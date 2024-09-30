Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & WellnessRed Pill Your Healthcast
Listen to Red Pill Your Healthcast in the App
Listen to Red Pill Your Healthcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Red Pill Your Healthcast

Podcast Red Pill Your Healthcast
Lauren Johnson (@naturalnursemomma) and Dr. Charlie Fagenholz (@drcharliedc_2.0)
A podcast from two healthcare providers challenging the norm, talking about the elephants in the room, and helping you to take charge of your family’s health.
More
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • Informed Consent Made Simple: A Conversation with 'Just the Inserts' Founder
    On this episode, we’re joined by the founder of 'Just the Inserts,' a platform that takes pharmaceutical information directly from .gov websites and makes it consumable and easy to understand for the average person. We discuss the importance of informed consent, how to navigate manufacturer inserts, and how this resource empowers individuals to make confident medical decisions. It’s a conversation about transparency, education, and taking charge of your health.   https://www.justtheinserts.com/ Just the Inserts Instagram Just the Alternative Instagram Purchase Just The Inserts Book Our First Podcasts Related to this topic: Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 Tough Conversations and How to Detox 💉
    --------  
    58:26
  • Understanding Hormones
    Q&A Dr. Charlie Website Instagram Membership  Nurse Lauren Website Instagram Email List E-Book on Natural Remedies   On today’s episode of Red Pill Your Healthcast with Dr. Charlie and Nurse Practitioner Lauren we dive into understanding hormones.   Supplements + Products Mentioned:   VerVita Black Cumin Oil - Shop Here Nettles Immune Rmor- Shop here Astragalus Supreme- Shop here Trisomal Glutathione found in Fullscript BodyBio (Code naturallauren for 15% off) EMF Podcast - Listen here NET: https://www.netmindbody.com/find-a-practitioner/ Daily Rhymns Podcast- Listen Here Klenz + Regenzyme Heart InspiraCell Cir Q Tonic  
    --------  
    58:26
  • Q&A: Improving Lung Health, Foot Fungus, Getting off PPI's and Prep for C-Sections
    In this week's episode of Red Pill Your Healthcast, Dr. Charlie Faganholz and Lauren Johnson tackle a variety of health-related questions submitted by listeners. We kick off the discussion by addressing how to improve lung health, particularly for children who frequently experience respiratory issues. Lauren emphasizes the importance of assessing the indoor air quality and suggests using air purifiers and testing for mold. Dr. Charlie adds that supporting the immune system with specific supplements like glutathione, vitamin A, and herbal tonics can be beneficial. Next, we delve into the topic of foot fungus and dry, cracked heels, highlighting the connection between systemic fungal issues and localized symptoms. We recommend a combination of antifungal herbs and dietary adjustments to address these concerns effectively. The conversation then shifts to the challenges of discontinuing proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like Pepsin, especially for individuals with a history of H. pylori infection and gallbladder removal. We stress the importance of a gradual approach to tapering off PPIs and suggest exploring root causes, including potential food sensitivities and emotional factors. As we wrap up, we discuss preparing for a C-section, emphasizing the need for emotional support and physical preparation through supplements and red light therapy. Finally, we touch on the use of nicotine pouches and the management of gestational diabetes, advocating for home blood sugar monitoring as a practical alternative to traditional testing methods. Shop our recommended supplement and submit your questions on our website https://www.redpillyourhealthcast.com/ Supplements + Products Mentioned:   Lung Health:   AirDoctor Branch Basics Non-Tox Cleaning Products Bee propolis disfuser Mold Video in Dr. Charlie’s membership Dr. Charlie’s Provider Finder: https://www.drcharliedc.com/practitioners Trizomal Glutathione from Apex in Fullscript Cod Liver Oil (Vital Nutrients) in Fullscript Astragulus Supreme Takesumi Supreme  Scutellaria Supreme (tinture) Immune Rmor  Thymus Supreme Acerola Supreme (tincture) Camu Supreme Cat’s Klaw Klenz +  Black Walnut Supreme Olive Leaf Supreme Reishi Supreme   Foot Fungus: Olive Leaf Supreme Melia Supreme Klenz +  Black Cumin Oil Immune Harmony Oil AccuCheck Blood Sugar on Amazon Getting off PPI’s: Cyrex Labs  Gastro Digest DiGize Essential Oil https://www.netmindbody.com/find-a-practitioner/ Tapping with Curiously Present found here ACV Test in Water: if it helps you low stomach acid if it hurts youulcers GastroZyme from Biotics Research in Fullscript Morinda Supreme Golden Thread Supreme C-Section: ReGenzyme Heart Glutathione  Fringe RedLight   Time Stamps: 00:00:00 - Introduction and Question Submission 00:00:22 - Improving Lung Health for Children 00:02:39 - Supporting Lung Health: Supplements and Strategies 00:06:30 - Addressing Recurrent Lung Issues and Pneumonia 00:12:04 - Foot Fungus and Dry Cracked Heels 00:15:48 - Getting Off Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) 00:29:33 - Preparing for a C-Section 00:35:04 - Opinions on Nicotine Pouches and Gestational Diabetes Testing
    --------  
    46:35
  • Q&A: Detoxing from IVF, Aspirin vs. Ibuprofen, Night Terrors, Natural Remedies for Coughs and More
    In this week's episode of Red Pill Your Healthcast, Dr. Charlie Fagenholtz and FNP Lauren Johnson dive into a variety of health-related questions submitted by our listeners. 00:00:00 - Introduction and Upcoming Topics 00:01:13 - Detoxing from Anesthesia and IVF Medications 00:08:46 - Aspirin vs. Ibuprofen vs. Acetaminophen 00:13:46 - Understanding Night Terrors in Children 00:20:05 - Addressing Undescended Testicles in Infants 00:23:29 - Natural Remedies for Coughs in Kids 00:27:35 - Natural Remedies for Rheumatoid Arthritis 00:33:16 - Conclusion and Disclaimer
    --------  
    34:43
  • Q&A: Heavy metal detox, healing from mold, & postpartum care.
    Heavy metal detox from for military and missionaries, healing from mold while living in it, best practices for postpartum care, supporting a child on steroids, alternatives to fibroid removal, and managing milk reflux. Recommended Supplements: Detox- Cir Q Tonic: Shop Schisandra: Shop Klenz+: Shop Black Cumin Oil: Shop Takesumi: Shop Professional Formulas in Fullscript Mold- AirDoctor: Shop SuperStratum MycoToxin Cleaner: Shop Our Previous Episode, The Mycotoxin Solution Listen Here. Cir Q Tonic: Shop Klenz+: Shop Black Cumin Oil: Shop Takesumi: Shop Post-Partum-  Quinton Minerals in Fullscript Fringe Electrolytes: Shop Black Cumin Oil: Shop Reishi Supreme: Shop Acerola: Shop Camu: Shop Steroids- Host Defense MycoImmunity in Fullscript Scutellaria: Shop Matrix Synergy: Shop Bone Marrow/ Red Blood Cell- Immune Rmor: Shop Black Cumin Oil: Shop Astragalus: Shop Fibroids-  Schisandra: Shop Artichoke: Shop Watch Estrogen Video In The Trenches Hormone Balancing- Reishi Supreme: Shop Shatavari: Shop ReGenerzyme Heart: Shop Tickets for In The Trenches Nashville! https://www.drcharliedc.com/itt-live-event Livestream tickets are $150 In-person tickets are $1,000—use code REDPILL for $400 off!
    --------  
    36:57

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Red Pill Your Healthcast

A podcast from two healthcare providers challenging the norm, talking about the elephants in the room, and helping you to take charge of your family’s health.
Podcast website

Listen to Red Pill Your Healthcast, Pursuit of Wellness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:28:20 AM