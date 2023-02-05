Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Podcast Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
Podcast Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Ready to shake things up? Kaitlyn is creating a space where girls (and gents) can feel empowered to be themselves... because there's more to life than Instagram...
Ready to shake things up? Kaitlyn is creating a space where girls (and gents) can feel empowered to be themselves... because there's more to life than Instagram... More

  • Grape Therapy: What Have You Had It With?
    It’s time for your weekly dose of giggle therapy, where the wine is flowing and we’re growing… or something like that. First, Kaitlyn is catching up with producer “Glenda Cl!t,” and they’re starting off strong by talking about blue balls and self-pleasure at a young age. Hey, no shame in the humping game. Kaitlyn shares one of her most embarrassing stories from growing up and then Glenda and KB get into what they’ve had it with recently before the official “I’ve Had It” podcast hosts, Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, come on the mic. KB, Jen, and Pumps are talking about what they’ve had it with this week which leads to a convo about social media and the way your TikTok algorithm will truly expose you. They're also discussing the sex lives of chimps, the fear of missing bed, and getting honest and open about controversial opinions that you’ll either hate or relate to. This episode is full of free laughs, one of our favorite kinds of therapy! Thank you to our sponsors! Check out these deals for the Vinos: JUST THRIVE - Right now, you can save 20% off this dynamic duo bundle of Just Thrive probiotic and Just Calm when you go to JustThriveHealth.com and use code: VINE at checkout. THIRDLOVE - Visit ThirdLove.com to find your fit and shop their bestselling bras and get $15 off your first purchase! PROGRESSIVE - Quote today at Progressive.com to try the Name Your Price® tool for yourself, and join the over 29 million drivers who trust Progressive. NUTRAFOL - Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code VINE.
    5/4/2023
    41:37
  • Derek Hough: Dancing, Touring, & Staying in the Moment
    Derek Hough (rhymes with cough… kind of), a man with a resume that’s almost tooo impressive, is here today! Derek and Kaitlyn have a lot to talk about, like all the changes to being a public figure and the interwebs (like what happened to the “woah”... the simple days), inner child work and working on yourself (which he’s done a ton of, very impressive), and of course, dancing! They’re getting into their biggest inspirations, opening up about fear of failure and dealing with stress, and just trying to figure out how Derek gets it all frikkin done… wedding, tour, Dancing With The Stars, and a million other things. He also has a National Geographic show he’s creating right now… casual. And, also casual, he plays us a ballad he just recorded. Plus, they’re also getting into the lost art of written letters, questionable thirst traps, the importance of knowing thyself, the very cool new host of DWTS, and what to expect from the Symphony Of Dance tour! Visit DerekHough.com to find out more info about when and where you can get your tickets! Thank you to our sponsors! Check out these deals for the Vinos: BLUE NILE - Right now, get up to fifty percent off that Mother’s Day gift she will love at BlueNile.com.   THIRDLOVE - Visit ThirdLove.com to find your fit and shop their bestselling bras. Get $15 off your first purchase! GAMETIME - Snag the tickets without the stress with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code VINE for $20 off your first purchase.  STARBUCKS - Tune in to moments that matter with the uplifting boost of Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink. Available now, online or wherever you buy groceries.  HYUNDAI - Visit HyundaiUSA.com for more deta ils. 
    5/2/2023
    53:26
  • Grape Therapy: Love Is Blind’s Tiffany & Bliss
    Two of Kaitlyn’s favorites from this most recent season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind join for today’s therapy sesh and they do NOT disappoint! First, Kaitlyn talks to Bliss who is now happily married to Zack after plenty of on-screen drama. And then, another happily married lady, Tiffany, joins KB to share all the deets about her experience on the show & her relationship with Brett. This love experiment definitely left us with a lot of questions, even post-reunion. Do they feel like their relationships were portrayed accurately? How did they feel watching the show back? Who do they stay in touch with? And, what does life look like now... the good, the bad, and the ugly? Plus, Tiff and Bliss share their thoughts on the Love Is Blind reunion and how they felt about Vanessa’s controversial baby questioning. Kaitlyn also puts them both through a game of “Most Likely To” about the cast and compares their answers. And of course, Tiffany and Bliss share confessions, one of which reveals behind-the-scenes details from their proposal. Thank you to our sponsors! Check out these deals for the Vinos: HYUNDAI - Visit your nearest Hyundai dealer or learn more at HyundaiUSA.com. Hyundai - It’s your journey.  ANGI - Go check out Angi at Angi.com, your home for everything home! 
    4/27/2023
    1:08:40
  • Gabby Windey: Dating BTS, Design, and Dignity (or lack thereof)
    Two former Bachelorettes/DWTS alums and a celebrity stylist walk into a podcast studio… and they couldn’t possibly have more fun. The beautiful and hilarious Gabby Windey, who may or may not have been part of a cult last time she lived in LA, joins KB and Lo VonRumpf on the mic to catch us up on life lately. What is she focusing on right now? Are the recent dating rumors true? Would she date someone from reality TV? And are her coded TikToks truly about real-life experiences? The three are diving into gut feelings and how to follow them, the difference between men and women from dating shows, Gabby’s career in nursing and if she’d ever return, and whether rekindling with an ex is on the table. They wrap the pod with a game of “What Would Gabby Do?” where Gabby reveals her celebrity crush and what would have to happen for her to be the lead again. Plus, we get A+ confessions from both Lo and Gabby! Thank you to our sponsors! Check out these deals for the Vinos: HYUNDAI - Visit your nearest Hyundai dealer or learn more at HyundaiUSA.com. Hyundai - It’s your journey.  HONEYLOVE - Treat yourself to the best shapewear on the market and save 20% off at honeylove.com with the code VINE. EARTHBREEZE - Right now, my listeners can subscribe to Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to EarthBreeze.com/vine to get started.  PROGRESSIVE - Quote today at Progressive.com to try the Nam e Your Price® tool for yourself, and join the over 29 million drivers who trust Progressive.
    4/25/2023
    1:16:16
  • Grape Therapy: Catchin’ Up with KB + Rachel and Genevieve Interview
    Today’s episode marks the beginning of some very exciting pod updates! Kaitlyn is starting the pod by catching up with the “mornin’ baylins” (AKA her podcast producers) following their recent podcast retreat that ended up with glass in the ass and a resignation letter. Plus, the three are recapping what went down during their LA recording portion of the trip, which involved hearing Seth Rogan’s laugh IRL and hanging out with one very cute and in-love reality star. Then, Kaitlyn and Lo are on the mic with Bachelor roomies Rachel and Genevieve who are sharing what it’s been like since moving to LA and what actually goes down in their new shared home. Their answers may surprise you when KB asks if they see themselves going to the beaches of paradise and what their dating lives look like now.  Thank you to our sponsors! Check out these deals for the Vinos: HYUNDAI - Visit your nearest Hyundai dealer or learn more at HyundaiUSA.com. Hyundai - It’s your journey. 
    4/20/2023
    1:05:42

About Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Ready to shake things up? Kaitlyn is creating a space where girls (and gents) can feel empowered to be themselves... because there's more to life than Instagram, right? Kaitlyn isn't afraid to keep it real as she talks with her amazing guests! Get ready for lots of laughs, candid convo, taboo topics, unfiltered advice, and wine... lots of wine!
