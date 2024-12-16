How to Stay Consistent with Fitness During The Holidays (Without Perfection) | Ep. 216

The holidays are here, and with packed schedules, family gatherings, and endless travel, it's easy to feel like your fitness goals have to take a back seat. But they don't have to! In this episode of The Macro Hour, Nikkiey Stott shares practical strategies to stay on track with your fitness during the holidays—no perfection required. You'll learn how to ditch the "all-or-nothing" mindset, fit in quick but effective workouts, and find ways to keep moving even when life feels chaotic. From bodyweight circuits to movement "snacks," this episode will help you stay consistent, keep your momentum, and enter January feeling stronger and more confident than ever.