Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Dr. Tyna Show
Listen to The Dr. Tyna Show in the App
Listen to The Dr. Tyna Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Dr. Tyna Show

Podcast The Dr. Tyna Show
Dr. Tyna Moore
The truth is hard to find and so are people who actually speak it. On The Dr. Tyna show my goal is to bring you the truth as I know it and always have you leave...
More
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

5 of 180
  • EP. 179: My Strength Training Routine | Solo
    In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I’m sharing my personal workout routine and breaking down how you can start strength training. If you've been wondering what I do to stay strong, or if you need to hire a coach, this episode has the answers! We’ll talk about everything from overcoming injuries to the importance of progressive overload, and I’ll share tips for sticking with it past those tough first few months. Plus, I’ll address some of the pushback I’ve gotten about strength training, answer your frequently asked questions and explain why it's absolutely non-negotiable for your health. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your routine, this episode is packed with practical advice to help you get started and stay consistent! Dr Tyna’s Strength Corner SPONSORED BY: BIOptimizers Go to bioptimizers.com/drtyna and use code DRTYNA to save 10% and get a free gift with purchase  KION Try KION and save 20% on monthly deliveries and 10% on one-time purchases at getkion.com/drtyna Qualia Senolytic  Go to Qualialife.com/DRTYNA for up to 50% off and use code DRTYNA at checkout for an additional 15% off. For your convenience Qualia Senolytic is also available at select GNC locations near you. Manukora Head to MANUKORA.com/DRTYNA to get $25 off the Starter Kit Maui Nui Use code DRTYNA for 20% off at mauinuivenison.com Bite Go to trybite.com/DRTYNA or use code DRTYNA for 20% off ON THIS EPISODE WE COVER: 00:00:00 - Introduction   00:00:49 - Why Strength Training Is Nonnegotiable   00:05:18 - Reduced Pain and Maintaining Range of Motion   00:07:20 - Ensuring You’re Strong Enough to Help the People You Love   00:10:31 - Hormone Health in Dogs   00:15:24 - Figuring Out Your Why   00:15:55 - Learning to Build Muscle   00:20:24 - Working Out with Nerve and Orthopedic Injuries   00:22:22 - The Three Steps to Get Started   00:24:03 - Progressive Overload   00:28:42 - My Heavy Is Not Your Heavy   00:30:09 - Getting Past the First Three Months   00:32:45 - Finding Your Progressive Overload   00:38:00 - Building a Workout Routine   00:55:02 - Pilates and Intervals   FURTHER LISTENING: Dr Tyna’s Strength Training Playlist EP. 73: Why Strength Training Is Nonnegotiable | Solo EP. 173: Why Women Shouldn’t Wait: My Top 6 Reasons to Start Hormone Replacement Therapy Early SHOW LINKS: Dr Tyna’s Strength Corner DISCLAIMER Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided in this podcast for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided in this blog/podcast and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Tyna Moore. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.
    --------  
    1:07:14
  • EP. 178: The Truth About Metabolic Health, Childhood Obesity, And GLP-1’s Powerful Impact | Jim LaValle
    In this episode of The Dr. Tyna Show, I'm thrilled to sit down with the legendary Jim LaValle, widely regarded as the OG of cellular medicine, peptides, and metabolic health. We dove deep into the current state of metabolic health, the impact of metabolic compromise across generations, and the revolutionary potential of GLP-1s. This conversation is a must-listen!. Jim and I discuss the science behind peptides, including their role in treating metabolic dysfunction and childhood obesity, and why microdosing is becoming a game-changer in functional medicine. We also discuss the state of peptide access, affordability, and how we can heal from within. This interview truly blew my mind—it's one of my favorite discussions yet, and I can't wait for you to hear it! Ozempic Uncovered FREE 4 Part Video Series Sponsored By:  BIOptimizers Go to bioptimizers.com/drtyna and use code DRTYNA to save 10% and get a free gift with purchase  LMNT Get your free Sample Pack with any LMNT purchase at drinkLMNT.com/drtyna Timeline Nutrition Go to timelinenutrition.com/DRTYNA and use code DRTYNA for 10% off PaleoValley For 15% off go to http://paleovalley.com/drtyna Lumen Go to lumen.me and use DRYTYNA to get $100 Bite Go to trybite.com/DRTYNA or use code DRTYNA for 20% off On This Episode We Cover 00:00:00 - Introduction   00:01:10 - Jim’s Background   00:06:52 - Metabolic health and the ability to heal   00:12:15 - Treatments for different levels of metabolic health   00:17:35 - Inclusive peptide dosing   00:22:44 - Treating metabolic dysfunction   00:27:34 - Peptide shortages and compounding pharmacies   00:30:41 - Cost of peptides in the U.S.   00:32:29 - Microdosing peptides   00:37:59 - Functional medicine and peptides   00:42:18 - Childhood obesity and metabolically compromised parents   00:52:39 - Long-term impacts of childhood illness   00:55:33 - The significance of GLP-1s   01:00:40 - Diabetes and cancer   01:02:32 - Peptide access and affordability  Show Links: How To Find A Good Doc Check Out Jim: Instagram Website  Metabolic Programming Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided in this podcast for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided in this blog/podcast and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Tyna Moore. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.
    --------  
    1:13:19
  • EP. 177: Make America Fit Again | Solo
    In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I’m sharing my five simple yet powerful steps for MY version of MAHA: Make America Healthy Again. While I wholeheartedly support this movement, I highlight the need for more naturopathic and holistic doctors who are TRAINED from day 1  in chronic disease management within the movement overall. I also don’t think negotiating with Big Food is a viable solution and I unpack why and what I propose instead, because swapping crappy cereal for more ultra processed, sugar laden cereal is NOT the solution. We’ll discuss understanding metabolic dysfunction and the importance of reading food labels, education for our young people of America AND their parents, along with essential strategies to empower you OWN health choices. Education leads to empowerment. Plus, let’s bring back an appreciation of PHYSICAL FITNESS. None of the food supply matters if we are all flabby and weak. Let’s Make America FIT Again! Sponsored By:  Maui Nui Use code DRTYNA for 20% off at mauinuivenison.com Alitura Use Code DRTYNA20 for 20% off alituranaturals.com Manukora Head to MANUKORA.com/DRTYNA to get $25 off the Starter Kit SiPhox Health Visit siphoxhealth.com/drtyna to get 20% off your first at-home blood test. Puori Go to Puori.com/drtyna and use code DRTYNA to get 20% off On This Episode We Cover:  00:00:00 - Introduction  00:04:43 - Kellogg's Petition and Childhood Obesity  00:09:57 - Metabolic Dysfunction and “Snack Alternatives” 00:13:06 - Teach People What’s In Their Food  00:17:28 - How To Read A Food Label 00:19:27 - Make America Fit Again 00:23:34 - The Importance of Muscle Mass  00:27:37 - Sports and Resilience  00:30:59 - Let’s Boycott Junk Food!!  00:34:53 - Do Your Research Show Links: EP. 167: Top 7 Ways GLP1 Agonists Improve Your Metabolic Health | Solo Episode Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided in this podcast for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided in this blog/podcast and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Tyna Moore. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.
    --------  
    46:12
  • EP. 176: Beating Imposter Syndrome + Living Bolder | Jennifer Cohen
    In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I sit down with my friend Jennifer Cohen, the dynamic host of the Habits and Hustle podcast. From her inspiring TEDx talk to her success as a bestselling author and entrepreneur, Jennifer shares her incredible journey and the principles that drive her bold, tenacious approach to life. We discuss the importance of staying curious, overcoming imposter syndrome, and how fitness plays a crucial role in our daily lives. Join us for a fun, candid conversation packed with practical tips and insights to help you embrace your own entrepreneurial spirit and elevate your mindset! SPONSORED BY: BIOptimizers Go to bioptimizers.com/drtyna and use code DRTYNA to save 10% and get a free gift with purchase  Alitura Use Code DRTYNA20 for 20% off alituranaturals.com Timeline Nutrition Go to timelinenutrition.com/DRTYNA and use code DRTYNA for 10% off PaleoValley For 15% off go to http://paleovalley.com/drtyna Puori Go to Puori.com/drtyna and use code DRTYNA to get 20% off ON THIS EPISODE WE COVER: 00:00:00 - Introduction 00:01:00 - Jen’s backstory  00:04:57 - Jen’s Ted Talk and VJ aspirations  00:10:44 - Don’t take no for an answer  00:13:58 - Staying curious  00:16:40 - Imposter syndrome and the importance of practice  00:17:33 - Dr. Tyna and Keanu Reeves  00:21:14 - Being consistent and taking pride in what you do  00:24:57 - We all had a beginning  00:27:34 - Fitness mentality  00:29:36 - The importance of movement  00:31:05 - Setting the goal high  00:34:06 - Finding the movement that works for you 00:38:47 - The pillars of getting bolder 00:41:15 - Jen’s fitness habits 00:44:32 - Intermittent fasting and women  00:48:08 - Order off the menu  00:51:36 - Where to find Jen FURTHER LISTENING: Dr Tyna On Habits and Hustle Out 10/28/24 Check Out Jennifer:  Podcast Instagram Jennifer’s Book Website Jennifer’s Ted Talk Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided in this podcast for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided in this blog/podcast and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Tyna Moore. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.
    --------  
    59:44
  • EP. 175: Air Quality, Mold and Autoimmune Issues The Hidden Links | Insights from CEO Mike Feldstein of Jaspr
    In this episode of the Dr. Tyna Show, I sit down with Mike Feldstein, the innovative CEO and inventor behind the Jaspr air filter. With a rich background in wildfire and mold remediation, Mike created the Jaspr to address the pressing need for effective air filtration systems that he felt were lacking in the market. As a proud owner of a Jaspr myself, I know firsthand how it beautifully combines aesthetics with quiet, efficient performance—especially crucial for those of us in wildfire-prone areas like Oregon. Join us as we explore the vital connection between air quality and our overall health, covering everything from mold and mycotoxins to the impact of indoor air pollution on chronic health issues. Whether you're concerned about allergies or simply want to improve your home environment, this episode is packed with insights you won't want to miss! Go to jaspr.co/DRTYNA and use code DRTYNA for 20% off for a limited time On This Episode We Cover:  00:00:00 - Introduction  00:01:36 - Mike’s background  00:06:20 - Dr. Tyna’s experience with her Jaspr  00:07:54 - Air awareness  00:11:21 - Your house should NOT be dusty 00:13:38 - Explaining HVAC and HEPA 00:19:06 - Measuring Air Quality  00:22:10 - Mold and mycotoxins  00:28:04 - The importance of air filtration in public spaces  00:31:27 - Air quality in nurseries   00:34:45 - Chronic health issues and air quality  00:36:51 - Jaspr sleep study  00:39:01 - Allergies and air quality  00:41:58 - How wildfires impact our health  00:46:27 - Cooking pollutes your air  00:50:07 - Smart mode on Jaspr 00:55:31 - Artificial scents and air fresheners  00:58:03 - “Whack a mold” 01:04:23 - The Jaspr list  01:09:14 - Ideal placement of air filters  01:13:14 - Jaspr deal details  Sponsored By: Jaspr Go to jaspr.co/DRTYNA and use code DRTYNA for 20% off for a limited time. Check Out Jaspr: Go to jaspr.co/DRTYNA and use code DRTYNA for 20% off for a limited time Instagram Jaspr Tik Tok Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided in this podcast for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided in this blog/podcast and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Tyna Moore. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.
    --------  
    1:17:14

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Dr. Tyna Show

The truth is hard to find and so are people who actually speak it. On The Dr. Tyna show my goal is to bring you the truth as I know it and always have you leave with a new pearl of health wisdom to expand your knowledge base. They can try to take away our medical liberties, but they can’t take away our knowledge. When you are empowered, you can do better for yourself, your family and your community. Resilience is the name of the game as we embark on human wellness 2.0. New episodes every Thursday!
Podcast website

Listen to The Dr. Tyna Show, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:07:08 AM