Jessie from the Glucose Goddess is in every sense of the term, a goddess. As a biochemist, she's truly a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the subject of managing your glucose levels through pivoting how you consume your food—it's not so much what you eat, but the order that you eat it in! Her experience and insight will inspire you to learn more about how your glucose levels can impact so many aspects of your health.They discuss how she got into this line of work, stemming from a lot of pain in her life after a terrible accident at the age of 19. She shares her coping mechanisms to get your mind right when you may be having a bad mental health day, her thoughts on social media, and why she values freedom so much. She's preparing for her next book launch, "The Glucose Goddess Method" including hacks and recipes like an MWH favorite, adding vinegar in before a meal. Jessie's french accent is simply beautiful, you're going to be soothed just by listening to her talk! You can also purchase her new book, "The Glucose Goddess Method: The 4-Week Guide to Cutting Cravings, Getting Your Energy Back and Feeling Amazing" now!