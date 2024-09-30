Informed Consent Made Simple: A Conversation with 'Just the Inserts' Founder
On this episode, we’re joined by the founder of 'Just the Inserts,' a platform that takes pharmaceutical information directly from .gov websites and makes it consumable and easy to understand for the average person. We discuss the importance of informed consent, how to navigate manufacturer inserts, and how this resource empowers individuals to make confident medical decisions. It’s a conversation about transparency, education, and taking charge of your health.
Understanding Hormones
Q&A
Dr. Charlie
On today’s episode of Red Pill Your Healthcast with Dr. Charlie and Nurse Practitioner Lauren we dive into understanding hormones.
Q&A: Improving Lung Health, Foot Fungus, Getting off PPI's and Prep for C-Sections
In this week's episode of Red Pill Your Healthcast, Dr. Charlie Faganholz and Lauren Johnson tackle a variety of health-related questions submitted by listeners. We kick off the discussion by addressing how to improve lung health, particularly for children who frequently experience respiratory issues. Lauren emphasizes the importance of assessing the indoor air quality and suggests using air purifiers and testing for mold. Dr. Charlie adds that supporting the immune system with specific supplements like glutathione, vitamin A, and herbal tonics can be beneficial.
Next, we delve into the topic of foot fungus and dry, cracked heels, highlighting the connection between systemic fungal issues and localized symptoms. We recommend a combination of antifungal herbs and dietary adjustments to address these concerns effectively.
The conversation then shifts to the challenges of discontinuing proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like Pepsin, especially for individuals with a history of H. pylori infection and gallbladder removal. We stress the importance of a gradual approach to tapering off PPIs and suggest exploring root causes, including potential food sensitivities and emotional factors.
As we wrap up, we discuss preparing for a C-section, emphasizing the need for emotional support and physical preparation through supplements and red light therapy. Finally, we touch on the use of nicotine pouches and the management of gestational diabetes, advocating for home blood sugar monitoring as a practical alternative to traditional testing methods.
Shop our recommended supplement and submit your questions on our website https://www.redpillyourhealthcast.com/
Time Stamps:
00:00:00 - Introduction and Question Submission
00:00:22 - Improving Lung Health for Children
00:02:39 - Supporting Lung Health: Supplements and Strategies
00:06:30 - Addressing Recurrent Lung Issues and Pneumonia
00:12:04 - Foot Fungus and Dry Cracked Heels
00:15:48 - Getting Off Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)
00:29:33 - Preparing for a C-Section
00:35:04 - Opinions on Nicotine Pouches and Gestational Diabetes Testing
Q&A: Detoxing from IVF, Aspirin vs. Ibuprofen, Night Terrors, Natural Remedies for Coughs and More
In this week's episode of Red Pill Your Healthcast, Dr. Charlie Fagenholtz and FNP Lauren Johnson dive into a variety of health-related questions submitted by our listeners.
00:00:00 - Introduction and Upcoming Topics
00:01:13 - Detoxing from Anesthesia and IVF Medications
00:08:46 - Aspirin vs. Ibuprofen vs. Acetaminophen
00:13:46 - Understanding Night Terrors in Children
00:20:05 - Addressing Undescended Testicles in Infants
00:23:29 - Natural Remedies for Coughs in Kids
00:27:35 - Natural Remedies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
00:33:16 - Conclusion and Disclaimer
Q&A: Heavy metal detox, healing from mold, & postpartum care.
Heavy metal detox from for military and missionaries, healing from mold while living in it, best practices for postpartum care, supporting a child on steroids, alternatives to fibroid removal, and managing milk reflux.
