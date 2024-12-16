How to Stay Consistent with Fitness During The Holidays (Without Perfection) | Ep. 216
The holidays are here, and with packed schedules, family gatherings, and endless travel, it's easy to feel like your fitness goals have to take a back seat. But they don't have to! In this episode of The Macro Hour, Nikkiey Stott shares practical strategies to stay on track with your fitness during the holidays—no perfection required. You'll learn how to ditch the "all-or-nothing" mindset, fit in quick but effective workouts, and find ways to keep moving even when life feels chaotic. From bodyweight circuits to movement "snacks," this episode will help you stay consistent, keep your momentum, and enter January feeling stronger and more confident than ever.
Get ready for raw, unfiltered wisdom as Jordan Syatt, world-renowned strength coach and former trainer to Gary Vee, joins us for an unforgettable episode. We're cutting through the biggest fitness myths, unlocking the mindset hacks that actually work, and revealing the one thing that separates those who see results from those who don't. Packed with humor, truth bombs, and game-changing insights, this episode will leave you inspired, fired up, and ready to take action. Don't miss it! Stay connected with Jordan Syatt on Instagram: @syattfitnessDiscover Jordan's YouTube channel for kids' workouts: @WorkoutsForKidsOfficial
Shifting Beliefs for Growth [Live VIP Community Call Recording] | Ep. 214
In this special episode of The Macro Hour, Nikkiey Stott shares a live recording from a WarriorBabe VIP community call that dives deep into mindset and personal growth. This conversation unpacks the power of understanding your subconscious programming, behaviors, beliefs, and habits—and how to approach them in a way that empowers you to rewrite limiting narratives. By shifting your mindset and embracing new beliefs, you can move past what's been holding you back and step into a more confident and aligned journey. This episode is a glimpse into the transformative discussions happening within the WarriorBabe community and is packed with insights to inspire your own progress.
The Big NOs in Fitness and What to Avoid | Ep. 213
In this episode of The Macro Hour, Nikkiey Stott dives into the big NOs in the fitness world, breaking down common pitfalls and misconceptions that can hinder your progress. From the quick-fix mentality to overtraining and other common mistakes, Nikkiey highlights the errors many make and how to avoid them. Whether you're just starting your journey or looking to fine-tune your routine, this episode provides clarity on what not to do and offers actionable tips to help you focus on what truly works. Tune in to learn how to navigate the noise, avoid unnecessary setbacks, and make smarter choices for lasting results.
Building Resilience and Confidence w/ Jennifer Joy Jimenez | Ep. 212
In this episode of The Macro Hour, Nikkiey Stott is joined by Jennifer Joy Jimenez, a renowned wellness coach and motivational speaker, to explore the intersection of resilience, self-confidence, and holistic health. Jennifer shares her insights on how mindset and emotional well-being play a critical role in achieving lasting health transformations. Together, we discuss practical strategies for overcoming self-doubt, building inner strength, and creating a balanced approach to fitness and nutrition. If you're ready to level up your mindset and embrace your power, this conversation is packed with inspiration and actionable advice to help you thrive.Stay connected with Jennifer on Instagram at @jenniferjoyjimenez33Check out all of Jennifer's resources at www.bravethinkinginstitute.comInterested in a free TranscenDance Class? Visit www.bti.com/dance and enter coupon code "freelance" at checkout!
