Moment: Are Red Meats Truly the Villain They’re Made out to Be? Ft. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon

In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD welcomes Dr. Gabrielle Lyon to discuss the crucial role of dietary protein in optimizing muscle health. Dr. Lyon shares her extensive expertise on the optimal amount of protein intake, dispelling common myths about protein digestion, its impact on kidneys, and its necessity for those who aren't regular gym-goers. They explore the significance of protein distribution throughout the day and the importance of maintaining skeletal muscle mass, especially as we age. Listeners will acquire actionable insights to enhance their dietary habits, support muscle health, and ultimately, improve their quality of life.

▶️Chapters:
00:00 Dietary Protein
01:05 Amino Acids Necessity
03:27 Protein Misconceptions
04:36 Protein and Kidneys
07:09 Protein for Aging
08:35 Protein and Willpower
14:50 Thermic Effect of Protein
16:13 Importance of Last Meal

Don't forget to check out Dr. Gabrielle Lyon:
Forever Strong Book https://a.co/d/71aoSGO
Website https://drgabriellelyon.com/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/DrGabrielleLyon