In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I’m sharing my personal workout routine and breaking down how you can start strength training. If you've been wondering what I do to stay strong, or if you need to hire a coach, this episode has the answers! We’ll talk about everything from overcoming injuries to the importance of progressive overload, and I’ll share tips for sticking with it past those tough first few months. Plus, I’ll address some of the pushback I’ve gotten about strength training, answer your frequently asked questions and explain why it's absolutely non-negotiable for your health. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your routine, this episode is packed with practical advice to help you get started and stay consistent!
Dr Tyna’s Strength Corner
ON THIS EPISODE WE COVER:
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:00:49 - Why Strength Training Is Nonnegotiable
00:05:18 - Reduced Pain and Maintaining Range of Motion
00:07:20 - Ensuring You’re Strong Enough to Help the People You Love
00:10:31 - Hormone Health in Dogs
00:15:24 - Figuring Out Your Why
00:15:55 - Learning to Build Muscle
00:20:24 - Working Out with Nerve and Orthopedic Injuries
00:22:22 - The Three Steps to Get Started
00:24:03 - Progressive Overload
00:28:42 - My Heavy Is Not Your Heavy
00:30:09 - Getting Past the First Three Months
00:32:45 - Finding Your Progressive Overload
00:38:00 - Building a Workout Routine
00:55:02 - Pilates and Intervals
FURTHER LISTENING:
Dr Tyna’s Strength Training Playlist
EP. 73: Why Strength Training Is Nonnegotiable | Solo
EP. 173: Why Women Shouldn’t Wait: My Top 6 Reasons to Start Hormone Replacement Therapy Early
SHOW LINKS:
Dr Tyna’s Strength Corner
--------
1:07:14
EP. 178: The Truth About Metabolic Health, Childhood Obesity, And GLP-1’s Powerful Impact | Jim LaValle
In this episode of The Dr. Tyna Show, I'm thrilled to sit down with the legendary Jim LaValle, widely regarded as the OG of cellular medicine, peptides, and metabolic health. We dove deep into the current state of metabolic health, the impact of metabolic compromise across generations, and the revolutionary potential of GLP-1s. This conversation is a must-listen!. Jim and I discuss the science behind peptides, including their role in treating metabolic dysfunction and childhood obesity, and why microdosing is becoming a game-changer in functional medicine. We also discuss the state of peptide access, affordability, and how we can heal from within. This interview truly blew my mind—it's one of my favorite discussions yet, and I can't wait for you to hear it!
Ozempic Uncovered FREE 4 Part Video Series
On This Episode We Cover
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:01:10 - Jim’s Background
00:06:52 - Metabolic health and the ability to heal
00:12:15 - Treatments for different levels of metabolic health
00:17:35 - Inclusive peptide dosing
00:22:44 - Treating metabolic dysfunction
00:27:34 - Peptide shortages and compounding pharmacies
00:30:41 - Cost of peptides in the U.S.
00:32:29 - Microdosing peptides
00:37:59 - Functional medicine and peptides
00:42:18 - Childhood obesity and metabolically compromised parents
00:52:39 - Long-term impacts of childhood illness
00:55:33 - The significance of GLP-1s
01:00:40 - Diabetes and cancer
01:02:32 - Peptide access and affordability
--------
1:13:19
EP. 177: Make America Fit Again | Solo
In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I’m sharing my five simple yet powerful steps for MY version of MAHA: Make America Healthy Again. While I wholeheartedly support this movement, I highlight the need for more naturopathic and holistic doctors who are TRAINED from day 1 in chronic disease management within the movement overall. I also don’t think negotiating with Big Food is a viable solution and I unpack why and what I propose instead, because swapping crappy cereal for more ultra processed, sugar laden cereal is NOT the solution. We’ll discuss understanding metabolic dysfunction and the importance of reading food labels, education for our young people of America AND their parents, along with essential strategies to empower you OWN health choices. Education leads to empowerment. Plus, let’s bring back an appreciation of PHYSICAL FITNESS. None of the food supply matters if we are all flabby and weak. Let’s Make America FIT Again!
On This Episode We Cover:
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:04:43 - Kellogg's Petition and Childhood Obesity
00:09:57 - Metabolic Dysfunction and “Snack Alternatives”
00:13:06 - Teach People What’s In Their Food
00:17:28 - How To Read A Food Label
00:19:27 - Make America Fit Again
00:23:34 - The Importance of Muscle Mass
00:27:37 - Sports and Resilience
00:30:59 - Let’s Boycott Junk Food!!
00:34:53 - Do Your Research
--------
46:12
EP. 176: Beating Imposter Syndrome + Living Bolder | Jennifer Cohen
In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I sit down with my friend Jennifer Cohen, the dynamic host of the Habits and Hustle podcast. From her inspiring TEDx talk to her success as a bestselling author and entrepreneur, Jennifer shares her incredible journey and the principles that drive her bold, tenacious approach to life. We discuss the importance of staying curious, overcoming imposter syndrome, and how fitness plays a crucial role in our daily lives. Join us for a fun, candid conversation packed with practical tips and insights to help you embrace your own entrepreneurial spirit and elevate your mindset!
ON THIS EPISODE WE COVER:
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:01:00 - Jen’s backstory
00:04:57 - Jen’s Ted Talk and VJ aspirations
00:10:44 - Don’t take no for an answer
00:13:58 - Staying curious
00:16:40 - Imposter syndrome and the importance of practice
00:17:33 - Dr. Tyna and Keanu Reeves
00:21:14 - Being consistent and taking pride in what you do
00:24:57 - We all had a beginning
00:27:34 - Fitness mentality
00:29:36 - The importance of movement
00:31:05 - Setting the goal high
00:34:06 - Finding the movement that works for you
00:38:47 - The pillars of getting bolder
00:41:15 - Jen’s fitness habits
00:44:32 - Intermittent fasting and women
00:48:08 - Order off the menu
00:51:36 - Where to find Jen
--------
59:44
EP. 175: Air Quality, Mold and Autoimmune Issues The Hidden Links | Insights from CEO Mike Feldstein of Jaspr
In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I sit down with Mike Feldstein, the innovative CEO and inventor behind the Jaspr air filter. With a rich background in wildfire and mold remediation, Mike created the Jaspr to address the pressing need for effective air filtration systems that he felt were lacking in the market. As a proud owner of a Jaspr myself, I know firsthand how it beautifully combines aesthetics with quiet, efficient performance—especially crucial for those of us in wildfire-prone areas like Oregon. Join us as we explore the vital connection between air quality and our overall health, covering everything from mold and mycotoxins to the impact of indoor air pollution on chronic health issues. Whether you're concerned about allergies or simply want to improve your home environment, this episode is packed with insights you won't want to miss!
Go to jaspr.co/DRTYNA and use code DRTYNA for 20% off for a limited time
On This Episode We Cover:
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:01:36 - Mike’s background
00:06:20 - Dr. Tyna’s experience with her Jaspr
00:07:54 - Air awareness
00:11:21 - Your house should NOT be dusty
00:13:38 - Explaining HVAC and HEPA
00:19:06 - Measuring Air Quality
00:22:10 - Mold and mycotoxins
00:28:04 - The importance of air filtration in public spaces
00:31:27 - Air quality in nurseries
00:34:45 - Chronic health issues and air quality
00:36:51 - Jaspr sleep study
00:39:01 - Allergies and air quality
00:41:58 - How wildfires impact our health
00:46:27 - Cooking pollutes your air
00:50:07 - Smart mode on Jaspr
00:55:31 - Artificial scents and air fresheners
00:58:03 - “Whack a mold”
01:04:23 - The Jaspr list
01:09:14 - Ideal placement of air filters
01:13:14 - Jaspr deal details
The truth is hard to find and so are people who actually speak it. On The Dr. Tyna show my goal is to bring you the truth as I know it and always have you leave with a new pearl of health wisdom to expand your knowledge base. They can try to take away our medical liberties, but they can’t take away our knowledge. When you are empowered, you can do better for yourself, your family and your community. Resilience is the name of the game as we embark on human wellness 2.0. New episodes every Thursday!