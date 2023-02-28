"Forks Over Knives": Is a Vegetarian Diet Better For You?

A viral documentary says a "whole foods plant-based diet" will prevent heart disease and cure cancer. But once we look into the MEAT of the matter will we find factual CREAM of the crop or will we cry FOWL? (we're so sorry)Thanks to Katherine Flegal for helping Mike with this episode!