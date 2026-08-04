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ADHD Experts Podcast

ADDitude
Health & WellnessMental Health
ADHD Experts Podcast
Latest episode

614 episodes

  • ADHD Experts Podcast

    614- Identifying Co-Occurring Mood Disorders in Adults with ADHD

    08/04/2026 | 59 mins.
    Research suggests that up to 70% of adults living with ADHD have another mental health diagnosis. Here, Desiree Matthews, NP, explores the connection between ADHD and common mood disorders, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and PTSD.
    Resources: Mood Disorders and ADHD
    Free Download: Signs of Depression That May Surprise You
    Read: When a Mood Disorder Looks Like ADHD — and Vice Versa
    Read: Treating Both Depression and ADHD Safely
    Read: Comorbid Q&A: Treating Mood Disorders, Anxiety, or Autism Alongside ADHD
    Access the video and slides for podcast episode #614 here: https://www.additudemag.com/webinar/adhd-or-anxiety-depression-trauma-mood-disorders/
    This episode is brought to you by SimplePractice. If you are ready to simplify the business side of your practice, now is a great time to try SimplePractice. Start with a 7-day free trial, then get 50% off your first three months. Just go to SimplePractice.com to claim the offer.
    This episode is also brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/additude and get on your way to being your best self.
    Thank you for listening to ADDitude's ADHD Experts podcast. Please consider subscribing to the magazine (additu.de/subscribe) to support our mission of providing ADHD education and support.
  • ADHD Experts Podcast

    613- ADHD in Pregnancy: Navigating Risk, Evidence, and Clinical Decision-Making

    07/28/2026 | 1h
    What are the risks of continuing ADHD treatment and what are the risks of stopping it in pregnancy? Allison S. Baker, M.D., shares research, practical guidance, and factors to consider when making this complex decision.
    Resources: ADHD in Pregnancy
    Free Download: Hormones & ADHD in Women
    Read: Prenatal and Early Life Risk Factors of ADHD: What Research Says — and What Parents Can Do
    Read: Treating for Two: ADHD Meds in Pregnancy
    Read: Prenatal Exposure to ADHD Medication Does Not Impact Neurodevelopment
    Access the video and slides for podcast episode #613 here: https://www.additudemag.com/webinar/adhd-in-pregnancy-prenatal-care/
    Thank you for listening to ADDitude's ADHD Experts podcast. Please consider subscribing to the magazine (additu.de/subscribe) to support our mission of providing ADHD education and support.
  • ADHD Experts Podcast

    612- Poor Memory & Attention Late in Life: Is It ADHD or Dementia?

    07/22/2026 | 58 mins.
    When older adults report memory lapses and other cognitive difficulties to their doctors, what could be going on? David W. Goodman, M.D., explains what differentiates dementia from ADHD in older adults and discusses safe treatment options for ADHD in older populations.
    Resources: ADHD and Dementia
    Free Download: Free Guide to ADHD in Older Adults
    Read: Inside the Aging ADHD Brain
    Read: A Critical Need Ignored: Inadequate Diagnosis and Treatment of ADHD After Age 60
    Read: Adults with ADD: Is Dementia in Your Future?
    Access the video and slides for podcast episode #612 here: https://www.additudemag.com/webinar/adhd-and-dementia/
    Thank you for listening to ADDitude's ADHD Experts podcast. Please consider subscribing to the magazine (additu.de/subscribe) to support our mission of providing ADHD education and support.
  • ADHD Experts Podcast

    611- RSD Coming Into Focus: Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria in ADHD Brains

    07/14/2026 | 59 mins.
    RSD is an intense emotional reaction to any perceived rejection or criticism. James Kustow, BMedSci, BMBS, MRCPsych, discusses why RSD remains under-recognized in research, and what can help in the moment when RSD shows up.
    Resources: Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria
    Free Download: Understanding Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria
    Read: Shame: The Devil on My Shoulder
    Read: How Does RSD Really, Actually Feel?
    Read: 7 Surprising Signs of RSD
    Access the video and slides for podcast episode #611 here: https://www.additudemag.com/webinar/rsd-adhd-brain-science/
    This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/additude and get on your way to being your best self.
    Thank you for listening to ADDitude's ADHD Experts podcast. Please consider subscribing to the magazine (additu.de/subscribe) to support our mission of providing ADHD education and support.
  • ADHD Experts Podcast

    610- Science-Backed Sleep Solutions for Neurodivergent Children and Teens

    06/23/2026 | 58 mins.
    Melisa Moore, Ph.D., explains why sleep is so difficult for many children with ADHD; explores the impact of poor sleep on attention, emotional regulation, school performance, and more; and shares strategies that can make a meaningful difference.
    Resources: ADHD Sleep Problems in Children
    Free Download: Sleep Disorders Linked to ADHD
    Read: Sleep, Interrupted: The ADHD-Insomnia Link in Children
    Read: Why Children with ADHD Hate Bedtime: Solutions to ADHD Sleep Problems
    Read: Sleep Problems in Teens with ADHD: Causes and Solutions
    Access the video and slides for podcast episode #610 here: https://www.additudemag.com/webinar/adhd-sleep-problems-children-teens/
    This episode is brought to you by NOCD, the world's leading provider of specialized OCD treatment. Learn more at https://learn.nocd.com/ADHDExperts.
    Thank you for listening to ADDitude's ADHD Experts podcast. Please consider subscribing to the magazine (additu.de/subscribe) to support our mission of providing ADHD education and support.
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About ADHD Experts Podcast
Leading ADHD experts give real-life answers to questions submitted by ADD adults and parents raising children with attention deficit disorder across a range of topics covering symptoms, school, work, and family life. Download the accompanying slide presentations here: additudemag.com/adhd-expert-webinars-index (look for the episode number). Note on audio quality: This podcast is a recording of a webinar series, and the audio has been captured from conversations recorded via a computer or telephone, not in a studio. Register to participate in the live webinars at: additudemag.com/tag/webinar.
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Health & WellnessMental Health

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