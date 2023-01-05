The Science of Healthy Hair, Hair Loss and How to Regrow Hair
In this episode, I explain the biology of hair, hair growth, why hair growth slows and what causes hair to stop growing and/or “fall out.” I discuss the essential role of hair stem cells and other supporting biological factors for healthy hair growth. Then I describe various approaches (mechanical and chemical) to slow hair loss by increasing blood flow to hair stem cells, including minoxidil, tadalafil, PRP, microneedling, Botox and ketoconazole treatments. I also discuss how age-related hormone changes cause hair loss and explain the effectiveness of treatments such as caffeine, saw palmetto, growth hormone, finasteride and dutasteride. For all hair growth options, I describe potential side effects, how soon to expect results and the amount of hair regrowth to expect and I highlight effective combination treatments for hair regrowth even in hair “dead” (bald) zones. For many listeners, thinning, brittle hair, or pattern baldness are a source of anxiety and stress. This episode explains the mechanisms underlying hair regrowth tools and the science behind them so that you can evaluate potential treatments and associated side-effect profiles and select the best one(s) for you.
For the full show notes, visit hubermanlab.com.
Timestamps
(00:00:00) Hair
(00:04:13) Sponsors: Helix Sleep, HVMN, ROKA
(00:08:04) Psychological States & Hair
(00:13:19) Hair Anatomy & Stem Cells
(00:26:05) 3 Phases of Hair Growth
(00:35:40) Sponsor: AG1 (Athletic Greens)
(00:36:55) Minoxidil & Blood Flow
(00:45:37) Increase Blood Flow: Massage, Tadalafil, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), Microneedling
(00:56:10) Microneedling, Minoxidil & “Dead Zones”
(01:00:13) Sponsor: LMNT
(01:01:25) Botox Treatments
(01:06:27) Androgens, Hair Growth & Pattern Hair Loss; Scalp vs. Beard Hair
(01:15:46) Topical Caffeine & Slowing Hair Loss
(01:21:06) IGF-1: Growth Hormone & Sermorelin; Insulin Sensitivity: Myo-Inositol
(01:25:52) Iron & Hair Growth
(01:27:04) 5-Alpha Reductase & Saw Palmetto; Curcumin
(01:33:22) Ketoconazole & Offsetting Hair Loss
(01:38:46) Topical & Oral Finasteride
(01:51:00) Post- Finasteride Syndrome
(01:56:01) Dutasteride
(01:58:53) Mechanical & Chemical Stimulation for Hair Growth
Title Card Photo Credit: Mike Blabac
