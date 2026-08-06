In this Huberman Lab Essentials episode, my guest is Dr. Sam Harris, PhD, a neuroscientist, bestselling author, and world-renowned meditation teacher whose work focuses on consciousness, ethics, and religion. We discuss how meditation can help us better understand the nature of the self and transform the conscious experience. Sam also explains how meditation can help overcome universal challenges such as distractibility, mental chatter and emotional reactivity, which can allow for greater focus and fulfillment in the present moment. Read the episode show notes at hubermanlab.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/huberman Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/huberman Waking Up: https://wakingup.com/huberman Timestamps (00:00:00) Sam Harris (00:00:21) Sense of Self, Meditation Purpose; Flow (00:08:37) Sponsor: Eight Sleep (00:09:55) Self Awareness, Self-Talk & Mental Chatter (00:14:44) Mindfulness, Distractibility (00:19:55) Sponsor: Waking Up (00:21:30) Meditation, Benefits, "Sky-like Mind"; States of Self (00:27:33) Meditation Practice, Mindfulness & Freedom (00:30:17) Psychedelics, Consciousness (00:34:15) Sponsor: AG1 (00:35:34) Process vs Achieving Goals, Fulfillment in Present Disclaimer & Disclosures Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

I answer questions submitted by listeners about topics ranging from how to ensure great sleep after nighttime exercise, effective no-caffeine pre-workouts (that also improve your sleep quality), neuroscience-supported tools for improving your memory and sense of smell, nutrition and supplementation for improving female and male fertility, the link between (peri)menopause and mental health, accelerating recovery from surgery, how to find your life’s passion, and more. Please note that if your question was not answered this time, we will keep it to consider for future Q&A episodes. A special thank you to everyone who submitted a question! Read the episode show notes at hubermanlab.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/huberman Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/huberman BetterHelp: https://betterhelp.com/huberman LMNT: https://drinklmnt.com/huberman Timestamps (00:00:00) Your Questions Answered (00:01:42) Late-Day Training & Pre-Workout, Cortisol; Tools: Alpha-GPC, Garlic & TMAO, Hot Shower, Physiological Sigh, Post-Workout Food (00:13:57) Sponsors: Eight Sleep & BetterHelp (00:16:12) Morning Daylight, East vs West Facing, Melanopsin Cells; Tool: Ambient Daylight, Prior Light History (00:22:54) Over-Optimization & Protocol Overwhelm, Core Pillars, Consistency, Resentment, Alcohol (00:33:32) Sponsor: AG1 (00:34:48) Memory, Hippocampus & Neocortex, Exercise & Arousal, Errors, Sleep, Tool: Self-Testing; Sense of Smell, Tool: Sniff Training, Anosmia (00:53:11) Fertility & Nutrition, Body Fat, Testosterone Therapy, HCG & Sperm; Low-Inflammation Diet, Fermented Foods, CoQ10, L-Carnitine (01:08:24) Sponsor: LMNT (01:09:46) Perimenopause & Menopause, Anxiety, Hormone Therapy, Sleep (01:18:08) Sunrise vs Sunset Wedding, Chronotypes (01:22:52) Kidney Donation & Surgery Recovery; Tools: Prehabilitation, Circadian Rhythm in the Hospital; Muscle Memory (01:30:57) Careers in Science (01:32:05) Finding Your Passion, Structure & Work, “No Input, No Output”; Tool: Chop Wood, Carry Water (01:43:49) Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Follow, Reviews & Feedback, Sponsors, Protocols Book, Social Media, Neural Network Newsletter Disclaimer & Disclosures Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this Huberman Lab Essentials episode, my guest is Jocko Willink, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, author and host of the Jocko Podcast. We discuss why discipline, rather than motivation, is the reliable driver of daily action, and how taking action is the most effective way to move through adversity, loss and setbacks. We also discuss how exercise generates energy, the leader’s role as a counterweight to team morale, and detachment as a trainable skill for widening perspective and making better decisions under stress. Read the episode show notes at hubermanlab.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/huberman LMNT: https://drinklmnt.com/huberman David: https://davidprotein.com/huberman Timestamps (00:00:00) Jocko Willink (00:00:23) Discipline, Impact & Autonomy in the Military (00:02:40) Energy, Waking Up, Alarm Clock & Debate (00:04:12) Tool: Exercise for Energy; Eating, Fasting & Mental Clarity (00:05:45) Tool: High-Intensity Exercise, Peak Mentality (00:06:31) Winning & Losing, SEAL Selection, BUD/S, Resilience (00:08:34) Leadership, Morale & Mob Mentality; Tool: Detach & Correct (00:10:36) Loss, Grief; Tool: Action as a Cure for Adversity (00:12:17) Sponsor: AG1 (00:13:31) Parenting & Success; Tool: Be the Counterweight, Balance (00:16:07) Sense of Self, Hardcore Music, DIY Attitude & Dissent (00:18:55) Motivation as an Emotion, Discipline (00:19:44) Tool: Move Toward Problems; Indirect Approach & Conflict (00:21:14) Sponsor: LMNT (00:22:46) Meditation, Detachment & Teaching Young Leaders (00:24:19) Depression, Storm Clouds & Losing Perspective (00:26:39) Tool: Detachment, Oil Rig Story, Field of View (00:30:59) Tools: Take a Step Back, Slow Breathing & Widen Field of View (00:32:04) Tools: Chin Up, Hands Down, Listening; Relationships (00:34:18) Sponsor: David (00:35:37) Tool: Deliberate Discomfort & Training Resiliency (00:36:08) Acknowledgements Disclaimer & Disclosures Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

My guest is Dr. Matthew (Max) Krummel, PhD, professor at UCSF and one of the world’s leading immunologists. We discuss how your immune system works and how sleep, emotions, and even memories shape immune function. We also explore thymus function, its role in autoimmunity, and its potential role in combating cancer. And we discuss how the type and timing of immunization can impact health. This episode provides an actionable framework for understanding how your immune system works, which ought to benefit people of all ages and health statuses. Read the episode show notes at hubermanlab.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/huberman Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/huberman Function: https://functionhealth.com/huberman Joovv: https://joovv.com/huberman Timestamps (00:00:00) Max Krummel (00:02:18) Immune System, Immunotherapy (00:08:36) Illness, Childhood & Immune System (00:13:02) Aging & Immunity, DNA Mutations (00:18:36) Sponsors: Joovv & Eight Sleep (00:21:14) Self vs Non-Self Recognition, Aging, Cancer; Immune Surveillance (00:30:11) Cancer, Immune System, Age & Measuring Change (00:35:57) Thymus, T Cells; Aging & Cancer (00:42:13) Reproduction, Aging & Immune System; Basic Research (00:47:28) Sleep & Illness Susceptibility (00:52:55) Sponsor: AG1 (00:54:08) Umbilical Cord Banking; Organoids, CAR T Cells, Thymus (01:02:57) Scientific Curiosity, Failures, & Discovery (01:13:14) Spatial Biology & Immune Cells; Memory & Immune State; Stress, Meditation (01:25:00) Sponsor: Function (01:26:37) Mindset; Tissue Engineering, Peptides, Systems Biology (01:34:25) Immunizations in Childhood and Beyond (01:39:37) Pharmaceutical Companies, Public Distrust (01:49:22) Disease Risk, Immunity; Autism, Flu, (01:58:56) Biological Resilience, Cancer; Computational Research (02:08:02) Autoimmune Conditions, Asthma, IBD (02:13:34) Autoimmunity & Genetic Diversity Benefits (02:17:11) Science Communication, Max's Substack (02:24:07) Zero-Cost Support, YouTube, Spotify & Apple Follow, Reviews & Feedback, Sponsors, Protocols Book, Social Media, Neural Network Newsletter Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this Huberman Lab Essentials episode, I explain how key neuromodulators shape motivation, energy, focus and mood throughout the day. I also describe a toolkit of science-supported behavioral, nutritional and supplement-based strategies to increase baseline levels for each neuromodulator, which can be modified to support your specific health and performance goals. Read the episode show notes at hubermanlab.com. Thank you to our sponsors AG1: https://drinkag1.com/huberman Eight Sleep: https://eightsleep.com/huberman ROKA: https://roka.com/huberman Timestamps (00:00:00) Optimize Neurochemicals for Health (00:00:27) Neuromodulator Levels & 3 Daily Phases (00:05:07) Hormones Modulate Neuromodulators (00:06:56) Sponsor: Eight Sleep (00:08:13) Effects of Key Neuromodulators (00:10:16) Increase Motivation & Dopamine, Tools: Morning Sunlight; Caffeine (00:13:30) Dopamine Supplements: Mucuna Pruriens, L-Tyrosine, Phenethylamine (PEA) (00:16:34) Increase Dopamine, Tool: Deliberate Cold Exposure (00:19:18) Sponsor: AG1 (00:20:31) Increase Epinephrine (Adrenaline) & Energy, Tools: Exercise, Cyclic Hyperventilation (00:24:56) Enhance Focus & Acetylcholine: Choline-Rich Foods, Nicotine (00:27:11) Acetylcholine Supplements: Alpha-GPC, Huperzine (00:28:05) Sponsor: ROKA (00:29:21) Serotonin & Mood, Tools: Gratitude, Tryptophan-Rich Foods (00:31:49) Serotonin Supplement: Myo-inositol (00:32:26) Using the Neurochemical Toolkit for Your Goals Disclaimer & Disclosures Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Huberman Lab

About Huberman Lab

About Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab podcast is hosted by Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., a neuroscientist and tenured professor in the department of neurobiology, and by courtesy, psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford School of Medicine. The podcast discusses neuroscience and science-based tools, including how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health, as well as existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Huberman has made numerous significant contributions to the fields of brain development, brain function, and neural plasticity, which is the ability of our nervous system to rewire and learn new behaviors, skills, and cognitive functioning. He is a McKnight Foundation and Pew Foundation Fellow and was awarded the Cogan Award, given to the scientist making the most significant discoveries in the study of vision, in 2017. Work from the Huberman Laboratory at Stanford School of Medicine has been published in top journals, including Nature, Science, and Cell, and has been featured in TIME, BBC, Scientific American, Discover, and other top media outlets. In 2021, Dr. Huberman launched the Huberman Lab podcast. The podcast is frequently ranked in the top 10 of all podcasts globally and is often ranked #1 in the categories of Science, Education, and Health & Fitness.