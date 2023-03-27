Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to ADHD Experts Podcast in the App
Listen to ADHD Experts Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
ADHD Experts Podcast

ADHD Experts Podcast

Podcast ADHD Experts Podcast
Podcast ADHD Experts Podcast

ADHD Experts Podcast

ADDitude
add
Leading ADHD experts give real-life answers to questions submitted by ADD adults and parents raising children with attention deficit disorder across a range of ... More
Health & FitnessMental Health
Leading ADHD experts give real-life answers to questions submitted by ADD adults and parents raising children with attention deficit disorder across a range of ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 451
  • 451- Addictive Technology and Its Impact on Teen Brains
    Video games, social media, and technology in general are designed to be addictive. Jeremy Edge, LPC, explains why this can be particularly problematic for adolescents with ADHD, and how to instill healthy screen habits in your teen.
    4/29/2023
    1:01:08
  • 450- 5 Life Skills Every ADHD Young Adult Needs to Cultivate
    Coaching experts Elaine Taylor-Klaus and Diane Dempster share the five most important independent living skills every teen or young adult with ADHD needs before they venture out to try "adulting" on their own.
    4/28/2023
    1:03:00
  • 449- How to Leverage Sports Psychology to Benefit ADHD Brains
    Dawn Brown, M.D., teaches adults with ADHD how they can use sports psychology techniques to maintain focus, prioritize winning, and overcome the daily challenges associated with the condition.
    4/12/2023
    1:01:46
  • 448- The Nurtured Heart Approach: Positive Strategies to Transform Problem Behaviors
    Howard Glasser developed the Nurtured Heart Approach for intense, challenging children who don't respond to conventional parenting methods. Learn more about this parent behavior training program that has been said to transform "difficult" behavior.
    3/31/2023
    1:02:05
  • 447- ADHD Then and Now: How Our Understanding Has Evolved
    As ADDitude celebrates 25 years, David Anderson, Ph.D., discusses advances in the diagnosis & treatment of ADHD over the past decades, our understanding of the science of ADHD — and how this has been helped and hindered by media and societal narratives.
    3/27/2023
    1:02:07

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About ADHD Experts Podcast

Leading ADHD experts give real-life answers to questions submitted by ADD adults and parents raising children with attention deficit disorder across a range of topics covering symptoms, school, work, and family life. Download the accompanying slide presentations here: additudemag.com/adhd-expert-webinars-index (look for the episode number). Note on audio quality: This podcast is a recording of a webinar series, and the audio has been captured from conversations recorded via a computer or telephone, not in a studio. Register to participate in the live webinars at: additudemag.com/tag/webinar.
Podcast website

Listen to ADHD Experts Podcast, दिनभर: पूरा दिन,पूरी ख़बर (Dinbhar) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

ADHD Experts Podcast

ADHD Experts Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store