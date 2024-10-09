Save Yourself With Dr. Amy Shah

Ep 46 Protein Bar Reality Check: My Honest Review of the Most Popular Options
In this unfiltered episode of Save Yourself, I'm taking you behind the scenes of one of my live shows from the AmyMD Network.
The AmyMD Network is a place where I engage with the audience in real-time, answering questions and offering insightful coaching. Join me for a protein bar haul featuring all of the staples including Quest, Rx, No Cow, Kind, Power Crunch, Cliff and more!
I offer my honest, no-holds-barred review—highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly of each. While protein bars are marketed as a quick and easy snack, we’ll discuss why they shouldn’t be a regular part of your diet, while also answering questions from our live audience.
Episode Highlights:
00:00 Intro
04:15 DAI: Dr. Amy Index
06:11 My Story with Protein Bars
10:04 Quest
11:30 No Cow
12:26 Kind
13:19 Power Crunch
15:31 What About the Ultra Processed Ingredients?
15:50 RX
16:57 Cliff
18:00 Think!
18:43 Protein Powders
20:43 Met-Rx
21:34 Quest Hero
22:12 Nature Valley
23:21 Collagen vs Whey Protein
24:39 A New Bar On My Radar
25:24 My Top Pick
26:02 My Trick For Protein bars
27:55 Shakes or Bars?
30:08 Use This Tip When Choosing A Bar
34:00 Live Q&A Session
Let's Stay Connected!
Join the AmyMD Network
amymdwellness.com
Instagram
LinkedIn
Youtube
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:33
Ep 45 Money Moves: How Women are Redefining Financial Wellness With Codie Sanchez
I had the privilege of sitting down with the brilliant Codie Sanchez, entrepreneur, investor, and financial strategist. In this episode, we dive deep into how women are redefining the rules of business and financial wellness.
Codie shares her insights on thinking like a CEO, highlighting how women are not only breaking down barriers in business but are also shaping what wealth and success truly mean in today’s world. From overcoming challenges to curating the mindset of a true architect of your life, our conversation is packed with valuable lessons for anyone looking to take control of their financial destiny.
Plus, discover how to cultivate a strong body and mind to enjoy the fruits of your labor for years to come. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this episode will leave you motivated to think bigger, invest smarter, and create the life you deserve.
Tune in for a dose of inspiration, actionable advice, and a whole lot of empowering energy!
Episode Highlights:
00:00 Intro
01:22 The Biggest Mistake People Are Making When it Comes to Money
03:23 Main Street Millionaire - The Clearest Path to Wealth
06:33 New to Business? Start Here
09:54 Choose Your Investments Wisely
10:55 Opportunities Are Everywhere
14:01 Workshop With Us - Entrepreneurs 101
20:57 Saving Money is Not Making Money
25:25 Get Off the Hamster Wheel
28:29 Make Your Passion Your Career
32:54 The Right Way To Do a Deal
38:22 A Millionaire's Routine For Health & Fitness
41:55 What is Wealth Without Health?
Check These Out!
https://amymdwellness.com/
https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw
Connect with Codie Sanchez:
Her new book, Maine Street Millionaire - Available Now!
Codie's Instagram
Codie's YouTube
Codie's Podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
45:03
Ep 44 Science-Backed Secrets of Gut Health with Dr. Ashil Gosalia
In this insightful episode, I'm joined by my brother, Dr. Ashil Gosalia. With our combined expertise in nutrition and gastroenterology, we tackle some of the most common myths surrounding gut health. With so much misinformation out there, we dive into the facts, separate truth from hype, and offer evidence-based advice on what really works for your health. Whether it's probiotics, fad diets, or "quick fixes," we break it all down to help you make informed decisions about your gut health.
Episode Highlights:
00:00 Intro
00:30 Meet my Brother, Dr. Ashil Gosalia
01:15 Our #1 Question-Colon Cleanses
05:08 Caffeine and Regularity
07:48 High Protein & Carnivore Diets
10:55 Protein, a Cravings Crusher
12:05 Lectins, Healthy or Not?
14:00 The Evolution of Diet Trends & What's Next
17:08 Prebiotics, Probiotics & Postbiotics
24:24 Probiotic Supplements
26:37 A Journey to Ultimate Health
30:42 The Most Effective First Steps
35:20 Needle-movers for Nutrition in Perimenopause
39:30 Why The Sudden Increase in Gut Issues?
Check These Out!
https://amymdwellness.com/
https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw
Dr. Ashil is on:
Instagram
TikTok
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
44:01
Ep 43 Dr. Amy Unplugged: Life Lessons and Your FAQs
This empowering episode of Save Yourself is a journey through my personal and professional life where I open up about the defining moments that propelled me to the next level in both my career and relationships. I’ll answer some of the most frequently asked questions I receive and we’ll discuss topics such as my approach to supplements, the parts of a practical routine for women’s health and my honest opinion on hormone replacement therapy. This episode is packed with actionable tips, personal stories, and what I've gleaned from over 20 years of experience in the health and wellness field. Whether you’re seeking to elevate your health routine, navigate the latest trends, or gain inspiration, this episode is a must-listen!
Episode Highlights:
00:00 Intro
00:30 Why Should We Find Our Gifts?
03:32 The Ins and Outs of Supplementing With Vitamin D
05:04 My Backstory: Where My Journey Started
06:12 How I Decided to Turn Things Around
13:32 Working Through The Obstacles
17:04 Just Follow Your Gut
18:05 My Lifestyle Recommendations for Optimal Health
24:41 Magnesium and Vitamins For the 30-40 Year Old Woman
26:18 Is HRT Safe?
29:39 "Healthy" Sodas, Are They Healthy or Not?
Check These Out!
https://amymdwellness.com/
https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
33:40
Ep 42 5 Foods That Fight Cancer and Improve Gut Health
Have you ever wondered if what you eat could actually affect your risk of cancer? In this special episode of Save Yourself, I’m sharing a talk I gave to a group of clinicians all about the connection between nutrition, gut health, and cancer. We’ll chat about why fiber is a superstar, how ultra-processed foods are sneaking into our diets, and why building muscle could be the key to better outcomes. I’ll also clear up some myths about supplements and probiotics and give you practical, no-nonsense tips to support your health. Whether you’re here for yourself or a loved one, this episode is full of simple ways to take control of your well-being. Let’s get into it!
Episode Highlights:
00:00 Intro
01:22 The Link Between the Gut Microbiome and Cancer
06:52 Which Supplements are Effective Against Cancer?
09:40 Alcohol and Smoking
10:57 Ultra-Processed Food
14:28 Best Diet to Prevent Cancer
20:23 Maintaining Muscle Mass
25:34 The Problem with Protein/Fiber Powder
26:21 Probiotic Efficacy
28:07 Gut Microbiome Test
Check These Out!
https://amymdwellness.com/
https://www.instagram.com/fastingmd
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyshahmd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA7tFT-irXLTQAmGQefWaXw
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board-certified MD and Nutritionist who is always looking for ways we can "save ourselves." The real needle-mover of personal development is accepting the reality, no one is coming to save you. Don't panic, Dr. Amy believes everyone has the ability to single-handedly transform their own health, mindset, career and life. This podcast was created to equip you with the necessary tools for shifting your approach from helpless to hero.