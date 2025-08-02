ConverSayShons Wit My Black Self: Colloquialism Professionally Matters!

Nega-Bye PopUp Shot: "Stop It" With That Ridiculousness!

This remake is necessary! Focusing on what others have and the picture that society paints can have you vain, materialistic, in bad relationships, and broke with a pocket full of lint.What you see ain't always what you need or should go out and get! Emotions can set you up for failure if you act on them alone!Just because you "think it" doesn't mean that you should act on it!"Sense and Cents" go2gether and they matter for mental well-being. "Get you some and protect them!