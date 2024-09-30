Everyday Wellness with Cynthia Thurlow ™

Ep. 415 The Power of Quiet: Essential for a Balanced Life with Elaine Glass
I am delighted to have Elaine Glass joining me on the podcast today.
Elaine has transformed many lives with her healing presence, coaching countless people and helping them unlock their essential selves to find purpose, peace, and self-empowerment. She now travels the world, sharing her methodologies, holistic healing techniques, energy medicine, and spiritual guidance.
In this episode, we explore the notion of getting quiet, examining the impact of social media, texting, and ghosting. We discuss the pervasive issue of busyness, the role of trauma, and the labyrinth as a meditative tool, emphasizing the power of rest. We also look into why many women struggle with receiving, the significance of the great pause, and ways to create harmony in life.
I am confident you will find this conversation with Elaine Glass as insightful and enriching as I did recording it.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN:
Elaine shares her journey of discovering inner stillness
Why is it essential for women to get quiet?
How social media contributes to dissatisfaction and angst in women
Why Elaine believes that no children should have phones until high school
How technology has disconnected people from their true selves
How busyness can be a reflection of trauma for some
The benefits of using the labyrinth as a meditative tool for personal transformation
How listening without fixing can improve marriages
Why rest is essential for self-love
The importance of pausing, purging, and discovering your purpose in the second half of life
How to find purpose and develop intuition through self-awareness and spiritual practices
Bio:
For over 15 years Elaine Glass has transformed lives with her healing presence and coached countless people to unlock their truest selves, finding purpose, peace, and self-empowerment. At one point she found herself at a personal crossroads. A newly single mother, burned out, fearful, and alone, she lived the next decade in search of her own healing and inner truth. She now travels the world sharing her holistic healing techniques, energy medicine methodologies, and spiritual guidance. Her mission today is to guide people in connecting with their soul's calling to bring lasting love, joy, and vitality.
Connect with Elaine Glass
On her website
Order a copy of Elaine’s book, Get Quiet
47:33
BONUS: Optimal Protein, Red Light Therapy and Biohacking with Vanessa Spina
I am honored and delighted to have Vanessa Spina joining me on the podcast today!
Vanessa is the best-selling author of Keto Essentials and a sports nutrition specialist whose expertise on the ketogenic diet has left a lasting impact on countless lives! With a background in biomedical science and a multifaceted career as an international stockbroker, her pioneering journey in the health and wellness industry has been nothing short of remarkable!
In this episode, we dive deep into the fascinating realm of nutrition, from unraveling the mysteries of protein-recommended daily allowances and the leucine threshold to exploring the pivotal role of strength training in metabolic health. We dispel common misconceptions about the ketogenic diet, debunk the deceptive nature of the scale, and unveil the significance of DEXA scans in understanding changes in body composition. Vanessa also sheds light on the crucial importance of mitochondrial health and shares invaluable insights on various methods, including red light therapy, cold thermogenesis, micronutrients, and structured supplementation, to support our cellular powerhouses.
Join Vanessa and me as we embark on a knowledge-rich journey and uncover the keys to optimal health and well-being!
IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN:
Common misconceptions about ketogenic diets
Why a traditional ketogenic diet is not for everyone
Why macronutrients are essential
Misinformation regarding the recommended daily allowance for protein
How to build muscle
The relationship between metabolic health and muscle health
The importance of DEXA scans for understanding body composition
Why resistance training is a priority
How to support the mitochondria
The benefits of red light therapy and cold therapy
Connect with Vanessa Spina
On her website
The Optimal Protein Podcast
Vanessa’s book, Keto Essentials: 150 Ketogenic Recipes to Revitalize, Heal, and Shed Weight
1:07:14
Ep. 414 Is Obesity Really Genetic? Debunking the Myths with Dr. Ken Berry
I am delighted to have Dr. Ken Berry returning to the podcast for his fourth appearance today. He is a physician, bestselling author, and passionate advocate for health, known for his no-nonsense approach to wellness. Dr. Berry has practiced at the Berry Clinic since 2003 and is an active community member. He has a YouTube channel with more than 2 million subscribers- one of my favorite go-to resources for patients.
In our discussion today, we explore a recent Time news article and the growing concerns around the declining trustworthiness of media sources. We dive into the limitations of observational research, the problem with celebrity endorsements of ultra-processed foods, rising obesity rates in children and teens, and whether genetic factors are actually behind obesity, as highlighted recently in a 60 Minutes segment. We also discuss the impact of sugar, grains, and seed oils and the significance of visceral fat.
You will not want to miss this invaluable discussion with Dr. Ken Berry.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN:
Dr. Berry breaks down some deeper issues surrounding the recent Time article, where a lone registered dietician claimed that ultra-processed foods are acceptable.
How media sources are losing their credibility
The vital part social media plays in changing the narrative and holding media sources accountable
Why consumers must stay informed and be proactive in their health choices
The health implications of eating ultra-processed foods
Dr. Berry shares his concerns about the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending drugs like ozempic for children.
The benefits of eating whole foods
Dr. Berry shares his three rules for a healthy diet.
Why we need to avoid sugar and seed oils
How following a low-carb diet can help to reduce visceral fat.
Dr. Berry introduces the American Diabetes Society and explains its mission.
Bio:
Dr. Ken D. Berry, MD, is a licensed family physician, best-selling author, and leading advocate for the Proper Human Diet (PHD). With over two decades of clinical experience, Dr. Berry specializes in helping patients improve their health through low-carbohydrate, nutrient-dense eating. His best-selling book, "Lies My Doctor Told Me: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health," and his popular YouTube channel, which has over 3 million subscribers, provide accessible, evidence-based guidance on nutrition and wellness. Dr. Berry's mission is to empower individuals to reclaim their health by debunking common medical myths and promoting sustainable dietary and lifestyle changes. He is also a member of the Diet Doctor low-carb expert panel and an active participant in the keto and low-carb communities. Dr. Berry lives with his wife Neisha, and their children on a farm in Holladay, Tennessee.
Connect with Dr. Ken Berry
On his website
YouTube
The American Diabetes Society
Dr. Berry has three books available on Amazon: Lies My Doctor Told Me, Kicking Ass After 50, and Common Sense Labs
1:02:14
Ep. 413 Understanding Menopause: Symptoms, Gaslighting, and Support with Andrea Donsky
I am thrilled to have nutritionist and menopause expert Andrea Donsky joining me today.
Andrea delivers a very positive message within the perimenopause and menopause space. In today’s discussion, we dive into her ongoing research on the 103 reported symptoms of menopause, exploring the impact of medical gaslighting and the need for advocacy and education. We discuss the significance of taking personal inventory and look at metabolic health, sarcopenia, and insulin resistance. Andrea also shares the singular challenges she has experienced as a nutritionist regarding women in perimenopause and menopause, and we cover concerns surrounding alcohol, ultra-processed foods, weight loss resistance, and the effects of wearables.
I am confident you will enjoy this informative conversation with Andrea Donsky and find it as engaging as I did.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN:
Andrea shares the 20 most commonly reported symptoms of menopause
The challenges many women face in getting their symptoms recognized and treated by doctors
Why women need to be informed and empowered to make decisions about their health
How lifestyle and nutrition are crucial factors in managing menopause symptoms
Why women in menopause should avoid processed foods and alcohol
Why it is essential to make informed choices about what you consume
Tips for making vegetables taste great
Andrea discusses the benefits of intermittent fasting
Some tools and techniques for improving your health
The challenges surrounding weight loss resistance and factors that contribute to it
Connect with Andrea Donsky
On her website
On TikTok and Instagram
59:27
BONUS: Improving Metabolic Health: Lifestyle Interventions To Optimize Metabolic Health with Kara Collier, RD
Get ready to venture into the realm of cutting-edge health and nutrition as I reconnect with Kara Collier, a registered dietitian and the co-founder of Nutrisense, the revolutionary continuous glucose monitor app!
Our paths last crossed back in January of 2021, and I am thrilled to catch up with Kara again! Today, we delve deep into the ever-evolving landscape of metabolic health in 2023, exploring the pivotal role of CGM labs and glucometers in understanding our bodies.
In today’s captivating conversation, Kara unravels the significance of measuring glucose against other metabolites, unveiling the profound impact of macros, exercise, supplements, sleep quality, life stage, and bio-individuality on our well-being. With a plethora of invaluable hacks to optimize your blood sugar, we invite you to join us on a captivating journey that will leave you empowered to take charge of your health and transform your life!
Gear up for an enlightening conversation packed with valuable insights you will not want to miss! Prepare to be inspired and informed as we uncover the secrets to unlocking your metabolic potential!
IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN:
The current state of metabolic health
What is leading to obesity in the US?
Getting your fasting glucose value below 90
The pros and cons of glucometers
Glucose monitoring and the 8020 rule
Tracking your data to learn about yourself
Hacks to improve your diet
The role of movement in metabolic health
How important is Zone 2 training for mitochondrial health?
Follicular versus luteal phase and insulin sensitivity
The importance of protein and carbohydrates
Blood sugar and sleep quality
About Kara
Kara Collier is the co-founder and VP of Health at Nutrisense, one of America’s fastest-growing wellness-tech startups. After becoming frustrated with the shortcomings of the traditional healthcare system, she made it her mission to help others reach their maximum health potential using modern technology & expert coaching. She is the leading authority on the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology for health optimization and disease prevention. Kara is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified Nutrition Support Clinician (CNSC).
Connect with Kara Collier
On Instagram
Nutrisense
Previous Episode Mentioned
Ep. 132 – Continuous Glucose Monitors: Why They’re Not Just for Diabetics Anymore with Kara Collier
