Everyday Wellness with Cynthia Thurlow ™

Ep. 414 Is Obesity Really Genetic? Debunking the Myths with Dr. Ken Berry

I am delighted to have Dr. Ken Berry returning to the podcast for his fourth appearance today. He is a physician, bestselling author, and passionate advocate for health, known for his no-nonsense approach to wellness. Dr. Berry has practiced at the Berry Clinic since 2003 and is an active community member. He has a YouTube channel with more than 2 million subscribers- one of my favorite go-to resources for patients. In our discussion today, we explore a recent Time news article and the growing concerns around the declining trustworthiness of media sources. We dive into the limitations of observational research, the problem with celebrity endorsements of ultra-processed foods, rising obesity rates in children and teens, and whether genetic factors are actually behind obesity, as highlighted recently in a 60 Minutes segment. We also discuss the impact of sugar, grains, and seed oils and the significance of visceral fat. You will not want to miss this invaluable discussion with Dr. Ken Berry. IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: Dr. Berry breaks down some deeper issues surrounding the recent Time article, where a lone registered dietician claimed that ultra-processed foods are acceptable. How media sources are losing their credibility The vital part social media plays in changing the narrative and holding media sources accountable Why consumers must stay informed and be proactive in their health choices The health implications of eating ultra-processed foods Dr. Berry shares his concerns about the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending drugs like ozempic for children. The benefits of eating whole foods Dr. Berry shares his three rules for a healthy diet. Why we need to avoid sugar and seed oils How following a low-carb diet can help to reduce visceral fat. Dr. Berry introduces the American Diabetes Society and explains its mission. Bio: Dr. Ken D. Berry, MD, is a licensed family physician, best-selling author, and leading advocate for the Proper Human Diet (PHD). With over two decades of clinical experience, Dr. Berry specializes in helping patients improve their health through low-carbohydrate, nutrient-dense eating. His best-selling book, "Lies My Doctor Told Me: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health," and his popular YouTube channel, which has over 3 million subscribers, provide accessible, evidence-based guidance on nutrition and wellness. Dr. Berry's mission is to empower individuals to reclaim their health by debunking common medical myths and promoting sustainable dietary and lifestyle changes. He is also a member of the Diet Doctor low-carb expert panel and an active participant in the keto and low-carb communities. Dr. Berry lives with his wife Neisha, and their children on a farm in Holladay, Tennessee. Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter Instagram LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Submit your questions to [email protected] Connect with Dr. Ken Berry On his website YouTube The American Diabetes Society Dr. Berry has three books available on Amazon: Lies My Doctor Told Me, Kicking Ass After 50, and Common Sense Labs