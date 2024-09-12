EP. 179: My Strength Training Routine | Solo

In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I'm sharing my personal workout routine and breaking down how you can start strength training. If you've been wondering what I do to stay strong, or if you need to hire a coach, this episode has the answers! We'll talk about everything from overcoming injuries to the importance of progressive overload, and I'll share tips for sticking with it past those tough first few months. Plus, I'll address some of the pushback I've gotten about strength training, answer your frequently asked questions and explain why it's absolutely non-negotiable for your health. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your routine, this episode is packed with practical advice to help you get started and stay consistent! Dr Tyna's Strength Corner ON THIS EPISODE WE COVER: 00:00:00 - Introduction 00:00:49 - Why Strength Training Is Nonnegotiable 00:05:18 - Reduced Pain and Maintaining Range of Motion 00:07:20 - Ensuring You're Strong Enough to Help the People You Love 00:10:31 - Hormone Health in Dogs 00:15:24 - Figuring Out Your Why 00:15:55 - Learning to Build Muscle 00:20:24 - Working Out with Nerve and Orthopedic Injuries 00:22:22 - The Three Steps to Get Started 00:24:03 - Progressive Overload 00:28:42 - My Heavy Is Not Your Heavy 00:30:09 - Getting Past the First Three Months 00:32:45 - Finding Your Progressive Overload 00:38:00 - Building a Workout Routine 00:55:02 - Pilates and Intervals