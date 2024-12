Lonely Fat Kid With a Neck Tattoo | #066

Lou and Michael hammer out a little misunderstanding. Lou is checking in with his parts in a new way with new intention. Michael is still addicted to validation. Lou is struggling to come to terms with the parts of his father that live within him. Michael opens up about his childhood and his disbelief that he deserves love. Michael looks back on his last relationship.Support the pod:http://patreon.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://secondhandtherapypod.comFollow us here: http://instagram.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://tiktok.com/@secondhandtherapypodhttp://instagram.com/itsloubearhttp://instagram.com/malonecomedyContact us: [email protected]