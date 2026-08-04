Drift Off - Bedtime Stories for Adults

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Hello, sleepy listeners, and welcome.

WELCOME TO DRIFT BACK SUNDAY

Every Sunday evening, I unlock a favorite classic journey from my archive to help you release the thoughts of the weekend and ease into the new week.

TONIGHT'S STORY

Tonight, we drift back to The Moon Maiden, a gentle fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, first shared here in September 2021. Filled with quiet wonder, moonlit beauty, and Andersen's timeless storytelling, it's the perfect companion for a peaceful evening.

As the story unfolds beneath the glow of the moon, allow its calm, dreamlike rhythm to quiet your thoughts, soften the end of your weekend, and gently carry you toward a restful night's sleep.

So settle in, get comfortable, and let tonight's soothing narration guide you into peaceful dreams.

Sweet dreams,

Joanne 🌙

This podcast is 100% listener-supported, completely ad-free, and made possible by wonderful listeners like you. Thank you!

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