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146 episodes
- The Lion’s Gate Portal, happening on 8/8, is a powerful opportunity to get clear on what you want to call into your life and reconnect with your deepest desires. In this episode, Melissa shares her suggested manifestation practice of writing down eight specific intentions as the portal begins to open, along with the eight beliefs or habits that may be holding you back. She explores the power of trusting the universe, believing in what's possible, and taking aligned action. Whether you're calling in a goal or simply a feeling you want to experience more of, this episode is an invitation to dream bigger, let go of what's standing in your way, and remember that every day is a chance to begin again.
In this episode, Melissa references and highly recommends this meditation to help move through your stuff and call in your deepest desires. 15 Min Meditation and Breathwork: To Move Through it
Visit www.functionhealth.com/movewithheart and use code MELISSA25 at sign-up to get a $25 credit towards your membership.
Follow us on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth
Limited Time Offer: Use code movewithheart when you sign up for a monthly membership to get your first month FREE on melissawoodhealth.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- What do you do when you're doing all the things that usually make you feel grounded, but nothing is coming through? In this episode, Melissa explores the power of getting quiet, grounding through the breath and taking an honest inventory of where your energy is going. She shares why restricting distractions, like the morning scroll, can create space for clarity and reflects on how running has become a way to move toward the parts of herself she's being called to embrace, rather than running away from the parts of her life she once wanted to escape. This is a conversation about trusting the path ahead, leaning into fear, and creating space to hear what's calling you.
Visit www.functionhealth.com/movewithheart and use code MELISSA25 at sign-up to get a $25 credit towards your membership.
Follow us on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth
Limited Time Offer: Use code movewithheart when you sign up for a monthly membership to get your first month FREE on melissawoodhealth.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this solo episode, Melissa explores what it truly means to lean all the way in and asks the question: are you really giving 100% to every area of your life. Everything from your relationships, and your work, to yourself. She shares a recent awakening around not fully showing up in certain parts of her life, the importance of identifying what matters most, and learning to trust yourself more deeply. Melissa also reflects on being more present with loved ones, embracing challenges as gifts in disguise, strengthening relationships through intentional effort, and how excellence in the small daily habits can completely shift your life.
Constantly evolving and not being afraid of that
Visit www.functionhealth.com/movewithheart and use code MELISSA25 at sign-up to get a $25 credit towards your membership.
Follow us on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth
Limited Time Offer: Use code movewithheart when you sign up for a monthly membership to get your first month FREE on melissawoodhealth.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Ep 142: Busting Myths About Everything You’re Told is Healthy with Sabrina Rudin04/29/2026 | 1h 11 mins.In this candid and hilarious episode, Sabrina Rudin talks about her new book Healthy with a Side of Happy: 100 Plant-Based Recipes to Feed Your Family and what it really takes to feel good in your body. She shares how her childhood shaped her approach to nourishment and how she thoughtfully feeds her kids, including the adjustments she’s made for her son’s anxiety. Sabrina dives into her passion for farmers markets, plant-based meals, and rethinking dairy. She opens up about her journey through motherhood, rebuilding herself after feeling “down and out,” trusting life’s plan, and how working with a naturopath transformed her health. Packed with practical tips highlighting filtered water, organic foods, and non-toxic cookware, this episode is full of insight, honesty, and plenty of laughs.
Listen to Sabrina’s first episode on the podcast here!
Order Sabrina’s new cookbook out now here!
You can get an additional 15% off their 90-day subscription Starter Kit by going to fatty15.com/MWH15 and using code MWH15 at checkout.
Head over to eightsleep.com/melissa/ and use the code MELISSA to get $350 off the Pod 5 Ultra.
Follow us on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth
Limited Time Offer: Use code movewithheart when you sign up for a monthly membership to get your first month FREE on melissawoodhealth.com.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this solo episode, Melissa reflects on the importance of staying connected to yourself and the truth of who you are. She invites you to get honest about how you’re showing up, how you feel, and the energy you’re bringing into your daily life and interactions. She highlights how negative thought patterns can become a default, how gossip may feel good in the moment but not after, and why triggers can actually be opportunities for growth. Melissa leaves you with a simple challenge: notice your first thoughts when you wake up as they often set the tone for your day and ask yourself if that’s how you want to feel.
Use code START for a discount on melissawoodhealth.com.
Go to Tejari and use code MWH20 for 20% off.
Follow us on Instagram at @melissawoodtepperberg and @melissawoodhealth
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Move With Heart
The Move With Heart podcast features Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s personal stories, triumphs, philosophies as well as those of her mentors who will join the show to share their wisdom. Expect to laugh, learn, and be inspired as they cover topics ranging from mindfulness and spirituality, to nutrition and fitness, to motherhood and fashion. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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