Vanilla Swingers - A Swinger Podcast for Newbies, by Newbies in the Lifestyle

We’re baaaack! Join Kat & Leo as we dive headfirst into the November Bliss Swinger Cruise, where 6,600 spicy souls turned up for the Super Bowl of swinging! In Part 1 of our juicy 3-part series, we’re spilling ALL the tea—from unleashing our wild unicorn to uncovering the dirty little secret no one talks about: rejection. Yep, even on a floating orgy, it can feel like a middle school dance all over again. We also tackle the real question: is the $$$$ drink package worth it, or are there ways to outsmart the booze police and BYOB? We’re spilling all the secrets! Whether you’re living your 11/10 fantasy like us or ending the cruise at a 4/10, one thing’s for sure—this trip is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure... Grab your drink, get cozy, and let’s set sail!Don't forget to stay tuned next week for Part 2, where we share all our juicy pro-tips for making the most of your Bliss Cruise experience.Dive in and enjoy every spoonful of our super candid newbie journey as we go from vanilla…to 69 flavors! Always hilarious, unhinged, bite-size and commercial-free!*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*Where else to find Kat & Leo (besides clubs and cruises!):Website: https://VanillaSwingers.com*BRAND NEW* blog page ---> check out fun links & more! Bliss Swinger Cruise Review: Unleashing Our Wild UnicornCONFUSED on Swinger Lingo? Check out Kat's new Swinger Dictionary! *~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*Contact Us! Slide into our DMs... ;-)Email Us: [email protected]Instagram: @VanillaSwingersFacebook: @VanillaSwingersAsk us a question: https://VanillaSwingers.com/contact-us
54:15
Ready to Swing? Take the Mojo Sex Quiz With Kat & Leo
Join Kat & Leo as they dive into the wild world of sexual compatibility with the Mojo Upgrade sex quiz! Ever wondered if your partner's ready to swing or if they just think "kinky" means a little extra whipped cream? Take this quiz together to see if your partner is ready to swing—or if they think "swinging" is just for playgrounds! We're taking the quiz live, and trust us, it gets spicy! From benign to downright raunchy, we're peeling back the layers on our fantasies and giggling through the cringe. Tune in for some eye-opening revelations and maybe a few awkward silences. Spoiler alert: you'll want to grab your partner and a bottle of wine before hitting play! Let's see if our mojo matches or if it's a hard no-go!
59:19
Friction Hotel Takeover: Red-Hot Sexcapades and Wild Debauchery
Buckle up for the ultimate recap of our first hotel takeover in North Carolina, where the party never stopped! From dancing downstairs to joining the debauchery on the 4th-floor party floor until 5:30am, it was a night filled with unforgettable moments. Unlike swinger clubs, there's no closing time here, and unlike expensive swinger cruises, this one's a steal!Plus, we dive into the social dynamics of soft swap group play—like how a spontaneous sixsome hit all the right notes for everyone involved - some keep it soft, some like it hard. But everyone left satisfied! And here's the kicker - we've realized we've got some commitment-phobe tendencies. With our constant "grass is greener" mindset, we've passed up on some seriously hot play opportunities. Join us as we reflect on how "good enough" can sometimes be exactly what you need, and learn from our night of wild fun, self-discovery, and endless possibilities.
52:04
Unicorn Magic: Threesome or Throuple?
Join Kat & Leo as we share all about the enchanting world of the mythical unicorn, FFM threesomes, and the special bond that transforms casual fun into deeper connections. We share how we have unexpectedly explored the magic formula of how intimacy and threesomes can evolve into the perfect FWB (Friends with Benefits) dynamic.But that's not all! We're spilling all the juicy details of our wild sexcapades as we leap off the deep-end high dive! Join us as we check off bucket list items like hosting our unicorn in our hometown, embarking on a three-night escapade in Las Vegas together, and enjoying spontaneous sleepovers that ignite our passions. We'll share how our swinging world has been turned upside down and how we're embracing the mantra: say YES to adventure! No more overthinking—if it feels good and makes us all happy, we're going for it!So, whether you're curious about navigating the complexities of FWB relationships or exploring the excitement of FFM threesomes, this episode is infused with enough unicorn magic to spark a fire within you!
49:25
When in Rome: Swingers 69 Club Review
Get ready for all the deets on Swingers 69, Rome's most intriguing swingers' club! With its hauntingly seductive mansion vibe, Victorian furniture, and red-tinted glow, this place oozes Gothic erotica. Whether you're into cozy voyeur nooks or open play areas, Swingers 69 is where fantasy meets reality. Plus hear all about all of our taboo sexcapades (squirting on the dance floor anyone?) giving dirty dancing a whole new dimension!PLUS, we're sharing more of our steamy MFM encounter with Twilight Edward's Italian doppelgänger (yes, it was that hot). And, you won't want to miss our new playroom strategy—"Tit for Tat Play-by-Play"—to keep you and your partner connected, intertwined, and craving more. It's a game changer!
About Vanilla Swingers - A Swinger Podcast for Newbies, by Newbies in the Lifestyle
Join Kat & Leo for a Swinger podcast by Newbies, for Newbies. Kat’s the brains of the podcast and the star of Leo’s naughty fantasies. Funny, yet wildly unpredictable, Leo is the yuck to Kat’s yum. With a rakish mind and naughty wit, you never know what to expect with an R-rated mind made for mature audiences. We’re just getting started, so stay tuned to find out what crazy swinger adventure we’ll get up to next.