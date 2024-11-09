Treating Your Nightime Peeing Might Save your Life! The Ultimate Guide to Overactive Bladder
In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD explores comprehensive treatments and lifestyle changes for managing overactive bladder (OAB). She covers effective medical interventions like Beta 3 agonists, Bladder Botox, and sacral neuromodulation, as well as practical strategies such as dietary trials and bladder training. Dr. Malik offers expert advice on improving OAB symptoms, emphasizing patient education, lifestyle modifications, and the importance of understanding and addressing this common, yet often overlooked condition.
▶️Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
00:20 Overactive Bladder (OAB)
00:50 Symptoms of OAB
06:32 Causes of OAB
11:02 Diagnosis
13:46 Add cards: BPH
13:40 Treatment Options
18:35 Lifestyle Changes
22:50 Medications
31:38 Risks
35:56 Conclusion
42:34
Moment: The Truth About Lean Red Meat No One Is Talking About
In this episode of the Rena Malik, M.D. podcast, Dr. Rena Malik engages in a comprehensive discussion with Dr. Gil Carvalho on the subject of fats and cholesterol. They delve into the nuances between saturated and unsaturated fats, clarifying common misconceptions about their health impacts. Dr. Carvalho elucidates the importance of dietary patterns over individual food choices, emphasizing the benefits of unprocessed lean meats and foods rich in unsaturated fats. The episode also demystifies cholesterol, explaining its essential role in the body while cautioning against elevated blood levels that pose cardiovascular risks.
In this video discussion,
▶️Chapters:
00:00 Balance of red meat
03:11 High Cholesterol
09:12 Foods to Avoid
11:46 Seed Oil: Benefits and Risks
21:35
Unlock Great Sex Together (or Alone) with these Tips From a Sex Therapist
In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD sits down with certified sex therapist Dr. Emily Jamea to explore the nuanced relationship between love, sex, and emotional connection. They delve into the decoupling of intimacy from physical pleasure, address societal norms that shape sexual dynamics, and provide practical strategies for overcoming sexual hurdles like premature ejaculation and mismatched desires. Dr. Emily Jamea highlights the importance of emotional communication, mindfulness, and novelty in maintaining a fulfilling sexual relationship, encouraging couples to align their concepts of love and sex for a richer experience.
In this video discussion,
▶️Chapters:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:01:52 What is a Good Sex?
00:09:50 Tools to Cultivate Mindfulness and Embrace Your Sensuality
00:17:20 Novelty
00:23:16 Sexual Value System
00:42:44 Techniques to Enhance Intimacy and Reach Orgasm
00:46:22 Premature Ejaculation
00:48:22 Erectile Dysfunction
00:52:49 Signs for Separation or Exploring Nonmonogamy
1:09:23
Moment: Are Red Meats Truly the Villain They’re Made out to Be? Ft. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD welcomes Dr. Gabrielle Lyon to discuss the crucial role of dietary protein in optimizing muscle health. Dr. Lyon shares her extensive expertise on the optimal amount of protein intake, dispelling common myths about protein digestion, its impact on kidneys, and its necessity for those who aren't regular gym-goers. They explore the significance of protein distribution throughout the day and the importance of maintaining skeletal muscle mass, especially as we age. Listeners will acquire actionable insights to enhance their dietary habits, support muscle health, and ultimately, improve their quality of life.
▶️Chapters:
▶️Chapters:
00:00 Dietary Protein
01:05 Amino Acids Necessity
03:27 Protein Misconceptions
04:36 Protein and Kidneys
07:09 Protein for Aging
08:35 Protein and Willpower
14:50 Thermic Effect of Protein
16:13 Importance of Last Meal
20:34
The Science of Fat Loss, Nutrition & Building Muscle ft. Dr. Layne Norton
In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD hosts Dr. Layne Norton to dissect the intricacies of metabolism, weight loss, and the influential role of resistance training. They delve into the inaccuracies of online calorie calculators, the impact of metabolic adaptations from long-term dieting, and the critical relationship between calories in and calories out. Dr. Layne highlights the significant yet often misunderstood effects of hormones on metabolic rate and advocates for the necessity of sustainable lifestyle and behavior changes for long-term weight loss. The discussion also underscores the benefits of strength training for longevity, particularly for the elderly, while providing valuable insights into managing stress and promoting overall well-being. Listeners will gain practical tips on effective weight management, debunking common nutrition myths, and fostering a healthier lifestyle.
▶️Chapters:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:02:41 Misconceptions
00:15:30 Fear-Driven Nutrition Myths
00:28:49 Powerlifting Injuries
00:37:14 Brain's Role in Intimacy
00:45:19 Starting Strong at 65+
00:51:08 Power-lifting over regular weight
01:03:32 Calories & Metabolism / Calories in vs. calories out
01:08:22 NEAT (Non-exercise activity thermogenesis)
01:19:44 Online Calculators
01:21:36 Hormones and metabolism
01:31:10 Lean body mass
01:48:38 Fat oxidation
02:06:54 Conclusion
