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Calm it Down

Chad Lawson
Health & WellnessMental Health
Calm it Down
Latest episode

344 episodes

  • Calm it Down

    The Almosts

    08/04/2026 | 13 mins.
    You passed the exit again. The road toward the city you almost moved to, the job you almost took, the person you almost stayed with.It is strange how clearly you can picture that other life, and how much better lit it always seems. So why do the lives we never lived feel so perfect?Join me as we Calm it Down in 3…2…1.
  • Calm it Down

    Calm it Down Podcast: Morning Affirmations - The Body Keeps Showing Up

    08/03/2026 | 2 mins.
    A reflection on meeting your body as a loyal companion rather than another project waiting to be improved.
  • Calm it Down

    The Empty Chair

    07/28/2026 | 12 mins.
    Sometimes it only takes one text message to change an entire evening.

    Plans get cancelled. The calendar shifts. And somehow, the empty chair across the table begins telling a story about your worth that was never true to begin with.

    This week, we explore the quiet difference between being alone... and believing you've been left behind. Listen in as we Calm it Down in 3...2...1.
  • Calm it Down

    Calm it Down Podcast: Morning Affirmations - Anger Is Telling You Something

    07/27/2026 | 2 mins.
    A start to the week about reading anger as information—a signal about a crossed boundary or a value that matters.
  • Calm it Down

    The Second Draft

    07/21/2026 | 13 mins.
    Have you ever replayed a conversation from years ago and suddenly known exactly what you should have said?

    Maybe you're not really trying to rewrite the conversation. Maybe you're trying to make peace with the person you were when you had it.

    Join me as we Calm it Down in 3...2...1.
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About Calm it Down
Helping you calm the mind in a world full of noise.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental Health

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