Yungblud Tries Not to Die: Boxing, Boots, BBQ & Real Rock N Roll

Yungblud takes a break from touring to visit with Jack Osbourne and Ryan Drexler. They break down the VMAs' tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, how Yungblud is carrying on his legacy and the time Ozzy made him a salami sandwich. Plus, dealing with online hate, hitting rock bottom, the glory of Chinese food and boxing with Peter Berg. Presented by Caveman Coffee https://www.CAVEMANCOFFEE.com ☕. Powered by Osbourne Media. Trying Not To Die is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions. Music by Ryan Hahn Watch more Trying Not to Die: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3fB645U2_3u8t12dazkpSl1 ------------------------- Support Our Sponsors: - Ready to level up your confidence in the bedroom? Head to https://www.rugiet.com and use promo code TRYING for 15% off your first order. - Need Delicious Coffee? Go to https://www.cavemancoffee.com and use code trying15 for 15% off your first order. ------------------------- About the show: Trying Not to Die is a bi-weekly video podcast hosted by Jack Osbourne and Ryan Drexler, where caffeine meets chaos and survival is the point. Expect unfiltered conversations, high-performance hot takes, and deep dives into aging, recovery, wellness, mental performance and everything we’re doing to cheat death (or at least slow it down). From mad-scientist doctors and longevity junkiesd to artists, athletes, and off-beat thinkers, Jack and Ryan explore what it really takes to stay strong, sharp, and a little wild in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond. This isn’t a self-help show, it’s a low-pressure hang with two curious minds, trying new things and asking the questions we all wonder but rarely say out loud. Watch more from Jack: 👻 The Most Haunted ⮕ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3eZFzsxuv0YyZPCZS77tL2v ⚔️ Ghost and Grit ⮕ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3fJvwuZTOQ9JibZUdgNy8oO Find Jack: ⮕ Osbourne Media House: https://osbournemediahouse.com/ ⮕ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jackosbourne/ ⮕ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ghostsandgrit ⮕ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JackOsbourneOfficial ⮕ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackOsbourne ------------------------- 0:00 Intro 0:39 Broccoli and Mullets 2:07 Yungblud US Tour 5:16 Back to the Beginning 13:18 Boxing and Jiu Jitsu 21:41 Instant Validation 24:53 Ozzy Was My Batman 28:04 Health and Accountability 34:58 Trolls at the VMAs 42:57 Ozzy's Legacy 46:08 Yungblud's Biggest Meltdown 49:04 Everyone's Equal at the Gym 55:01 European Tour Kickoff ------------------------- Executive Producers: Natalie Holysz, Rob Holysz & Jeph Porter Creative Producer: Jesse Thurston Video Editor: Tricia Scully Mix & Master: Cheyenne Jones #yungblud #MensHealth #ozzyosbourne #jackosbourne #vmas