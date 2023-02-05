Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Grape Therapy: What Have You Had It With?

It's time for your weekly dose of giggle therapy, where the wine is flowing and we're growing… or something like that. First, Kaitlyn is catching up with producer "Glenda Cl!t," and they're starting off strong by talking about blue balls and self-pleasure at a young age. Hey, no shame in the humping game. Kaitlyn shares one of her most embarrassing stories from growing up and then Glenda and KB get into what they've had it with recently before the official "I've Had It" podcast hosts, Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, come on the mic. KB, Jen, and Pumps are talking about what they've had it with this week which leads to a convo about social media and the way your TikTok algorithm will truly expose you. They're also discussing the sex lives of chimps, the fear of missing bed, and getting honest and open about controversial opinions that you'll either hate or relate to. This episode is full of free laughs, one of our favorite kinds of therapy!