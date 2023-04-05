Welcome to The Self Love Fix Podcast. I’m your host, Beatrice -an embodiment coach, teacher, and mentor, and founder of The Self Love Over Codependency Program.... More
199. How Coaching + Mentorship Got Me To Where I Am Today
You've all heard plenty about my relationship with coaching and mentorship insofar as it applies to my own business… But today, I want to talk about how coaching and mentorship has supported me throughout my own self-development journey! If you're anything like I was, you probably believe that coaching and mentorship is something you have to NEED before you seek it out. You probably believe that since things aren't falling apart (yet) and you don't have anything crisis-level to work through, you haven't yet "earned" the right to support… But this is absolutely untrue. I no longer believe support is something you have to wait to invest in until you're falling apart. I believe support is something you need and deserve at every point in your journey…and if you have it, that journey will actually get a thousand times easier. Let's talk about it.
198. Holding Your Standards in Dating
Did you miss the Hold the Standard masterclass? Good news—welcome to the replay! When people talk about standards, I tend to notice one of three patterns: either someone is copying someone else's standards because they sound good, without stopping to actually consider whether those standards match with what they're looking for; someone doesn't set ANY standards because they don't know what they want, they just want SOMEONE; or they set conditional standards, which they drop the second someone who doesn't meet those standards pays them any attention. I don't believe we ever drop standards; I believe we never had a hold of them in the first place. Let's talk about how we can finally hold the standards we claim to have set.
197. Don't Let Your Environment Decide How You MOVE
Too many people allow their EXTERNAL circumstances to determine their INTERNAL reality. The way you feel is going to be one of the most important things you will ever tend to in your life, because your feelings influence every area of your life. It's a powerful, powerful thing. So if you allow anything other than yourself to influence the way you feel… You're giving up your power. And that is NOT the vibe. It's time to take power back. It's time that you put YOURSELF in charge of your feelings, the way you move throughout the world, and the beliefs you hold about yourself. WORK WITH BEATRICE: Join Magnetic Woman, a five-week group program on how to ELEVATE and UPGRADE your dating life through getting CLEAR, SOLID, and GROUNDED in your standards and deal breakers for a relationship: https://beatricekamau.thrivecart.com/magnetic-woman/ If you know you've been thinking, playing, and talking small when it comes to business, career, money and/or dating, and you're ready to step into BIGGER conversations and a more EXPANSIVE way of living…you need to join EXPANDED group coaching with Beatrice: https://beatricekamau.thrivecart.com/expanded-group-coaching-with-beatrice/ CONNECT WITH BEATRICE: Be sure to connect with me more on Instagram @theselflovefix. I'd love to hear what you thought of this episode and what your major takeaways were. Head over to my website to learn more about how we can work together to shift your energy & transform your life. Sign up for Indulgent and Balanced™, a guilty-pleasure, FREE monthly newsletter filled with tips, honey, and sweetness designed to help you experience a delicious and pleasure-filled life FIRST so that you can take action from an aligned place: https://www.indulgentandbalanced.com/ Join The Shameless Societea, where luxe bitches get together and learn to hold themselves to a higher standard, to be celebrated, to be supported, and to expand through community and vulnerability. This is where you come home to yourself. Welcome HOME. https://www.facebook.com/groups/theshamelesssocietea
196. Are You EMBODYING Your Standards in Dating?
When you walk into a designer store, you do it differently than you would walk into a Walmart. You enter with a different price tag in mind. You probably already know what you want—or at least know that you're there to make a purchase, not browse. You're not wasting your own time or anyone else's. Because of the way Louis Vuitton conducts itself through marketing, atmosphere, and treatment of their products, it calls you to a higher standard yourself, because the energy is different. The same principle applies to dating. When you embody your standards and uplevel your frequency, people feel that and respond to it—you don't even have to say it to them. They just know. It's time to dive past the surface level of standard-setting and start embodying the standards we've supposedly set for ourselves.
195. Visibility, Vulnerability, Attention, and Being Seen
How often have you immediately blurted out "You too!" when somebody compliments you? "You have such pretty hair!" "You too!" "You're so smart!" "You too!" "You're so beautiful." "You too!" It's like we can't stand to just sit and HOLD attention when it's given to us…we have to throw it back as fast as we can. Why? Because we've trained ourselves to be uncomfortable holding it. Because we don't think of ourselves as "attention-seekers." Here's the thing: attention-seeking is not the same as receiving attention. And until we learn that lesson, we're never going to be comfortable holding attention from others…and we're never going to be able to have the supportive relationship we dream about where we are known, loved, and seen for exactly who we are. Let's talk about VISIBILITY, VULNERABILITY, ATTENTION, and BEING SEEN…without feeling the need to get everyone's eyes off of us as fast as possible.
Welcome to The Self Love Fix Podcast. I’m your host, Beatrice -an embodiment coach, teacher, and mentor, and founder of The Self Love Over Codependency Program.
Are you ready to finally step into your worthiness and magnetism? Are you tired of your limiting beliefs and self-doubt affecting every aspect of your life? You deserve to live an abundant life, you deserve to desire and achieve all of your dreams, and most importantly, you deserve to embody unshakable self-confidence.
Believe it or not, I didn’t always embody self-trust. Most of my life, I lived at the mercy of what other people thought of me. It was only during a very low point I experienced during grad school where I asked myself, “Where does your need for perfectionism come from?”
This was a game-changing moment for me. For the first time in my life, I asked myself about the origins of my behavior instead of blaming myself for them.
From then on, I promised to live out my passion and mission for embodying my true essence and to teach others to do the same.
That’s exactly why I created this podcast. This podcast is all about helping you shift from shame, people-pleasing, codependency, low self-esteem, and self-doubt and into alignment, expansion, and unapologetic self-trust through spirituality and healing the inner-child.
For more information about the podcast, or other ways you can work with me, visit: www.beatricekamau.com
I would love to connect with you more on social media! You can find me at:
IG: @theselflovefix
Website: beatricekamau.com