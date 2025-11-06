Decoded | Unlock The Secrets of Human Behavior, Emotion and Motivation

Prison, Peptides, and the Myth of Living Forever | Bizzie Gold x Dylan Gemelli
What if immortality isn’t the next frontier — it’s the next illusion?In this episode of Decoded, Bizzie Gold sits down with biohacker and longevity insider Dylan Gemelli for a raw, unfiltered look at the truth behind anti-aging science, peptide therapy, and the spiritual limits of human life.From his time in prison to building a multimillion-view platform in the biohacking world, Dylan’s story exposes the underbelly of the “forever” industry — where science, marketing, and morality collide.Bizzie and Dylan pull back the curtain on:The real science (and misinformation) behind peptidesWhy God built a stop sequence into human lifespanHow the body’s design proves intelligent creationThe link between distorted perception and physical diseaseThe future of anti-aging medicine (and where Big Pharma can’t go)If you’ve ever chased longevity, this conversation might stop you in your tracks — in the best possible way.🔗 Subscribe to Decoded for new episodes exploring the intersection of neuroscience, behavior, and belief. 🎧 Listen on Spotify & Apple: decodedpodcast.com 🧠 Learn more about emotional rewiring at breakmethod.com#Biohacking #Longevity #Peptides #AntiAging #FaithAndScience #BizzieGold #DecodedPodcastBizzie GoldFor Bizzie Gold's Peptide Stack Click HEREBrain Pattern Mapping with Break MethodDylan GemelliFollow on InstagramFollow on YouTubeDylanGemelli.com
1:10:59
When ‘Good Parenting’ Breaks Your Kid’s Brain: The Hidden Damage of Conscious Parenting
You tried to parent the opposite of how you were raised. Fair. But the pendulum swing often recreates the same harm with softer packaging. In this episode, we unpack 12 common “conscious” or “gentle” moves that destabilize a child’s brain and identity—and what to do instead. We cover momentum over remorse, input → output, discipline that targets motive (not mess), and how to build structure that still leaves room for spontaneity and independent thinking.What you’ll learnWhy opposite-of-your-parents often equals same harm with new symptomsThe first fail: being the “chill” parent and how it breeds Abandoned–Hold-It-All-TogetherStructure vs. spontaneity: the middle path that actually builds trustAge-appropriate truth and real ownership that rewires patterns fastDiscipline that addresses why the behavior happened, not just what happenedSchool and skill pressure: how to set expectations without breaking the kidBedtime boundaries, quitting rules, and consequence design tied to true motivationThe attention-for-sickness loop and how to end itStep-parent integration timing that prevents resentmentThe 8 Break Parenting Keystones to anchor your homeTools & frameworks mentionedACB Pathway and pattern reflexesInput → Output lens for every parenting choiceThe 8 Break Parenting Keystones (age-appropriate truth, consistency, self-measurement, more)Try this tonightAsk your child to “grade” your attention from 1–10 at day’s end for one week. Adjust live.Pick one chore they complete entirely solo; give specific feedback after, then raise the bar.Define one clear, measurable school expectation and a runway to get there.Want to transform your family dynamic and set your kids up for success as adults? Learn about our Break Method Family Program HERE
1:33:43
Pendulum Nation: Why We Mistake Extremes for Healing
In this episode of Decoded, Bizzie Gold expands on last week’s conversation—taking the concept of healing beyond the personal and into the global.She explores how the micro mimics the macro, and how both individuals and societies fall into the trap of pendulum swings—overcorrecting from one extreme to another instead of finding sustainable equilibrium.Bizzie dives into:The repeating structures of healing from the individual to the collectiveHow progressivism vs. fundamentalism mirror unhealed internal dynamicsWhy pendulum swings aren’t pattern opposition—they’re dysfunction in disguiseThe decline in resilience across generationsHow emotional rewiring and data-driven self-accountability can stop the chaosShe ends with a challenge: Who are we really—and what do we want humanity to become? 👉 Learn more about emotional rewiring at www.breakmethod.com#DecodedPodcast #BizzieGold #Healing #SelfDeception #EmotionalRewiring #Consciousness #HumanBehavior
36:20
Healing Isn’t Pretty: How to Know You’re Actually Changing
What does healed actually look like? In this free-flow episode, Bizzie Gold breaks down the difference between healing and being healed — and how surrender, honesty, and behavioral evidence define progress.From panic attacks and sweat lodges to airplane turbulence and parenting, this is an unfiltered look at how emotional rewiring really happens — season by season, not all at once.👉 Follow for part two next week, where Bizzie dives into the macro scale of healing and how this impacts culture and civilization as a whole. In this episode, Bizzie breaks down:The difference between healing and being healed — and why most people confuse the twoHow to identify real evidence of progress (not just awareness)The concept of Controlled Surrender and how it rewires fearA raw personal story about overcoming panic, claustrophobia, and controlWhy perfectionism kills growth — and what “being healed” actually looks likeHow to recognize when you’re in a new season of refinementThe truth about relapse moments and why they don’t make you a fraudWhat it means to give yourself and others grace while staying accountableTo learn about Break Method click HERE.To start your Peptide Journey, click HERE.To get $200 OFF Healing Sauna use code: BGHEAL, click HERE.
34:47
Go Big and Go Home: Redefining Power, Purpose & Motherhood with Cait Scudder
Can women actually have it all — motherhood, ambition, and intimacy — without losing themselves? Bizzie Gold and Cait Scudder (founder of The Millionaire Mother) tear down the tradwife vs boss-babe binary and show what a well-resourced woman really looks like.Episode Topics:Ambition and motherhood without burnoutPolarity and intimacy when you’re the breadwinnerMoney taboos, manifestation vs hustle, and true sustainabilityBuilding a business designed for motherhoodListen to learn why it’s not “go big or go home.” It’s go big and go home. Start Your Peptide Journey with EllieMD CLICK HERE
About Decoded | Unlock The Secrets of Human Behavior, Emotion and Motivation
Unlock the Hidden Code Running Your Life—And Rewrite It for Good.
Your thoughts, relationships, addictions, and self-sabotaging behaviors aren’t random—they’re programmed patterns your brain has been running on autopilot.
Decoded breaks down the subconscious lies shaping your reality and gives you the tools to rewire them. Whether you're stuck in toxic cycles, battling destructive coping mechanisms, or just tired of feeling out of control, this podcast hands you the blueprint to disrupt the patterns, take back your mind, and start living with intention.