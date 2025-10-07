Yungblud Tries Not to Die: Boxing, Boots, BBQ & Real Rock N Roll
Yungblud takes a break from touring to visit with Jack Osbourne and Ryan Drexler. They break down the VMAs' tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, how Yungblud is carrying on his legacy and the time Ozzy made him a salami sandwich. Plus, dealing with online hate, hitting rock bottom, the glory of Chinese food and boxing with Peter Berg. Presented by Caveman Coffee https://www.CAVEMANCOFFEE.com ☕. Powered by Osbourne Media. Trying Not To Die is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions. Music by Ryan Hahn Watch more Trying Not to Die: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3fB645U2_3u8t12dazkpSl1 ------------------------- Support Our Sponsors: - Ready to level up your confidence in the bedroom? Head to https://www.rugiet.com and use promo code TRYING for 15% off your first order. - Need Delicious Coffee? Go to https://www.cavemancoffee.com and use code trying15 for 15% off your first order. ------------------------- About the show: Trying Not to Die is a bi-weekly video podcast hosted by Jack Osbourne and Ryan Drexler, where caffeine meets chaos and survival is the point. Expect unfiltered conversations, high-performance hot takes, and deep dives into aging, recovery, wellness, mental performance and everything we’re doing to cheat death (or at least slow it down). From mad-scientist doctors and longevity junkiesd to artists, athletes, and off-beat thinkers, Jack and Ryan explore what it really takes to stay strong, sharp, and a little wild in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond. This isn’t a self-help show, it’s a low-pressure hang with two curious minds, trying new things and asking the questions we all wonder but rarely say out loud. Watch more from Jack: 👻 The Most Haunted ⮕ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3eZFzsxuv0YyZPCZS77tL2v ⚔️ Ghost and Grit ⮕ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3fJvwuZTOQ9JibZUdgNy8oO Find Jack: ⮕ Osbourne Media House: https://osbournemediahouse.com/ ⮕ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jackosbourne/ ⮕ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ghostsandgrit ⮕ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JackOsbourneOfficial ⮕ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackOsbourne ------------------------- 0:00 Intro 0:39 Broccoli and Mullets 2:07 Yungblud US Tour 5:16 Back to the Beginning 13:18 Boxing and Jiu Jitsu 21:41 Instant Validation 24:53 Ozzy Was My Batman 28:04 Health and Accountability 34:58 Trolls at the VMAs 42:57 Ozzy's Legacy 46:08 Yungblud's Biggest Meltdown 49:04 Everyone's Equal at the Gym 55:01 European Tour Kickoff ------------------------- Executive Producers: Natalie Holysz, Rob Holysz & Jeph Porter Creative Producer: Jesse Thurston Video Editor: Tricia Scully Mix & Master: Cheyenne Jones #yungblud #MensHealth #ozzyosbourne #jackosbourne #vmas
Sean Avery on NHL Hockey Brawls, New York Chaos & Writing Romance Novels | Jack Osbourne Podcast
Sean Avery joins Jack Osbourne and Ryan Drexler on the Trying Not To Die Podcast to talk hockey brawls, New York chaos, and his unexpected role as a romance novelist. From NHL fights and celebrity encounters to Vogue internships and jiu-jitsu training, Avery proves why he’s the ultimate cultured barbarian. Presented by Caveman Coffee www.CAVEMANCOFFE.COM ☕. Powered by Osbourne Media. Watch more from Jack: 👻 The Most Haunted ⮕ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3eZFzsxuv0YyZPCZS77tL2v ⚔️ Ghost and Grit ⮕ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEc6TASrXh3fJvwuZTOQ9JibZUdgNy8oO Find Jack: ⮕ Osbourne Media House: https://osbournemediahouse.com/ ⮕ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jackosbourne/ ⮕ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ghostsandgrit ⮕ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JackOsbourneOfficial ⮕ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackOsbourne #Longevity # NYRANGERS #Summerskate #seanavery #MensHealth #fitness #culturedbarbarian #jackosbourne Need Delicious Coffee? Go to www.cavemancoffee.com and get 15% off on your first order.
Why Men Are Getting Plastic Surgery & How Dr. Jason Diamond Plans to Live Forever | Jack Osbourne
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond joins the show to talk immortality science, plastic surgery for men, and why your muscle tissue might be the key to not dying ugly. We get into club trauma, Celsius addiction, the science of aging, and whether lifting weights is better than injecting your face. Also: 80s cars, strange bets, and the IROC-Z camera incident. Powered by Caveman Coffee You can find Jack at: ⮕ Osbourne Media House ⮕ YouTube ⮕ Patreon ⮕ Instagram ⮕ Facebook ⮕ Twitter ⮕ TikTok
Jocko Willink Tries Not to Die: Black Sabbath, Drone Warfare & Jujitsu
n the debut episode of Trying Not To Die, Navy SEAL and discipline king Jocko Willink drops in for a wildly unpredictable conversation about Jiu jitsu, drone warfare, modern masculinity, and his deep love for Black Sabbath. We talk about why war is now content creation, what it takes to stay calm in chaos, and how Jocko got completely starstruck meeting Tony Iommi. Powered by Caveman Cofee You can find Jack at: ⮕ Osbourne Media House ⮕ YouTube ⮕ Patreon ⮕ Instagram ⮕ Facebook ⮕ Twitter ⮕ TikTok
Series Trailer
Trying Not to Die is a bi-weekly video podcast hosted by Jack Osbourne and Ryan Drexler, where caffeine meets chaos and survival is the point. Expect unfiltered conversations, high-performance hot takes, and deep dives into aging, recovery, wellness, mental performance and everything we’re doing to cheat death (or at least slow it down). From mad-scientist doctors and longevity junkies to artists, athletes, and off-beat thinkers, Jack and Ryan explore what it really takes to stay strong, sharp, and a little wild in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond. This isn’t a self-help show, it’s a low-pressure hang with two curious minds, trying new things and asking the questions we all wonder but rarely say out loud. Powered by Cave Man Coffee. Powered by Caveman Coffee Episodes drop bi-weekly starting July 1st. You can find Jack at: Patreon The Osbournes Instagram YouTube Facebook X TikTok Produced By Osbourne Media, LLC.
