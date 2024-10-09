Save Yourself With Dr. Amy Shah

Ep 45 Money Moves: How Women are Redefining Financial Wellness With Codie Sanchez

I had the privilege of sitting down with the brilliant Codie Sanchez, entrepreneur, investor, and financial strategist. In this episode, we dive deep into how women are redefining the rules of business and financial wellness. Codie shares her insights on thinking like a CEO, highlighting how women are not only breaking down barriers in business but are also shaping what wealth and success truly mean in today's world. From overcoming challenges to curating the mindset of a true architect of your life, our conversation is packed with valuable lessons for anyone looking to take control of their financial destiny. Plus, discover how to cultivate a strong body and mind to enjoy the fruits of your labor for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this episode will leave you motivated to think bigger, invest smarter, and create the life you deserve. Tune in for a dose of inspiration, actionable advice, and a whole lot of empowering energy! Episode Highlights: 00:00 Intro 01:22 The Biggest Mistake People Are Making When it Comes to Money 03:23 Main Street Millionaire - The Clearest Path to Wealth 06:33 New to Business? Start Here 09:54 Choose Your Investments Wisely 10:55 Opportunities Are Everywhere 14:01 Workshop With Us - Entrepreneurs 101 20:57 Saving Money is Not Making Money 25:25 Get Off the Hamster Wheel 28:29 Make Your Passion Your Career 32:54 The Right Way To Do a Deal 38:22 A Millionaire's Routine For Health & Fitness 41:55 What is Wealth Without Health?