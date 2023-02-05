Drift Off - Bedtime Stories for Adults

Drift Off offers a soft place to land at the end of the day with calming bedtime stories for grown ups spoken with a gentle voice that is restful to the ear. If... More
The Magician's Horse (Premium Episode Preview)
This is a preview of a bonus episode that is only available to Drift Off Premium members. To listen to the entire episode, you can sign up at driftoff.supercast.comTonight I will be reading a story called 'The Magician's Horse' from Andrew Lang's Greek Fairy book. This story is about a young Prince who gets separated from his brothers while hunting in a large forest far from the palace. After several days of wandering lost in the forest, an old man who is a magician, gives him food and shelter provided the prince looks after the Palace for him. The Prince becomes friends with the magician's horse who eventually helps him escape to another Kingdom where the Prince and the horse help save the day. So lights out! Sweet dreamzzz....Music in this episode is "Shimmering Waves" by JJessepe
5/4/2023
11:17
The Little Girl and the Winter Whirlwinds
Welcome to this sleepy bedtime story called 'The Little Girl and the Winter Whirlwinds'. This is a Bulgarian Fairytale about a courageous little girl who goes on a blustery adventure to help bring the long cold and dreary winter to an end. This story is part storytelling and part relaxation. So if at the end of the story you are still awake, you can continue to listen to my voice as I help guide you to relax and ease into a restful sound sleep.So go ahead and get all nice and snuggly under the covers and sweet dreamszzz...Music in this episode is "Adrift" by Christopher Lloyd Clark
5/2/2023
20:33
Sleep Relaxation for Letting Go Softly to Sleep (Preview Bonus Content)
This is a preview of bonus content available on Drift Off Premium. To listen to the full episode visit driftoff.supercast.com Fall asleep easily and effortlessly with this gentle sleep relaxation as I help you let go of tension. Drift off peacefully to a guided visualization of a soft feather brushing away your tension, softly helping you let go and relax. This guided sleep meditation is a wonderful sleep aid for insomnia, anxiety, stress, or for anyone who just can't sleep at night. The calming sleep music along with my gentle guidance will help you snooze in no time!
4/30/2023
10:11
Little House in the Big Woods (The Final Chapters 12 &13)
[CONTENT WARNING: These stories contain imagery of weapons, hunting/shooting animals, however not for cruelty but for pioneer survival during the late 1800's.]Welcome to this cozy fireside bedtime story reading of the final chapters (12 &13) from the beautiful book 'Little House in the Big Woods' by Laura Ingalls Wilder. This book is what started the treasured "Little House Series including 'Little House on the Prairie' by Laura Ingalls Wilder and I hope you enjoy it. If you want more chapters then please let me know? I used to love this series and it is such a joy reading it! It makes me feel all cozy inside :)So light's out and sweet dreamzzz...
4/25/2023
28:29
Graciosa and Percinet (Premium Episode Preview)
This is a preview of a bonus episode that is only available to Drift Off Premium members. To listen to the entire episode, you can sign up at driftoff.supercast.comTonight's story is called Graciosa and Percinett, a French fairytale by Madam D'Aulnoy. This story is about a young prince by the name of Percinet who falls in love with Graciosa and shows her true love.Music in episode is called 'Soothing Piano' via Pond5I must admit that sometimes while narrating this story, I found the 'helplessness' of the heroin and her father's lack of judgement a bit tiresome! It definitely reminds me of how far we've come as a modern society, even though we still have ways to go. So I hope you can put this aside and just enjoy the narration and the soft music to help you relax and drift off ;)
