Q&A: Improving Lung Health, Foot Fungus, Getting off PPI's and Prep for C-Sections

In this week's episode of Red Pill Your Healthcast, Dr. Charlie Faganholz and Lauren Johnson tackle a variety of health-related questions submitted by listeners. We kick off the discussion by addressing how to improve lung health, particularly for children who frequently experience respiratory issues. Lauren emphasizes the importance of assessing the indoor air quality and suggests using air purifiers and testing for mold. Dr. Charlie adds that supporting the immune system with specific supplements like glutathione, vitamin A, and herbal tonics can be beneficial. Next, we delve into the topic of foot fungus and dry, cracked heels, highlighting the connection between systemic fungal issues and localized symptoms. We recommend a combination of antifungal herbs and dietary adjustments to address these concerns effectively. The conversation then shifts to the challenges of discontinuing proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like Pepsin, especially for individuals with a history of H. pylori infection and gallbladder removal. We stress the importance of a gradual approach to tapering off PPIs and suggest exploring root causes, including potential food sensitivities and emotional factors. As we wrap up, we discuss preparing for a C-section, emphasizing the need for emotional support and physical preparation through supplements and red light therapy. Finally, we touch on the use of nicotine pouches and the management of gestational diabetes, advocating for home blood sugar monitoring as a practical alternative to traditional testing methods.