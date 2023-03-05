Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Therapy for Black Girls

Therapy for Black Girls

Podcast Therapy for Black Girls
Podcast Therapy for Black Girls

Therapy for Black Girls

iHeartPodcasts and Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D.
The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental ... More
The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental ... More

  Session 305: Dating & Relationships In the Digital Age
    The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves. What are the guidelines you follow about sharing information about your love life online? Are you a fan of soft launches or do you prefer to keep it private? Does it mean anything to you if your partner doesn't share pictures of you on their profiles? Everyone has their own comfort level and we're digging into all of it today. Joining me again this week are some members of the TBG Team, Ellice Ellis, Nyesha Davis, and Miela Fetaw, to share their thoughts on dating and relating in an online world.
    5/3/2023
    54:44
  Session 304: On the Couch with Paige Alexander of Hulu's Unprisoned
    The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves. If you're all caught up on Hulu's new hit, Unprisoned, then this is the episode for you. Starring Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander and Delroy Lindo as her father Edwin, Unprisoned is a funny and realistic look at what happens when Edwin is released from prison and moves in with Paige and her son Finn. We haven't had one of these in a while but Paige's character was the perfect one for another on the couch episode! Joining me today to chat about what might happen if Paige came to her office for therapy is Dr. Lexx Brown-James. Dr. Lexx is a Licensed Marriage and Family therapist and an AASECT Certified Sexuality Educator and Supervisor. Dr. Lexx and I chatted about some of the issues she'd explore with Paige in therapy, how attachment styles impact our relationships, what reparenting and inner child work looks like in therapy, and how Paige's career as a therapist might impact how she showed up as a client. This episode does include spoilers so if you haven't watched, please hit pause until you've had a chance to finish the episodes.
    4/26/2023
    49:00
  TBG University: Choosing the Right School For You
    Congratulations, you've been accepted to the inaugural class of Therapy for Black Girls University (TBG U).  Whether you're packing for a new year on campus, thinking through your gap year, enrolling in a community college, or grabbing your stoles for graduation, embarking on the next chapter of your life is often exciting, but also a little scary. There can be a lot of unknowns that can leave you feeling uncertain and having the right support can help you to feel confident and grounded. TBG U was designed to help you strengthen your voice, sharpen your knowledge, and affirm who you are and who you'll become. Our goal is to create relevant and accessible resources, content, and experiences to help you thrive at this stage of your life and beyond. This episode of TBG U focuses on choosing the right college for you. Some factors to consider in this decision include finances, staying local vs. moving away, HBCU vs. PWI, and many more. To help us think through some of these choices, we are joined by special guests Caitlyn Kumi, an Associate Product Marketing Manager at Google and the Founder of Miss EmpowHer and Phylicia Currence, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and founder of College by Her.
    4/25/2023
    56:26
  Session 303: How Trauma Affects the Brain
    The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves. Due to the dedicated work of so many brilliant scientists like our guest today, we have learned and continue to learn so much about how the traumatic experiences of our parents, grandparents and other ancestors are passed down. Today we're diving into an exploration of intergenerational trauma with our guest, Dr. Bianca Jones Marlin. Dr. Marlin is a neuroscientist and Herbert and Florence Irving Assistant Professor of Cell Research at the Zuckerman Institute at Columbia University in New York City. She studies how information learned can be passed down to future generations through transgenerational epigenetic inheritance. It's all about understanding how traits and behaviors are passed on through generations, shaping how we act and behave. During our conversation she breaks down the science behind generational trauma and how trauma manifests in our bodies, brains, and everyday lives.
    4/19/2023
    40:43
  Session 302: The Truth About Imposter Syndrome & Perfectionism
    The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves. Have you ever felt like a total fraud? Maybe you've questioned whether or not you belong? Or fear that you're not deserving? I definitely have and so has our guest for today's episode, Licensed Psychologist Dr. Lisa Orbé-Austin. During our conversation Dr. Lisa and I break down what exactly imposter syndrome is, why and how self sabotage might show up unannounced to the party that is your life, and why claiming to be a "perfectionist" is not the flex you think it is.
    4/12/2023
    46:38

About Therapy for Black Girls

The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible version of ourselves.
