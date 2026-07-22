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Range of motion is the one aspect of your physiology that doesn't have to decline with age, but neglect almost guarantees that it will. In this episode, Dr. Kelly Starrett explains how to build a durable body by restoring the movement patterns that modern life strips away. He also lays out a clear framework for raising resilient young athletes grounded in sleep, fueling, play, and skill development rather than early specialization and excess volume.

Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(06:24) Why pain doesn't always mean you're injured

(08:37) How to manage persistent pain without stopping training

(13:51) Does foam rolling really improve pain and mobility?

(17:01) Can soft tissue work reduce soreness and help you unwind?

(19:06) Why soreness isn't proof of a good workout

(21:04) Is neck pain after overhead pressing a mobility issue?

(26:04) How to test your mobility at home

(27:52) The Cindy workout and why it works

(28:48) What your warmup should actually accomplish

(33:03) Why "don't get injured" is the wrong warmup goal

(35:56) What if you don't have time to warm up?

(38:56) How to maintain hip mobility in minutes a day

(40:23) The sit-and-rise test for hip mobility

(42:25) Can the sit-and-rise test really predict longevity?

(43:52) Why fitness doesn't guarantee mobility

(47:04) Improving shoulder mobility for desk workers

(51:23) How much shoulder mobility work do you really need?

(52:40) Can breath holds help prime and reset the nervous system?

(55:50) How breathing mechanics affect spinal mobility

(58:34) Do breath holds improve athletic performance?

(1:01:11) Fit vs. sport-ready—what's the difference?

(1:05:14) How to breathe during heavy lifts

(1:08:56) Can planks help you practice better breathing?

(1:14:16) Training for life vs. living to train

(1:17:36) How should non-athletes think about training?

(1:23:37) Why adults need leisure-time activity

(1:27:32) What's really behind your nagging pain?

(1:30:38) The couch stretch test for hip extension

(1:32:38) How to test shoulder internal rotation

(1:35:34) Why do perimenopausal women get frozen shoulder?

(1:38:25) Can running benefit recovery after lifting?

(1:39:40) Heat or cold for recovery—which and when?

(1:42:59) Can heat exposure support tendon repair?

(1:46:36) How to make desk work less sedentary

(1:52:52) Why is sitting on the ground so important?

(1:55:46) Why mobility doesn't have to decline with age

(2:01:37) The surprising power of "movement snacks"

(2:08:34) Why never do nothing beats all or nothing

(2:13:34) Is our culture the real barrier to movement?

(2:17:20) Why rucking is such an accessible way to train

(2:19:22) Are you getting enough time outside?

(2:24:32) Why better nutrition starts with what you're missing

(2:29:18) What's gone wrong with youth sports?

(2:31:26) Why sleep matters for young athletes

(2:36:02) How to manage food and sleep around late practices

(2:38:41) Should kids avoid specializing in one sport?

(2:41:27) Why unstructured play is essential for kids

(2:47:18) When should kids start strength training?

(2:49:51) Can martial arts build movement skills in kids?

(2:51:15) Why do so many kids drop out of sports?

(2:55:09) Sleep, fueling, and pain in young athletes

(2:56:46) What if your kid is a picky eater?

(3:00:06) Handstands, skipping, and the foundations of youth training

(3:02:24) Can simple jumping drills reduce ACL injuries in kids?

(3:04:44) How 10 minutes of play can build movement skills

(3:06:22) What should young athletes remove before adding more?

Show notes are available by clicking here

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