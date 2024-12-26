Lyme, Mental Illness & Getting Well | FOR THE HAYTERS S2EP10
Listen in to Adrienne, the founder of WellBe, talk about her path to becoming a patient advocate to empower people in their health journey. What lead her there and her personal life experiences with Lyme Disease. WellBe: https://getwellbe.com Don't forget about 'For The Hayters' podcast! New episode every Wednesday! https://www.forthehayters.com/the-podcast Check out our website and share your story! https://www.forthehayters.com/ Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook! @forthehayters BUY SOME MERCH! https://www.forthehayters.com/the-shop Outro Music by: Rich McGoldrick @vess_beat
1:05:10
A Spiritual Coach’s Guide to The Universe | FOR THE HAYTERS S2EP9
Listen in to hear Christina talk about her journey with finding her purpose in life. She talks about her path that lead to helping others, the decisions that she needed to make to allow her to get there, and the structure behind being a Spiritual Coach.
1:20:30
Taking Control of Your Anxiety | FOR THE HAYTERS S2EP8
Listen to Christina talk about her journey with anxiety. She talks about when it started, how it changed her life, and how she takes back control.
56:49
Weight Loss is More Than A Physical Journey | FOR THE HAYTERS S2EP7
Listen in to James talk about his journey with weight loss. The mental take it took on his childhood, and how he takes control today.
56:01
A Life With Chronic Pain | FOR THE HAYTERS S2EP6
Listen in as AJ talks about his struggle with chronic pain. The way that his daily life and future goals had to be altered after an injury sustained from a car accident.
For the Hayters is a YouTube docuseries that, each week, highlights a different person’s story. Our mission is to help bring a myriad of issues to light, in an effort to keep others from remaining in the dark.