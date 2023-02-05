Helping you calm the mind in a world full of noise. More
The Art of Being Content: Avoiding Complacency
Are you tired of constantly chasing after happiness and feeling like you're never quite satisfied? Well, in this episode, I explore the difference between contentment and complacency, and how the Finnish have mastered the art of being the happiest country in the world for the 6th straight year! What is in the WATER up there!? Join me as I share some tips on how to cultivate contentment in your life, and why it's so important to avoid becoming complacent.
5/2/2023
20:18
Whose Life Are You Living? Rediscovering Your Path and Charting Your Own Course
We often find ourselves lost in the expectations of others, societal norms, and the dreams of our loved ones. It's easy to forget that our lives should be a reflection of our selves; what we imagine our life to be.
But what if we could reclaim our lives and chart our own course? This is the journey of self-discovery that we embark on in this episode. Join me as we explore the process of untangling the web of external influences, embracing our individuality, and making intentional choices that align with our authentic selves. Get ready to be inspired, to embrace your uniqueness, and to chart a path towards a life that's truly your own. Let's Calm it Down in 3...2...1.
4/25/2023
20:23
Let Your Light Shine: Owning Your Authenticity
Do you ever feel overwhelmed by society's expectations? Like you have to act, look, or work in a certain way to fit in? It's tough and we can lose our true selves.
In this episode, we'll talk about why it's important to be yourself and give practical tips to break away from conformity. Whether you're an artist, caregiver, or anyone who wants to live on their own terms, this episode is for you. So grab a cup of tea, relax, and let's Calm it Down in 3…2…1.
4/18/2023
19:50
Destination: Emotional Fulfillment - Finding our Purpose - Part 2
Have you ever felt like your life's destination can't be found on a map, let alone a GPS? Well, you're in the right place (at least with this episode), because this is part two of my two-part series, and I'm going to share some more ideas how to help you find your way along the emotional highway. From chunking your goals to celebrating your successes, there are some key road-trips on the roadmap to success. It's a beautiful day for a drive. Hop in and join me as we Calm it Down in 3...2...1.
4/11/2023
22:36
Lost & Found: What Matters Most in Life? Finding Your Purpose - Part One
Everyone needs a sense of direction in life; having a clear purpose and goals is essential for feeling confident, motivated, and fulfilled. Without a 'roadmap', we can end up meandering around aimlessly with no real idea of where to go.
Though it may seem pretty overwhelming to figure out what we want and how to get there, setting goals can open the door to clarity and newfound motivation.
In this episode, join me as we explore the importance of having a destination in mind! Discover how creating a roadmap can help you stay focused and make steady progress towards achieving your desires. Your journey awaits - embrace the open road, follow the signs and let's find some fulfillment on the path of discovery as we Calm it Down in 3...2...1.