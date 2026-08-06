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UnF*ck Your Brain: Feminist Self-Help for Everyone
Kara Loewentheil
Latest episode
641 episodes
- Do you tend to shut down and emotionally check out when things feel difficult? Or maybe you take over and try to control every outcome. In this episode, I explain why these two reactions are actually two sides of the same coin: attempts to avoid uncomfortable thoughts and feelings. Your brain is trying to protect you, but these strategies can keep you from being honest, asking for what you want, and creating the relationships and life you actually want.
This week, I walk you through how to recognize when you’re moving into control mode or checking out, get curious about the thoughts driving those reactions, and start separating the facts of a situation from the story your brain creates about it. The goal is not to judge yourself for these patterns, but to understand what problem your brain is trying to solve so you can choose a different response.
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://schoolofnewfeministthought.com/516
Watch episodes over on YouTube: youtube.com/@karaloewentheilcoaching
Follow along on Instagram: instagram.com/karaloewentheil/
Mentioned in this episode:
What’s really blocking you from speaking up?
You already suspect you hold back from asking for what you want or telling the truth about how you feel. But did you know that there are three main Speak Up Barriers that prevent women from getting what they want in life?
This free quiz shows you which one is causing you the most trouble, so you can finally ask for the raise, ask for the help, and have that conversation you’ve been rehearsing in the shower.
To take the quiz, go to: https://the-school-of-new-feminist-thought.captivate.fm/quiz
Take the free quiz here!
- Do you believe that if you stop criticizing yourself, your work will suffer? This week, I answer a Coaching Hotline question from a listener who worries that letting go of perfectionism will make her less motivated, less productive, or less successful. Tune in to hear why I believe the opposite is true, and how changing the way you motivate yourself can actually create more freedom, creativity, and success.
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://schoolofnewfeministthought.com/515
Watch episodes over on YouTube: youtube.com/@karaloewentheilcoaching
Follow along on Instagram: instagram.com/karaloewentheil/
Mentioned in this episode:
What’s really blocking you from speaking up?
You already suspect you hold back from asking for what you want or telling the truth about how you feel. But did you know that there are three main Speak Up Barriers that prevent women from getting what they want in life?
This free quiz shows you which one is causing you the most trouble, so you can finally ask for the raise, ask for the help, and have that conversation you’ve been rehearsing in the shower.
To take the quiz, go to: https://the-school-of-new-feminist-thought.captivate.fm/quiz
Take the free quiz here!
- You already suspect you hold back from asking for what you want or telling the truth about how you feel. But did you know that there are three main Speak Up Barriers that prevent women from getting what they want in life?
This free quiz shows you which one is causing you the most trouble, so you can finally ask for the raise, ask for the help, and have that conversation you’ve been rehearsing in the shower.
Take the free quiz here!
- Your brain is not giving you an objective report of reality. It's constantly filtering, editing, and creating a story based on what it already believes about you and the world. In this episode, I explain how your brain decides what information to pay attention to, why confirmation bias keeps you stuck in old patterns, and how the stories you believe can become self-fulfilling prophecies.
Listen in as I break down why you cannot always trust the evidence your brain presents as proof, especially when you are making decisions about what is possible for you. I also share a simple exercise to help you separate facts from the stories your brain creates, so you can start noticing the evidence you have been ignoring and build a different relationship with your thoughts.
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://schoolofnewfeministthought.com/514
Watch episodes over on YouTube: youtube.com/@karaloewentheilcoaching
Follow along on Instagram: instagram.com/karaloewentheil/
Mentioned in this episode:
What’s really blocking you from speaking up?
You already suspect you hold back from asking for what you want or telling the truth about how you feel. But did you know that there are three main Speak Up Barriers that prevent women from getting what they want in life?
This free quiz shows you which one is causing you the most trouble, so you can finally ask for the raise, ask for the help, and have that conversation you’ve been rehearsing in the shower.
To take the quiz, go to: https://the-school-of-new-feminist-thought.captivate.fm/quiz
Take the free quiz here!
- Are you staying in a relationship because you truly want to stay, or because you are afraid of what you will think about yourself if you leave? This week, I answer a Coaching Hotline question from a listener who is wondering whether she is staying in her marriage because she wants to or because she is scared of how mean she will be to herself if she chooses to leave. I share why you cannot make a clear decision when you are also preparing to punish yourself for one of the options, and why learning to trust yourself is the first step to making choices from confidence instead of fear.
Submit your own question here and it might get answered on a future episode: unfuckyourbrain.com/coachinghotline
Get full show notes, transcript, and more information here: https://schoolofnewfeministthought.com/513
Watch episodes over on YouTube: youtube.com/@karaloewentheilcoaching
Follow along on Instagram: instagram.com/karaloewentheil/
Mentioned in this episode:
What’s really blocking you from speaking up?
You already suspect you hold back from asking for what you want or telling the truth about how you feel. But did you know that there are three main Speak Up Barriers that prevent women from getting what they want in life?
This free quiz shows you which one is causing you the most trouble, so you can finally ask for the raise, ask for the help, and have that conversation you’ve been rehearsing in the shower.
To take the quiz, go to: https://the-school-of-new-feminist-thought.captivate.fm/quiz
Take the free quiz here!
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About UnF*ck Your Brain: Feminist Self-Help for Everyone
UnF*ck Your Brain: Feminist Self-Help for Everyone breaks down the centuries of sexist socialization that causes us to struggle with self-doubt, burnout, and anxiety. Hosted by Master Feminist Coach Kara Loewentheil, J.D., founder of The School of New Feminist Thought and author of Take Back Your Brain (Penguin 2024), each episode teaches you how to turn down the noise of societal expectations, turn up the volume on what YOU really want in life, and change your thinking to make sure you go get it. This podcast is an essential resource for anyone eager to embrace a life free from limiting beliefs and societal constraints. If you ever find yourself asking questions like… *Why am I so anxious about stuff that isn’t a big deal? *How can I stop overthinking everything? *Am I selfish for wanting my life to look different? *Will I ever feel comfortable in my body? *Am I a bad parent? *How can I ask for more money at work? *Can I stop people-pleasing? *How can my partner and I communicate better? … then you won’t want to miss an episode. Visit schoolofnewfeministthought.com to learn more about The School of New Feminist Thought and more.Podcast website
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