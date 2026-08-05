The Lion’s Gate Portal, happening on 8/8, is a powerful opportunity to get clear on what you want to call into your life and reconnect with your deepest desires. In this episode, Melissa shares her suggested manifestation practice of writing down eight specific intentions as the portal begins to open, along with the eight beliefs or habits that may be holding you back. She explores the power of trusting the universe, believing in what's possible, and taking aligned action. Whether you're calling in a goal or simply a feeling you want to experience more of, this episode is an invitation to dream bigger, let go of what's standing in your way, and remember that every day is a chance to begin again.



In this episode, Melissa references and highly recommends this meditation to help move through your stuff and call in your deepest desires. 15 Min Meditation and Breathwork: To Move Through it



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