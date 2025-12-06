EP 22: Top 5 Worst Steroid Side Effects! Ranked (2025)
12/06/2025 | 20 mins.
Top 5 Worst Steroid Side Effects Ranked! These are the top 5 of millions of possibleside effects from illegal steroids that only idiots take. Stay natural, stay safe — and protectyour health.
EP21: Top 3 WORST Democrat Ideas Ranked
11/17/2025 | 14 mins.
Top 3 WORST Democrat Ideas RankedToday I break down the three absolute worst Democrat ideas of all time — and these are exactly the beliefs that keep them from winning elections. Any normal person in the United States is forced to vote Republican by default because of these ridiculous, unrealistic, and destructive ideas.This video exposes the political mindset, flawed logic, and why these ideas simply do not work in real life.
EP19: How Natty’s Are Better People Than Steroid Users 💪 | The Truth They Don’t Want You to Hear
11/08/2025 | 13 mins.
YES — Natty's are better people than steroid users. We don't take illegal drugs from drug dealers. We don't influence millions of young people to do the same.Natty's haven't given up on themselves — we believe in hard work, consistency, and discipline. Steroids are cheating — and no amount of fake muscle can replace real confidence.
EP19: I hope your food stamps get shut cut off
11/03/2025 | 16 mins.
Description - : I hope you food stamps get cut off for your own good... so you can stop relying on the government to take care of you... and you can become the man or woman you were meant to be... you can use this story to be great... you can inspire people when you reach your full potential... and no one's full potential is food stamps
EP18: Bodybuilder Jimmy Sadek’s Tragic Story — Steroid Addiction Took His Life Too Soon 💔
10/28/2025 | 4 mins.
This is truly heartbreaking 💔 Jimmy Sadek — a fitness influencer and bodybuilder — sadly passed away at just 43. He battled steroid addiction for years, and you could see the toll it took on his body. He leaves behind his wife and a 2-year-old son… our prayers go out to his family. 🙏Let this be a reminder to everyone: your health comes first. No amount of size or muscle is worth your life.
