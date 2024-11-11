Mpox Treatment Strategies, Clinical Presentation, and Diagnostic Approaches
Mpox is an evolving global health threat, and clinicians should be aware of characteristic signs and symptoms to ensure timely diagnosis and appropriate management. Author Jason Zucker, MD, MS, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center speaks with JAMA Deputy Editor Preeti Malani, MD, MSJ, about the transmission, diagnosis, management, and prevention of mpox. Related Content: Mpox Clinical Presentation, Diagnostic Approaches, and Treatment Strategies The Resurgence of Mpox in Africa Decline of Mpox Antibody Responses After Modified Vaccinia Ankara–Bavarian Nordic Vaccination WHO Announces Mpox Global Plan, Appeals for Funding
--------
16:55
Calcific Aortic Stenosis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Calcific aortic stenosis affects approximately 12% of people >75 years in the US and worldwide leads to more than 100 000 deaths each year. Catherine M. Otto, MD, PhD, of the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, discusses the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of aortic stenosis with JAMA Deputy Editor Kristin L. Walter, MD, MS. Related Content: Calcific Aortic Stenosis
--------
19:15
CAR T Cells and T-Cell Therapies for Cancer
CAR T cells are genetically engineered to express a receptor that recognizes and kills tumor cells. CAR T-cell products are now FDA approved for 6 hematologic malignancies. Author Jennifer N. Brudno, MD, National Cancer Institute, joins JAMA Deputy Editor Mary McGrae McDermott, MD, to discuss "CAR T Cells and T-Cell Therapies for Cancer: A Translational Science Review.” Related Content: CAR T Cells and T-Cell Therapies for Cancer Translational Science Reviews—A New JAMA Review
--------
18:22
Diagnosis and Treatment of Peptic Ulcer Disease
Peptic ulcer disease affects approximately 1% of the population in the US, and H pylori is a common cause of peptic ulcer disease. Author Nimish Vakil, MD, a gastroenterologist from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, discusses current evidence regarding diagnosis and treatment of peptic ulcer disease with JAMA Deputy Editor Mary McGrae McDermott, MD. Related Content: Peptic Ulcer Disease
--------
21:43
Strategies for Helping Patients Navigate High Prescription Drug Costs
High prescription costs are a major barrier to the optimal treatment of many health conditions. Prescribers need tools to help patients find the lowest drug costs. Author Hussain S. Lalani, MD, MPH, MSc, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School joins JAMA Senior Editor Anne R. Cappola, MD, ScM, to discuss "Strategies to Help Patients Navigate High Prescription Drug Costs." Related Content: Strategies to Help Patients Navigate High Prescription Drug Costs Strategies to Help Patients Afford Their Medicines in the US