Session 304: On the Couch with Paige Alexander of Hulu's Unprisoned

The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves. If you're all caught up on Hulu's new hit, Unprisoned, then this is the episode for you. Starring Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander and Delroy Lindo as her father Edwin, Unprisoned is a funny and realistic look at what happens when Edwin is released from prison and moves in with Paige and her son Finn. We haven't had one of these in a while but Paige's character was the perfect one for another on the couch episode! Joining me today to chat about what might happen if Paige came to her office for therapy is Dr. Lexx Brown-James. Dr. Lexx is a Licensed Marriage and Family therapist and an AASECT Certified Sexuality Educator and Supervisor. Dr. Lexx and I chatted about some of the issues she'd explore with Paige in therapy, how attachment styles impact our relationships, what reparenting and inner child work looks like in therapy, and how Paige's career as a therapist might impact how she showed up as a client. This episode does include spoilers so if you haven't watched, please hit pause until you've had a chance to finish the episodes.