Secondhand Therapy

Lou Paoletti & Michael Malone
Join Lou Paoletti and Michael Malone as they embark on a humorous journey of self-discovery while unpacking their weekly therapy sessions. From navigating grief...
  • Lonely Fat Kid With a Neck Tattoo | #066
    Lou and Michael hammer out a little misunderstanding. Lou is checking in with his parts in a new way with new intention. Michael is still addicted to validation. Lou is struggling to come to terms with the parts of his father that live within him. Michael opens up about his childhood and his disbelief that he deserves love. Michael looks back on his last relationship.Support the pod:http://patreon.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://secondhandtherapypod.comFollow us here: http://instagram.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://tiktok.com/@secondhandtherapypodhttp://instagram.com/itsloubearhttp://instagram.com/malonecomedyContact us:[email protected]
    1:06:16
  • A Floating Task List and Struggling To Be | #065
    Lou doesn't hate to be needed after all which ties into his main focus of being. Lou feels like he has to catch everything before it happens. Michael's ADHD has his to-do list floating around in the ether. Michael still prioritizes his external appearance over his internal growth. Lou and Michael compare their views on their phones affecting their presence. Michael talks about his past situationship that hurt him real bad.Support the pod:http://patreon.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://secondhandtherapypod.comFollow us here: http://instagram.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://tiktok.com/@secondhandtherapypodhttp://instagram.com/itsloubearhttp://instagram.com/malonecomedyContact us:[email protected]
    1:03:38
  • My Absent Father and Closing the Door (Or Not) | #064
    Lou can't believe what Michael is doing in therapy. Lou saw his dad for the first time in four years... unplanned. Lou recaps his relationship with his father. Michael is coming to terms with loving his family but not necessarily liking them. Lou and Michael debate grief before discussing cutting people out of your life and closing the door on relationships. We finally figure out why Michael won't close the door. Support the pod:http://patreon.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://secondhandtherapypod.comFollow us here: http://instagram.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://tiktok.com/@secondhandtherapypodhttp://instagram.com/itsloubearhttp://instagram.com/malonecomedyContact us:[email protected]
    53:56
  • Grandiosity and The Inability to Cry | #063
    Lou had a very existential therapy session this week. Why are humans the ones, ya know? Lou reflects on his phone and online shopping and the dopamine hit of a new match before getting into his swan song in therapy. Michael is starting a new exercise tracking points and he is already up ten thousand.Support the pod:http://patreon.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://secondhandtherapypod.comFollow us here: http://instagram.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://tiktok.com/@secondhandtherapypodhttp://instagram.com/itsloubearhttp://instagram.com/malonecomedyContact us:[email protected]
    53:38
  • The Election and Logging Your Feelings to Find Your Needs | #062
    We’re talking about the emotional side of the election and Donald Trump’s victory before we get into understanding your needs as a human.Support the pod:http://patreon.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://secondhandtherapypod.comFollow us here: http://instagram.com/secondhandtherapypodhttp://tiktok.com/@secondhandtherapypodhttp://instagram.com/itsloubearhttp://instagram.com/malonecomedyContact us:[email protected]
    46:48

Join Lou Paoletti and Michael Malone as they embark on a humorous journey of self-discovery while unpacking their weekly therapy sessions. From navigating grief and anxiety to embracing ADHD quirks, Secondhand Therapy is a funny, heartfelt podcast that brings laughter and meaning to life’s toughest challenges. Support us on Patreon! http://www.patreon.com/secondhandtherapypodMerch available at http://www.secondhandtherapypod.com
