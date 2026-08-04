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Drift Off - Bedtime Stories for Adults
Joanne D'Amico
Latest episode
299 episodes
- Join Drift Off Premium for fresh new bedtime stories every Tuesday & Thursday. Subscribe on the Drift Off show page in Apple Podcasts or through Supercast: https://driftoff.supercast.com/
Tonight, we continue our journey through the beloved classic The Railway Children by E. Nesbit with Chapter 3.
As the three children continue settling into their new life in the countryside, they discover fresh adventures, unexpected moments of kindness, and the simple joys of the world around them. E. Nesbit's warm storytelling and memorable characters make this timeless classic the perfect companion for a peaceful evening.
So settle in, get comfortable, and let tonight's soothing narration quiet your thoughts as we continue this wonderful journey together.
Sweet dreams,
Joanne 🌙
This podcast is 100% listener-supported, completely ad-free, and made possible by wonderful listeners like you. Thank you!
If you'd like even more relaxing stories throughout the week, Drift Off Premium includes:
• Fresh new premium episodes every Tuesday & Thursday
• Instant access to the complete premium archive
• Intro-free listening so you can drift off without interruption
• Listen first, months—or even years—before episodes reach the public feed
• Exclusive access to a library of 12 full-length audiobooks
If you're listening on Apple Podcasts, simply tap 'Subscribe' at the top of the Drift Off show page to join Premium.
Not using Apple Podcasts? You can subscribe through Supercast here:
https://driftoff.supercast.com
If you'd simply like to make a one-time contribution to help support the podcast, you can do so here. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated!
https://driftoff.supercast.com/donations/new
Visit www.driftoffpodcast.com to explore everything happening in the world of Drift Off.
Thank you for being here, and for helping keep Drift Off a peaceful, ad-free space.
- Visit my website: https://www.driftoffpodcast.com/
Hello, sleepy listeners, and welcome.
WELCOME TO DRIFT BACK SUNDAY
Every Sunday evening, I unlock a favorite classic journey from my archive to help you release the thoughts of the weekend and ease into the new week.
TONIGHT'S STORY
Tonight, we drift back to The Moon Maiden, a gentle fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, first shared here in September 2021. Filled with quiet wonder, moonlit beauty, and Andersen's timeless storytelling, it's the perfect companion for a peaceful evening.
As the story unfolds beneath the glow of the moon, allow its calm, dreamlike rhythm to quiet your thoughts, soften the end of your weekend, and gently carry you toward a restful night's sleep.
So settle in, get comfortable, and let tonight's soothing narration guide you into peaceful dreams.
Sweet dreams,
Joanne 🌙
This podcast is 100% listener-supported, completely ad-free, and made possible by wonderful listeners like you. Thank you!
If you'd like even more relaxing stories throughout the week, Drift Off Premium includes:
• Fresh new premium episodes every Tuesday & Thursday
• Instant access to the complete premium archive
• Intro-free listening so you can drift off without interruption
• Listen first, months—or even years—before episodes reach the public feed
• Exclusive access to a library of 12 full-length audiobooks
If you're listening on Apple Podcasts, simply tap 'Subscribe' at the top of the Drift Off show page to join Premium.
Not using Apple Podcasts? You can subscribe through Supercast here:
https://driftoff.supercast.com
If you'd simply like to make a one-time contribution to help support the podcast, you can do so here. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated!
https://driftoff.supercast.com/donations/new
Visit www.driftoffpodcast.com to explore everything happening in the world of Drift Off.
Thank you for being here, and for helping keep Drift Off a peaceful, ad-free space.
- Join Drift Off Premium for fresh new bedtime stories every Tuesday & Thursday. Subscribe on the Drift Off show page in Apple Podcasts or through Supercast: https://driftoff.supercast.com/
Tonight, I'm sharing a special preview from Drift Off Premium.
This is the first 10 minutes of Part 1 of The Golden Key by George Macdonald. If you'd like to continue listening, simply subscribe to Drift Off Premium to enjoy the complete two-part story, along with the full premium library and fresh new bedtime stories every Tuesday and Thursday.
I hope you enjoy this little preview. Now, settle in, get cozy, and let the story gently carry you toward a peaceful night's sleep.
Sweet dreams,
Joanne
This podcast is 100% listener-supported, completely ad-free, and made possible by wonderful listeners like you. Thank you!
If you'd like even more relaxing stories throughout the week, Drift Off Premium includes:
• Fresh new premium episodes every Tuesday & Thursday
• Instant access to the complete premium archive
• Intro-free listening so you can drift off without interruption
• Listen first, months—or even years—before episodes reach the public feed
• Exclusive access to a library of 12 full-length audiobooks
If you're listening on Apple Podcasts, simply tap 'Subscribe' at the top of the Drift Off show page to join Premium.
Not using Apple Podcasts? You can subscribe through Supercast here:
https://driftoff.supercast.com
If you'd simply like to make a one-time contribution to help support the podcast, you can do so here. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated!
https://driftoff.supercast.com/donations/new
Visit www.driftoffpodcast.com to explore everything happening in the world of Drift Off.
Thank you for being here, and for helping keep Drift Off a peaceful, ad-free space.
- Tonight's story is the magical tale Somebody Else's Prince by Evelyn Sharp. This enchanting fairy tale invites us to journey into realms beyond our own, where princes and adventures are never quite as they seem.
As we embark on this sleepy journey together, let the soothing narration carry you gently to a land of peaceful dreams. I hope you enjoy tonight's bedtime story. So snuggle up, lay back, relax, and enjoy the story.
Sweet dreams!
Your friend,
Joanne
This podcast is 100% listener-supported, completely ad-free, and made possible by wonderful listeners like you. Thank you!
If you'd like even more relaxing stories throughout the week, Drift Off Premium includes:
• Fresh new premium episodes every Tuesday & Thursday
• Instant access to the complete premium archive
• Intro-free listening so you can drift off without interruption
• Listen first, months—or even years—before episodes reach the public feed
• Exclusive access to a library of 12 full-length audiobooks
If you're listening on Apple Podcasts, simply tap 'Subscribe' at the top of the Drift Off show page to join Premium.
Not using Apple Podcasts? You can subscribe through Supercast here:
https://driftoff.supercast.com
If you'd simply like to make a one-time contribution to help support the podcast, you can do so here. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated!
https://driftoff.supercast.com/donations/new
Visit www.driftoffpodcast.com to explore everything happening in the world of Drift Off.
Thank you for being here, and for helping keep Drift Off a peaceful, ad-free space.
- Hello, sleepy listeners, and welcome.
WELCOME TO DRIFT BACK SUNDAY
Every Sunday evening, I unlock a favorite classic journey from my archive to help you release the thoughts of the weekend and ease into the new week.
TONIGHT'S STORY
Tonight, we settle in with a gentle old classic: Princess Rosette. Written by Madame d'Aulnoy in 1697, this lovely French fairytale unfolds slowly, with soft, dreamlike imagery perfectly suited to easing you toward sleep.
As we follow Princess Rosette's quiet adventures, the story's gentle rhythm will help calm a busy mind and let the stresses of the day slip away.
So settle in, get comfortable, and let this peaceful narration carry you gently toward a restful night's sleep.
Sweet dreams,
Joanne 🌙
This podcast is 100% listener-supported, completely ad-free, and made possible by wonderful listeners like you. Thank you!
If you'd like even more relaxing stories throughout the week, Drift Off Premium includes:
• Fresh new premium episodes every Tuesday & Thursday
• Instant access to the complete premium archive
• Intro-free listening so you can drift off without interruption
• Listen first, months—or even years—before episodes reach the public feed
• Exclusive access to a library of 12 full-length audiobooks
If you're listening on Apple Podcasts, simply tap 'Subscribe' at the top of the Drift Off show page to join Premium.
Not using Apple Podcasts? You can subscribe through Supercast here:
https://driftoff.supercast.com
If you'd simply like to make a one-time contribution to help support the podcast, you can do so here. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated!
https://driftoff.supercast.com/donations/new
Visit www.driftoffpodcast.com to explore everything happening in the world of Drift Off.
Thank you for being here, and for helping keep Drift Off a peaceful, ad-free space.
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About Drift Off - Bedtime Stories for Adults
Drift Off - Bedtime Stories is a soothing bedtime story podcast that welcomes you each week with a soft, melodic voice to help you fall asleep to bedtime stories from the public domain. Every episode begins with a brief relaxation to help you settle in, followed by a calm reading of a bedtime story. Whether you're looking for a relaxing tale to help you unwind or a sleepy bedtime story, Drift Off Bedtime Stories for Adults is the ultimate destination for a restful night's sleep.Podcast website
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