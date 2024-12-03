Extend Podcast with Darshan Shah, MD

Kayla Barnes-Lentz: Female-Specific Health Approach, Reducing Toxins from Daily Products, Aligning Routines with Menstrual Cycles, Understanding Your Genetics + More!
What if you could get the full potential of your health by tailoring it to your unique genetic blueprint? Ever wondered how personalized wellness could transform your approach to health and well-being? In this episode of Extend with Dr. Shah, we dive into this fascinating concept with biohacking expert Kayla Barnes Lentz, a pioneer in personalized female health. Kayla shares her insights on the unique challenges women face, from PCOS and autoimmune conditions to endometriosis and menstrual issues, and explains why a female-specific approach is crucial. She emphasizes that foundational health practices—nutrition, stress management, sleep, and movement—are accessible to everyone and are the building blocks of long-term well-being + her best tips on how to optimize each. Kayla is the Co-Owner of LYV The Wellness Space, one of the country’s most innovative precision medicine and biology upgrading clinics. Kayla is also the creator and host of the Longevity Optimization Podcast and co-founder of the Health Optimization Fund. We also discuss: (03:55) Optimal Health Through Free Actions (06:13) Toxic Burden from Daily Personal Care Products (08:56) Toxicity Levels in Therapeutic Treatment (12:24) Switching to Healthier, Affordable Products (19:11) TV Red Light Feature Illuminate Home (30:20) Carnivore Diet - Pros and Cons (34:30) Importance of Sleep Monitoring (49:03) Aligning Routines with Menstrual Cycles (48:26) Female-Specific Health Approach (56:20) Nutrition and Supplements for Women (01:04:43) Optimizing Nutrition With Technology (01:26:34) Exploring Health Gadgets and Free Alternatives (01:31:38) Maximizing Routine for Youthful Health To learn more about Dr. Darshan Shah: Website: https://www.drshah.com/ Clinic: https://www.next-health.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darshanshahmd/ To learn more about Kayla Barnes-Lentz: Website: https://www.kaylabarnes.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaylabarnes/?hl=en
1:38:19
Can The Damage of Ultra-Processed Foods Be Stopped?
We’ve all been there—grabbing a quick snack or packaged meal, trusting it to be “not that bad.” But what if I told you these ultra-processed foods are quietly undermining your health? Engineered for taste and convenience, they’re doing far more harm than you realize, contributing to fatigue, metabolic issues, and even chronic disease. If you’re serious about living longer and healthier, this is the conversation you need. In this solo episode of Extend, I break down what's behind ultra-processed foods: how they hijack your hunger signals, damage your metabolism, and disrupt critical hormones. You’ll also learn why even a small reduction in these foods can have a massive impact on your health—and how to spot them hiding in plain sight. This isn’t about perfection; it’s about progress. Join me as we talk about the changes that matter most—because taking control of what’s on your plate could literally save your life. We Also Discuss: (00:26) What Are Ultra-Processed Foods? (04:57) Why Ultra-Processed Foods Are Harmful (07:48) How to Identify Ultra-Processed Foods (09:36) Strategies to Reduce Ultra-Processed Food Intake (11:57) Healthier Dining and Grocery Shopping Tips Thank you to our sponsor: TruNiagen: Whether you are looking to stay sharp, feel more energized or simple age better, go to https://www.truniagen.com/ Learn more about Dr. Shah: Website: https://www.drshah.com/ Clinic: https://www.next-health.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darshanshahmd/
12:38
Dr. Andy Galpin: Debunking One-Size-Fits-All Approach with Fitness and Health, Importance of Muscle Building + Personalized Approach to Wellness
What if you could customize your health like a pro athlete? Imagine having a health and fitness routine tailored to your unique needs, just like a world-class athlete?! In this episode of Extend with Dr. Shah, we sit down with Dr. Andy Galpin, a leading expert in health and fitness technology, to explore the game-changing innovations that are transforming the industry. Andy shares insights on how personalized wellness techniques and understanding your individual response to health interventions can take your routine to the next level. From self-experimentation to the power of personalized coaching, we dive into how modern tools are enabling a new era of individualized health and so much more! Dr. Andy Galpin is a tenured Professor at California State University, Fullerton. He is the Co-Director of the Center for Sport Performance and Founder/Director of the Biochemistry and Molecular Exercise Physiology Laboratory. He is a Human Performance scientist with a PhD in Human Bioenergetics and over 100 peer-reviewed publications and presentations. We also discuss: (00:40) Precision Health and Fitness Innovations (12:42) Physical Activity and Exercise Habits (18:20) Balancing Consistency, Progress, and Recovery (27:34) Optimizing Performance Through Comprehensive Testing (32:17) Comprehensive Health and Performance Program (42:12) Body Composition Testing Recommendations (47:50) Importance of Muscle and Cardiovascular Health (01:00:25) Importance of Muscle Function and Testing (01:06:44) Importance of Exercise at Any Age (01:18:46) Strategic Progression in Exercise Programming (01:23:56) Developing Customized Training Programs (01:34:55) Balanced Exercise Regimen for Optimal Fitness (01:42:27) Training Program Flexibility and Adaptation (01:54:53) Interpreting Blood Chemistry Markers in Performance (02:06:05) Blood Biomarker Interpretation for Health (02:14:41) Assessing Physical Readiness and Hydration (02:20:56) Maximizing Nutritional Supplements for Health (02:28:09) Revolutionizing Sleep Testing for Athletes (02:39:36) Advancements in Health Technology (02:42:29) Revolutionizing Digital Training Programs Thank you to our sponsors: Timeline: https://www.timeline.com/ TruNiagen: https://www.truniagen.com/ IFit: https://www.ifit.com/ To learn more about Dr. Darshan Shah: Website: https://www.drshah.com/ Clinic: https://www.next-health.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darshanshahmd/ To learn more about Andy Galpin: Website: https://www.andygalpin.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drandygalpin/
2:54:26
What’s Wrong with Our Food System? The Lies You’ve Been Told + Believe
Why does a slice of bread today barely resemble the one your grandmother baked? Our food system has transformed dramatically over the decades, turning simple ingredients into what some call "Frankenstein foods." On this week’s solo episode of the Extend podcast, I dive deep into how we got here, exposing the missteps and misinformation that have shaped today’s diet-driven epidemics of obesity, diabetes, and gut issues. From the infamous food pyramid to the low-fat craze, I unpack how the government guidelines and industry lobbyists steered us toward a carb-heavy diet, with disastrous results for our health. You’ll gain clarity on the roles subsidies and corporate interests played in crafting our food environment—and more importantly, learn how to take back control. I also discuss: (00:19) Nutrition Misinformation and Health Reconstruction (06:43) The industrialization of food (09:07) 20% of the information that makes 80% of the difference (10:26) Strategies for Personalized Health Through Nutrition And more Thank you to our sponsor: Timeline: https://www.timeline.com/ To learn more about Dr. Darshan Shah: Website: https://www.drshah.com/ Clinic: https://www.next-health.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darshanshahmd/
11:42
Dr. Casey Means: Impact of Metabolic Dysfunction, Actionable Tips to Optimize Metabolic Health, Key Metabolic Biomarkers and More
Is your metabolic health the key to unlocking overall wellness? In our latest episode, we sit down with Dr. Casey Means, a leading voice in metabolic health, to talk about how your metabolism affects everything from obesity to Alzheimer's. Dr. Casey also dive into how our industrialized world is disrupting cellular biology and fueling chronic diseases, but she also shares hope through precision health and functional medicine. Plus, she also shared actionable tips to boost wellness, the importance of tracking key biomarkers, improving metabolic function for women in menopause, and so much more! Dr. Casey Means is a medical doctor, writer, tech entrepreneur, aspiring regenerative gardener, and outdoor enthusiast who lives in a state of care for the miracle and mystery of existence and consciousness. Her book, Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health is available now! We also discuss: (04:24) Mitochondrial Health for Overall Wellness (09:36) The Power of Walking & Movement (15:41) Accessing Ancient and Modern Wisdom (21:53) Metabolic Dysfunction and Obesity (32:45) Early Detection of Health Issues (37:58) Optimal Health and Fasting Glucose (48:26) Understanding Atherogenic Cholesterol Particles (54:21) Promoting Human and Planetary Thriving (01:02:26) Revolutionary AI Simplifies Nutrition Tracking (01:32:00) Blue Zones and Longevity Secrets To learn more about Dr. Darshan Shah: Website: https://www.drshah.com/ Clinic: https://www.next-health.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darshanshahmd/ To learn more about Dr. Casey Means: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcaseyskitchen/ Book: https://www.caseymeans.com/goodenergy Website: https://www.caseymeans.com/
Extend with Darshan Shah, MD is a podcast dedicated to cutting-edge science, research, tools, and protocols designed to help you extend your healthspan.
Starting my medical journey at 16 and becoming one of the youngest doctors in the country, studying and training at the Mayo Clinic, Harvard Business School, Singularity University and other prestigious institutions, becoming a board certified surgeon and accumulating over two decades of practice, I have discovered that a mere 20% of health knowledge yields 80% of the results.
That's why this podcast is all about cutting through the noise on how to turn back the aging clock.
I interview world-renowned medical practitioners, doctors, experts, and thought leaders, offering you a step-by-step guide and actionable advice to proactively avoid disease and optimize your health.
Plus, I share weekly solo episodes giving you quick, digestible protocols for successfully extending your healthspan.