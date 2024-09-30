Talk Your Way to Better Sex

Here's a secret. The #1 obstacle standing between you and the sex of your dreams probably comes down to exactly one thing: communication. It's not a cliche - it's a skill, and on today's Ask Emily show, we're talking our way to better sex. So let's bravely face the awkwardness, with communication hacks for even the most nerve-wracking of convos. Clamming up during sex talks? I've got a confidence-building solution for that. How about giving tough feedback, like asking for better handjobs, or addressing a funky smell? We get into it! Finally, we tackle tough topics like telling a friend you have feelings for them, whether or not to open a relationship, and if you should stay in a partnership if the sex is just OK. Communication is lubrication, but you know what? It's also liberating, and by the end of this episode, you'll be feeling a lot more free. In this episode, you'll learn: How to confidently speak up about your needs in the bedroom Why communication is the ultimate lubricant for better sex The secret to navigating relationship dilemmas—whether it's mismatched libidos, feelings for a friend, or trying non-monogamy for the first time.