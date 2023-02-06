Welcome to the Realfoodology podcast with your host me, Courtney Swan! I’m an Integrative Nutritionist living in LA on a mission to change the way we eat in Ame... More
Overcoming Cancer, Crohn's & Mold Toxicity with Holistic Healing | Dr. Jill Carnahan
Have you ever wondered how your personality traits and sensitivities could impact your health? Join me as we dive into an enlightening conversation with Dr. Jill Carnahan, a functional medicine expert and MD who focuses on finding the root cause of health issues. Together, we explore her experiences with breast cancer, Crohn's disease, and mold toxicity, and discuss the power of diet, lifestyle changes, and a functional, holistic approach to managing health.
Books Mentioned:
The Highly Sensitive Person: How to Thrive When the World Overwhelms You
Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking
Topics Discussed:
0:07:01 - Functional Medicine and Education
0:19:30 - Surviving Against the Odds
0:23:20 - Religion and Personal Baggage
0:41:17 - Sensitivity and Overload
0:44:54 - Friendship, Self-Care, and Psychic Potential
0:48:35 - Codependency and Breast Cancer Correlation
0:55:07 - Deep Healing and Toxins
0:58:19 - Self-Compassion and Intuition for Healing
Check Out Dr. Jill:
https://www.jillcarnahan.com/
Buy her book
6/21/2023
1:06:23
Uncovering the Secrets to a Happy, Healthy Life: A Conversation | Jason and Colleen Wachob
Can our personal "why" help us achieve a happier, healthier, and longer life? Join me, Courtney Swan, as I welcome Jason and Colleen Wachob, founders of MindBodyGreen, to discuss their new book, The Joy of Well-Being! We'll explore their eight powerful practices for attaining 80% of our maximum health, along with practical tips and valuable advice for living a fulfilling life.
Together, we'll navigate the importance of balance in wellness, especially when it comes to diet and social media. Discover how bio-individuality plays a crucial role in our health journey and why it's essential to teach our children how to use social media responsibly. Plus, we'll dive into the healing power of nature, the benefits of walking, breathing, and meditating, and the potential health risks associated with loneliness.
Topics Covered:
0:00:29 - The Joy of Well-Being' Book Discussion
0:12:46 - Find Your Why for Health Energy
0:19:37 - Balancing Joy and Health
0:22:19 - Seeking Balance in Wellness
0:27:45 - Social Media's Impact on Children
0:30:15 - Diet Identity and Importance
0:36:00 - Plant-Based vs Animal-Based Protein
0:41:13 - Personal Approach to Wellness
0:47:51 - The Importance of Strong Social Connections
0:59:17 - Finding Meaning in Spirituality
Check Out Jason and Colleen:
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/
The Joy of Well-Being: A Practical Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Long Life
6/14/2023
1:02:18
The Perfect Oil: Tallow + Why Seed Oils Should Not Be Consumed | Steven Arena of Masa Chips
Today's guest is Steven Arena, Co-founder of Masa Chips. If you are not familiar with Masa Chips, they are tortilla chips made with a few simple ingredients; organic corn, grass fed beef tallow and salt. Steven joins me to talk about tallow, PUFA's, the food industry, avocado oil and so much more. If you want to try Masa Chips, you can use code REALFOODOLOGY for a discount here.
Topics Covered:
Avocado oil and how it's mostly fake + can you find a REAL avocado oil?
Why beef tallow is the best oil to fry in
Cassava and blood glucose levels
Saturated fat
Processed foods
Lactose intolerance
How corn has been bred to be more digestible
The ultimate chip!
How your body processes seed oils
Seed oil + carb combo
Why are seed oils so bad?
Types of seed oils
Canola oil
PUFA's
Sunscreen and how to tan properly
Red light therapy
Best clothing to wear to avoid micropastics
Check Out Steven and Masa Chips:
https://www.masachips.com/
Code REALFOODOLOGY gets you a discount!
6/9/2023
1:12:33
On the Farm with Discover Ag | Natalie Kovarik & Tara Vander Dussen
On this weeks episode I am joined by Tara Vander Dussen & Natalie Kovarik, hosts of "The Discover Ag Podcast." They share their professional farming opinions on trending articles and news stories in the agriculture space to help us better understand the food system and connect us to the hands that feed us. Tara is a dairy farmer and environmental scientist and Natalie is cattle farmer and rancher.
Topics Covered:
• Feed lots
• How ALL beef cattle are raised from the start
• Differences between pork, beef and poultry industries
• How to avoid buying meat from feed lots
• How to find direct to consumer beef farmers near you
• CAFOs and feed lots
• What are beef cattle fed?
• How cows stomachs work
• Is corn bad for a cow?
• Do cows eat byproducts? (Candy bars, plastics etc.)
• Cows are OG composters
• Is there corruption in meat and dairy farms?
• Checks and balances within the beef and dairy industry
• What happens when antibiotics are found in dairy
• What happens when cows get sick and are put on antibiotics
• rBST
• The spectrum of regenerative farming
• Is regenerative farming scalable?
• The pork industry and how it’s changing today
• What are the goals for the dairy industry
• Food shame and stress
Check Out Tara and Natalie:
The Discover Ag Podcast
Natalie's Instagram
Tara's Instagram
6/2/2023
1:09:45
147: How to Navigate the Grocery Store | Solo Episode
On this solo episode, I am going to be giving you some tips and tricks on how to navigate the grocery store. If you have any tips, send me a DM or post in the reviews!
Further Listening:
Organic for Everyone | The Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell
