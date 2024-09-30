Sober Cast: An (unofficial) Alcoholics Anonymous Podcast AA

Powered by RND
An AA meeting in a Podcast. Sober Cast is an (unofficial) Alcoholics Anonymous podcast featuring AA speaker meetings and workshops. This is not a discussion pod...
  • Workshop: Expanding God Consciousness - Part 3 of 8
    Workshop: Expanding God Consciousness - Part 3 of 8

John C is leading the third part of an 8 part workshop on the topic of Expanding God Consciousness. This was recorded on zoom for the Fellowship of the Spirit Group out of Toronto Canada in February of 2022. Part 3 of 8.
    --------  
    43:08
  • Workshop: Expanding God Consciousness - Part 2 of 8
    Workshop: Expanding God Consciousness - Part 2 of 8

I was a little surprised at the number of emails I got from folks wanting to hear the rest of this workshop (thanks for letting me know), so I did a little re-arranging and I'll be running the rest of them starting today. John C is leading the second part of an 8 part workshop on the topic of Expanding God Consciousness. This was recorded on zoom for the Fellowship of the Spirit Group out of Toronto Canada in February of 2022. Part 2 of 8.  
    --------  
    1:06:12
  • Workshop: Expanding God Consciousness - Part 1 of 8
    Workshop: Expanding God Consciousness - Part 1 of 8

John C is leading the first part of an 8 part workshop on the topic of Expanding God Consciousness. This was recorded on zoom for the Fellowship of the Spirit Group out of Toronto Canada in February of 2022.
    --------  
    55:59
  • ESH: Shannon - 20 Years
    ESH: Shannon - 20 Years

Shannon is telling her story at 20 years sober at the Sunday Night Speakers meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous in Seattle Washington.
    --------  
    30:01
  • Workshop: The 12 Steps Presented Out of the 12x12 - Willie B (47 Years) 6+ Hours
    Workshop: The 12 Steps Presented Out of the 12x12 - Willie B (47 Years) 6+ Hours

I haven't posted a longer one episode workshop in a while. So today we have Willie B from Spring Texas leading a 12 step Workshop based out of the 12x12 rather than the Big Book. I think this was recorded in 2004 (can't say for sure), if you know please email me. If that's the case Willie was sober 47 years at the time she presented this workshop. This runs just under seven hours.
    --------  
    6:43:08

An AA meeting in a Podcast. Sober Cast is an (unofficial) Alcoholics Anonymous podcast featuring AA speaker meetings and workshops. This is not a discussion podcast, simply speaker meetings and workshops in a podcast format.
