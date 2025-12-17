Unmute with Priya: Finding Your Voice at Midlife

In this episode of Unmute with Priya, host Priya Sudarsanam talks with Odemaris Mendoza—a lifelong educator turned storyteller—about her debut novel, The Gifts of El Jíbaro, and the heartbeat of Puerto Rican culture that inspired it. They dive deep into honoring heritage through story, sharing insights on who the jíbaro are and why their values matter, the overlooked legacy of Taíno language and traditions, and how she crafted an inviting, culture-rich novel—with a helpful on-page glossary for readers, plus recipes drawn from island life. Odemaris also discusses the promise she made to honor her father, the three-year writing journey from “first chapter jitters” to publication, and the classroom-tested ways she sparks curiosity in readers of all ages—along with candid advice for midlife creatives to “be bold” and start. Tune in to learn how memory becomes meaning on the page and what it takes to bring an island’s spirit—and its people—fully to life.www.odemaris-mendoza.compurchase the book here: https://a.co/d/10v644iIG: @odemarism