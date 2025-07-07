Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessRunning Free
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Running Free
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Running Free

Altum Media
Health & WellnessMental Health
Running Free
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • Healing Veterans with Fly Fishing, Nature, and Community (and How It Might Help You Too) | Lt. Col. John "Saint" Langford
    Many veterans today are suffering—and isolation is a key cause. Without the shared mission and tribe of active duty life, mental and emotional wounds can deepen in silence.Could nature, skill, and community be the antidote?Retired Lt. Col. John “Saint” Langford thinks so.As CEO of Project Healing Waters, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving disabled veterans, Langford now leads one of the most unique healing organizations in America. Through the therapeutic art of fly fishing—and the power of nature and community—his team helped over 7,000 veterans in 2024 rediscover strength and post-traumatic healing.In this episode, we discuss:- Why fly fishing offers a potent combination of focus, challenge, and community for trauma recovery- How nature and structured discomfort can rewire the brain and support long-term mental health- The science behind community as medicine—and how loneliness is killing more Americans than heart disease- The idea of “tribe” and how veterans can find it again outside of uniform- What civilians can learn from this model—and why we’re all wired for meaning, purpose, and shared missionWhether you’re a veteran, a family member, or simply someone feeling lost in today’s world, this episode offers hope—and a reminder: sometimes healing starts waist-deep in a river, fly rod in hand, with someone beside you who gets it.RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE- Start your healing journey with Project Healing Waters: Locations : Project Healing Waters- Support the mission / Donate: Get Involved : Project Healing Waters- Having suicidal thoughts? Dial 988 (Available 24/7)SPONSORS:- Take control of your drinking with medication-assisted treatment from Oar Health: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/OarStrength⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Boost your performance and recovery with Momentous Supplements—get 20% off with code "STRENGTH": ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://livemomentous.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RUNNING FREE RESOURCES- Visit our website ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. - Subscribe to our newsletter ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. - Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/4at8Yhn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Spotify Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3GAGVPJ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Running Free Podcast - YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠EPISODES YOU MIGHT ENJOY- Are Today’s Kids More Addicted Than Ever? | Chris Herren, NBA Star & Recovery Advocate: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3AZ8f0P⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- How to Eat to Drink Less Alcohol | Dr. Brooke Scheller: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/JAPP9g3⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Social Media Addiction - 5 Statistics That Should SCARE You: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/ygZw3lZ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Life is short, and it moves fast. This show will help you make the most of it. Running Free is a podcast about optimizing health, and breaking free from the habits and distractions that hold us back. We cover fitness, mental health, culture, addiction, parenting, humor, and everything in between.Hosted by veteran, fitness expert, and health advocate Jesse Carrajat, each episode explores what it means to live fully—through honest conversations with thinkers, creators, and everyday people who teach and inspire us to live healthy, long, meaningful lives. Stop Chasing Life. Start Running Free.
    --------  
    39:30
  • Ask Us Anything Vol. 2 | Peptides, Booze Brain Damage, Jacked Dads, Fitness Addicts, and Should Christians Drink?
    The Variety Pack is back—and yes, it’s as unpredictable as ever. We’re tackling your best (and weirdest) questions about fitness, faith, health, and real life with zero filter and plenty of laughs.This week:- What your pee color says about your supplement stack- Are peptides worth the hype—or just expensive hope?- How alcohol affects your brain long-term- Can fitness become a new addiction?- Should Christians drink—or steer clear?- What the Church gets right (and wrong) about recoveryIt’s fast, fun, and honest—but always grounded in the mission: helping you live strong, think clearly, and run free.Got a question for the next Ask Us Anything? DM us @runningfreepodcast on Instagram.SPONSORS:- Take control of your drinking with medication-assisted treatment from Oar Health: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/OarStrength⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Boost your performance and recovery with Momentous Supplements—get 20% off with code "STRENGTH": ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://livemomentous.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RUNNING FREE RESOURCES- Visit our website ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. - Subscribe to our newsletter ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. EPISODES YOU MIGHT ENJOY- Are Today’s Kids More Addicted Than Ever? | Chris Herren, NBA Star & Recovery Advocate: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3AZ8f0P⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- How to Eat to Drink Less Alcohol | Dr. Brooke Scheller: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/JAPP9g3⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Social Media Addiction - 5 Statistics That Should SCARE You: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/ygZw3lZ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT- Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/4at8Yhn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Spotify Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3GAGVPJ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Running Free Podcast - YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠Life is short, and it moves fast. This show will help you make the most of it. Running Free is a podcast about optimizing health, and breaking free from the habits and distractions that hold us back. We cover fitness, mental health, culture, addiction, parenting, humor, and everything in between.Hosted by veteran, fitness expert, and health advocate Jesse Carrajat, each episode explores what it means to live fully—through honest conversations with thinkers, creators, and everyday people who teach and inspire us to live healthy, long, meaningful lives. Stop Chasing Life. Start Running Free.
    --------  
    39:29
  • The Art of Being a Good Dad | Happy Father's Day Week
    How would the world be different if everyone had a good father? In this special Father’s Day Week episode, we ask a simple but powerful question: What makes a good dad? Drawing from wisdom, research, and personal experience, this episode explores four pillars that every parent can strive toward: protection, provision, presence, and praise. Whether you're a dad, want to be one, or reflecting on your relationship with your own father (or lack thereof), this episode offers a powerful reminder that good fathers can change the world, and it starts at home. SPONSORS:- Take control of your drinking with medication-assisted treatment from Oar Health: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/OarStrength⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Boost your performance and recovery with Momentous Supplements—get 20% off with code "STRENGTH": ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://livemomentous.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RUNNING FREE RESOURCES- Visit our website ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. - Subscribe to our newsletter ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. EPISODES YOU MIGHT ENJOY- Are Today’s Kids More Addicted Than Ever? | Chris Herren, NBA Star & Recovery Advocate: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3AZ8f0P⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- How to Eat to Drink Less Alcohol | Dr. Brooke Scheller: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/JAPP9g3⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Social Media Addiction - 5 Statistics That Should SCARE You: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/ygZw3lZ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT- Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/4at8Yhn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Spotify Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3GAGVPJ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠⁠Running Free Podcast - YouTube⁠⁠⁠Life is short, and it moves fast. This show will help you make the most of it. Running Free is a podcast about optimizing health, and breaking free from the habits and distractions that hold us back. We cover fitness, mental health, culture, addiction, parenting, humor, and everything in between.Hosted by veteran, fitness expert, and health advocate Jesse Carrajat, each episode explores what it means to live fully—through honest conversations with thinkers, creators, and everyday people who teach and inspire us to live healthy, long, meaningful lives. Stop Chasing Life. Start Running Free.
    --------  
    24:30
  • The Fear of Death | Why It Might Be Driving Your Anxiety
    We don’t like to talk about death—but what if your fear of death is shaping how you live, and driving your anxiety? In this solo episode, Jesse shares how his personal experiences with death—and how a therapist’s simple question unlocked a deep truth: our fear of death may be the hidden source of our anxiety, ambition, and need for control.Drawing from global traditions, we explore what Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, and modern secular thinkers believe about death and the afterlife. From Ecclesiastes to Michael Singer, Alan Watts to David Gibson, this episode offers a guided reflection on how our beliefs about death shape how we live.EPISODE RESOURCES- Intro Clip: Learn more from Alan Watts: Alan Watts Org - Audio Lecture Collections, Official Videos, Books, & Quotes- Book Suggestion: Living Life Backward, by David Gibson: Living Life Backward: How Ecclesiastes Teaches Us to Live in Light of the End by David Gibson | GoodreadsSPONSORS:- Take control of your drinking with medication-assisted treatment from Oar Health: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/OarStrength⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Boost your performance and recovery with Momentous Supplements—get 20% off with code "STRENGTH": ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://livemomentous.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RUNNING FREE RESOURCES- Visit our website ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. - Subscribe to our newsletter ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. EPISODES YOU MIGHT ENJOY- Are Today’s Kids More Addicted Than Ever? | Chris Herren, NBA Star & Recovery Advocate: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3AZ8f0P⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- How to Eat to Drink Less Alcohol | Dr. Brooke Scheller: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/JAPP9g3⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Social Media Addiction - 5 Statistics That Should SCARE You: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/ygZw3lZ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT- Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/4at8Yhn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Spotify Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3GAGVPJ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- YouTube Channel: ⁠⁠Running Free Podcast - YouTube⁠⁠Life is short, and it moves fast. This show will help you make the most of it. Running Free is a podcast about optimizing health, and breaking free from the habits and distractions that hold us back. We cover fitness, mental health, culture, addiction, parenting, humor, and everything in between.Hosted by veteran, fitness expert, and health advocate Jesse Carrajat, each episode explores what it means to live fully—through honest conversations with thinkers, creators, and everyday people who teach and inspire us to trade distraction and frivolousness for healthy, long, meaningful lives. Stop Chasing Life. Start Running Free.
    --------  
    26:13
  • Drink Less or Not at All? (and How to Stay on YOUR Wagon This Summer)
    Should you drink less, or not at all? As summer starts, we want to help you answer this question and give you the tools to stay on whatever wagon YOU choose. We cover:- NA drinks, THC, nicotine, and what actually helps- The workouts, supplements, and habits that keep us anchored- How to use accountability, routine, and mindset to stay consistent- Why it’s not about being perfect—it’s about knowing your “why”If you’re trying to drink less—or quit altogether—this episode is for you. SPONSORS:- Take control of your drinking with medication-assisted treatment from Oar Health: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/OarStrength⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Boost your performance and recovery with Momentous Supplements—get 20% off with code "STRENGTH": ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://livemomentous.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠RESOURCES- Visit our website ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠. - Subscribe to our newsletter ⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠. EPISODES YOU MIGHT ENJOY- Are Today’s Kids More Addicted Than Ever? | Chris Herren, NBA Star & Recovery Advocate: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3AZ8f0P⁠⁠⁠⁠- How to Eat to Drink Less Alcohol | Dr. Brooke Scheller: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/JAPP9g3⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Social Media Addiction - 5 Statistics That Should SCARE You: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/ygZw3lZ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT- Apple Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://apple.co/4at8Yhn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- Spotify Podcasts: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://spoti.fi/3GAGVPJ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠- YouTube Channel: ⁠Running Free Podcast - YouTube⁠Life is short, and it moves fast. This show will help you make the most of it. Running Free is a podcast about optimizing health, and breaking free from the habits and distractions that hold us back. We cover fitness, mental health, culture, addiction, parenting, humor, and everything in between.Hosted by veteran, fitness expert, and health advocate Jesse Carrajat, each episode explores what it means to live fully—through honest conversations with thinkers, creators, and everyday people who teach and inspire us to trade distraction and frivolousness for healthy, long, meaningful lives. Stop Chasing Life. Start Running Free.
    --------  
    32:51

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Running Free

Life is short, and it moves fast. This show will help you make the most of it. Running Free is a podcast about optimizing health and breaking free from the habits and distractions that hold us back. We cover fitness, mental health, parenting, mindfulness, addiction, and everything in between. Hosted by veteran, fitness expert, and health advocate Jesse Carrajat, each episode explores what it means to live fully—through honest conversations with thinkers, creators, and everyday people who teach and inspire us to trade distraction and frivolousness for healthy, long, meaningful lives.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental Health

Listen to Running Free, The School of Greatness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 9:17:43 PM