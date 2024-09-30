Here’s a secret. The #1 obstacle standing between you and the sex of your dreams probably comes down to exactly one thing: communication. It’s not a cliche - it’s a skill, and on today’s Ask Emily show, we’re talking our way to better sex. So let’s bravely face the awkwardness, with communication hacks for even the most nerve-wracking of convos.
Clamming up during sex talks? I’ve got a confidence-building solution for that. How about giving tough feedback, like asking for better handjobs, or addressing a funky smell? We get into it! Finally, we tackle tough topics like telling a friend you have feelings for them, whether or not to open a relationship, and if you should stay in a partnership if the sex is just OK. Communication is lubrication, but you know what? It’s also liberating, and by the end of this episode, you’ll be feeling a lot more free.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
How to confidently speak up about your needs in the bedroom
Why communication is the ultimate lubricant for better sex
The secret to navigating relationship dilemmas—whether it’s mismatched libidos, feelings for a friend, or trying non-monogamy for the first time.
Show Notes:
Try The Je Joue Hera Flex Today! Head to sexwithemily.com/hera and use code "EMILY30" at checkout for 30% off.
Join the SmartSX Membership: Access exclusive sex coaching, live expert sessions, community building, and tools to enhance your pleasure and relationships with Dr. Emily Morse.
Yes! No! Maybe? List & Other Sex With Emily Guides: Explore pleasure, deepen connections, and enhance intimacy using these Sex With Emily downloadable guides.
SHOP WITH EMILY! (free shipping on orders over $99)
The only sex book you’ll ever need: Smart Sex: How to Boost Your Sex IQ and Own Your Pleasure
Want more? Visit the Sex With Emily Website
Let’s get social: Instagram | X | Facebook | TikTok | Threads | YouTube
Let’s text: Sign up here
Want me to slide into your email inbox? Sign Up Here for sex tips on the regular.
See the full show notes at sexwithemily.com
--------
51:44
Out of Your Head and Into Bed w/ Nikki Glaser
On this episode, I sit down with the hilarious Nikki Glaser, comedian, and host of The Nikki Glaser Podcast. We discuss how to take oral sex to the next level, why a great orgasm can lead to an intense connection, and the power of tapping into a person’s “energy” on a date.
Nikki also shares her go-to sex toys, favorite types of porn, experience with squirting, and personal journey with mental health and body acceptance. We also dive into the hidden pleasure of canceled plans, why feeling horny can be like being drunk, and why your flaws DON’T make you a bad person.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
How taking charge of your orgasms can boost your connection with partners and why having a vibrator isn’t “cheating"
Explore the journey of accepting yourself fully—flaws, quirks, and all—and learn why self-confidence is the ultimate turn-on.
Get real about setting boundaries in relationships, from balancing power dynamics to knowing when to wait before taking things to the next level.
Show Notes:
More Nikki Glaser: Website | Facebook | Twitter (X) | Instagram | The Nikki Glaser Podcast
Join the SmartSX Membership: Access exclusive sex coaching, live expert sessions, community building, and tools to enhance your pleasure and relationships with Dr. Emily Morse.
Yes! No! Maybe? List & Other Sex With Emily Guides: Explore pleasure, deepen connections, and enhance intimacy using these Sex With Emily downloadable guides.
SHOP WITH EMILY! (free shipping on orders over $99)
The only sex book you’ll ever need: Smart Sex: How to Boost Your Sex IQ and Own Your Pleasure
Want more? Visit the Sex With Emily Website
Let’s get social: Instagram | X | Facebook | TikTok | Threads | YouTube
Let’s text: Sign up here
Want me to slide into your email inbox? Sign Up Here for sex tips on the regular.
See the full show notes at sexwithemily.com
--------
50:16
Hotline Calls: Better Oral & Honeymoon Sex
On today’s show, I am answering all of your pressing calls from the Sex with Emily hotline! We get into some great topics like how to start enjoying receiving oral sex, ways to spice up your honeymoon sex without actual penetration, and what to do if you aren’t getting as wet as you used to during sex. Plus, new methods for giving oral sex to prevent discomfort and how to decide if it’s worth staying in your relationship after seven years (and three children).
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Oral sex tips to prevent discomfort
How to make your wedding night intimate without penetration
How to build confidence with communication
Show Notes:
Join the SmartSX Membership: Access exclusive sex coaching, live expert sessions, community building, and tools to enhance your pleasure and relationships with Dr. Emily Morse.
Practice love every day with Paired, the #1 app for couples. Download the app at https://www.paired.com/SWE
Yes! No! Maybe? List & Other Sex With Emily Guides: Explore pleasure, deepen connections, and enhance intimacy using these Sex With Emily downloadable guides.
SHOP WITH EMILY! (free shipping on orders over $99)
The only sex book you’ll ever need: Smart Sex: How to Boost Your Sex IQ and Own Your Pleasure
Want more? Visit the Sex With Emily Website
Let’s get social: Instagram | X | Facebook | TikTok | Threads | YouTube
Let’s text: Sign up here
Want me to slide into your email inbox? Sign Up Here for sex tips on the regular.
See the full show notes at sexwithemily.com
--------
50:52
Prostate Play & All Things Pleasure w/ Dolly Josette
In this episode of Sex With Emily, my friend and somatic sexologist Dolly Josette, The Pleasure Muse, returns to help us reconnect with our bodies and unlock deeper pleasure. She shares how to pleasure yourself and communicate those desires to your partner. You’ll walk away knowing how to heal trauma in your genitals, access the prostate for an epic orgasm (for all bodies!), and deepen intimacy with yourself and your partner to enhance your life.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Why embodiment is the key to unlocking deeper pleasure and connection.
Why releasing stored trauma (yes, even in your genitals!) can transform your sex life and help you feel more during intimacy.
How to access the prostate for mind-blowing orgasms and greater sexual fulfillment.
Show Notes:
More Dolly Josette: Pleasure Muse | Instagram | Nashville Relationship Reboot Retreat
Try the Enigma Double Sonic Today! Visit lelo.com and use code “EMILY20” at checkout for an additional 20% OFF any existing sales.
Join the SmartSX Membership: Access exclusive sex coaching, live expert sessions, community building, and tools to enhance your pleasure and relationships with Dr. Emily Morse.
Yes! No! Maybe? List & Other Sex With Emily Guides: Explore pleasure, deepen connections, and enhance intimacy using these Sex With Emily downloadable guides.
SHOP WITH EMILY! (free shipping on orders over $99)
The only sex book you’ll ever need: Smart Sex: How to Boost Your Sex IQ and Own Your Pleasure
Want more? Visit the Sex With Emily Website
Let’s get social: Instagram | X | Facebook | TikTok | Threads | YouTube
Let’s text: Sign up here
Want me to slide into your email inbox? Sign Up Here for sex tips on the regular.
See the full show notes at sexwithemily.com
--------
52:54
How Social Media is Blocking Your Intimacy
Social media is becoming the “third'' partner in so many of our relationships, but it’s not the threesome most of us are craving. Sure, it’s a great way to connect, but it can take a major toll on our sex lives.
Today’s episode gets into the good, bad, and questionable impacts of social media. I answer your top questions like, what does it mean if my partner follows a bunch of Instagram models? If my partner is paying for Only Fans, does it count as cheating? And is it okay to check my partner's phone? (We surveyed our listeners and you might be surprised how many of you have snooped.)
Also, how does all the endless scrolling affect your confidence? I offer advice on how to manage the relationship with your phone, so you can stop the “compare and despair” mindset and build stronger relationships with yourself and others.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
How Social Media Becomes a “Third Wheel” in Relationships
The Sneaky Ways Social Media Can Undermine Your Confidence
Micro-Cheating, Doomscrolling, and the Need for Digital Detox
Show Notes:
Join the SmartSX Membership: Access exclusive sex coaching, live expert sessions, community building, and tools to enhance your pleasure and relationships with Dr. Emily Morse.
Ready to grow your business? Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/swe
Yes! No! Maybe? List & Other Sex With Emily Guides: Explore pleasure, deepen connections, and enhance intimacy using these Sex With Emily downloadable guides.
SHOP WITH EMILY! (free shipping on orders over $99)
The only sex book you’ll ever need: Smart Sex: How to Boost Your Sex IQ and Own Your Pleasure
Want more? Visit the Sex With Emily Website
Let’s get social: Instagram | X | Facebook | TikTok | Threads | YouTube
Let’s text: Sign up here
Want me to slide into your email inbox? Sign Up Here for sex tips on the regular.
See the full show notes at sexwithemily.com
Dr. Emily Morse shares her expertise on sex, relationships and everything in between! Submit your questions to Emily at sexwithemily.com/ask-emily. For more sexy fun, visit sexwithemily.com and our online store shop.sexwithemily.com. Join SmartSX, her exclusive membership community, for expert-led workshops, intimate discussions, and everything you need to elevate your pleasure! Order her book today: SMART SEX: How to Boost Your Sex IQ and Own Your Pleasure.