Access your joy, and begin to notice the little things that are all around you that make you feel joyful. This 8 minute guided meditation is a simple activation of the essence of joy to fill you for the whole day. Join me in October for Meditation Teacher Training Save ⁠your spot here⁠ ⁠Stop the scroll 5 day challenge⁠ Find Your Meditation Match- ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Take the quiz here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ More Mindful in Minutes ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join the free 5-day Nervous system reset to overcome overwhelm⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Books ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You Are Not Your Thoughts: An 8-Week Anxiety Guided Meditation Journal⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ **⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Download 4 sample days from You Are Not Your Thoughts Here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠** Join MIM on Patreon here ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at info@yogaforyouonline.com Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Find complete rest and relaxation with this 15 minute rest + restore body scan. This practice will help you quiet your mind, release your body and truly rest for 15 minutes. Find Your Meditation Match- ⁠⁠⁠⁠Take the quiz here⁠⁠⁠⁠ More Mindful in Minutes ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join the free 5-day Nervous system reset to overcome overwhelm⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Books ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You Are Not Your Thoughts: An 8-Week Anxiety Guided Meditation Journal⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ **⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Download 4 sample days from You Are Not Your Thoughts Here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠** Join MIM on Patreon here ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at info@yogaforyouonline.com Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this freeform episode, Kelly is joined by acupuncturist, Meaghan Moakley, for an introduction to acupuncture, what it is, how it works, and what you can expect from a session. In this episode Kelly and Meaghan dive into the science of acupuncture, what it feels like, how it supports your nervous system, plus how it can support stress, women’s health, and overall well-being and some exploration into cupping and what your tongue says about your health. Learn more about Meaghan Azalea Acupuncture Website Follow Meaghan on instagram Get 50% off Hiya at www.hiyahealth.com/mindful Find Your Meditation Match- ⁠⁠⁠⁠Take the quiz here⁠⁠⁠⁠ More Mindful in Minutes ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join the free 5-day Nervous system reset to overcome overwhelm⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Books ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You Are Not Your Thoughts: An 8-Week Anxiety Guided Meditation Journal⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ **⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Download 4 sample days from You Are Not Your Thoughts Here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠** Join MIM on Patreon here ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at info@yogaforyouonline.com Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Focus your mind, and clear your throat chakra with this 6 minute ujjayi breath meditation. Ujjayi is often called ocean breath because of the audible sound that is made with the exhale, but it is also a practice that is very soothing for the nervous system quieting for a busy brain. This is a community mini- all ad revenue generated on this episode in August will be donated to YouthLink an organization in Minneapolis that supports at risk youth and young adults. Find Your Meditation Match- ⁠⁠⁠Take the quiz here⁠⁠⁠ More Mindful in Minutes ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join the free 5-day Nervous system reset to overcome overwhelm⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Books ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You Are Not Your Thoughts: An 8-Week Anxiety Guided Meditation Journal⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ **⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Download 4 sample days from You Are Not Your Thoughts Here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠** Join MIM on Patreon here ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at info@yogaforyouonline.com Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Clear your mental clutter and wipe away worried and anxious thoughts with this guided meditation. In this practice you will visualize your worries being written down, and then erased from your mind and your heart. Find Your Meditation Match- ⁠⁠⁠⁠Take the quiz here⁠⁠⁠⁠ More Mindful in Minutes ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join the free 5-day Nervous system reset to overcome overwhelm⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Books ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠You Are Not Your Thoughts: An 8-Week Anxiety Guided Meditation Journal⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ **⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Download 4 sample days from You Are Not Your Thoughts Here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠** Join MIM on Patreon here ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Order Meditation For The Modern Family⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Let's Connect Email Kelly your questions at info@yogaforyouonline.com Follow Kelly on instagram @yogaforyouonline Please rate, subscribe and review (it helps more than you know!) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Mindful In Minutes Meditation

About Mindful In Minutes Meditation

About Mindful In Minutes Meditation

Short, weekly guided meditations to help you stress less, sleep better, and live more mindfully. Each week, join Kelly Smith—meditation teacher, author, and founder of Yoga For You—for simple yet powerful guided practices that are 20 minutes or less and cover real-life needs like meditation for anxiety, meditation for stress relief, sleep meditation, morning meditation, boosting self-esteem, and creating a daily mindfulness ritual. Mindful in Minutes is an intentional, no-fluff meditation podcast for busy, open-hearted people navigating stress, overwhelm, and the desire to live with more ease and intention. Kelly delivers soothing guided practices, practical mindfulness tools, and heartfelt guidance so you can feel calmer, more centered, and connected to yourself, so you can create a life that feels aligned and peaceful—one meditation at a time. Whether you’re navigating personal growth, everyday challenges, or the desire to create more balance, each episode is designed to help you feel calmer, more centered, and in tune with your own inner wisdom. Known for her warm, grounded, and heartfelt style, Kelly draws on over a decade of experience teaching thousands of students worldwide to deliver guided meditations, mindfulness tools, and breathwork techniques you can weave into your day. Listeners come to find peace, sleep better, manage stress, and feel more present and connected—walking away from each episode with a little more calm, clarity, and ease, one mindful moment at a time.