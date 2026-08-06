Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

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966 episodes
- #969. You probably know him as comedian Des Bishop... or maybe as Hannah Berner's husband. But trust us, there's so much more to his story.
Des joins Kaitlyn to talk about the early days of his relationship with Hannah (including the coffee date where he knew almost instantly she was different), what it was really like when she left to film Summer House just days after they started dating, and why he's completely unbothered being introduced as "Hannah's husband."
They also dive into the emotional side of nostalgia, why getting older isn't as scary as people think, the surprising reason he moved from Queens to Ireland at 14, learning Mandarin well enough to perform stand-up in China, and the story behind his new Hulu comedy special Bridge & Tunnel. Plus, Des shares his thoughts on modern masculinity, social media, and the one thing we all do that's proof we're way too attached to our phones.
This conversation is hilarious, thoughtful, and full of the kind of perspective that'll have you laughing one minute and reflecting the next.
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- #968. Stassi Schroeder is back on reality TV, but this chapter looks nothing like the one that made her famous. She joins Kaitlyn for an unfiltered catch-up that goes everywhere—from the surprisingly emotional reason House of Stassi almost feels like therapy, to the very real season she's navigating with Beau after nearly a decade together, two kids, and building a business side by side.
The two get honest about getting older, worrying more (not less), why ambition hits differently once you become a mom, and the pressure to have it all figured out when everyone online has an opinion. And because it's Stassi... the conversation somehow detours into breast lifts, baby names, TikTok rabbit holes, and the bold claim that she's never had a nipple hair.
It's funny, refreshingly self-aware, and exactly what you'd hope two girlfriends would talk about once the microphones are on.
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- #967. Mirrorball champion, Broadway leading man, musician, and now Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro judge... Mark Ballas joins Kaitlyn for a conversation that goes way beyond the ballroom!
Fresh off seeing Mark star in Chicago on Broadway, Kaitlyn sits down with him to talk about growing up in one of dance's most legendary families, moving from England to chase his dream, and how that journey led him to become one of Dancing with the Stars' most beloved pros. They also get into his new role on The Next Pro, Broadway life, and why performing live still gives him the same rush after all these years.
Plus, Mark opens up about life offstage, from making music with his wife BC Jean to becoming a dad and the creative life they've built together. It's funny, nostalgic, inspiring, and full of stories you've probably never heard before.
Whether you're a longtime Dancing with the Stars fan or just love hearing how creative people think, this episode is packed with laughs, behind-the-scenes moments, and plenty of surprises!
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- #966. 🎶 Let's talk about sex, babyyy... 🎶 And boy, do we ever.
This week, Kaitlyn is joined by relationship and sex expert Dr. Tara for an honest, hilarious, and surprisingly eye-opening conversation about intimacy, desire, and all the questions people are usually too embarrassed to ask out loud. From changing sex drives and getting the spark back to porn, masturbation, faking orgasms, and why rejection can feel so personal, no topic is off limits.
They also get into whether scheduling sex actually works, the biggest myths we've learned from Hollywood, how to have better conversations with your partner about intimacy, and why so many of us are putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves in the bedroom. Plus, Dr. Tara shares some wild stories from sex parties, breaks down what healthy intimacy really looks like, and leaves Kaitlyn (and probably you) questioning everything you thought you knew about sex.
Whether you're single, dating, married, or somewhere in between, this episode is funny, refreshingly honest, and packed with practical advice that'll have you feeling a little more confident—and a lot less alone.
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- #965. After Kaitlyn shared that Rachel Points helped her save nearly $20,000 on travel, the internet had one question: HOW?!
So this week, Rachel Tyers (aka Rachel Points) joins Off the Vine to break down everything you wish someone had taught you about credit cards, points, and travel. Whether you have one credit card or fifteen, Rachel shares the biggest mistakes people are making, why you probably shouldn't be putting all of your spending on your Amex Platinum, why flexible points beat airline credit cards, and the simple three-card strategy she recommends to maximize the rewards you're already earning.
Then they tackle the part that confuses almost everyone: actually using your points. Rachel explains how transferring points to airline partners can unlock business-class flights for a fraction of the price, the best websites to search award flights, when to pay cash versus points, whether points expire, and the travel hacks she swears by to save thousands.
If you've ever looked at your points balance and thought, "I have no idea what I'm doing," this episode is for you!!
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About Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
On the charts since 2017, Off The Vine isn’t just a podcast—it’s a full-bodied pour of unfiltered conversations, deep dives, and downright ridiculous moments. Hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe—former Bachelorette, DWTS champ, and your go-to girl for keeping it real—OTV is like catching up with your bestie over a glass of wine (Spade & Sparrows, because, duh). Whether you’re a day-one Vino or a first-time listener, expect a mix of thought-provoking chats, pop culture deep dives, personal growth, spirituality, and the occasional joke that probably crosses the line. Sip, stay, and let’s get into it!Podcast website
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