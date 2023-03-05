Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Short, weekly guided meditations to help you stress less and live more. Each week join Kelly Smith, founder of Yoga For You, for simple and grounded guided medi... More
Short, weekly guided meditations to help you stress less and live more. Each week join Kelly Smith, founder of Yoga For You, for simple and grounded guided medi... More

  • Chakra Balancing Soundbath
    This 20 minute practice is a live guided soundbath meditation for chakra balancing. This practice utilizes sounds and instruments to bring you to a deep meditative state and then the crystal singing bowls work to clear and align your chakras. This sound bath includes crystal singing bowls, chimes, and soft percussion instruments. Join MIM on Patreon here Pre-order Kelly's Book here Thank you to our sponsor North American Herb and Spice- Save 25% with code mindfulinminutes25 Meditation TT 40-Hour Meditation Teacher Training is now open for enrollment Learn more and enroll here Journey Within Mindfulness Retreat w/ Jina Seer (2 spots left!) June 1-4 https://startyouradzenture.com/retreat/bc-june-01-04-2023/ Use code MINDFUL to save $100 on these retreats Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at [email protected] Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    19:59
  • Soundbaths 101
    Ever wondered what a soundbath was or how it works? In this freeform episode Kelly walks you through the basics of a soundbath and why you may want to consider taking one and answering your sound meditation questions. Join MIM on Patreon here Pre-order Kelly's Book here Thank you to our sponsor North American Herb and Spice- Save 25% with code mindfulinminutes25 Meditation TT 40-Hour Meditation Teacher Training is now open for enrollment Learn more and enroll here Journey Within Mindfulness Retreat w/ Jina Seer (2 spots left!) June 1-4 https://startyouradzenture.com/retreat/bc-june-01-04-2023/ Use code MINDFUL to save $100 on these retreats Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at [email protected] Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    49:45
  • Relax After A Long Day Meditation
    Do you ever have a long day that you need to relax after? This 11 minute guided meditation will help you soothe your nervous system, and quiet the mind after a long and stressful day behind you. Join MIM on Patreon here Pre-order Kelly's Book here Thank you to our sponsor BetterHelp- Save 10% off your first month at www.betterhelp.com/minutes Virtual 2-day Trainings 2-Day Restorative Yoga TT May 20-21 Learn more and enroll here 2-Day Yoga Nidra TT July 8-9 Learn more and enroll here Journey Within Mindfulness Retreat w/ Jina Seer (2 spots left!) June 1-4 https://startyouradzenture.com/retreat/bc-june-01-04-2023/ Use code MINDFUL to save $100 on these retreats Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at [email protected] Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/23/2023
    14:01
  • Hope Meditation
    This 13 minute guided meditation is designed to help bring hope and joy into your body mind and heart. In this guided practice you take a journey to a spring timer garden that helps you feel the hope and optimism that can be found in sunshine and nature. Get the Soul Guidance Meditation Deck Here Thank you to our sponsor Nutrafol- visit www.nutrafol.com and use code MIDNFUL to save 10% on your first month Join MIM on Patreon here Pre-order Kelly's Book here Meditation TT 40-Hour Meditation Teacher Training is now open for enrollment- join the training before Feb 28, 2023 and get a bonus 5-hour module Learn more and enroll here Journey Within Mindfulness Retreat w/ Jina Seer (2 spots left!) June 1-4 https://startyouradzenture.com/retreat/bc-june-01-04-2023/ Use code MINDFUL to save $100 on these retreats Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at [email protected] Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/16/2023
    14:51
  • Soul Work 101 + Deck Discussion
    One of the top requested topics is here in an hour long freeform episode- soul work! In this episode we will talk about what the soul is, the history of the concept of the soul, why someone might engage in soul work and Kelly's favorite small soul practices to make a big impact. Then the episode wraps up with Kelly sharing the creative process and the bumps along the way in creating the Soul Guidance Meditation Deck. Get the Soul Guidance Meditation Deck Here Thank you to our sponsors BetterHelp- Save 10% off your first month at www.betterhelp.com/minutes Shopify- Get your $1/month trial period at www.shopify.com/mindful Join MIM on Patreon here Pre-order Kelly's Book here Meditation TT 40-Hour Meditation Teacher Training is now open for enrollment- join the training before Feb 28, 2023 and get a bonus 5-hour module Learn more and enroll here Journey Within Mindfulness Retreat w/ Jina Seer (2 spots left!) June 1-4 https://startyouradzenture.com/retreat/bc-june-01-04-2023/ Use code MINDFUL to save $100 on these retreats Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at [email protected] Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    57:42

About Mindful In Minutes Meditation

Short, weekly guided meditations to help you stress less and live more. Each week join Kelly Smith, founder of Yoga For You, for simple and grounded guided meditations that are 20 minutes or less and cover an array of topics that will help you with real life like anxiety, insomnia, self-esteem and manifestation.
