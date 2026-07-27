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Maintenance Phase

Aubrey Gordon & Michael Hobbes
EducationHealth & Wellness
Maintenance Phase
Latest episode

97 episodes

  • Maintenance Phase

    Why Don't We Have a Surgeon General?

    07/27/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    We’re nearly halfway through Trump's second term and we still don’t have a Surgeon General. What gives?

    Support us:
    Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
    Watch Aubrey's documentary
    Buy Aubrey's book
    Listen to Mike's other podcast
    Get Maintenance Phase T-shirts, stickers and more

    Links!
    White House withdraws nomination of Janette Nesheiwat
    Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Distorted Key Parts of Her Résumé 
    Dr. Janette Nesheiwat takes role at Walter Reed treating Havana Syndrome
    When Did RFK Jr Start Listening to Calley and Casey Means? 
    What Casey Means and MAHA Want You to Fear
    Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Is Tearing the MAHA Movement Apart
    Trump surgeon general pick said mushrooms helped her find love
    The Dizzying Rise of MAHA Warrior Calley Means
    Casey Means Poised to Become Nation’s Top Doctor 
    Casey Means discloses financial ties to supplement industry 
    Laura Loomer Targets Trump’s Pick for Surgeon General
    The Bad Science of Good Energy 
    Trump's Surgeon General Pick Tried to Trademark MAHA 
    Can Trump's latest pick for surgeon general make it through confirmation?
    New surgeon general pick in deleted posts criticized Trump, RFK Jr
    Trump’s pick for SG sells supplement with ingredient banned by Pentagon 
    Trump’s new surgeon general pick deepens MAHA-MAGA rift
    Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
    Support the show
  • Maintenance Phase

    Salt

    06/10/2026 | 53 mins.
    In the 1980s, a low-sodium diet was seen as the gold standard for healthy behavior. In 2026, salt has been repackaged as “electrolytes” and is now cast as a core component of wellness. How did we get here?
    Also, an important correction: One pound of butter to one pound of potatoes is Joel Robuchon’s recipe.
    Support us:
    Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
    Watch Aubrey's documentary
    Buy Aubrey's book
    Listen to Mike's other podcast
    Get Maintenance Phase T-shirts, stickers and more
    Links!
    The 25 Saltiest Restaurant Meals in America 
    Facts, Issues, and Controversies in Salt Reduction for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease 
    Salt Wars 
    The INTERSALT Study: background, methods, findings, and implications
    Sodium reduction
    Sodium Intake Reduction: An Important But Elusive Public Health Goal
    Effects of Diet and Sodium Intake
    Salt intake, stroke, and cardiovascular disease
     Racial and Ethnic Differences in Sodium Sources and Sodium Reduction Behaviors Among US Adults
    The Great Salt Debate: So Bad?
    Salt guidelines draw heavy backlash
    Sodium Reduction in US Households’ Packaged Food and Beverage Purchases
    Blood pressure lowering efficacy of angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors for primary hypertension
    Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
    Support the show
  • Maintenance Phase

    Tim Ferriss’s "The 4-Hour Body" (feat. Peter Shamshiri)

    04/16/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    We're joined by Mike's If Books Could Kill co-host to revisit a biohacking diet book for the boys.

    Support us:
    Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
    Watch Aubrey's documentary
    Buy Aubrey's book
    Listen to Mike's other podcast
    Get Maintenance Phase T-shirts, stickers and more
    Links!
    The 4-Hour Body
    Does Glycemic Index Matter for Weight Loss? An Examination of the Evidence 
    New! Improved! Shape Up Your Life! 
    The 4-Hour Body: The Real App You Are Working On Is An App Called Yourself
    Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
    Support the show
  • Maintenance Phase

    Russell Brand Part 2

    04/01/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    What do you do when you've flamed out as a Hollywood actor, a political commentator and a wellness guru? You make a YouTube channel.
    Support us:
    Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
    Watch Aubrey's documentary
    Buy Aubrey's book
    Listen to Mike's other podcast
    Get Maintenance Phase T-shirts, stickers and more
    Links!
    Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
    Exposing Russell Brand
    Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
    Russell Brand on revolution
    Celebrity Capital in the Political Field: Russell Brand’s migration from stand-up comedy to Newsnight
    “Arthur” lawsuit against Brand
    BBC says it received five complaints about presenter
    Woman says star exposed himself to her 
    Russell Brand, Seriously
    How the U.S. is sabotaging its best tools to prevent deaths in the opioid epidemic
    Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
    Russell Brand’s fellow travellers should defend their claims in court
    Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
    Support the show
  • Maintenance Phase

    Russell Brand Part 1

    03/17/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Tracing the left-to-right political trajectory of the unfunniest man in British comedy.
    Support us:
    Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
    Watch Aubrey's documentary
    Buy Aubrey's book
    Listen to Mike's other podcast
    Get Maintenance Phase T-shirts, stickers and more
    Links!
    Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
    Exposing Russell Brand
    Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
    Russell Brand on revolution
    Celebrity Capital in the Political Field: Russell Brand’s migration from stand-up comedy to Newsnight
    “Arthur” lawsuit against Brand
    BBC says it received five complaints about presenter
    Woman says star exposed himself to her 
    Russell Brand, Seriously
    How the U.S. is sabotaging its best tools to prevent deaths in the opioid epidemic
    Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
    Russell Brand’s fellow travellers should defend their claims in court
    Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
    Support the show
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About Maintenance Phase
Debunking the junk science behind health fads, wellness scams and nonsensical nutrition advice.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessHistory

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