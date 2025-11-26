In this conversation, Gregory Monk emphasizes the importance of long-term transformation in clients' lives. He discusses how changing habits and mindsets is a gradual process that requires time and commitment. By focusing on the future and the person clients aspire to become, he guides them through their journey of personal growth and development.

In this episode, host Jack Lima talks with Matt Brewer, co-founder of Morning Wood Supplements, about building a bold, transparent, and fun fitness brand. Matt shares how he turned a simple idea into a fast-growing business, the story behind the playful name, and how the product helps people simplify their mornings and cut back on caffeine. He also opens up about balancing entrepreneurship, family life, and faith while staying focused on purpose and authenticity.

In this conversation, Sumer Morenz discusses the profound impact of gratitude on the brain, particularly in the context of her cancer journey. She explains how writing about gratitude can retrain neural pathways, helping individuals to shift their perspective on adversity. By focusing on what can be learned from difficult experiences, Sumer emphasizes the importance of personal growth and emotional resilience, ultimately viewing her cancer experience as a transformative gift.

About Step Into the Light Podcast

My show is about breaking silence. It’s about the stories we don’t talk about — the struggles, the scars, the battles that happen behind closed doors. I know what it’s like to carry something heavy and feel like no one understands. That’s why this show exists: to share real conversations about courage, resilience, and what it takes to keep moving forward when life knocks you down. This isn’t just about me. It’s for anyone who’s ever felt alone, ashamed, or stuck. Each episode is a chance to shine a light on the hidden battles people face, to give hope, and to remind us all that silence doesn’t win — courage does.