JAMA Clinical Reviews

JAMA Network
Author interviews that explore the latest clinical reviews.
Health & WellnessMedicineScience

  • Mpox Treatment Strategies, Clinical Presentation, and Diagnostic Approaches
    Mpox is an evolving global health threat, and clinicians should be aware of characteristic signs and symptoms to ensure timely diagnosis and appropriate management. Author Jason Zucker, MD, MS, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center speaks with JAMA Deputy Editor Preeti Malani, MD, MSJ, about the transmission, diagnosis, management, and prevention of mpox. Related Content: Mpox Clinical Presentation, Diagnostic Approaches, and Treatment Strategies The Resurgence of Mpox in Africa Decline of Mpox Antibody Responses After Modified Vaccinia Ankara–Bavarian Nordic Vaccination WHO Announces Mpox Global Plan, Appeals for Funding
    16:55
  • Calcific Aortic Stenosis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
    Calcific aortic stenosis affects approximately 12% of people >75 years in the US and worldwide leads to more than 100 000 deaths each year. Catherine M. Otto, MD, PhD, of the University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, discusses the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of aortic stenosis with JAMA Deputy Editor Kristin L. Walter, MD, MS. Related Content: Calcific Aortic Stenosis
    19:15
  • CAR T Cells and T-Cell Therapies for Cancer
    CAR T cells are genetically engineered to express a receptor that recognizes and kills tumor cells. CAR T-cell products are now FDA approved for 6 hematologic malignancies. Author Jennifer N. Brudno, MD, National Cancer Institute, joins JAMA Deputy Editor Mary McGrae McDermott, MD, to discuss "CAR T Cells and T-Cell Therapies for Cancer: A Translational Science Review.” Related Content: CAR T Cells and T-Cell Therapies for Cancer Translational Science Reviews—A New JAMA Review
    18:22
  • Diagnosis and Treatment of Peptic Ulcer Disease
    Peptic ulcer disease affects approximately 1% of the population in the US, and H pylori is a common cause of peptic ulcer disease. Author Nimish Vakil, MD, a gastroenterologist from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, discusses current evidence regarding diagnosis and treatment of peptic ulcer disease with JAMA Deputy Editor Mary McGrae McDermott, MD. Related Content: Peptic Ulcer Disease
    21:43
  • Strategies for Helping Patients Navigate High Prescription Drug Costs
    High prescription costs are a major barrier to the optimal treatment of many health conditions. Prescribers need tools to help patients find the lowest drug costs. Author Hussain S. Lalani, MD, MPH, MSc, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School joins JAMA Senior Editor Anne R. Cappola, MD, ScM, to discuss "Strategies to Help Patients Navigate High Prescription Drug Costs." Related Content: Strategies to Help Patients Navigate High Prescription Drug Costs Strategies to Help Patients Afford Their Medicines in the US
    12:33

About JAMA Clinical Reviews

