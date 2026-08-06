Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

#968. Stassi Schroeder is back on reality TV, but this chapter looks nothing like the one that made her famous. She joins Kaitlyn for an unfiltered catch-up that goes everywhere—from the surprisingly emotional reason House of Stassi almost feels like therapy, to the very real season she's navigating with Beau after nearly a decade together, two kids, and building a business side by side.

The two get honest about getting older, worrying more (not less), why ambition hits differently once you become a mom, and the pressure to have it all figured out when everyone online has an opinion. And because it's Stassi... the conversation somehow detours into breast lifts, baby names, TikTok rabbit holes, and the bold claim that she's never had a nipple hair.

It's funny, refreshingly self-aware, and exactly what you'd hope two girlfriends would talk about once the microphones are on.

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