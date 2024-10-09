Save Yourself With Dr. Amy Shah

Powered by RND
Dr. Amy Shah
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board-certified MD and Nutritionist who is always looking for ways we can "save ourselves." The real needle-mover of personal developme...
  • Ep 46 Protein Bar Reality Check: My Honest Review of the Most Popular Options
    In this unfiltered episode of Save Yourself, I'm taking you behind the scenes of one of my live shows from the AmyMD Network. The AmyMD Network is a place where I engage with the audience in real-time, answering questions and offering insightful coaching. Join me for a protein bar haul featuring all of the staples including Quest, Rx, No Cow, Kind, Power Crunch, Cliff and more! I offer my honest, no-holds-barred review—highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly of each. While protein bars are marketed as a quick and easy snack, we’ll discuss why they shouldn’t be a regular part of your diet, while also answering questions from our live audience. Episode Highlights: 00:00 Intro 04:15 DAI: Dr. Amy Index 06:11 My Story with Protein Bars 10:04 Quest 11:30 No Cow 12:26 Kind 13:19 Power Crunch 15:31 What About the Ultra Processed Ingredients? 15:50 RX 16:57 Cliff 18:00 Think! 18:43 Protein Powders 20:43 Met-Rx 21:34 Quest Hero 22:12 Nature Valley 23:21 Collagen vs Whey Protein 24:39 A New Bar On My Radar 25:24 My Top Pick 26:02 My Trick For Protein bars 27:55 Shakes or Bars? 30:08 Use This Tip When Choosing A Bar 34:00 Live Q&A Session Let's Stay Connected! Join the AmyMD Network amymdwellness.com Instagram LinkedIn Youtube Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:33
  • Ep 45 Money Moves: How Women are Redefining Financial Wellness With Codie Sanchez
    I had the privilege of sitting down with the brilliant Codie Sanchez, entrepreneur, investor, and financial strategist. In this episode, we dive deep into how women are redefining the rules of business and financial wellness. Codie shares her insights on thinking like a CEO, highlighting how women are not only breaking down barriers in business but are also shaping what wealth and success truly mean in today’s world. From overcoming challenges to curating the mindset of a true architect of your life, our conversation is packed with valuable lessons for anyone looking to take control of their financial destiny. Plus, discover how to cultivate a strong body and mind to enjoy the fruits of your labor for years to come. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this episode will leave you motivated to think bigger, invest smarter, and create the life you deserve. Tune in for a dose of inspiration, actionable advice, and a whole lot of empowering energy! Episode Highlights: 00:00 Intro 01:22 The Biggest Mistake People Are Making When it Comes to Money 03:23 Main Street Millionaire - The Clearest Path to Wealth 06:33 New to Business? Start Here 09:54 Choose Your Investments Wisely 10:55 Opportunities Are Everywhere 14:01 Workshop With Us - Entrepreneurs 101 20:57 Saving Money is Not Making Money 25:25 Get Off the Hamster Wheel 28:29 Make Your Passion Your Career 32:54 The Right Way To Do a Deal 38:22 A Millionaire's Routine For Health & Fitness 41:55 What is Wealth Without Health? Check These Out! https://amymdwellness.com/  https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd  https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw Connect with Codie Sanchez: Her new book, Maine Street Millionaire - Available Now! Codie's Instagram Codie's YouTube Codie's Podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:03
  • Ep 44 Science-Backed Secrets of Gut Health with Dr. Ashil Gosalia
    In this insightful episode, I'm joined by my brother, Dr. Ashil Gosalia. With our combined expertise in nutrition and gastroenterology, we tackle some of the most common myths surrounding gut health. With so much misinformation out there, we dive into the facts, separate truth from hype, and offer evidence-based advice on what really works for your health. Whether it's probiotics, fad diets, or "quick fixes," we break it all down to help you make informed decisions about your gut health. Episode Highlights: 00:00 Intro 00:30 Meet my Brother, Dr. Ashil Gosalia 01:15 Our #1 Question-Colon Cleanses 05:08 Caffeine and Regularity 07:48 High Protein & Carnivore Diets 10:55 Protein, a Cravings Crusher 12:05 Lectins, Healthy or Not? 14:00 The Evolution of Diet Trends & What's Next 17:08 Prebiotics, Probiotics & Postbiotics 24:24 Probiotic Supplements 26:37 A Journey to Ultimate Health 30:42 The Most Effective First Steps 35:20 Needle-movers for Nutrition in Perimenopause 39:30 Why The Sudden Increase in Gut Issues? Check These Out! https://amymdwellness.com/  https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd  https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw Dr. Ashil is on: Instagram TikTok Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:01
  • Ep 43 Dr. Amy Unplugged: Life Lessons and Your FAQs
    This empowering episode of Save Yourself is a journey through my personal and professional life where I open up about the defining moments that propelled me to the next level in both my career and relationships. I’ll answer some of the most frequently asked questions I receive and we’ll discuss topics such as my approach to supplements, the parts of a practical routine for women’s health and my honest opinion on hormone replacement therapy. This episode is packed with actionable tips, personal stories, and what I've gleaned from over 20 years of experience in the health and wellness field. Whether you’re seeking to elevate your health routine, navigate the latest trends, or gain inspiration, this episode is a must-listen! Episode Highlights: 00:00 Intro 00:30 Why Should We Find Our Gifts? 03:32 The Ins and Outs of Supplementing With Vitamin D 05:04 My Backstory: Where My Journey Started 06:12 How I Decided to Turn Things Around 13:32 Working Through The Obstacles 17:04 Just Follow Your Gut 18:05 My Lifestyle Recommendations for Optimal Health 24:41 Magnesium and Vitamins For the 30-40 Year Old Woman 26:18 Is HRT Safe? 29:39 "Healthy" Sodas, Are They Healthy or Not? Check These Out! https://amymdwellness.com/  https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd  https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    33:40
  • Ep 42 5 Foods That Fight Cancer and Improve Gut Health
    Have you ever wondered if what you eat could actually affect your risk of cancer? In this special episode of Save Yourself, I’m sharing a talk I gave to a group of clinicians all about the connection between nutrition, gut health, and cancer. We’ll chat about why fiber is a superstar, how ultra-processed foods are sneaking into our diets, and why building muscle could be the key to better outcomes. I’ll also clear up some myths about supplements and probiotics and give you practical, no-nonsense tips to support your health. Whether you’re here for yourself or a loved one, this episode is full of simple ways to take control of your well-being. Let’s get into it! Episode Highlights: 00:00 Intro 01:22 The Link Between the Gut Microbiome and Cancer 06:52 Which Supplements are Effective Against Cancer? 09:40 Alcohol and Smoking 10:57 Ultra-Processed Food 14:28 Best Diet to Prevent Cancer 20:23 Maintaining Muscle Mass 25:34 The Problem with Protein/Fiber Powder 26:21 Probiotic Efficacy 28:07 Gut Microbiome Test Check These Out! https://amymdwellness.com/  https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd  https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    30:09

About Save Yourself With Dr. Amy Shah

Dr. Amy Shah is a double board-certified MD and Nutritionist who is always looking for ways we can "save ourselves." The real needle-mover of personal development is accepting the reality, no one is coming to save you. Don't panic, Dr. Amy believes everyone has the ability to single-handedly transform their own health, mindset, career and life. This podcast was created to equip you with the necessary tools for shifting your approach from helpless to hero.
