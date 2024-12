Vanilla Swingers - A Swinger Podcast for Newbies, by Newbies in the Lifestyle

Unicorn Magic: Threesome or Throuple?

Join Kat & Leo as we share all about the enchanting world of the mythical unicorn, FFM threesomes, and the special bond that transforms casual fun into deeper connections. We share how we have unexpectedly explored the magic formula of how intimacy and threesomes can evolve into the perfect FWB (Friends with Benefits) dynamic.But that's not all! We’re spilling all the juicy details of our wild sexcapades as we leap off the deep-end high dive! Join us as we check off bucket list items like hosting our unicorn in our hometown, embarking on a three-night escapade in Las Vegas together, and enjoying spontaneous sleepovers that ignite our passions. We’ll share how our swinging world has been turned upside down and how we’re embracing the mantra: say YES to adventure! No more overthinking—if it feels good and makes us all happy, we’re going for it!So, whether you’re curious about navigating the complexities of FWB relationships or exploring the excitement of FFM threesomes, this episode is infused with enough unicorn magic to spark a fire within you!Dive in and enjoy every spoonful of our super candid newbie journey as we go from vanilla…to 69 flavors! Always hilarious, unhinged, bite-size and commercial-free!*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*Where else to find Kat & Leo (besides clubs and cruises!):Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://VanillaSwingers.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠*BRAND NEW* blog page ---> check out fun links & more! Unicorn Magic: Threesome or Throuple?CONFUSED on Swinger Lingo? Check out Kat's new ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Swinger Dictionary⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*Contact Us! Slide into our DMs... ;-)Email Us: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ [email protected] ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@VanillaSwingers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@VanillaSwingers⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Ask us a question: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://VanillaSwingers.com/contact-us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠