Unmute with Priya: Finding Your Voice at Midlife

Priya Sudarsanam Talks with Octavia Floyd, Author of From Toxicity to Thriving
12/17/2025 | 25 mins.
In this powerful episode, Priya speaks with author and speaker Octavia Floyd, creator of the faith-based workbook Toxicity to Thriving. Octavia shares her personal journey of surrender, healing, and transformation after walking through job loss and inner battles with fear, loneliness, and self-doubt.Together, they explore what it really means to move from toxic patterns into a thriving mindset — not through внешние success or material gains, but through inner healing, forgiveness, faith, and self-worth. Octavia opens up about how learning her value, protecting her peace, and trusting God completely shifted her life, her relationships, and her future.This episode is for the woman who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or discouraged — and needs a reminder that her pain is not in vain, her breakthrough is possible, and her story is still being written.
Priya Sudarsanam talks with Debbie Peterson and Wendy Bright-Fallon with Nourish Coaches
12/12/2025 | 38 mins.
In this episode of Unmute with Priya, host Priya Sudarsanam talks with Debbie Peterson and Wendy Bright-Fallon, owners of Nourish Coaches, about women’s health and wellness in midlife. They dive deep into personalized nutrition, perimenopause, and the power of self-awareness—sharing insights on their Nourish “Five Foundations of Health,” why health is simple but not easy, and how mindset plays a crucial role in feeling better. Debbie and Wendy also discuss their own health journeys, their individualized coaching style, and how they help women rebuild confidence and resilience from the inside out.Tune in to learn why women don’t have to “just accept” feeling worse as they age, how small habit changes can shift everything, and what it really means to feel fully supported in your wellness journey.
Priya Sudarsanam Speaks with Mary Tate, Faith Based Health and Wellness Coach
12/10/2025 | 27 mins.
In this episode of Unmute with Priya, host Priya Sudarsanam talks with Mary Tate, a board-certified health coach who helps women care for their mind, body, and spirit through a faith-based approach to wellness. Mary shares how her journey began while helping her son with ADHD, which led her to discover the power of food, movement, and faith in healing. Now, she supports women navigating menopause and midlife by blending nutrition, strength training, and biblical wisdom—teaching them to care for their bodies as the sacred vessels they are.Mary opens up about the misconceptions around health and menopause, why “doing it all” doesn’t work, and how compassion, grace, and a deeper connection to God can guide lasting transformation. Tune in to hear her inspiring stories, practical tips for midlife wellness, and how faith can be the missing piece in your journey to feeling your best—inside and out.
Priya Sudarsanam talks with Odemaris Mendoza, Author of The Gifts of El Jibaro
12/03/2025 | 46 mins.
In this episode of Unmute with Priya, host Priya Sudarsanam talks with Odemaris Mendoza—a lifelong educator turned storyteller—about her debut novel, The Gifts of El Jíbaro, and the heartbeat of Puerto Rican culture that inspired it. They dive deep into honoring heritage through story, sharing insights on who the jíbaro are and why their values matter, the overlooked legacy of Taíno language and traditions, and how she crafted an inviting, culture-rich novel—with a helpful on-page glossary for readers, plus recipes drawn from island life. Odemaris also discusses the promise she made to honor her father, the three-year writing journey from “first chapter jitters” to publication, and the classroom-tested ways she sparks curiosity in readers of all ages—along with candid advice for midlife creatives to “be bold” and start. Tune in to learn how memory becomes meaning on the page and what it takes to bring an island’s spirit—and its people—fully to life.www.odemaris-mendoza.compurchase the book here: https://a.co/d/10v644iIG: @odemarism
