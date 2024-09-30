In this episode, I discuss lactate (or “lactic acid”) and its essential roles in metabolism and athletic performance. Lactate is commonly misinterpreted as the waste product responsible for muscle soreness and exercise fatigue. However, I explain why it is produced, how lactate positively affects multiple organ systems, and its critical function in metabolism and as a signaling molecule. I explain the concept of metabolic flexibility and how lactate helps cells effectively transition between energy sources (carbs vs. fats). I describe why lactate is essential for mitochondrial health and how different muscle fiber types use lactate. I also discuss how lactate relates to endurance performance and training “zones,” the cause of exercise fatigue, and whether more lactate or lactate supplementation improves exercise performance. I explain the three I’s (investigate, interpret, intervene) to determine your lactate levels and lactate threshold and how to use different exercise intensities to improve mitochondrial health and reduce fatigue. This episode will help listeners appreciate the vital role of lactate in overall health and understand how lactate levels should inform training and exercise to improve metabolic flexibility, increase energy, and enhance performance. Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/perform Momentous: https://livemomentous.com/perform David Protein: https://davidprotein.com/perform Renaissance Periodization: https://rpstrength.com/perform Continuum: https://www.continuum.club/perform Timestamps 00:00:00 Lactate 00:04:21 History of Lactate Discovery 00:11:00 Sponsors: Momentous & David Protein 00:13:58 Lactate vs. Lactic Acid 00:17:00 L- vs D-Lactate, Gut Microbiome 00:19:46 Lactate & Metabolic Acidosis, Ringer’s Solution 00:22:43 3 Primary Roles of Lactate, Metabolism 00:29:04 Glucose, Mitochondria & Lactate 00:36:09 Metabolic Flexibility, Carbs vs. Fat 00:40:25 Fat Metabolism 00:44:07 Carbohydrate Metabolism, Lactate Shuttle 00:50:29 Lactate Efflux, Fast- vs. Slow-Twitch Fibers 00:53:01 Sponsors: AG1 & Renaissance Periodization 00:55:42 Alcohol, Fat, Hangover & Exercise 01:02:54 Is More Lactate Better?, Lactate Supplementation 01:08:50 Sponsor: Continuum 01:10:21 Cause of Exercise Fatigue 01:14:52 Investigate: Lactate Analyzers, Lactate Threshold 01:19:37 Lactate Threshold, Fatigue, Endurance Performance; Zone 2 Training 01:26:52 Tools: VDOT Calculation, Measure Lactate & Lactate Threshold 01:33:01 Interpret: Lactate Levels, Metabolic Flexibility 01:36:12 Interpret: Lactate Threshold 01:38:24 Intervene: Metabolic Flexibility, Training & Mitochondria; Fatigue 01:46:52 Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, Sponsors, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media Disclaimer & Disclosures

In this episode, I discuss training plateaus, overtraining, and peaking (aka “tapering”) to help you train smart for your goals and effectively use rest to maximize performance. I discuss training plateaus, the underlying molecular mechanisms that cause plateaus, and how to overcome plateaus by targeting systems and nutrition-based approaches. I describe how overtraining reduces performance, which molecular biomarkers to measure to determine if you are overtrained, and how to recover from overtraining. I also explain how to use peaking (tapering) to significantly enhance performance, when to place a taper relative to competition, and how to effectively taper by reducing volume and increasing rest days. I explain multiple causes and solutions for diminished performance and describe tracking options for measuring your health, fatigue, and performance. Listeners will learn how high-performance athletes, down to general exercisers, should measure, monitor, and intervene in plateaus, overtraining, and taper effectively. Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/perform LMNT: https://drinklmnt.com/perform Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/perform Momentous: https://livemomentous.com/perform Vitality Blueprint: https://vitalityblueprint.com/perform Renaissance Periodization: https://rpstrength.com/perform Timestamps 00:00:00 Plateau, Peaking & Overtraining 00:03:57 Sponsors: LMNT & AG1 00:07:26 “Stress is Stress,” Training & Inactivity 00:11:13 3 Scenarios for Plateau, Peaking & Overtraining 00:15:43 Physiological Passport, Personal Variation 00:20:45 Data Collection & Personal Load 00:23:54 Tool: Minimal Viable Solution & Tracking 00:28:00 Sponsor: Eight Sleep & Momentous 00:30:45 Identifying Plateau: Muscle Growth Plateau, Newbie Gains 00:36:41 Overcoming Plateau: Targeting Systems, Plateau Possible Mechanisms 00:46:46 Overcoming Plateau: Nutrition, Protein 00:53:19 Sponsor: Vitality Blueprint & Renaissance Periodization (RP) 00:56:48 Identifying Overtraining vs. Functional & Non-Functional Overreaching 01:04:33 Reduced Performance, Fatigue & Molecular Biomarkers 01:10:40 Blood Biomarkers, Protein Status Markers 01:17:45 Peaking (Tapering) & Performance 01:27:04 Tool: Effectively Taper; Volume & Intensity 01:33:38 Taper & Biomarkers, Testosterone 01:36:34 Tools: Taper Styles; Rest Days, Taper Variables; Individual Variability 01:45:05 Speed, Team Sports, Skills, Endurance & Taper 01:48:35 High-Performance Athletes & Tracking, Human Digital Twin 01:54:17 Tool: Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiratory Rate 02:00:31 Tool: Acute & Chronic Actions; Caffeine, Carbohydrates 02:04:18 Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, Sponsors, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media Disclaimer & Disclosures

In this episode, I discuss genetic testing for sports and athletic performance. I describe the history of sports genomics and the search for genes that determine strength, endurance, and other performance markers. I explain how to interpret genetic test results, including how many genes determine a trait, the relative influence of a single gene, and the likelihood that a genetic variant produces noticeable performance effects. I discuss the ethical issues and current limitations of using genetic testing for athletic talent identification. I explain whether your genetic profile can help optimize personalized training, exercise, and nutrition programs to further accelerate performance. I also discuss gene doping, gene editing, gene therapy, and the future of sports genomics. If listeners have done or are considering genetic testing for personal or client use, this episode will provide a framework for the validity, accuracy, and reliability of current genetic testing and how to interpret their results. Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/perform Rhone: https://rhone.com/perform Momentous: https://livemomentous.com/perform Continuum: https://continuum.club/perform Absolute Rest: https://www.absoluterest.com/perform Renaissance Periodization: https://rpstrength.com/perform Timestamps 00:00:00 Genetics, Sports Genomics 00:06:51 Genetic Testing & Human Performance 00:11:21 Sponsors: AG1 & Rhone 00:14:33 Sports Genomics, Genome vs. Gene, Athlete Passport 00:19:37 Genotype & Alleles; Variation, Polymorphisms, SNPs & Mutations 00:25:12 Myostatin Mutation; ACTN3 & ACE Genes 00:32:42 Sponsor: Momentous & Continuum 00:35:36 Investigate: Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing 00:38:10 History of Sport Genomics, Candidate Genes 00:45:41 Polygenic Traits, Polygenic Risk Score; Gene Editing 00:53:12 Sponsors: Absolute Rest & Renaissance Periodization 00:55:34 Interpret: 5 Questions About Genes & Traits; ACTN3 & ACE Genes 01:05:36 Traits & Gene Number; Height 01:11:14 Traits & Sports Performance, Elite Athletes; Athletic Talent Identification 01:18:19 Genetic Contribution to Traits, Variance 01:21:37 Likelihood & Magnitude of Genetic Effect; Ethnic Background & Genes 01:28:46 Intervene: Gene Doping, Gene Editing 01:31:56 Personalized Training, Precision Nutrition 01:34:29 Future of Sports Genomics & Ethics 01:37:50 Genetics & Athletic Performance 01:41:52 Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, Sponsors, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media Disclaimer & Disclosures

In this episode, I discuss blood testing for athletic performance. I explain how performance-based blood testing differs from medical or disease-based blood panels and the pros and cons of blood testing for performance. I explain how to choose specific blood markers based on your performance goals, scenario, and situation. I also discuss the timing, frequency, and preparation for blood tests to increase the accuracy and validity of results. I explain how to contextualize blood test results, interpret reference ranges, and account for the natural variability of blood markers. I also discuss how to improve blood test results through nutrition, behaviors, training, or supplementation. Listeners of this episode will understand how to determine appropriate blood markers for yourself or your client based on specific training goals and how to interpret blood results so you can look, feel, and perform at your best. Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/perform Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/perform Vitality Blueprint: https://vitalityblueprint.com/perform Momentous: https://livemomentous.com/perform LMNT: https://drinklmnt.com/perform Renaissance Periodization: https://rpstrength.com/perform Timestamps 00:00:00 Blood Testing, Albumin, MCV 00:03:05 Sponsors: Eight Sleep & Vitality Blueprint 00:05:55 Blood Testing for Performance 00:09:24 Cons of Blood Work 00:13:39 Pros of Blood Work 00:19:30 Investigate: Blood Panels for General Health, CBC, CMP 00:25:14 Blood Panels for Performance; Bodybuilding, Protein Turnover 00:32:08 Sponsors: Momentous & LMNT 00:35:21 Albumin, Hydration, Inflammation 00:38:50 Endurance Training, Iron 00:46:33 Essential Vitamins & Minerals: Zinc, Chromium, Magnesium, B12 00:50:52 Sodium, Potassium 00:56:48 Energy & Fatigue, Blood Glucose 01:02:39 Sponsors: AG1 & Renaissance Periodization 01:05:18 Tool: Getting Good Blood Data, 48-Hour Rule, Timing, Hydration 01:12:55 Sensitive vs. Resilient Markers; Blood Test Consistency, Testosterone 01:19:41 Interpret: References Ranges, Blood Glucose, Homocysteine 01:28:44 Context & Interpretation, Strength vs. Endurance 01:34:13 Sleep Apnea, Hemoglobin, Endurance Training 01:37:33 Medical vs. Performance Blood Markers, Blood Volume, Creatinine 01:46:18 ALT, AST, Athlete’s Paradox 01:49:05 Optimal for What?, Context & Blood Markers 01:56:35 Tool: Analytical, Diurnal & Biological Variability 02:01:39 Patterns & Categories: Hydration, Inflammation 02:09:01 Intervene: Big Solutions, Direct Markers vs. Systemic Solutions 02:20:57 Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, Sponsors, YouTube Feedback, Perform Newsletter, Social Media Disclaimer & Disclosures

In this episode, I discuss nutrition and supplementation to reduce the risk of brain injury and enhance brain performance and long-term health. Most brain injuries, including traumatic brain injury (TBIs) and concussion, are not from sports and are actually quite common in non-athletes. I explain what happens in the brain when a TBI occurs and discuss science-supported nutrients to reduce the risk of brain injury, minimize symptoms, and improve recovery. Summarizing both research and clinical studies, I explain the neuroprotective effects of specific nutrients, including creatine monohydrate, fish oil (DHA and EPA), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), choline, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), magnesium, and anthocyanins. I also describe the recommended dosages, frequency, timing, and potential adverse effects and provide options for supplementation and whole-food sources. Listeners of all ages and backgrounds will benefit from understanding which nutrients can support acute brain injury and natural age-related cognitive decline. Access the full show notes for this episode at performpodcast.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/perform LMNT: https://drinklmnt.com/perform Continuum: https://continuum.club/perform Momentous: https://livemomentous.com/perform Maui Nui Venison: https://mauinuivenison.com/perform David Protein: https://davidprotein.com/perform Timestamps 00:00:00 Brain Health & Injury 00:03:58 Sponsors: LMNT & Continuum 00:07:08 Nutrition & Supplements for Brain Injury 00:11:36 Brain Injury Categories, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Concussion 00:16:01 Brain Injury Pathophysiology 00:21:08 Burst Capillaries, Initial TBI Response 00:28:55 Delayed TBI Response, Neuroinflammation 00:33:11 Sponsors: Momentous & Maui Nui 00:35:44 Creatine Monohydrate; Second Impact Syndrome 00:40:44 Strength of Evidence Scale, Creatine 00:46:07 Creatine Doses, Frequency, Adverse Issues; Food Sources 00:52:14 Sponsors: AG1 & David Protein 00:54:57 Fish Oil, DHA, EPA 00:59:30 EPA & DHA Dosage, Timing, Adverse Issues; Food Sources; Omega-3 Index 01:03:38 Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B 01:07:49 Riboflavin Dosages, Timing; Food Sources 01:10:17 Choline 01:17:29 Choline Supplements & Food Sources, Alpha GPC, Dosage 01:20:22 Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), Sleep 01:23:56 BCAAs Dosage, Whole Food Sources 01:26:54 Magnesium 01:30:12 Magnesium Dosage, Timing, Supplements, Adverse Issue; Food Sources 01:32:01 Blueberry Anthocyanins 01:34:20 Anthocyanins Dosage; Food Sources 01:36:09 Caffeine & Brain Injury Recovery 01:37:42 Perform Episodes, Perform Newsletter, Acknowledgements 01:40:11 Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Subscribe & Reviews, Sponsors, YouTube Feedback, Social Media Disclaimer & Disclosures

About Perform with Dr. Andy Galpin

This is Perform with Dr. Andy Galpin. I'm Dr. Andy Galpin, a professor of kinesiology at California State University, Fullerton. With this podcast, my goal is to help you better understand and maximize your own physical performance, leveraging my two decades of experience with top-tier performers, including Olympians and world champions across numerous sports. We'll discuss a range of advanced tools, technologies, and strategies, striking a balance between the forefront of scientific research and simple solutions. The way we'll do that is by covering what I call the "3 I's". For every topic, we'll explore how to 1) Investigate (i.e., measure), 2) Interpret (i.e., what's good, bad), and 3) Intervene (i.e., change). We'll do this from the lens of high performance, letting you enhance your abilities from good to great. In the upcoming episodes of Season 1, we'll explore topics like the science of muscle development, how to build endurance, the role of sleep and recovery in high performance, and how to create training programs for strength, improving VO2 Max and cardiovascular health, growing muscle and much more. I'll share actionable insights ("do's and don'ts") and I'll discuss the effectiveness of various supplements, training equipment, and technology in elevating mental and physical performance. While not all of us are elite athletes, myself included, there are many lessons and tools that we can glean from those performing at the highest levels. And remember, as legendary coach Bill Bowerman stated, "If you have a body, you are an athlete." If you're not already, I hope you'll consider starting to train and recover like an athlete.