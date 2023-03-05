The Therapy for Black Girls podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental ... More
Session 305: Dating & Relationships In the Digital Age
The Therapy for Black Girls Podcast is a weekly conversation with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, Georgia, about all things mental health, personal development, and all the small decisions we can make to become the best possible versions of ourselves.
What are the guidelines you follow about sharing information about your love life online? Are you a fan of soft launches or do you prefer to keep it private? Does it mean anything to you if your partner doesn’t share pictures of you on their profiles? Everyone has their own comfort level and we’re digging into all of it today. Joining me again this week are some members of the TBG Team, Ellice Ellis, Nyesha Davis, and Miela Fetaw, to share their thoughts on dating and relating in an online world.
Resources & Announcements
We won the Webby Award for Best Lifestyle, Health/Wellness podcast! Thank you for taking the time to vote and for all of your support.
Where to Find the Team
Ellice Ellis
IG: @ellicellis
Twitter: @thellicellis
Nyesha Davis
IG: @Twomommiesandababy
Miela Fetaw
IG: @mielafetaw
Stay Connected
5/3/2023
54:44
Session 304: On the Couch with Paige Alexander of Hulu's Unprisoned
If you’re all caught up on Hulu’s new hit, Unprisoned, then this is the episode for you. Starring Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander and Delroy Lindo as her father Edwin, Unprisoned is a funny and realistic look at what happens when Edwin is released from prison and moves in with Paige and her son Finn. We haven’t had one of these in a while but Paige’s character was the perfect one for another on the couch episode! Joining me today to chat about what might happen if Paige came to her office for therapy is Dr. Lexx Brown-James. Dr. Lexx is a Licensed Marriage and Family therapist and an AASECT Certified Sexuality Educator and Supervisor.
Dr. Lexx and I chatted about some of the issues she’d explore with Paige in therapy, how attachment styles impact our relationships, what reparenting and inner child work looks like in therapy, and how Paige’s career as a therapist might impact how she showed up as a client. This episode does include spoilers so if you haven’t watched, please hit pause until you’ve had a chance to finish the episodes.
Resources & Announcements
Where to Find Dr. Lexx
https://www.lexxsexdoc.com/
Instagram: @lexxsexdoc
Twitter: @lexxsexdoc
Facebook: @lexxsexdoc
Grab a copy of Dr. Lexx’s children’s book.
Check out Dr. Lexx discussing Women, Agency, and Pleasure (WAP) on Session 168 of the podcast.
Check out Dr. Lexx dispeling the myth that relationships have to be hard work on Session 164 of the podcast.
Listen to Dr. Lexx discuss getting rid of sexual shame on Session 55 of the podcast.
Stay Connected
4/26/2023
49:00
TBG University: Choosing the Right School For You
Congratulations, you’ve been accepted to the inaugural class of Therapy for Black Girls University (TBG U).
Whether you’re packing for a new year on campus, thinking through your gap year, enrolling in a community college, or grabbing your stoles for graduation, embarking on the next chapter of your life is often exciting, but also a little scary. There can be a lot of unknowns that can leave you feeling uncertain and having the right support can help you to feel confident and grounded. TBG U was designed to help you strengthen your voice, sharpen your knowledge, and affirm who you are and who you’ll become. Our goal is to create relevant and accessible resources, content, and experiences to help you thrive at this stage of your life and beyond.
This episode of TBG U focuses on choosing the right college for you. Some factors to consider in this decision include finances, staying local vs. moving away, HBCU vs. PWI, and many more. To help us think through some of these choices, we are joined by special guests Caitlyn Kumi, an Associate Product Marketing Manager at Google and the Founder of Miss EmpowHer and Phylicia Currence, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and founder of College by Her.
Where to Find Our Guests
Caitlyn Kumi
Website
Instagram
LinkedIn
TikTok
Phylicia Currence
Website
College By Her
Instagram
College By Her Manual
Make sure to follow us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Interested in being a part of a future TBG U episode or suggesting a topic for us to discuss, send us a note HERE.
Pre-order a copy of Sisterhood Heals for you and your girls HERE.
Our Production Team
Executive Producers: Dennison Bradford & Maya Cole Howard
Producers: Fredia Lucas, Ellice Ellis & Cindy Okereke
Production Intern: Jayna Ellis
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
56:26
Session 303: How Trauma Affects the Brain
Due to the dedicated work of so many brilliant scientists like our guest today, we have learned and continue to learn so much about how the traumatic experiences of our parents, grandparents and other ancestors are passed down. Today we’re diving into an exploration of intergenerational trauma with our guest, Dr. Bianca Jones Marlin.
Dr. Marlin is a neuroscientist and Herbert and Florence Irving Assistant Professor of Cell Research at the Zuckerman Institute at Columbia University in New York City. She studies how information learned can be passed down to future generations through transgenerational epigenetic inheritance. It's all about understanding how traits and behaviors are passed on through generations, shaping how we act and behave. During our conversation she breaks down the science behind generational trauma and how trauma manifests in our bodies, brains, and everyday lives.
Resources & Announcements
Vote for us in The Webby Awards!
Where to Find Dr. Marlin
Website
LinkedIn
Twitter
Instagram
Stay Connected
4/19/2023
40:43
Session 302: The Truth About Imposter Syndrome & Perfectionism
Have you ever felt like a total fraud? Maybe you’ve questioned whether or not you belong? Or fear that you’re not deserving? I definitely have and so has our guest for today’s episode, Licensed Psychologist Dr. Lisa Orbé-Austin. During our conversation Dr. Lisa and I break down what exactly imposter syndrome is, why and how self sabotage might show up unannounced to the party that is your life, and why claiming to be a “perfectionist” is not the flex you think it is.
Resources & Announcements
Vote for us in The Webby Awards!
Imposter Syndrome Quiz:
https://www.ownyourgreatness.me/quiz
"Own Your Greatness" Toolkit
https://woobox.com/vuak36
Bonus Chapter from "Your Unstoppable Greatness"
https://www.ownyourgreatness.me/free-creating-healthy-cultures-ebook
Where to Find Dr. Orbé-Austin
Website
LinkedIn
Instagram
Grab a copy of Your Unstoppable Greatness: Break Free from Impostor Syndrome
Stay Connected
