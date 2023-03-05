Short, weekly guided meditations to help you stress less and live more. Each week join Kelly Smith, founder of Yoga For You, for simple and grounded guided medi... More
Chakra Balancing Soundbath
This 20 minute practice is a live guided soundbath meditation for chakra balancing. This practice utilizes sounds and instruments to bring you to a deep meditative state and then the crystal singing bowls work to clear and align your chakras. This sound bath includes crystal singing bowls, chimes, and soft percussion instruments.
4/30/2023
Soundbaths 101
Ever wondered what a soundbath was or how it works? In this freeform episode Kelly walks you through the basics of a soundbath and why you may want to consider taking one and answering your sound meditation questions.
4/26/2023
Relax After A Long Day Meditation
Do you ever have a long day that you need to relax after? This 11 minute guided meditation will help you soothe your nervous system, and quiet the mind after a long and stressful day behind you.
4/23/2023
Hope Meditation
This 13 minute guided meditation is designed to help bring hope and joy into your body mind and heart. In this guided practice you take a journey to a spring timer garden that helps you feel the hope and optimism that can be found in sunshine and nature.
4/16/2023
Soul Work 101 + Deck Discussion
One of the top requested topics is here in an hour long freeform episode- soul work! In this episode we will talk about what the soul is, the history of the concept of the soul, why someone might engage in soul work and Kelly's favorite small soul practices to make a big impact. Then the episode wraps up with Kelly sharing the creative process and the bumps along the way in creating the Soul Guidance Meditation Deck.
Short, weekly guided meditations to help you stress less and live more. Each week join Kelly Smith, founder of Yoga For You, for simple and grounded guided meditations that are 20 minutes or less and cover an array of topics that will help you with real life like anxiety, insomnia, self-esteem and manifestation.