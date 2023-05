Soul Work 101 + Deck Discussion

One of the top requested topics is here in an hour long freeform episode- soul work! In this episode we will talk about what the soul is, the history of the concept of the soul, why someone might engage in soul work and Kelly's favorite small soul practices to make a big impact. Then the episode wraps up with Kelly sharing the creative process and the bumps along the way in creating the Soul Guidance Meditation Deck.