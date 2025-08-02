ConverSayShons Wit My Black Self: Colloquialism Professionally Matters!

Overall-Health & Body Shaming: Do You or Don’t You, Will You or Won’t You?.!
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2381461/subscribe
8:00
8:00
Self-Awareness: THAT STORY ... , ; . !
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2381461/subscribeYT link : https://youtu.be/XdWTdP57RkcQUESTION: How many times, and how long have you told, reacted to, and chose to act on the basis of THAT same old STORY? How many excuses have you made, based upon THAT same old STORY?How many lies have you intentionally and/or unintentionally told because you keep repeating-to-tell THAT same old STORY?There's a reason why THAT STORY is old, and over! Ask yourself the question; allow the matter-of-fact to support you while you live and ACT YOUR ASK OFF, For Real!
5:31
5:31
Nega-Bye PopUp Shot: "Stop It" With That Ridiculousness!
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2381461/subscribeThis remake is necessary! Focusing on what others have and the picture that society paints can have you vain, materialistic, in bad relationships, and broke with a pocket full of lint.What you see ain't always what you need or should go out and get! Emotions can set you up for failure if you act on them alone!Just because you "think it" doesn't mean that you should act on it!"Sense and Cents" go2gether and they matter for mental well-being. "Get you some and protect them!
3:09
3:09
Psychological Story Time: "Hellno, Let it Out, Nega-bye!"
Featuring: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2381461/subscribehttps://youtu.be/Ld41CmJ5ohIThere's a method, reason, and solutions found within the content I create. I don't create content, just to create content!God bless.#theendofseason2 #letitoutsungbymygannygirlonly6yearsold #selfidentity #selflove #selfacceptance #behappy #tragedy #trauma #thegiftoflife #GodIsGoodToAndForMe #mentalhealth #spiritual #spirituallyminded #spirituality #butgod #emotionalhealing #emotionalwellness #inspirational #mentalhealthmatters #selfacceptance #selfacceptancejourney #selfimprovement #selfaccountability #selfempowerment #selfhelpadvocacy #mentalhealthstigma #mentalhealthdiscussion #emotionalstory #emotionaljourney #domesticviolenceawareness #domesticviolencesurvivor #Godmatters #stresskills #nomorestress #stopthestress #stressrelief #stress #stressmanagement
43:46
43:46
He, Him, & Them ... But God!
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2381461/subscribePeople are being stripped of this and that, and although "things ain't like it used to be", God remains the same.#GotGod #GetGod #selfidentity #selflove #selfacceptance #behappy #tragedy #trauma #thegiftoflife #GodIsGoodToAndForMe #mentalhealth #spiritual #spirituallyminded #spirituality #butgod #emotionalhealing #emotionalwellness #inspirational #mentalhealthmatters #selfacceptance #selfacceptancejourney #selfimprovement #selfaccountability #selfempowerment #selfhelpadvocacy #mentalhealthstigma #mentalhealthdiscussion #emotionalstory #emotionaljourney #domesticviolenceawareness #domesticviolencesurvivor #Godmatters #stresskills #nomorestress #stopthestress #stressrelief #stress #stressmanagement
About ConverSayShons Wit My Black Self: Colloquialism Professionally Matters!
It's not about color! It's about the effective understanding and relatability of Colloquialism and Transparency.Mental note: Scientific Jargon is better understood and received by some, while Colloquial Expression is better understood and embraced by others; one-style-doesn’t-fit-all.