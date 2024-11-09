Powered by RND
Join Dr. Rena Malik, board certified urologist and pelvic surgeon as she explores the world of health and demystifies the complex to improve your quality of lif...
  • Treating Your Nightime Peeing Might Save your Life! The Ultimate Guide to Overactive Bladder
    In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD explores comprehensive treatments and lifestyle changes for managing overactive bladder (OAB). She covers effective medical interventions like Beta 3 agonists, Bladder Botox, and sacral neuromodulation, as well as practical strategies such as dietary trials and bladder training. Dr. Malik offers expert advice on improving OAB symptoms, emphasizing patient education, lifestyle modifications, and the importance of understanding and addressing this common, yet often overlooked condition. Become a Member to Receive Exclusive Content: renamalik.supercast.com Schedule an appointment with me: https://www.renamalikmd.com/appointments ▶️Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:20 Overactive Bladder (OAB) 00:50 Symptoms of OAB 06:32 Causes of OAB 11:02 Diagnosis 13:46 Add cards: BPH 13:40 Treatment Options 18:35 Lifestyle Changes 22:50 Medications 31:38 Risks 35:56 Conclusion Let's Connect!: WEBSITE: http://www.renamalikmd.com YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@RenaMalikMD INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/RenaMalikMD TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RenaMalikMD FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RenaMalikMD/ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renadmalik PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/renamalikmd/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/RenaMalikMD ------------------------------------------------------ DISCLAIMER: This podcast is purely educational and does not constitute medical advice. The content of this podcast is my personal opinion, and not that of my employer(s). Use of this information is at your own risk. Rena Malik, M.D. will not assume any liability for any direct or indirect losses or damages that may result from the use of information contained in this podcast including but not limited to economic loss, injury, illness or death. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    42:34
  • Moment: The Truth About Lean Red Meat No One Is Talking About
    In this episode of the Rena Malik, M.D. podcast, Dr. Rena Malik engages in a comprehensive discussion with Dr. Gil Carvalho on the subject of fats and cholesterol. They delve into the nuances between saturated and unsaturated fats, clarifying common misconceptions about their health impacts. Dr. Carvalho elucidates the importance of dietary patterns over individual food choices, emphasizing the benefits of unprocessed lean meats and foods rich in unsaturated fats. The episode also demystifies cholesterol, explaining its essential role in the body while cautioning against elevated blood levels that pose cardiovascular risks. In this video discussion,  Become a Member to Receive Exclusive Content: renamalik.supercast.com Schedule an appointment with me: https://www.renamalikmd.com/appointments ▶️Chapters: 00:00 Balance of red meat 03:11 High Cholesterol 09:12 Foods to Avoid 11:46 Seed Oil: Benefits and Risks Don't forget to check out Dr. Carvalho Stay connected with Dr. Carvalho on social media for daily insights and updates. Don’t miss out—follow him now! https://www.youtube.com/@NutritionMadeSimple https://x.com/NutritionMadeS3 Let's Connect!: WEBSITE: http://www.renamalikmd.com YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@RenaMalikMD INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/RenaMalikMD TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RenaMalikMD FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RenaMalikMD/ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renadmalik PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/renamalikmd/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/RenaMalikMD Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    21:35
  • Unlock Great Sex Together (or Alone) with these Tips From a Sex Therapist
    In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD sits down with certified sex therapist Dr. Emily Jamea to explore the nuanced relationship between love, sex, and emotional connection. They delve into the decoupling of intimacy from physical pleasure, address societal norms that shape sexual dynamics, and provide practical strategies for overcoming sexual hurdles like premature ejaculation and mismatched desires. Dr. Emily Jamea highlights the importance of emotional communication, mindfulness, and novelty in maintaining a fulfilling sexual relationship, encouraging couples to align their concepts of love and sex for a richer experience. In this video discussion,  Become a Member to Receive Exclusive Content: renamalik.supercast.com Schedule an appointment with me: https://www.renamalikmd.com/appointments ▶️Chapters: 00:00:00 Introduction 00:01:52 What is a Good Sex? 00:09:50 Tools to Cultivate Mindfulness and Embrace Your Sensuality 00:17:20 Novelty 00:23:16 Sexual Value System 00:42:44 Techniques to Enhance Intimacy and Reach Orgasm 00:46:22 Premature Ejaculation 00:48:22 Erectile Dysfunction 00:52:49 Signs for Separation or Exploring Nonmonogamy Stay connected with Dr. Jamea on social media for daily insights and updates. Don’t miss out—follow her now and check out these links! Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dremilyjamea/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@dremilyjamea?lang=en Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dremilyjamea/?ref=hl Website - [www.emilyjamea.com](http://www.emilyjamea.com/) Her new book, Anatomy of Desire: Five Secrets to Create Connection and Cultivate Passion, is currently available everywhere books are sold: https://emilyjamea.com/great-day-colorado-therapist-dr-emily-jamea-stops-by-gdc-to-showcase-new-book-the-anatomy-of-desire/ Struggling with emotional and physical intimacy? Check out Dr. Jamea's many ONLINE WORKSHOPS. Free samples available: https://emilyjamea.com/workshops/ Also, be sure to check out her Love & Libido Podcast: https://emilyjamea.com/podcast/ Let's Connect!: WEBSITE: http://www.renamalikmd.com YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@RenaMalikMD INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/RenaMalikMD TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RenaMalikMD FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RenaMalikMD/ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renadmalik PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/renamalikmd/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/RenaMalikMD ------------------------------------------------------ DISCLAIMER: This podcast is purely educational and does not constitute medical advice. The content of this podcast is my personal opinion, and not that of my employer(s). Use of this information is at your own risk. Rena Malik, M.D. will not assume any liability for any direct or indirect losses or damages that may result from the use of information contained in this podcast including but not limited to economic loss, injury, illness or death. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:09:23
  • Moment: Are Red Meats Truly the Villain They’re Made out to Be? Ft. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
    In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD welcomes Dr. Gabrielle Lyon to discuss the crucial role of dietary protein in optimizing muscle health. Dr. Lyon shares her extensive expertise on the optimal amount of protein intake, dispelling common myths about protein digestion, its impact on kidneys, and its necessity for those who aren't regular gym-goers. They explore the significance of protein distribution throughout the day and the importance of maintaining skeletal muscle mass, especially as we age. Listeners will acquire actionable insights to enhance their dietary habits, support muscle health, and ultimately, improve their quality of life. Become a Member to Receive Exclusive Content: renamalik.supercast.com Schedule an appointment with me: https://www.renamalikmd.com/appointments ▶️Chapters: In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD welcomes Dr. Gabrielle Lyon to discuss the crucial role of dietary protein in optimizing muscle health. Dr. Lyon shares her extensive expertise on the optimal amount of protein intake, dispelling common myths about protein digestion, its impact on kidneys, and its necessity for those who aren't regular gym-goers. They explore the significance of protein distribution throughout the day and the importance of maintaining skeletal muscle mass, especially as we age. Listeners will acquire actionable insights to enhance their dietary habits, support muscle health, and ultimately, improve their quality of life. Thanks for watching!! Download my top 10 guide to maximizing pleasure - Better Sex,Better Life: https://renamalikmd.com/morepleasure Become a Member to Receive Exclusive Content: https://renamalik.supercast.com Schedule an appointment with me: https://www.renamalikmd.com/appointments ▶️Chapters: 00:00 Dietary Protein 01:05 Amino Acids Necessity 03:27 Protein Misconceptions 04:36 Protein and Kidneys 07:09 Protein for Aging 08:35 Protein and Willpower 14:50 Thermic Effect of Protein 16:13 Importance of Last Meal Don't forget to check out Dr. Gabrielle Lyon: Forever Strong Book https://a.co/d/71aoSGO Website https://drgabriellelyon.com/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drgabriellelyon/ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/DrGabrielleLyon Let's Connect!: WEBSITE: http://www.renamalikmd.com YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@RenaMalikMD INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/RenaMalikMD TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RenaMalikMD FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RenaMalikMD/ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renadmalik PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/renamalikmd/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/RenaMalikMD ------------------------------------------------------ DISCLAIMER: This podcast is purely educational and does not constitute medical advice. The content of this podcast is my personal opinion, and not that of my employer(s). Use of this information is at your own risk. Rena Malik, M.D. will not assume any liability for any direct or indirect losses or damages that may result from the use of information contained in this podcast including but not limited to economic loss, injury, illness or death. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    20:34
  • The Science of Fat Loss, Nutrition & Building Muscle ft. Dr. Layne Norton
    In this episode, Dr. Rena Malik, MD hosts Dr. Layne Norton to dissect the intricacies of metabolism, weight loss, and the influential role of resistance training. They delve into the inaccuracies of online calorie calculators, the impact of metabolic adaptations from long-term dieting, and the critical relationship between calories in and calories out. Dr. Layne highlights the significant yet often misunderstood effects of hormones on metabolic rate and advocates for the necessity of sustainable lifestyle and behavior changes for long-term weight loss. The discussion also underscores the benefits of strength training for longevity, particularly for the elderly, while providing valuable insights into managing stress and promoting overall well-being. Listeners will gain practical tips on effective weight management, debunking common nutrition myths, and fostering a healthier lifestyle. Become a Member to Receive Exclusive Content: renamalik.supercast.com Schedule an appointment with me: https://www.renamalikmd.com/appointments ▶️Chapters: 00:00:00 Introduction 00:02:41 Misconceptions 00:15:30 Fear-Driven Nutrition Myths 00:28:49 Powerlifting Injuries 00:37:14 Brain's Role in Intimacy 00:45:19 Starting Strong at 65+ 00:51:08 Power-lifting over regular weight 01:03:32 Calories & Metabolism / Calories in vs. calories out 01:08:22 NEAT (Non-exercise activity thermogenesis) 01:19:44 Online Calculators 01:21:36 Hormones and metabolism 01:31:10 Lean body mass 01:48:38 Fat oxidation 02:06:54 Conclusion Stay connected with Dr. Norton on social media for daily insights and updates. Don’t miss out—follow him now and check out these links! INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/biolayne/?hl=en YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqMBA83S0TnfTlTeE5j1mgQ X - https://x.com/BioLayne?ref_src=twsrc^google|twcamp^serp|twgr^author Biolayne: Biolayne | Evidence-based research, fitness training, and coaching Outwork Nutrition: Layne Norton’s Workout Supplements | Outwork Nutrition Carbon: www.joincarbon.com Workout Builder: Workout Builder | Biolayne Team Biolayne Coaching: One on One Coaching | Biolayne Let's Connect!: WEBSITE: http://www.renamalikmd.com YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@RenaMalikMD INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/RenaMalikMD TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RenaMalikMD FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/RenaMalikMD/ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/renadmalik PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/renamalikmd/ TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/RenaMalikMD Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:14:18

About Rena Malik, MD Podcast

Join Dr. Rena Malik, board certified urologist and pelvic surgeon as she explores the world of health and demystifies the complex to improve your quality of life.
