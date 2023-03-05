UnF*ck Your Brain: Feminist Self-Help for Everyone

UnF*ck Your Brain is the podcast for high-achieving feminist women who struggle with anxiety, self-doubt, and imposter syndrome. If you know you’ve accomplished... More
UFYB 287: Change Requires a Leap of Faith
As humans, logic and reason reassure us that something could or could not work — they help us make sense of what we perceive as possible. But logic and reason can only take us so far. They alone will never be able to convince us to do something we’ve never done before. Where logic and reason run out, that’s the point where we have to decide to take a leap of faith (or not). Tune in to this week’s episode to find out why a leap of faith may be the missing piece for you to create meaningful change in your life, the role tolerating risk plays in making changes, and why feeling anxious about making a change doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad idea. Get full show notes and more information here: https://unfuckyourbrain.com/287
4/27/2023
25:42
Bonus: Taking Stock of Our Worth + Birthday Reflections
Today is my birthday! It’s a day I love for all the obvious reasons, but it’s also a time when I love to reflect and take stock of my life and how it’s changed over the past year – and there has certainly been a lot of change in the last year! It didn’t happen all at once. But little bits of change over time have added up to massive shifts. And that’s the process I teach you in the Clutch, my monthly feminist coaching program. We only open a few times a year and we’re open now through Tuesday, May 2nd. Text your email address to +1.347.934.8861 (no code word needed) or visit unfuckyourbrain.com/clutch to join today.
4/26/2023
17:18
Clutch Is Open - How to Know If Now is the Right Time
The wait is over. If you have been waiting for the Clutch to open to join us, we are now open through Tuesday, May 2nd! The Clutch is my monthly feminist coaching program. Love what you learn each week on the podcast? The Clutch takes the concepts I talk about on the podcast and goes even deeper with access to live coaching calls, 24/7 written coaching support, and an entire library of curated courses and trainings. In short, it’s everything you need to create big transformation in your life. Text your email address to +1.347.934.8861 (no code word needed) or visit unfuckyourbrain.com/clutch to join today.
4/26/2023
4:55
UFYB 286: Grief At Lives Not Lived
Is there an alternate version of your life that you fantasized about having, that you didn’t get to experience? When we don’t let ourselves grieve or acknowledge those fantasies that we left behind, it can sometimes cause us to get stuck or be unable to make decisions and move forward in our lives. Tune in to this week’s episode to find out what I mean by grieving a life you won’t live, how to do it, and why feeling regret doesn’t mean you made the wrong decision. Get full show notes and more information here: https://unfuckyourbrain.com/286
4/20/2023
15:48
UFYB 285: True Self-Care: A Conversation with Dr. Pooja Lakshmin
We might call massages, face masks, and shopping sprees self-care, but often they’re really just illusions of self-care. It looks like we’re doing these things to take care of ourselves but we never really address the core issue of what’s causing the stress. True self-care gets to the root of the problem and tackles it head on. And when you truly start taking care of yourself, that’s when you start seeing big changes in your life. This week I’m joined by Dr. Pooja Lakshmin. We discuss what real self-care is, how to be proactive instead of reactive with your self-care, and how true self-care is a revolutionary movement. Get full show notes and more information here: https://unfuckyourbrain.com/285
