for late-diagnosed adults with ADHD.
WiseSquirrels.com
BusinessHealth & Wellness
  • WS58 Decades of Mindfulness & Mindset Research with Dr. Ellen J. Langer.
    ENTER TO WIN A BOOK! Wise Squirrels is Sponsored by Futureforth. Get free coaching, communication presentations, and workshops today at futureforth.com. 👉 Today. Dr. Ellen J. Langer is a Harvard psychologist and a pioneer of mindfulness research. Her most recent book is The Mindful Body Thinking Our Way to Chronic Health. 📣 Leave a comment. We want to hear your voice on the show! ⁠⁠Click here⁠⁠. 📌 Episode show notes, including links, an ADHD test, an executive function skills assessment, articles, resources, and more, are available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  ❤️ Love the show? We love you, too. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com/love⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. ⭐ Your kind rating and review help new listeners discover the show. Please take a moment to leave us yours and follow to receive new episodes.  Thanks to our supporters, sponsors, and Jason Falls at the ⁠⁠⁠⁠MPN Network⁠⁠⁠⁠ for hosting.  Disclaimer: The content provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only & should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or medical professional for personalized advice regarding any medical condition or treatment. Contact us: Do you have questions, comments, guest suggestions, or sponsorship inquiries? We'd love to hear from you. Say hello at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:02:58
  • WS57 ADHD Shame, Careers, and Misdiagnosis with George Sachs, PsyD.
    Sponsored by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Inflow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Try the free ADHD traits quiz. Learn evidence-based techniques to navigate daily challenges associated with ADHD. 👉 Today. Dr. George Sachs, a clinical psychologist specializing in ADHD and autism at the Sachs Center and co-founder of Inflow. 📣 Leave a comment. We want to hear your voice on the show! ⁠Click here⁠. 📌 Episode show notes, including links, an ADHD test, an executive function skills assessment, articles, resources, and more, are available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  ❤️ Love the show? We love you, too. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com/love⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. ⭐ Your kind rating and review help new listeners discover the show. Please take a moment to leave us yours and follow to receive new episodes.  Thanks to our supporters, sponsors, and Jason Falls at the ⁠⁠⁠MPN Network⁠⁠⁠ for hosting.  Disclaimer: The content provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only & should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or medical professional for personalized advice regarding any medical condition or treatment. Contact us: Do you have questions, comments, guest suggestions, or sponsorship inquiries? We'd love to hear from you. Say hello at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:01:28
  • WS56 Small Business Success with ADHD with Brooklyn Charm’s Tracie Campbell
    Sponsored by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Inflow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Try the free ADHD traits quiz. Learn evidence-based techniques to navigate daily challenges associated with ADHD. 👉 Today. Entrepreneur, Founder, and President of Brooklyn Charm, Tracie Campbell. 📣 Leave a comment. We want to hear your voice on the show! Click here. 📌 Episode show notes, including links, an ADHD test, an executive function skills assessment, articles, resources, and more, are available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  ❤️ Love the show? We love you, too. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com/love⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. ⭐ Your kind rating and review help new listeners discover the show. Please take a moment to leave us yours and follow to receive new episodes.  Thanks to our supporters, sponsors, and Jason Falls at the ⁠⁠MPN Network⁠⁠ for hosting.  Disclaimer: The content provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only & should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or medical professional for personalized advice regarding any medical condition or treatment. Contact us: Do you have questions, comments, guest suggestions, or sponsorship inquiries? We'd love to hear from you. Say hello at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    55:10
  • WS55 Time, Trauma, and Treatment for ADHD with Simon Weissenberger, Ph.D.
    Sponsored by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Inflow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Try the free ADHD traits quiz. Learn evidence-based techniques to navigate daily challenges associated with ADHD. 👉 Today. Psychologist and researcher, ⁠⁠Simon Weissenberger⁠⁠⁠⁠. Italian-American psychologist and researcher based in Prague, specializing in adult ADHD, time perception, and holistic, personalized approaches to mental health. 📌 Episode show notes, including links, an ADHD test, an executive function skills assessment, articles, resources, and more, are available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  ❤️ Love the show? We love you, too. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com/love⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. ⭐ Your kind rating and review help new listeners discover the show. Please take a moment to leave us yours and follow to receive new episodes.  Thanks to our supporters, sponsors, and Jason Falls at the ⁠MPN Network⁠ for hosting.  Disclaimer: The content provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only & should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or medical professional for personalized advice regarding any medical condition or treatment. Contact us: Do you have questions, comments, guest suggestions, or sponsorship inquiries? We'd love to hear from you. Say hello at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:12:44
  • WS54 Sex, Productivity, and Misinformation with Dr. Ari Tuckman.
    Sponsored by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Inflow⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Try the free ADHD traits quiz. Learn evidence-based techniques to navigate daily challenges associated with ADHD. 👉 Today. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Ari Tuckman⁠⁠, PsyD, MBA, is a psychologist, international presenter, author, and ADHD thought leader. His latest book is ⁠⁠The ADHD Productivity Manual⁠⁠. 📌 Episode show notes, including links, an ADHD test, an executive function skills assessment, articles, resources, and more, are available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.  ❤️ Love the show? We love you, too. Visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠wisesquirrels.com/love⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. ⭐ Your kind rating and review help new listeners discover the show. Please take a moment to leave us yours and follow to receive new episodes.  Thanks to our supporters, sponsors, and Jason Falls at the MPN Network for hosting.  Disclaimer: The content provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only & should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or medical professional for personalized advice regarding any medical condition or treatment. Contact us: Do you have questions, comments, guest suggestions, or sponsorship inquiries? We'd love to hear from you. Say hello at ⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:10:23

"What are ADHD symptoms in adults? Do I have ADHD? Yes, I do. It only took 50 years to find out." Hit + Follow, and don't panic - we've got this! Join late-diagnosed Chief Wise Squirrel Dave Delaney as he speaks with ADHD experts about everything from ADHD symptoms to challenges, tools, and solutions with inspiring stories to help you along your ADHD journey. Find a free ADHD test, tips, articles, and more at wisesquirrels.com. Discovering you have ADHD can be shocking and scary. ADHD Wise Squirrels empowers late-diagnosed adults with ADHD, celebrating the strengths of neurodiverse brains and addressing executive functioning challenges. We aim to teach you skills, shatter stigmas, and inspire and guide you toward success in focus, time management, and productivity. Through captivating stories, ADHD expert interviews, and valuable insights, we unlock the potential within and foster self-discovery by openly discussing ADHD symptoms, ADHD medication, and valuable resources.  PRETTY PLEASE... Enjoy the show? Please leave a rating and review to help others discover us. Sharing is caring.  CONTACT US. Do you have questions or comments? Would you like to submit an audio comment and be heard on the show? Do you have guest suggestions? We want to hear from you. Visit https://wisesquirrels.com/podcast or email [email protected].  SHOUT OUTS! Thanks to our friend Jason Falls at MPN for hosting us. Also, thank you to everyone who has left us kind reviews, our sponsors, and our generous Substack members. DISCLAIMER Legal Disclaimer: The content provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider or medical professional for personalized advice regarding any medical condition or treatment.
BusinessHealth & WellnessEntrepreneurshipMental Health

