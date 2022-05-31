A podcast about health, science, nutrition, aging, and fitness. More
#079 Blood-Brain Barrier Dysfunction in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia | Axel Montagne, Ph.D.
Dr. Axel Montagne is a chancellor's fellow and group leader at the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences. His group aims to understand how, when, and where critical components of the blood-brain barrier become dysfunctional preceding dementia and in the earliest stages of age-related cognitive decline. With this knowledge, they hope to develop precise treatments targeting brain vasculature to protect brain function. More importantly his work, and that of his colleagues, provide a critical lens through which to view the contributions of vascular dysfunction (or, conversely, vascular health – if we choose to preserve it) as a critical common thread in dementia and neurodegeneration. In this episode, we discuss: (00:00) Introduction to Dr. Axel Montagne (11:44) What dementias have in common (12:42) The importance of preserving small blood vessels (in the brain) (13:38) Changes in the blood-brain barrier in aging that cause "leaking" (15:11) Predicting cognitive decline early with biomarkers – an opportunity for intervention? (16:32) Why targeting amyloid isn't enough (18:54) The impact of the APOE4 genotype on brain vasculature (24:19) The cause of white matter damage in the brain (33:47) Why the loss of omega-3 transport affects pericytes (35:25) The role of exercise in prevention of blood-brain barrier dysfunction (35:45) Why high heart rates during exercise preserve brain function (36:49) The role of exercise in preserving vision health (40:17) Why leaky vessels damage myelin and the brain (45:31) Can you have more than one type of dementia? (47:54) Does the breakdown of the blood-brain barrier cause "type 3 diabetes"? (54:03) Why omega-3 may prevent detachment of pericytes (1:14:35) Why a hepatitis drug restored cognition in APOE4 mice (1:19:39) Why blood-brain barrier disruption results in the accumulation of amyloid-beta (1:25:14) Why lifetime hypertension increases dementia risk (1:37:13) Effects of obesity on blood-brain barrier leakage
2/28/2023
1:48:46
#078 Resistance training for time efficiency, body composition, and maximum hypertrophy | Brad Schoenfeld, Ph.D.
Dr. Brad Schoenfeld is a professor at Lehman College in the Bronx, in New York City. His research primarily focuses on muscle adaptations to strength training, muscle hypertrophy. Publishing over 300 studies in the field of exercise and sports nutrition as a scientist, Brad began his career as a competitive bodybuilder and personal trainer. In this episode, we discuss: (05:26) Why should we lift weights? (06:56) Why building bone matters (11:33) How to lift in old age (13:45) Why to lift while young (especially women) (16:21) Should children lift weights? (17:05) Does lifting stunt growth? (19:48) How to change body composition (27:22) Protein requirements (29:19) How to calculate protein needs (36:54) Protein per meal - what's the right amount? (38:18) Does time-restricted eating undermine hypertrophy? (43:19) Anabolic window: myths vs. reality (46:15) Total daily protein intake (54:49) Why aging affects muscle power (loss of type II fibers) (57:52) Power training vs. strength (59:20) Benefits of explosive power training (fall prevention) (1:03:18) How to power train with plyometrics (1:03:58) Training to failure (is it important?) (1:09:59) Rest in between sets (is it needed?) (1:11:12) Number of sets per week (1:22:31) Tips for recovery (1:33:41) Should you get sore from exercise? (1:36:47) What can you do for soreness? (without blunting hypertrophy) (1:40:16) Does aerobic exercise undermine resistance training? (1:44:46) Resistance training for endurance athletes (1:46:33) Can stretching increase muscle growth? (1:51:06) Is yoga a type of resistance training? (1:53:37) Blood-flow restriction training (1:58:37) What is Brad's routine?
12/6/2022
2:04:36
#077 Rewriting genomes to eradicate disease and aging | Dr. George Church
George Church, Ph.D. is a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School and of health sciences and technology at both Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Church played an instrumental role in the Human Genome Project and is widely recognized as one of the premier scientists in the fields of gene editing technology and synthetic biology. In this episode, we discuss: (07:13) History of the Human Genome Project (15:20) Manufacturing cell phones (with biology) (17:34) Genome Project-Write (20:03) Writing a human Y chromosome (from scratch) (20:48) What if you could eliminate viral disease? (22:51) De-extinction and reinstating lost traits and genes (27:06) The Vertebrate Genomes Project (29:47) AlphaFold and other AI tools (41:27) CRISPR vs. Base Editing (emerging tools of genetic engineering) (49:40) Why multiplex editing will change the world (52:18) Molecular flight recorder (53:31) Preventing viral spillover and enhancing livestock (57:40) PCSK9 gene therapy for cholesterol (1:00:30) Is aging an evolved program? (1:05:21) Treating aging with a combination gene treatment (1:09:04) Does animal research help us understand human aging? (1:11:40) Human organoids as a model and therapeutic (1:13:34) Could engineered transplant organs become better than the originals? (1:16:17) Embryo editing controversy (1:28:41) Gene editing for space travel (1:30:40) Can synthetic biology alleviate poverty? (1:34:07) Is in vitro fertilization and embryo selection practically similar to editing? (1:39:12) The occasional cost of brilliance (1:45:45) Eradicating disease with Gene Drive (1:48:55) Technologies to solve Lyme disease (1:51:57) Dr. Church's experience with narcolepsy as a bridge to creative insights (2:00:42) Why George encoded his book in DNA
8/24/2022
2:08:20
#076 Building Muscle with Resistance Exercise and Reassessing Protein Intake | Stuart Phillips, PhD
Stuart Phillips, PhD, is a professor of kinesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, where he also serves as the director of the Physical Activity Centre of Excellence. His research centers on the roles exercise and nutrition play in influencing human skeletal muscle protein turnover and how these lifestyle factors influence body composition, especially as we age. In this episode, we discuss: 00:07:16 - Why muscle is important for longevity 00:14:34 - Is the importance of muscle mass (per se) overstated? 00:16:48 - Is the RDA on protein too low? 00:19:03 - Minimum vs. optimal protein intake (for athletes) 00:19:29 - Why older adults need more protein 00:24:52 - Caloric restriction vs. higher protein for aging 00:28:04 - What is a catabolic crisis? 00:29:40 - Effects of space flight on muscle 00:36:16 - Practical tips for protein intake 00:39:34 - Protein timing and the anabolic window 00:41:27 - Most important factors for hypertrophy 00:43:57 - Should we supplement leucine? 00:45:46 - Does plant protein support hypertrophy? 00:56:30 - Causes of anabolic resistance 00:58:22 - What types of exercise and how much? 01:06:56 - Protein and rest as tools for recovery 01:08:14 - Mechanisms of muscle protein synthesis and breakdown 01:08:31 - Does rapamycin inhibit hypertrophy? 01:13:07 - What is Dr. Phillips doing to age well? 01:15:25 - Hormonal responses to exercise 01:17:09 - Sex differences in hypertrophy 01:19:38 - Effect of menopause on muscle 01:20:03 - Do testosterone boosters work? 01:21:56 - Does growth hormone improve muscle? 01:26:30 - Androgen replacement therapy (benefits vs. drawbacks) 01:31:17 - Mental health benefits of exercise 01:31:54 - Anti-catabolic effects of heat 01:38:19 - Molecular causes of sarcopenia 01:42:35 - Anti-catabolic effects of omega-3 01:48:57 - Brain and muscle effects of creatine
6/29/2022
1:56:24
#075 Intestinal Permeability: the Bacterial link to Aging, Brain Barrier Dysfunction & Metabolic Disorder
The intestinal barrier serves as a gatekeeper to the human body. The loss of the health and integrity of this barrier influences multiple aspects of human health – including cardiometabolic function, neurological health, behavior, and more – in surprising and unexpected ways. One of these ways involves lipopolysaccharide, or LPS, a bacterial product that arises in the intestine, and its interaction with far distal tissues and organs via the induction of immune mediators. Dr. Rhonda Patrick was the keynote speaker for the Metabolic Health Summit, held May 5 – 8, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California. Her presentation described the role that intestinal permeability and bacterial products play in aging, inflammation, and chronic disease. Show notes and video CHAPTERS: 06:04 - Introduction 08:12 - Atherosclerosis 13:49 - Brain 16:07 - Circulating LPS and behavior 19:05 - Toll-like receptors and inflammation 24:00 - Factors that affect intestinal permeability 30:10 - Alcohol 32:07 - Gluten 35:21 - Butyrate and dietary fiber 37:48 - Dietary fat 42:21 - Biomarkers of intestinal permeability 43:11 - Omega-3 fatty acids 50:02 - Q&A LEARN MORE: Coinciding with this release, you can now find a variety of deep resources on the FoundMyFitness website for all of the topics covered in this episode. Learn about the blood-brain barrier Learn about intestinal permeability Learn about toll-like receptors Learn about cerebral small vessel disease