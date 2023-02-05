Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Derek Hough: Dancing, Touring, & Staying in the Moment
Derek Hough (rhymes with cough… kind of), a man with a resume that's almost tooo impressive, is here today! Derek and Kaitlyn have a lot to talk about, like all the changes to being a public figure and the interwebs (like what happened to the "woah"... the simple days), inner child work and working on yourself (which he's done a ton of, very impressive), and of course, dancing! They're getting into their biggest inspirations, opening up about fear of failure and dealing with stress, and just trying to figure out how Derek gets it all frikkin done… wedding, tour, Dancing With The Stars, and a million other things. He also has a National Geographic show he's creating right now… casual. And, also casual, he plays us a ballad he just recorded. Plus, they're also getting into the lost art of written letters, questionable thirst traps, the importance of knowing thyself, the very cool new host of DWTS, and what to expect from the Symphony Of Dance tour! Visit DerekHough.com to find out more info about when and where you can get your tickets!
