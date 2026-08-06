UnF*ck Your Brain: Feminist Self-Help for Everyone

Do you tend to shut down and emotionally check out when things feel difficult? Or maybe you take over and try to control every outcome. In this episode, I explain why these two reactions are actually two sides of the same coin: attempts to avoid uncomfortable thoughts and feelings. Your brain is trying to protect you, but these strategies can keep you from being honest, asking for what you want, and creating the relationships and life you actually want.



This week, I walk you through how to recognize when you’re moving into control mode or checking out, get curious about the thoughts driving those reactions, and start separating the facts of a situation from the story your brain creates about it. The goal is not to judge yourself for these patterns, but to understand what problem your brain is trying to solve so you can choose a different response.



Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://schoolofnewfeministthought.com/516

Watch episodes over on YouTube: youtube.com/@karaloewentheilcoaching

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Mentioned in this episode:

What’s really blocking you from speaking up?

You already suspect you hold back from asking for what you want or telling the truth about how you feel. But did you know that there are three main Speak Up Barriers that prevent women from getting what they want in life?



This free quiz shows you which one is causing you the most trouble, so you can finally ask for the raise, ask for the help, and have that conversation you’ve been rehearsing in the shower.



To take the quiz, go to: https://the-school-of-new-feminist-thought.captivate.fm/quiz

Take the free quiz here!