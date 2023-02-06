The Perfect Oil: Tallow + Why Seed Oils Should Not Be Consumed | Steven Arena of Masa Chips

Today's guest is Steven Arena, Co-founder of Masa Chips. If you are not familiar with Masa Chips, they are tortilla chips made with a few simple ingredients; organic corn, grass fed beef tallow and salt. Steven joins me to talk about tallow, PUFA's, the food industry, avocado oil and so much more. If you want to try Masa Chips, you can use code REALFOODOLOGY for a discount here. Topics Covered: Avocado oil and how it's mostly fake + can you find a REAL avocado oil? Why beef tallow is the best oil to fry in Cassava and blood glucose levels Saturated fat Processed foods Lactose intolerance How corn has been bred to be more digestible The ultimate chip! How your body processes seed oils Seed oil + carb combo Why are seed oils so bad? Types of seed oils Canola oil PUFA's Sunscreen and how to tan properly Red light therapy Best clothing to wear to avoid micropastics Check Out Steven and Masa Chips: https://www.masachips.com/ Code REALFOODOLOGY gets you a discount! Sponsored By: Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic seed.com/realfoodology Use code REALFOODOLOGY for 30% off your first month's supply of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic Organifi www.organifi.com/realfoodology Code REALFOODOLOGY gets you 20% Off Check Out Courtney: Courtney's Instagram: @realfoodology www.realfoodology.com My Immune Supplement by 2x4 Air Dr Air Purifier AquaTru Water Filter EWG Tap Water Database