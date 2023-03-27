Leading ADHD experts give real-life answers to questions submitted by ADD adults and parents raising children with attention deficit disorder across a range of ... More
451- Addictive Technology and Its Impact on Teen Brains
Video games, social media, and technology in general are designed to be addictive. Jeremy Edge, LPC, explains why this can be particularly problematic for adolescents with ADHD, and how to instill healthy screen habits in your teen.
4/29/2023
1:01:08
450- 5 Life Skills Every ADHD Young Adult Needs to Cultivate
Coaching experts Elaine Taylor-Klaus and Diane Dempster share the five most important independent living skills every teen or young adult with ADHD needs before they venture out to try "adulting" on their own.
4/28/2023
1:03:00
449- How to Leverage Sports Psychology to Benefit ADHD Brains
Dawn Brown, M.D., teaches adults with ADHD how they can use sports psychology techniques to maintain focus, prioritize winning, and overcome the daily challenges associated with the condition.
4/12/2023
1:01:46
448- The Nurtured Heart Approach: Positive Strategies to Transform Problem Behaviors
Howard Glasser developed the Nurtured Heart Approach for intense, challenging children who don't respond to conventional parenting methods. Learn more about this parent behavior training program that has been said to transform "difficult" behavior.
3/31/2023
1:02:05
447- ADHD Then and Now: How Our Understanding Has Evolved
As ADDitude celebrates 25 years, David Anderson, Ph.D., discusses advances in the diagnosis & treatment of ADHD over the past decades, our understanding of the science of ADHD — and how this has been helped and hindered by media and societal narratives.
Leading ADHD experts give real-life answers to questions submitted by ADD adults and parents raising children with attention deficit disorder across a range of topics covering symptoms, school, work, and family life. Download the accompanying slide presentations here: additudemag.com/adhd-expert-webinars-index (look for the episode number).
Note on audio quality: This podcast is a recording of a webinar series, and the audio has been captured from conversations recorded via a computer or telephone, not in a studio. Register to participate in the live webinars at: additudemag.com/tag/webinar.