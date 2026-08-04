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344 episodes
- You passed the exit again. The road toward the city you almost moved to, the job you almost took, the person you almost stayed with.It is strange how clearly you can picture that other life, and how much better lit it always seems. So why do the lives we never lived feel so perfect?Join me as we Calm it Down in 3…2…1.
- Sometimes it only takes one text message to change an entire evening.
Plans get cancelled. The calendar shifts. And somehow, the empty chair across the table begins telling a story about your worth that was never true to begin with.
This week, we explore the quiet difference between being alone... and believing you've been left behind. Listen in as we Calm it Down in 3...2...1.
- Have you ever replayed a conversation from years ago and suddenly known exactly what you should have said?
Maybe you're not really trying to rewrite the conversation. Maybe you're trying to make peace with the person you were when you had it.
Join me as we Calm it Down in 3...2...1.
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About Calm it Down
Helping you calm the mind in a world full of noise.Podcast website
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