Whose Life Are You Living? Rediscovering Your Path and Charting Your Own Course

We often find ourselves lost in the expectations of others, societal norms, and the dreams of our loved ones. It's easy to forget that our lives should be a reflection of our selves; what we imagine our life to be. But what if we could reclaim our lives and chart our own course? This is the journey of self-discovery that we embark on in this episode. Join me as we explore the process of untangling the web of external influences, embracing our individuality, and making intentional choices that align with our authentic selves. Get ready to be inspired, to embrace your uniqueness, and to chart a path towards a life that's truly your own. Let's Calm it Down in 3...2...1.