Nutrition to Support Brain Health & Offset Brain Injuries
In this episode, I discuss nutrition and supplementation to reduce the risk of brain injury and enhance brain performance and long-term health. Most brain injuries, including traumatic brain injury (TBIs) and concussion, are not from sports and are actually quite common in non-athletes. I explain what happens in the brain when a TBI occurs and discuss science-supported nutrients to reduce the risk of brain injury, minimize symptoms, and improve recovery.
Summarizing both research and clinical studies, I explain the neuroprotective effects of specific nutrients, including creatine monohydrate, fish oil (DHA and EPA), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), choline, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), magnesium, and anthocyanins. I also describe the recommended dosages, frequency, timing, and potential adverse effects and provide options for supplementation and whole-food sources.
Listeners of all ages and backgrounds will benefit from understanding which nutrients can support acute brain injury and natural age-related cognitive decline.
Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Brain Health & Injury
00:07:08 Nutrition & Supplements for Brain Injury
00:11:36 Brain Injury Categories, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Concussion
00:16:01 Brain Injury Pathophysiology
00:21:08 Burst Capillaries, Initial TBI Response
00:28:55 Delayed TBI Response, Neuroinflammation
00:35:44 Creatine Monohydrate; Second Impact Syndrome
00:40:44 Strength of Evidence Scale, Creatine
00:46:07 Creatine Doses, Frequency, Adverse Issues; Food Sources
00:54:57 Fish Oil, DHA, EPA
00:59:30 EPA & DHA Dosage, Timing, Adverse Issues; Food Sources; Omega-3 Index
01:03:38 Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B
01:07:49 Riboflavin Dosages, Timing; Food Sources
01:10:17 Choline
01:17:29 Choline Supplements & Food Sources, Alpha GPC, Dosage
01:20:22 Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), Sleep
01:23:56 BCAAs Dosage, Whole Food Sources
01:26:54 Magnesium
01:30:12 Magnesium Dosage, Timing, Supplements, Adverse Issue; Food Sources
01:32:01 Blueberry Anthocyanins
01:34:20 Anthocyanins Dosage; Food Sources
01:36:09 Caffeine & Brain Injury Recovery
01:37:42 Perform Episodes, Perform Newsletter, Acknowledgements
Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, YouTube Feedback, Social Media
1:41:52
How to Use & Interpret Blood Tests for High Performance
In this episode, I discuss blood testing for athletic performance. I explain how performance-based blood testing differs from medical or disease-based blood panels and the pros and cons of blood testing for performance.
I explain how to choose specific blood markers based on your performance goals, scenario, and situation. I also discuss the timing, frequency, and preparation for blood tests to increase the accuracy and validity of results. I explain how to contextualize blood test results, interpret reference ranges, and account for the natural variability of blood markers. I also discuss how to improve blood test results through nutrition, behaviors, training, or supplementation.
Listeners of this episode will understand how to determine appropriate blood markers for yourself or your client based on specific training goals and how to interpret blood results so you can look, feel, and perform at your best.
Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Blood Testing, Albumin, MCV
00:05:55 Blood Testing for Performance
00:09:24 Cons of Blood Work
00:13:39 Pros of Blood Work
00:19:30 Investigate: Blood Panels for General Health, CBC, CMP
00:25:14 Blood Panels for Performance; Bodybuilding, Protein Turnover
00:35:21 Albumin, Hydration, Inflammation
00:38:50 Endurance Training, Iron
00:46:33 Essential Vitamins & Minerals: Zinc, Chromium, Magnesium, B12
00:50:52 Sodium, Potassium
00:56:48 Energy & Fatigue, Blood Glucose
01:05:18 Tool: Getting Good Blood Data, 48-Hour Rule, Timing, Hydration
01:12:55 Sensitive vs. Resilient Markers; Blood Test Consistency, Testosterone
01:19:41 Interpret: References Ranges, Blood Glucose, Homocysteine
01:28:44 Context & Interpretation, Strength vs. Endurance
01:34:13 Sleep Apnea, Hemoglobin, Endurance Training
01:37:33 Medical vs. Performance Blood Markers, Blood Volume, Creatinine
01:46:18 ALT, AST, Athlete’s Paradox
01:49:05 Optimal for What?, Context & Blood Markers
01:56:35 Tool: Analytical, Diurnal & Biological Variability
02:01:39 Patterns & Categories: Hydration, Inflammation
02:09:01 Intervene: Big Solutions, Direct Markers vs. Systemic Solutions
Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media
2:22:34
Genetic Testing for Sports Performance
In this episode, I discuss genetic testing for sports and athletic performance. I describe the history of sports genomics and the search for genes that determine strength, endurance, and other performance markers. I explain how to interpret genetic test results, including how many genes determine a trait, the relative influence of a single gene, and the likelihood that a genetic variant produces noticeable performance effects.
I discuss the ethical issues and current limitations of using genetic testing for athletic talent identification. I explain whether your genetic profile can help optimize personalized training, exercise, and nutrition programs to further accelerate performance. I also discuss gene doping, gene editing, gene therapy, and the future of sports genomics.
If listeners have done or are considering genetic testing for personal or client use, this episode will provide a framework for the validity, accuracy, and reliability of current genetic testing and how to interpret their results.
Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Genetics, Sports Genomics
00:06:51 Genetic Testing & Human Performance
00:14:33 Sports Genomics, Genome vs. Gene, Athlete Passport
00:19:37 Genotype & Alleles; Variation, Polymorphisms, SNPs & Mutations
00:25:12 Myostatin Mutation; ACTN3 & ACE Genes
00:35:36 Investigate: Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing
00:38:10 History of Sport Genomics, Candidate Genes
00:45:41 Polygenic Traits, Polygenic Risk Score; Gene Editing
00:55:34 Interpret: 5 Questions About Genes & Traits; ACTN3 & ACE Genes
01:05:36 Traits & Gene Number; Height
01:11:14 Traits & Sports Performance, Elite Athletes; Athletic Talent Identification
01:18:19 Genetic Contribution to Traits, Variance
01:21:37 Likelihood & Magnitude of Genetic Effect; Ethnic Background & Genes
01:28:46 Intervene: Gene Doping, Gene Editing
01:31:56 Personalized Training, Precision Nutrition
01:34:29 Future of Sports Genomics & Ethics
01:37:50 Genetics & Athletic Performance
Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media
1:43:29
Avoid Fitness Plateaus, Overtraining & Mis-Timed Performance Peaks
In this episode, I discuss training plateaus, overtraining, and peaking (aka “tapering”) to help you train smart for your goals and effectively use rest to maximize performance.
I discuss training plateaus, the underlying molecular mechanisms that cause plateaus, and how to overcome plateaus by targeting systems and nutrition-based approaches. I describe how overtraining reduces performance, which molecular biomarkers to measure to determine if you are overtrained, and how to recover from overtraining. I also explain how to use peaking (tapering) to significantly enhance performance, when to place a taper relative to competition, and how to effectively taper by reducing volume and increasing rest days.
I explain multiple causes and solutions for diminished performance and describe tracking options for measuring your health, fatigue, and performance. Listeners will learn how high-performance athletes, down to general exercisers, should measure, monitor, and intervene in plateaus, overtraining, and taper effectively.
Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Plateau, Peaking & Overtraining
00:07:26 “Stress is Stress,” Training & Inactivity
00:11:13 3 Scenarios for Plateau, Peaking & Overtraining
00:15:43 Physiological Passport, Personal Variation
00:20:45 Data Collection & Personal Load
00:23:54 Tool: Minimal Viable Solution & Tracking
00:30:45 Identifying Plateau: Muscle Growth Plateau, Newbie Gains
00:36:41 Overcoming Plateau: Targeting Systems, Plateau Possible Mechanisms
00:46:46 Overcoming Plateau: Nutrition, Protein
00:56:48 Identifying Overtraining vs. Functional & Non-Functional Overreaching
01:04:33 Reduced Performance, Fatigue & Molecular Biomarkers
01:10:40 Blood Biomarkers, Protein Status Markers
01:17:45 Peaking (Tapering) & Performance
01:27:04 Tool: Effectively Taper; Volume & Intensity
01:33:38 Taper & Biomarkers, Testosterone
01:36:34 Tools: Taper Styles; Rest Days, Taper Variables; Individual Variability
01:45:05 Speed, Team Sports, Skills, Endurance & Taper
01:48:35 High-Performance Athletes & Tracking, Human Digital Twin
01:54:17 Tool: Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiratory Rate
02:00:31 Tool: Acute & Chronic Actions; Caffeine, Carbohydrates
Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media
2:05:56
How Lactate & Metabolism Influence Performance
In this episode, I discuss lactate (or “lactic acid”) and its essential roles in metabolism and athletic performance. Lactate is commonly misinterpreted as the waste product responsible for muscle soreness and exercise fatigue. However, I explain why it is produced, how lactate positively affects multiple organ systems, and its critical function in metabolism and as a signaling molecule.
I explain the concept of metabolic flexibility and how lactate helps cells effectively transition between energy sources (carbs vs. fats). I describe why lactate is essential for mitochondrial health and how different muscle fiber types use lactate. I also discuss how lactate relates to endurance performance and training “zones,” the cause of exercise fatigue, and whether more lactate or lactate supplementation improves exercise performance.
I explain the three I’s (investigate, interpret, intervene) to determine your lactate levels and lactate threshold and how to use different exercise intensities to improve mitochondrial health and reduce fatigue.
This episode will help listeners appreciate the vital role of lactate in overall health and understand how lactate levels should inform training and exercise to improve metabolic flexibility, increase energy, and enhance performance.
Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Lactate
00:04:21 History of Lactate Discovery
00:13:58 Lactate vs. Lactic Acid
00:17:00 L- vs D-Lactate, Gut Microbiome
00:19:46 Lactate & Metabolic Acidosis, Ringer’s Solution
00:22:43 3 Primary Roles of Lactate, Metabolism
00:29:04 Glucose, Mitochondria & Lactate
00:36:09 Metabolic Flexibility, Carbs vs. Fat
00:40:25 Fat Metabolism
00:44:07 Carbohydrate Metabolism, Lactate Shuttle
00:50:29 Lactate Efflux, Fast- vs. Slow-Twitch Fibers
00:55:42 Alcohol, Fat, Hangover & Exercise
01:02:54 Is More Lactate Better?, Lactate Supplementation
01:10:21 Cause of Exercise Fatigue
01:14:52 Investigate: Lactate Analyzers, Lactate Threshold
01:19:37 Lactate Threshold, Fatigue, Endurance Performance; Zone 2 Training
01:26:52 Tools: VDOT Calculation, Measure Lactate & Lactate Threshold
01:33:01 Interpret: Lactate Levels, Metabolic Flexibility
01:36:12 Interpret: Lactate Threshold
01:38:24 Intervene: Metabolic Flexibility, Training & Mitochondria; Fatigue
Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media
This is Perform with Dr. Andy Galpin.
I'm Dr. Andy Galpin, a professor of kinesiology at California State University, Fullerton.
With this podcast, my goal is to help you better understand and maximize your own physical performance, leveraging my two decades of experience with top-tier performers, including Olympians and world champions across numerous sports. We'll discuss a range of advanced tools, technologies, and strategies, striking a balance between the forefront of scientific research and simple solutions.
The way we'll do that is by covering what I call the "3 I's". For every topic, we'll explore how to 1) Investigate (i.e., measure), 2) Interpret (i.e., what's good, bad), and 3) Intervene (i.e., change). We'll do this from the lens of high performance, letting you enhance your abilities from good to great.
In the upcoming episodes of Season 1, we'll explore topics like the science of muscle development, how to build endurance, the role of sleep and recovery in high performance, and how to create training programs for strength, improving VO2 Max and cardiovascular health, growing muscle and much more.
I'll share actionable insights ("do's and don'ts") and I'll discuss the effectiveness of various supplements, training equipment, and technology in elevating mental and physical performance.
While not all of us are elite athletes, myself included, there are many lessons and tools that we can glean from those performing at the highest levels. And remember, as legendary coach Bill Bowerman stated, "If you have a body, you are an athlete." If you're not already, I hope you'll consider starting to train and recover like an athlete.