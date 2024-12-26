A Spiritual Coach’s Guide to The Universe | FOR THE HAYTERS S2EP9

Listen in to hear Christina talk about her journey with finding her purpose in life. She talks about her path that lead to helping others, the decisions that she needed to make to allow her to get there, and the structure behind being a Spiritual Coach. Don't forget about 'For The Hayters' podcast! New episode every Wednesday! https://www.forthehayters.com/the-podcast Check out our website and share your story! https://www.forthehayters.com/ Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook! @forthehayters BUY SOME MERCH! https://www.forthehayters.com/the-shop Outro Music by: Rich McGoldrick @vess_beat