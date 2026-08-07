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Therapy for Black Girls
iHeartPodcasts and Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D.
Latest episode
578 episodes
I Have Some Thoughts | Tuskegee's Dress Code, Blade is Cancelled, & Brittney Griner's Divorce08/07/2026 | 20 mins.Welcome back to our minisode series, "I Have Some Thoughts." These short episodes are designed to contextualize the pop culture moments we're currently paying attention to through a mental health lens. Pop culture isn't just fun to chat about, it can reveal important information about how we relate, cope, and understand ourselves. Join us each Friday to hear Dr. Joy share her thoughts about the happenings of the week.
This week, we're chatting about Tuskegee's dress code, Marvel shelving the new Blade movie, and Brittney Griner's recent divorce filing.
Stay Connected
Wanna chat more about the pop culture hot topics of the week? Join us inside our Patreon community.
Is there a topic you'd like covered on the podcast? Submit it at therapyforblackgirls.com/mailbox.
If you're looking for a therapist in your area, check out the directory at https://www.therapyforblackgirls.com/directory.
Make sure to follow us on social media:
Instagram: @therapyforblackgirls
Threads: @therapyforblackgirls
Our Production Team
Executive Producers: Dennison Bradford & Gabrielle Collins
Director of Podcast & Digital Content: Ellice Ellis
Producer: Ndeye Thioubou
Production Assistant: Bria Mosley
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Today, Dr. Joy is breaking down the emotional journeys of each of the characters of the series, The Five Star Weekend. We’ll dive into their complicated friendship dynamics, how they navigate grief, and the patterns that drive their decisions throughout the series. Think of this as a therapy session for the characters, exploring the wounds, relationships, and reckonings at the heart of the show. Spoiler warning: we'll be discussing major plot points from start to finish.
About the Podcast
The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves.
Resources & Announcements
Want to reflect on this conversation in community? Join us inside our Patreon community where we’re unpacking this episode together.
You can now catch episodes of the Therapy for Black Girls podcast on YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to get new episodes every week.
Did you know you can leave us a voice note with your questions for the podcast? If you have a question you'd like some feedback on, topics you'd like to hear covered, or want to suggest movies or books for us to review, drop us a message at memo.fm/therapyforblackgirls and let us know what’s on your mind. We just might share it on the podcast.
Grab your copy of Sisterhood Heals.
Connect with Dr. Joy on Instagram.
Stay Connected
Is there a topic you'd like covered on the podcast? Submit it at therapyforblackgirls.com/mailbox.
If you're looking for a therapist in your area, check out the directory at https://www.therapyforblackgirls.com/directory.
Grab your copy of our guided affirmation and other TBG Merch at therapyforblackgirls.com/shop.
The hashtag for the podcast is #TBGinSession.
Make sure to follow us on social media:
Instagram: @therapyforblackgirls
Facebook: @therapyforblackgirls
Our Production Team
Executive Producers: Dennison Bradford & Gabrielle Collins
Director of Podcast & Digital Content: Ellice Ellis
Producer: Ndeye Thioubou
Production Assistant: Bria Mosley
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Have Some Thoughts Minisode | Chadwick Boseman, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Ryan Clark, & Gen Z Financial Struggles07/31/2026 | 17 mins.Welcome back to our minisode series, "I Have Some Thoughts." These short episodes are designed to contextualize the pop culture moments we're currently paying attention to through a mental health lens. Pop culture isn't just fun to chat about, it can reveal important information about how we relate, cope, and understand ourselves. Join us each Friday to hear Dr. Joy share her thoughts about the happenings of the week.
This week, we're chatting about Chadwick Boseman and Malcolm Jamal Warner's family disputes over their estates, Ryan Clark's departure from ESPN, and Gen Z's difficulty asking to be paid back.
Stay Connected
Wanna chat more about the pop culture hot topics of the week? Join us inside our Patreon community.
Is there a topic you'd like covered on the podcast? Submit it at therapyforblackgirls.com/mailbox.
If you're looking for a therapist in your area, check out the directory at https://www.therapyforblackgirls.com/directory.
Make sure to follow us on social media:
Instagram: @therapyforblackgirls
Threads: @therapyforblackgirls
Our Production Team
Executive Producers: Dennison Bradford & Gabrielle Collins
Director of Podcast & Digital Content: Ellice Ellis
Producer: Ndeye Thioubou
Production Assistant: Bria Mosley
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Dr. Joy sits down with neuropsychologist Dr. Tanisha Hill-Jarrett, assistant professor at UCSF's Memory and Aging Center, to talk through what brain health means, why it's broader than mental health alone, and the daily habits that support it: cardiovascular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, stress management, social connection, and quality sleep.
They dig into what our phones are doing to us. Dr. Hill-Jarrett breaks down how short-form video triggers a bigger dopamine response than a typical reward, why the unpredictability of a feed keeps us scrolling, and what that means for sleep, attention span, and memory. She shares her own strategies, including separate personal and professional Instagram accounts and the Pomodoro method for resetting focus without reaching for a screen.
The conversation turns to her research on Black women and Alzheimer's disease. Black Americans face 1.5 to 2 times the risk of white Americans, and Black women carry the highest projected prevalence of any group, a gap that shows up even among women who are upwardly mobile, largely tied to the neighborhoods they live in. Dr. Hill-Jarrett also unpacks weathering, the term coined by Arlene Geronimus for the accelerated biological aging that Black women experience, and points to research showing Black women's telomeres suggest they are roughly seven and a half years biologically older than white women at the same age.
She closes with her current work on Afrofuturism and hopefulness, including a 10-week workshop where participants imagined a future free of time scarcity and reported feeling more hopeful about shaping what comes next. Her advice for anyone worried it's too late to protect their brain: it never is.
About the Podcast
The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves.
Resources & Announcements
Want to reflect on this conversation in community? Join us inside our Patreon community where we’re unpacking this episode together.
You can now catch episodes of the Therapy for Black Girls podcast on YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to get new episodes every week.
Did you know you can leave us a voice note with your questions for the podcast? If you have a question you'd like some feedback on, topics you'd like to hear covered, or want to suggest movies or books for us to review, drop us a message at memo.fm/therapyforblackgirls and let us know what’s on your mind. We just might share it on the podcast.
Grab your copy of Sisterhood Heals.
Where to Find Our Guest
Website
Instagram
LinkedIn
Stay Connected
Is there a topic you'd like covered on the podcast? Submit it at therapyforblackgirls.com/mailbox.
If you're looking for a therapist in your area, check out the directory at https://www.therapyforblackgirls.com/directory.
Grab your copy of our guided affirmation and other TBG Merch at therapyforblackgirls.com/shop.
The hashtag for the podcast is #TBGinSession.
Make sure to follow us on social media:
Instagram: @therapyforblackgirls
Facebook: @therapyforblackgirls
Our Production Team
Executive Producers: Dennison Bradford & Gabrielle Collins
Director of Podcast & Digital Content: Ellice Ellis
Producer: Ndeye Thioubou
Production Assistant: Bria Mosley
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Welcome back to our minisode series, "I Have Some Thoughts." These short episodes are designed to contextualize the pop culture moments we're currently paying attention to through a mental health lens. Pop culture isn't just fun to chat about, it can reveal important information about how we relate, cope, and understand ourselves. Join us each Friday to hear Dr. Joy share her thoughts about the happenings of the week.
This week, we're chatting about Angel Reese and ongoing racism in the WNBA, Brandy being body-shamed, and Latto's response to unsolicited parenting advice.
Stay Connected
Wanna chat more about the pop culture hot topics of the week? Join us inside our Patreon community.
Is there a topic you'd like covered on the podcast? Submit it at therapyforblackgirls.com/mailbox.
If you're looking for a therapist in your area, check out the directory at https://www.therapyforblackgirls.com/directory.
Make sure to follow us on social media:
Instagram: @therapyforblackgirls
Threads: @therapyforblackgirls
Our Production Team
Executive Producers: Dennison Bradford & Gabrielle Collins
Director of Podcast & Digital Content: Ellice Ellis
Producer: Ndeye Thioubou
Production Assistant: Bria Mosley
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Therapy for Black Girls
The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible version of ourselves.Podcast website
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