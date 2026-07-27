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97 episodes
- We’re nearly halfway through Trump's second term and we still don’t have a Surgeon General. What gives?
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White House withdraws nomination of Janette Nesheiwat
Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Distorted Key Parts of Her Résumé
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat takes role at Walter Reed treating Havana Syndrome
When Did RFK Jr Start Listening to Calley and Casey Means?
What Casey Means and MAHA Want You to Fear
Trump’s Surgeon General Pick Is Tearing the MAHA Movement Apart
Trump surgeon general pick said mushrooms helped her find love
The Dizzying Rise of MAHA Warrior Calley Means
Casey Means Poised to Become Nation’s Top Doctor
Casey Means discloses financial ties to supplement industry
Laura Loomer Targets Trump’s Pick for Surgeon General
The Bad Science of Good Energy
Trump's Surgeon General Pick Tried to Trademark MAHA
Can Trump's latest pick for surgeon general make it through confirmation?
New surgeon general pick in deleted posts criticized Trump, RFK Jr
Trump’s pick for SG sells supplement with ingredient banned by Pentagon
Trump’s new surgeon general pick deepens MAHA-MAGA rift
Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
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- In the 1980s, a low-sodium diet was seen as the gold standard for healthy behavior. In 2026, salt has been repackaged as “electrolytes” and is now cast as a core component of wellness. How did we get here?
Also, an important correction: One pound of butter to one pound of potatoes is Joel Robuchon’s recipe.
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Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
Watch Aubrey's documentary
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Links!
The 25 Saltiest Restaurant Meals in America
Facts, Issues, and Controversies in Salt Reduction for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
Salt Wars
The INTERSALT Study: background, methods, findings, and implications
Sodium reduction
Sodium Intake Reduction: An Important But Elusive Public Health Goal
Effects of Diet and Sodium Intake
Salt intake, stroke, and cardiovascular disease
Racial and Ethnic Differences in Sodium Sources and Sodium Reduction Behaviors Among US Adults
The Great Salt Debate: So Bad?
Salt guidelines draw heavy backlash
Sodium Reduction in US Households’ Packaged Food and Beverage Purchases
Blood pressure lowering efficacy of angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors for primary hypertension
Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
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- We're joined by Mike's If Books Could Kill co-host to revisit a biohacking diet book for the boys.
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Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
Watch Aubrey's documentary
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Listen to Mike's other podcast
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The 4-Hour Body
Does Glycemic Index Matter for Weight Loss? An Examination of the Evidence
New! Improved! Shape Up Your Life!
The 4-Hour Body: The Real App You Are Working On Is An App Called Yourself
Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
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- What do you do when you've flamed out as a Hollywood actor, a political commentator and a wellness guru? You make a YouTube channel.
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Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
Watch Aubrey's documentary
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Listen to Mike's other podcast
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Links!
Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
Exposing Russell Brand
Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
Russell Brand on revolution
Celebrity Capital in the Political Field: Russell Brand’s migration from stand-up comedy to Newsnight
“Arthur” lawsuit against Brand
BBC says it received five complaints about presenter
Woman says star exposed himself to her
Russell Brand, Seriously
How the U.S. is sabotaging its best tools to prevent deaths in the opioid epidemic
Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
Russell Brand’s fellow travellers should defend their claims in court
Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
Support the show
- Tracing the left-to-right political trajectory of the unfunniest man in British comedy.
Support us:
Hear bonus episodes on Patreon
Watch Aubrey's documentary
Buy Aubrey's book
Listen to Mike's other podcast
Get Maintenance Phase T-shirts, stickers and more
Links!
Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
Exposing Russell Brand
Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
Russell Brand on revolution
Celebrity Capital in the Political Field: Russell Brand’s migration from stand-up comedy to Newsnight
“Arthur” lawsuit against Brand
BBC says it received five complaints about presenter
Woman says star exposed himself to her
Russell Brand, Seriously
How the U.S. is sabotaging its best tools to prevent deaths in the opioid epidemic
Russell Brand And The Conspiracy Grift
Russell Brand’s fellow travellers should defend their claims in court
Thanks to Doctor Dreamchip for our lovely theme song!
Support the show
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About Maintenance Phase
Debunking the junk science behind health fads, wellness scams and nonsensical nutrition advice.Podcast website
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