Everyday Wellness with Cynthia Thurlow ™

BONUS: Improving Metabolic Health: Lifestyle Interventions To Optimize Metabolic Health with Kara Collier, RD

Get ready to venture into the realm of cutting-edge health and nutrition as I reconnect with Kara Collier, a registered dietitian and the co-founder of Nutrisense, the revolutionary continuous glucose monitor app! Our paths last crossed back in January of 2021, and I am thrilled to catch up with Kara again! Today, we delve deep into the ever-evolving landscape of metabolic health in 2023, exploring the pivotal role of CGM labs and glucometers in understanding our bodies. In today’s captivating conversation, Kara unravels the significance of measuring glucose against other metabolites, unveiling the profound impact of macros, exercise, supplements, sleep quality, life stage, and bio-individuality on our well-being. With a plethora of invaluable hacks to optimize your blood sugar, we invite you to join us on a captivating journey that will leave you empowered to take charge of your health and transform your life! Gear up for an enlightening conversation packed with valuable insights you will not want to miss! Prepare to be inspired and informed as we uncover the secrets to unlocking your metabolic potential! IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL LEARN: The current state of metabolic health What is leading to obesity in the US? Getting your fasting glucose value below 90 The pros and cons of glucometers Glucose monitoring and the 8020 rule Tracking your data to learn about yourself Hacks to improve your diet The role of movement in metabolic health How important is Zone 2 training for mitochondrial health? Follicular versus luteal phase and insulin sensitivity The importance of protein and carbohydrates Blood sugar and sleep quality About Kara Kara Collier is the co-founder and VP of Health at Nutrisense, one of America’s fastest-growing wellness-tech startups. After becoming frustrated with the shortcomings of the traditional healthcare system, she made it her mission to help others reach their maximum health potential using modern technology & expert coaching. She is the leading authority on the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology for health optimization and disease prevention. Kara is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist (LDN), and Certified Nutrition Support Clinician (CNSC). Connect with Cynthia Thurlow Follow on Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn Check out Cynthia’s website Connect with Kara Collier On Instagram Nutrisense Previous Episode Mentioned Ep. 132 – Continuous Glucose Monitors: Why They’re Not Just for Diabetics Anymore with Kara Collier