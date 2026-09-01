310: There’s so much noise in the health and wellness space that it can be hard to know what’s actually worth your time. This conversation is all about cutting through that overwhelm and focusing on the habits that can have the biggest impact on your health. Dave Asprey and I talk about metabolism, weight loss, stress, recovery, sleep, protein, regenerative agriculture, and why doing more isn't always the answer. We also get into the role of cortisol, the biggest misconceptions around nutrition, and what it really means to build a healthier, more resilient body without overcomplicating the process.



Topics Discussed:



→ Weight Loss & Metabolism



→ Cortisol, Stress & Recovery



→ Protein, Nutrition & Muscle Building



→ Seed Oils, Regenerative Farming & Food Quality



→ Biohacking, Longevity & Healthy Aging



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Timestamps:



→ 00:00:00 - Introduction



→ 00:00:56 - Meet Dave Asprey



→ 00:02:56 - Rethinking Health and Public Health Advice



→ 00:07:04 - The Vegan and Keto Traps



→ 00:09:50 - Finding Your Health Goals



→ 00:13:22 - Exercising Less, Getting Better Results



→ 00:18:38 - Dave’s 300-Pound Weight Loss



→ 00:23:14 - How Calories Affect the Body



→ 00:26:14 - Biohacking for Better Results



→ 00:29:54 - Stress, Exercise and Recovery



→ 00:31:12 - Why Regenerative Agriculture Matters



→ 00:35:40 - Lectins, Oxalates and Phytic Acid



→ 00:39:58 - Rethinking High-Intensity Workouts



→ 00:43:06 - Plant Foods and Mineral Absorption



→ 00:46:44 - Why Supplementation Matters



→ 00:50:26 - Dave’s Top Health Priorities



→ 00:53:30 - Undereating, Cortisol and Weight Loss



→ 00:55:46 - Alcohol and Health



→ 00:57:54 - Dave’s Health Non-Negotiables



→ 01:00:14 - Recovery and Minerals



→ 01:00:48 - Final Health Advice



Check Out Dave Asprey



→ Instagram



→ The Human Upgrade Podcast Instagram



→ The Human Upgrade Podcast



→ Smarter Not Harder Book



Check Out Courtney:



→ LEAVE US A VOICE MESSAGE



→ Check Out My new FREE Grocery Guide!



→ @realfoodology



→ www.realfoodology.com



→ My Immune Supplement by 2x4



→ Air Dr Air Purifier



→ AquaTru Water Filter



→ EWG Tap Water Database﻿

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