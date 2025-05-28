Episode 17: Barely used sex toys are just like your ex. They both belong in the trash.
On today's episode, don't facetime your first date from the toilet. There is such a thing as moving too fast. Getting your summer body in shape now? You should have started months ago. And you are keeping around barely used sex toys that belonged to your ex. Just like your ex, they both belong in the trash.
1:35:07
Episode 16: I will trade you fake compliments for fake orgasms. Deal?
On today's episode, is it a fair trade if she fakes orgasms and you get to fake compliments? Should your kid's kindergarten teacher know your sex toy's name? And surprise, your mortgage is paid off!! But would you be mad if it all came from livestreaming in the bedroom? All that and more on Advice Unfiltered with Chris and Tony
1:37:51
Episode 15: Moaning your own name is a definite no go
On today's episode Jerome from New Orleans learns that his wife's alone time is battery operated, Giovanna'a from Italy chokes out her boyfriend during sex, and Sofia from Portugal tries to get teach her man to talk dirty, but he just keeps moaning his own name. Narcissist or just an enthusiastic self-cheerleader?
1:39:07
Episode 14: Pineapple on the birthday cake? I guess the cake isn't the only thing that will taste good.
On today's episode Amber for LA finds out her roomate is using their apartment as an Onlyfans studio, Ethan gets a hall pass list from his fiance with the names of all his buddies, and Sophia gets caught with her pants off during her zoom interview. Stand up proud girl.....pants or no pants you still landed that job!
1:37:33
Episode 13: Lie and take that sh*t to the grave
On today's episode, if you need to lie to save a relationship then take that shit to the grave, if you catch your partner pleasuring themselves then lend a hand, and do not let you identical twin married sister go on your date. She will wind up in the parking lot ruining her marriage!
Raw, real, and refreshingly unfiltered—this is Advice Unfiltered! Your go-to podcast for no-nonsense takes on lifestyle, fitness, sex, and dating in the modern world. Whether you’re trying to level up in the gym, navigate the chaos of modern relationships, or just need a good laugh while figuring it all out, we’ve got you covered.
Hosted with a mix of humor, motivation, and unapologetic honesty, we tackle the burning questions, the awkward moments, and the hard truths—because let’s face it, life doesn’t come with a filter, so why should advice?