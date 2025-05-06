Anxiously Depressed or Depressingly Anxious? Yep, We’ve Been There!
Ever wondered what depression and anxiety actually feel like? In this honest and deeply personal episode of the Nearly Normal Podcast, two licensed therapists pull back the curtain on their own experiences with mental health. You’ll hear what it’s like to live with anxiety and depression—from the racing thoughts and emotional exhaustion to the invisible weight that makes even simple tasks feel impossible.
We’re not just sharing stories—we’re giving you practical tools. Learn evidence-based coping strategies, soothing techniques for anxious thoughts, and what actually helps when you're in a depressive fog. Whether you're struggling yourself or trying to understand a loved one, this episode is a must-listen.
--------
45:32
But Seriously Have You Tried This Yet? Mental Health Hacks You Love To Hate
You’ve rolled your eyes at journaling. Laughed off breathing exercises. Scoffed at gratitude lists. But... yeah, have you actually tried them? In this laugh-out-loud episode of the Nearly Normal Podcast, your favorite therapists break down the “cringey” mental health tools that people love to dismiss—but science and experience say otherwise. We challenge your inner skeptic while serving up relatable stories, honest laughs, and surprisingly simple ways to boost your mental well-being.
Perfect for anyone dealing with anxiety, stress, burnout, or just needing a nudge toward something new that might actually work.
--------
33:47
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Red Flags in Therapy and Life.
Welcome back to The Nearly Normal Podcast – where two quirky therapists keep it real, keep it funny, and keep it free! This week, we're diving into the world of red flags – the ones you spot in clients, therapists, and even yourself. From toxic relationships to questionable therapy practices, we’re exploring how to spot those flashing warning signs before they cost you time, energy, or sanity. And in honor of staying "nearly normal" at all times, we're serving up some tough love with the tagline: “Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes.”
Tune in to hear us break down the red flags that might be waving right in front of you – and how to swerve before it’s too late. Buckle up; this episode is packed with laughs, insights, and a dose of hard truth.
--------
31:55
Not Your Hallmark Mother’s Day: Real Talk About Moms & Messy Bonds and Finding Peace in Imperfect Relationships.
Welcome to a special Mother’s Day episode of The Nearly Normal Podcast, where we’re celebrating the moms, the mother figures, and all the beautifully imperfect ways they shape our lives. Today, we’re diving into the highs, lows, and hilariously relatable moments of motherhood — from managing expectations to setting boundaries with family and finding time for self-care. Whether you’re a mom, have a mom, or know a mom, this episode is packed with real talk, laughter, and practical advice for staying (nearly) sane.
--------
31:13
Dating Smarter: Red Flags, Letting Go, and Protecting Your Peace
In this episode, we’re diving deep into the emotional highs and lows of dating — and, even more importantly, how to recognize when a relationship has run its course. We explore why we hold onto relationships longer than we should, the mental health consequences of staying too long, and practical ways to break free with clarity and self-respect.
Welcome to “Nearly Normal,” the podcast where two therapists tear up the “live, laugh, love” script on mental health and show you what being human really looks like—messy, imperfect, and delightfully offbeat. We’re swapping clichés for a healthy dose of sarcasm and a no-nonsense take on anxiety, depression, coping skills and all things mental health related. If you’re done chasing perfection and crave some brutally honest, eye-roll-worthy real talk about how to feel less burnout and more self empowered, you’ve just found your people. Start understanding how to improve your overall mental health today!