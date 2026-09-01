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313 episodes
- 313: We’ve been taught to fear meat, but what if the quality, source, and way it’s raised matter more than we think? In this episode with Autumn Smith from Paleo Valley, I talk about grass-fed vs. grain-fed meat, regenerative farming, the truth about processed meats and nitrates, misleading food labels, glycine, nose-to-tail eating, and why food quality and diversity matter for our health.
→ PaleoValley | Head to https://paleovalley.com/realfoodology for 15% off your first purchase
Topics Discussed:
→ Grass-Fed vs. Grain-Fed Meat
→ Processed Meat & Nitrates
→ Glycine & Bone Broth
→ Food Labels to Trust
Sponsored By:
→ PaleoValley | Head to https://paleovalley.com/realfoodology for 15% off your first purchase
→ Wild Pastures | Head to https://wildpastures.com/realfoodology
for 20% off for life + a bonus $15 off your first purchase
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:05:40 - How Paleo Valley got started
→ 00:09:00 - The Benefits of Fermented Meat
→ 00:15:00 - Meat, Nutrition and Regenerative Farming
→ 00:18:34 - Grass-Fed vs. Grain-Fed Beef
→ 00:24:24 - Animal Diet and Food Diversity
→ 00:29:04 - Grass-Fed vs. Organic vs. Regenerative Meat
→ 00:34:40 - Finding High-Quality Meat
→ 00:36:08 - Deli Meat, Nitrates and Nitrites
→ 00:41:08 - Vital Farms Eggs and PUFAs
→ 00:45:12 - Which Food Labels Can You Trust?
→ 00:49:06 - Country-of-Origin Labels and Imported Meat
→ 00:53:38 - Glycine: Benefits and Why It Matters
→ 00:58:00 - Glycine, Inflammation and Immune Health
→ 01:03:26 - Nose-to-Tail Eating and Organ Meats
→ 01:06:08 - Food vs. Supplements
→ 01:12:26 - Phyto-Melatonin and Sleep
→ 01:14:06 - Getting More Protein
→ 01:16:16 - Fermented Foods and Gut Health
Check Out Dr. Autumn Smith:
→ Autumn’s Instagram
→ Paleo Valley Instagram
→ Paleo Valley Website
→ Wild Pastures Instagram
→ Wild Pastures Website → Wild Pastures Burger Co
Check Out Courtney:
→ LEAVE US A VOICE MESSAGE
→ Check Out My new FREE Grocery Guide!
→ @realfoodology
→ www.realfoodology.com
→ My Immune Supplement by 2x4
→ Air Dr Air Purifier
→ AquaTru Water Filter
→ EWG Tap Water Database
Produced By: Drake Peterson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 312: Our brains are constantly being shaped by our environment, stress, sleep, and daily habits. In this episode, we’re breaking down how neurofeedback can support brain health, the connection between dopamine and social media, ways to regulate the nervous system, and how sleep, hormones, gut health, and inflammation can all impact the brain.
Topics Discussed:
→ Does social media affect dopamine?
→ How do you regulate your nervous system?
→ How does sleep affect the brain?
→ Does gut health affect the brain?
Sponsored By:
→ Cowboy Colostrum | Get 25% Off Cowboy Colostrum with code REALFOODOLOGY at https://cowboycolostrum.com/realfoodology
→ Clearstem | Discover the CLEARSTEM difference — Because CLEAR SKIN CHANGES EVERYTHING. Go to https://clearstem.com/realfoodology and use code REALFOODOLOGY at checkout for 15% off your first order.
→ Beekeeper's Naturals | Today, Beekeeper’s Naturals is giving my listeners an exclusive offer: Go to https://beekeepersnaturals.com/REALFOODOLOGY or enter code REALFOODOLOGY to get 20% off your order.
→ PaleoValley | Head to https://paleovalley.com/realfoodology for 15% off your first purchase.
→ Manukora | Head to https://manukora.com/REALFOODOLOGYto save up to 31% plus $25 worth of free gifts with the Starter Kit, which comes with an MGO 850+ Manuka Honey jar, 5 honey travel sticks, a wooden spoon, and a guidebook!
→ Timeline | Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price. Mitopure now starts at $79, when you subscribe at https://timeline.com/REALFOODOLOGY
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:04:12 - How Trauma Changes The Brain
→ 00:09:18 - Understanding Neurofeedback
→ 00:14:27 - Brain Mapping and Mental Health
→ 00:19:36 - Anxiety, Depression and Medication
→ 00:24:14 - Neurofeedback and Healing
→ 00:29:18 - Dopamine and Social Media
→ 00:34:06 - Sleep + Screen Time
→ 00:39:22 - Technology and The Developing Brain
→ 00:44:35 - Gut Health and The Brain
→ 00:49:42 - Hormones, Inflammation and Brain Health
→ 00:55:14 - Nervous System Regulation
→ 00:59:04 - Brain Health Hacks
→ 01:02:00 - Neuroplasticity and Changing Your Brain
Further Listening:
→ How Nutrition Affects Brain Health | Dr. Patrick Porter of BrainTap
Check Out Angie Noack
→ Instagram
→ Braincode Centers
Check Out Courtney:
→ LEAVE US A VOICE MESSAGE
→ Check Out My new FREE Grocery Guide!
→ @realfoodology
→ www.realfoodology.com
→ My Immune Supplement by 2x4
→ Air Dr Air Purifier
→ AquaTru Water Filter
→ EWG Tap Water Database
Produced By: Drake Peterson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 311: Navigating the grocery store can feel overwhelming, especially when so many products are marketed as “healthy” without actually having the ingredients to back it up. In this episode, we’re breaking down how to shop smarter, read ingredient labels, spot misleading claims, and find better options without feeling like you have to overhaul your entire life overnight.
Topics Discussed:
→ How do you read food labels?
→ What ingredients should you avoid?
→ Are seed oils unhealthy?
→ How can you spot greenwashing?
→ What are the healthiest grocery swaps?
Sponsored By:
→ Function | Check your health the way I do with 160+ lab tests and access to scans through Function, all for only $365 a year. Learn more at
https://functionhealth.com/REALFOODOLOGY and use code REALFOODOLOGY25 for a $25 credit.
→ Ogee | Thanks to today’s sponsor, Ogee: A higher standard for beauty. Go to https://ogee.com/REALFOODOLOGY and use code REALFOODOLOGY to get 20% off certified organic makeup that performs like luxury. Or visit Sephora.com, search Ogee, and shop the Crystal Contour Collection today.
→ Our Place | Stop cooking with toxic cookware, and upgrade to Our Place today. Visit https://fromourplace.com/REALFOODOLOGY and use code REALFOODOLOGY for 10% off sitewide. With a hundred-day risk-free trial, free shipping and returns, you can experience this game-changing cookware with zero risk.
→ Qualia | Take control of your cellular health today. Go to https://qualialife.com/realfoodology and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:01:04 - Health With Hunter:Eating Healthy Is Not Boring
→ 00:02:14 - Start At The Perimeter
→ 00:04:19 - Shop The Sales
→ 00:05:14 - Keep It Simple
→ 00:09:13 - Common Health Concerns
→ 00:13:48 - Secretly Unhealthy Food
→ 00:15:45 - Baked Goods
→ 00:20:33 - Best + Worst Creamers
→ 00:22:52 - Coffee Recommendations
→ 00:25:13 - Underrated Clean Brand
→ 00:28:34 - Kylie Fitzgerald: Navigating The Grocery Store
→ 00:30:46 - Seed Oils
→ 00:37:29 - Added Sugar
→ 00:41:21 - Erythritol + Allulose
→ 00:44:46 - Artificial vs Natural Flavoring
→ 00:51:50 - Greenwashing
→ 00:55:12 - How To Read A Label
→ 00:58:11 - Produce Recomendations
→ 01:04:46 - Egg Recommendations
→ 01:10:18 - Raw Milk + Dairy
→ 01:14:07 - A1 vs A2 Cows
→ 01:16:37 - Accessibility
Show Links:→ https://www.realfoodology.com/
Further Listening:
→ How to Navigate The Grocery Store | Kyle Fitzgerald
→ Weight Loss Myths, Healthy Swaps & Grocery Store Hacks | Health With Hunter
Check Out Hunter:
→ Instagram
→ TikTok
→ YouTube
Check Out Kyle:
→ Instagram→ Youtube
Check Out Courtney:
→ LEAVE US A VOICE MESSAGE
→ Check Out My new FREE Grocery Guide!
→ @realfoodology
→ www.realfoodology.com
→ My Immune Supplement by 2x4
→ Air Dr Air Purifier
→ AquaTru Water Filter
→ EWG Tap Water Database
Produced By: Drake Peterson
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 310: There’s so much noise in the health and wellness space that it can be hard to know what’s actually worth your time. This conversation is all about cutting through that overwhelm and focusing on the habits that can have the biggest impact on your health. Dave Asprey and I talk about metabolism, weight loss, stress, recovery, sleep, protein, regenerative agriculture, and why doing more isn't always the answer. We also get into the role of cortisol, the biggest misconceptions around nutrition, and what it really means to build a healthier, more resilient body without overcomplicating the process.
Topics Discussed:
→ Weight Loss & Metabolism
→ Cortisol, Stress & Recovery
→ Protein, Nutrition & Muscle Building
→ Seed Oils, Regenerative Farming & Food Quality
→ Biohacking, Longevity & Healthy Aging
Sponsored By:
→ Our Place | Stop cooking with toxic cookware, and upgrade to Our Place today. Visit https://fromourplace.com/REALFOODOLOGY and use code REALFOODOLOGY for 10% off sitewide. With a hundred-day risk-free trial, free shipping and returns, you can experience this game-changing cookware with zero risk.
→ Cowboy Colostrum | Get 25% Off Cowboy Colostrum with code REALFOODOLOGY at https://cowboycolostrum.com/realfoodology
→ PaleoValley | Head to https://paleovalley.com/realfoodology
for 15% off your first purchase.
→ Manukora | Head to https://manukora.com/REALFOODOLOGY to save up to 31% plus $25 worth of free gifts with the Starter Kit, which comes with an MGO 850+ Manuka Honey jar, 5 honey travel sticks, a wooden spoon, and a guidebook!
→ Timeline | Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price. Mitopure now starts at $79, when you subscribe at https://timeline.com/REALFOODOLOGY
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:00:56 - Meet Dave Asprey
→ 00:02:56 - Rethinking Health and Public Health Advice
→ 00:07:04 - The Vegan and Keto Traps
→ 00:09:50 - Finding Your Health Goals
→ 00:13:22 - Exercising Less, Getting Better Results
→ 00:18:38 - Dave’s 300-Pound Weight Loss
→ 00:23:14 - How Calories Affect the Body
→ 00:26:14 - Biohacking for Better Results
→ 00:29:54 - Stress, Exercise and Recovery
→ 00:31:12 - Why Regenerative Agriculture Matters
→ 00:35:40 - Lectins, Oxalates and Phytic Acid
→ 00:39:58 - Rethinking High-Intensity Workouts
→ 00:43:06 - Plant Foods and Mineral Absorption
→ 00:46:44 - Why Supplementation Matters
→ 00:50:26 - Dave’s Top Health Priorities
→ 00:53:30 - Undereating, Cortisol and Weight Loss
→ 00:55:46 - Alcohol and Health
→ 00:57:54 - Dave’s Health Non-Negotiables
→ 01:00:14 - Recovery and Minerals
→ 01:00:48 - Final Health Advice
Check Out Dave Asprey
→ Instagram
→ The Human Upgrade Podcast Instagram
→ The Human Upgrade Podcast
→ Smarter Not Harder Book
Check Out Courtney:
→ LEAVE US A VOICE MESSAGE
→ Check Out My new FREE Grocery Guide!
→ @realfoodology
→ www.realfoodology.com
→ My Immune Supplement by 2x4
→ Air Dr Air Purifier
→ AquaTru Water Filter
→ EWG Tap Water Database
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 309: In today’s episode, I’m joined by Brian Richards, founder of SaunaSpace, to explore why light may be one of the most overlooked factors in our health. We discuss the differences between sunlight, red light therapy, infrared saunas, and modern LED lighting, and how each one impacts energy, sleep, detoxification, and overall wellness. Brian explains how light affects your energy, sleep, detoxification, mitochondrial health, and longevity, while sharing easy tips to create a healthier light environment at home.
→ SaunaSpace | For the next week, Realfoodology loyal listeners can get an exclusive 15% off when you go to https://sauna.space/
and use code REALFOODOLOGY at checkout. This exclusive offer ends August 11 — after that, the discount returns to the standard 10% off.
Topics Discussed:
→ Health Benefits of Natural Light
→ The Hidden Risks of LED Lighting
→ Red Light Therapy and Infrared Saunas
→ Improving Sleep & Energy Naturally
→ Detox, Mold & Environmental Toxins
Sponsored By:
→ SaunaSpace | For the next week, Realfoodology loyal listeners can get an exclusive 15% off when you go to https://sauna.space/
and use code REALFOODOLOGY at checkout. This exclusive offer ends August 11 — after that, the discount returns to the standard 10% off.
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:00:43 - Meet Brian Richards of SaunaSpace
→ 00:03:56 - How SaunaSpace Was Created
→ 00:04:42 - What Makes SaunaSpace Different?
→ 00:08:26 - Why We Need More Sunlight
→ 00:12:14 - Sun Exposure and Skin Cancer Myths
→ 00:17:15 - The Best App for Safe Sun Exposure
→ 00:18:34 - Morning Sun and Detoxification
→ 00:23:11 - LED vs. Incandescent Red Light Therapy
→ 00:26:58 - Why LED Lights Are Harmful
→ 00:33:18 - Creating a Healthier Home Environment
→ 00:39:45 - EMFs, Wi-Fi and Modern Living
→ 00:46:10 - How to Build a Better Light Environment
→ 00:53:08 - Sauna Benefits for Detox and Recovery
→ 00:58:42 - Who Can Benefit from Light Therapy?
→ 01:03:18 - Practical Tips for Better Light Exposure
Check Out Sauna Space:
→ Instagram
→ Website
→ Brian’s Instagram
Check Out Courtney:
→ LEAVE US A VOICE MESSAGE
→ Check Out My new FREE Grocery Guide!
→ @realfoodology
→ www.realfoodology.com
→ My Immune Supplement by 2x4
→ Air Dr Air Purifier
→ AquaTru Water Filter
→ EWG Tap Water Database
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Realfoodology
Welcome to the Realfoodology podcast, with your host Courtney Swan. Courtney is a passionate food activist on a mission to heal America’s broken food system. Her show cuts through the noise by tackling the critical issues that impact our health and society as a whole. Each week, join Courtney as she brings together leading voices in food policy, nutrition, sustainability, and wellness to unravel the complexities behind our broken food system, and to simplify how we look at nutrition and food. From debunking misleading health trends to exploring the future of sustainable food systems, Realfoodology equips listeners with actionable insights and empowers them to make informed choices. Whether you’re passionate about healthy living, curious about the politics of food, or simply want to live better, this is your go-to source for conversations that matter. Discover a healthier way to live with Realfoodology. For more info, visit www.realfoodology.com and follow Courtney on Instagram, @realfoodology. NEW EPISODES EVERY TUESDAY Produced By Wellness Loud.Podcast website
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