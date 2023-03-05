Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Move With Heart podcast features Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s personal stories, triumphs, philosophies as well as those of her mentors who will join the show t... More
Health & FitnessBusinessEntrepreneurshipReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality
The Move With Heart podcast features Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s personal stories, triumphs, philosophies as well as those of her mentors who will join the show t... More

  • LIVE Q&A from the MWH Pop-Up Studio
    We had the honor of hosting our MWH Pop-Up Studio at the Dream Downtown and getting to meet so many of you was the highlight of the day! We closed the day with a live Q&A where you guys asked such amazing questions, and we're so excited to share them with you here on the podcast. Questions ranged  from who Melissa's greatest inspiration is, to how to get your partner on the mat, and figuring out what workout feels best for your body - truly something for everyone. We can't wait to host more events and live Q&A's soon! Visit Seed.com/MWH and use code MWH20 to redeem 20% off your first month of Seed's DS-01™ Daily Synbiotic or PDS-08™ Pediatric Daily Synbiotic.Go to Sakara.com/MWH or enter code MWH at checkout to get 20% off your first order sitewide. Sign up now for a 7 day free trial at melissawoodhealth.comLimited Time Offer: Use code movewithheart when you sign up for a monthly membership to get your first month FREE.Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, founder of MWH and host of the Move With Heart Podcast, is a meditation teacher, certified yoga and pilates instructor, certified health coach, and beloved by the diverse community she's cultivated through her unique approach to fitness and mindfulness over the years. MWH is a health, wellness & lifestyle platform on a mission to create a more mindful way of life, accessible and attainable for all. Melissa and MWH have been featured on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, GMA, The Today Show, Forbes, Fortune and more. MWH was also the subject of a 2021 Harvard Business School case study. The most important part of this practice is that it's not just about building the body you desire, it's about building a better, stronger relationship with yourself. The foundation of this practice has always been about using what you have available to you, whenever, wherever you are. So, wherever you are on your journey, we have something for everybody. The MWH platform has a growing library of 500+ workouts in a variety of styles (pilates, yoga, meditation, pre & postnatal, and more!). Plus, with unlimited access to recipes & video tutorials, plus coveted lifestyle & nutrition tips, this is the destination to better every single aspect of your life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    1:06:01
  • Sabrina Rudin of Spring Cafe Aspen
    Sabrina Rudin, creator of Spring Cafe Aspen (team MWH's favorite lunch spot) and one of Melissa's good friends, joins Melissa to discuss all things food and wellness. They dive into what led Sabrina to open the cafe in Aspen and then NYC, the hardships of being a business owner, and some valuable advice her dad gave her around how to look at problems vs. worries. With Sabrina being the queen of healthy food, Melissa has her break down her top tips for a healthy kitchen (including why it's so important to soak our produce), and SO much more! Sabrina is passionate about standing up to the food industry for healthier options and talks about how moms have the purchasing power to make a difference in the world. They share the story of how they became friends… a hilarious memory that Sabrina describes as trying to "date" Melissa for years and years…and finally, here they are!
    4/26/2023
    1:08:33
  • Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss
    This extra special episode features two top-requested guests: Melissa's husband, Noah Tepperberg, and his business partner and best friend  of 30 years, Jason Strauss. They take us back to their early days planning parties (some not as successful as others) and how they grew Tao Group into what it is today. They share a ton of stories from how they met, how they started their business, and even touch on Jason's unforgettable best man speech from their wedding. They discuss their creative concepts and approach to marketing, their greatest failures, and how they push themselves to keep growing and getting better. With 80 venues across the world and thousands of employees, these two are truly models of what it takes to being great partners and friends for this long. Whether you're an entrepreneur or just interested in how a thriving relationship works, this one's for you.
    4/19/2023
    52:56
  • Spring Fertility with Dr. Hancock & Kim Strother
    This episode is sponsored by Spring Fertility. You can use code 'MWPOD' for $150 off a consult at any of their clinic locations in CA or NY. Book your consultation by going to https://springfertility.com/book-a-consult/ today.In this episode, Melissa sits down with Dr. Hancock of Spring Fertility and her best friend (and MWH Creator) Kim Strother to share both Kim's egg freezing journey and discuss fertility overall. Kim talks about why she decided to freeze her eggs and what the process was like for her. Dr. Hancock's wealth of knowledge around the topic of fertility makes her the perfect person to share what the egg freezing process is like, the difference between egg freezing and IVF, and what the number of eggs you get through this process really means.  She goes through her recommendations around exercise and movement throughout your fertility treatments, how your birth control plays into the process, and what prep and recovery can look and feel like. Kim also reveals how through this experience Spring Fertility helped diagnose her with endometriosis and understand so much more related to her overall health and wellness. Prepare to be informed on a topic that is thankfully becoming much more mainstream and accessible.
    4/12/2023
    56:56
  • Jessie Inchauspé of Glucose Goddess
    Jessie from the Glucose Goddess is in every sense of the term, a goddess. As a biochemist, she's  truly a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the subject of managing your glucose levels through pivoting how you consume your food—it's not so much what you eat, but the order that you eat it in! Her experience and insight will inspire you to learn more about how your glucose levels can impact so many aspects of your health.They discuss how she got into this line of work, stemming from a lot of pain in her life after a terrible accident at the age of 19. She shares her coping mechanisms to get your mind right when you may be having a bad mental health day,  her thoughts on social media, and why she values freedom so much. She's preparing for her next book launch, "The Glucose Goddess Method" including hacks and recipes like an MWH favorite, adding vinegar in before a meal. Jessie's french accent is simply beautiful, you're going to be soothed just by listening to her talk!  You can also purchase her new book, "The Glucose Goddess Method: The 4-Week Guide to Cutting Cravings, Getting Your Energy Back and Feeling Amazing" now!
    4/5/2023
    1:02:23

The Move With Heart podcast features Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s personal stories, triumphs, philosophies as well as those of her mentors who will join the show to share their wisdom. Expect to laugh, learn, and be inspired as they cover topics ranging from mindfulness and spirituality, to nutrition and fitness, to motherhood and fashion.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Move With Heart: Podcasts in Family