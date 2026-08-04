Research suggests that up to 70% of adults living with ADHD have another mental health diagnosis. Here, Desiree Matthews, NP, explores the connection between ADHD and common mood disorders, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and PTSD.

Resources: Mood Disorders and ADHD

Free Download: Signs of Depression That May Surprise You

Read: When a Mood Disorder Looks Like ADHD — and Vice Versa

Read: Treating Both Depression and ADHD Safely

Read: Comorbid Q&A: Treating Mood Disorders, Anxiety, or Autism Alongside ADHD

Access the video and slides for podcast episode #614 here: https://www.additudemag.com/webinar/adhd-or-anxiety-depression-trauma-mood-disorders/

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