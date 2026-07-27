In the 1980s, a low-sodium diet was seen as the gold standard for healthy behavior. In 2026, salt has been repackaged as “electrolytes” and is now cast as a core component of wellness. How did we get here?

Also, an important correction: One pound of butter to one pound of potatoes is Joel Robuchon’s recipe.

Support us:

Hear bonus episodes on Patreon

Watch Aubrey's documentary

Buy Aubrey's book

Listen to Mike's other podcast

Get Maintenance Phase T-shirts, stickers and more

Links!

The 25 Saltiest Restaurant Meals in America

Facts, Issues, and Controversies in Salt Reduction for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

Salt Wars

The INTERSALT Study: background, methods, findings, and implications

Sodium reduction

Sodium Intake Reduction: An Important But Elusive Public Health Goal

Effects of Diet and Sodium Intake

Salt intake, stroke, and cardiovascular disease

Racial and Ethnic Differences in Sodium Sources and Sodium Reduction Behaviors Among US Adults

The Great Salt Debate: So Bad?

Salt guidelines draw heavy backlash

Sodium Reduction in US Households’ Packaged Food and Beverage Purchases

Blood pressure lowering efficacy of angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors for primary hypertension

Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!

Support the show