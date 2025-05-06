But Seriously Have You Tried This Yet? Mental Health Hacks You Love To Hate

You’ve rolled your eyes at journaling. Laughed off breathing exercises. Scoffed at gratitude lists. But... yeah, have you actually tried them? In this laugh-out-loud episode of the Nearly Normal Podcast, your favorite therapists break down the “cringey” mental health tools that people love to dismiss—but science and experience say otherwise. We challenge your inner skeptic while serving up relatable stories, honest laughs, and surprisingly simple ways to boost your mental well-being. Perfect for anyone dealing with anxiety, stress, burnout, or just needing a nudge toward something new that might actually work.