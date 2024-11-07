Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & Wellness8 Hour Sleep Music
Listen to 8 Hour Sleep Music in the App
Listen to 8 Hour Sleep Music in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

8 Hour Sleep Music

Podcast 8 Hour Sleep Music
8 Hour Sleep Music
Welcome to 8 Hour Sleep Music, a podcast that combines 8 hours of relaxing music with nature sounds, white noise, and brown noise to create peaceful soundscapes...
More
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

5 of 284
  • 💤 Deep Sleep Journey | 8 Hours of Deep Brown Noise with Relaxing Music for Fast Relief of Anxiety, Stress, & Insomnia 😴
    Immerse yourself in the soothing embrace of Deep Sleep Journey, a tranquil soundscape crafted to promote deep, restful sleep. This episode features the rich, grounding tones of deep brown noise, designed to block out distractions and create a sense of calm. Layered with relaxing ambient music, this soundscape invites you to drift into a dreamlike state where relaxation and serenity take over. 💎 Go ad-free and intro-free with Premium! Get a 7-night FREE trial: https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com Episode Details: Deep brown noise is a steady, low-frequency sound that masks environmental noise, fostering a quiet and distraction-free atmosphere. Soft, otherworldly melodies float gently, adding a calming, dreamlike quality to the soundscape. The combination of grounding noise and soothing music creates the ideal environment for unwinding, reducing stress, and achieving restorative rest. Let Deep Sleep Journey be your escape from the noise of the world, guiding you to a night of uninterrupted, peaceful sleep. 👇 Listen To Our Other Sleep Podcasts 👇 🔊 8 Hour Binaural Beats: Spotify | Apple Podcasts 🔊 Deep Sleep Stories: Spotify | Apple Podcasts -- 💤 ABOUT 8 HOUR SLEEP MUSIC PREMIUM 💤 Premium ($2.99/month): Ad-Free & Intro-Free Listening Over 200 episodes, completely ad-free Premium Plus ($4.99/month): Ad-free & Intro-free Listening Friday Night Bonus Episode Extended 12-Hour Episodes Video Episodes on Spotify The 8 Hour Binaural Beats Podcast Over 300 episodes, completely ad-free Sign up today and get a 7-night free trial! 👉 https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com 👈 -- 💬 If you've enjoyed the episode, please follow us and leave a comment down below! 📷 Follow us on Instagram: @8hoursleepmusic 📧 Email us at: [email protected] 💻 Visit our website: 8hoursleepmusic.com -- 💤 About The Podcast: The 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast was created to help those who suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep anxiety get better and more restful sleep with the help of relaxation music and nature sounds. Our 8-hour long episodes will last for the entire night, ensuring you enjoy deep and uninterrupted sleep. We release a new free episode twice per week on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Plus a bonus episode every Friday night for Premium Plus subscribers. Be sure to follow us and hit the bell icon to always catch the latest episode! -- 💡 How to Use This Podcast for Optimal Sleep: Find a comfortable spot, lower the lights, and prepare for a soothing experience. Set your volume at a low, comfortable level that allows the sounds to blend into the background without being overwhelming. This podcast is suitable for all ages, supporting restful sleep for individuals, couples, and families alike. Thank you for making the 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast part of your nightly routine. Here’s to peaceful dreams and a refreshed tomorrow! -- Keywords: relaxation music, sleep music, meditation music, calming, warm, soothing, peaceful, music for bedtime, gentle music for sleep, astral projection, lucid dreaming, REM sleep, 432 Hz, 528 Hz, rain sounds for sleep, nature sounds, binaural beats, ADHD, anxiety, insomnia, focus, reiki healing, spiritual healing, chakra alignment, DNA repair, white noise, brown noise, relaxing music, delta wave sleep. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com
    --------  
    8:55:47
  • 🌧️ Rainy Night Relax | 30-Minute Guided Sleep Meditation with Breathing Exercises, Affirmations, and 8 Hours of Rain Sounds 💤
    In this guided meditation episode, immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of gentle rainfall as you’re guided through a relaxing meditation for deep, restful sleep. Each breath, each word, and every soft raindrop invites you to release the stress of the day, let go of worries, and sink into a state of pure calm. With peaceful affirmations and mindful breathing exercises, this meditation will help ease your body and mind, guiding you toward tranquility and deep relaxation. Let the comforting rhythm of rain wash over you, carrying you into a night of uninterrupted, rejuvenating sleep. 👉 Want more sleep stories? Listen to the new Deep Sleep Stories podcast here: Spotify | Apple Podcasts -- 💤 ABOUT 8 HOUR SLEEP MUSIC PREMIUM 💤 Premium ($2.99/month): Ad-Free & Intro-Free Listening Over 250 episodes, completely ad-free Premium Plus ($4.99/month): Ad-free & Intro-free Listening Friday Night Bonus Episode Extended 12-Hour Episodes Video Episodes on Spotify All 3 Premium Podcasts Over 300 episodes, completely ad-free Sign up today and get a 7-night free trial! 👉 https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com 👈 -- 💬 If you've enjoyed the episode, please follow us and leave a comment down below! 📷 Follow us on Instagram: @8hoursleepmusic 📧 Email us at: [email protected] 💻 Visit our website: 8hoursleepmusic.com -- 💤 About The Podcast: The 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast was created to help those who suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep anxiety get better and more restful sleep with the help of relaxation music and nature sounds. Our 8-hour long episodes will last for the entire night, ensuring you enjoy deep and uninterrupted sleep. We release a new free episode twice per week on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Plus a bonus episode every Friday night for Premium Plus subscribers. Be sure to follow us and hit the bell icon to always catch the latest episode! -- 💡 How to Use This Podcast for Optimal Sleep: Find a comfortable spot, lower the lights, and prepare for a soothing experience. Set your volume at a low, comfortable level that allows the sounds to blend into the background without being overwhelming. This podcast is suitable for all ages, supporting restful sleep for individuals, couples, and families alike. Thank you for making the 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast part of your nightly routine. Here’s to peaceful dreams and a refreshed tomorrow! -- Keywords: relaxation music, sleep music, meditation music, calming, warm, soothing, peaceful, music for bedtime, gentle music for sleep, astral projection, lucid dreaming, REM sleep, 432 Hz, 528 Hz, rain sounds for sleep, nature sounds, binaural beats, ADHD, anxiety, insomnia, focus, reiki healing, spiritual healing, chakra alignment, DNA repair, white noise, brown noise, relaxing music, delta wave sleep. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com
    --------  
    8:51:43
  • 🧜‍♀️ Deep Ocean Fantasy | 8 Hours of Ethereal Ambient Music with Underwater Bubble Sounds for Sleep & Meditation 🐚
    Dive into the ethereal depths of Deep Ocean Fantasy, a calming soundscape that transports you to a mythical underwater realm. Imagine yourself in a world like the lost city of Atlantis, where mermaids and other mythical creatures dwell amidst shimmering coral and ancient ruins. This sleep soundscape combines magical ambient music with the soft sound of underwater bubbles, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that calms your mind and carries you into a night of peaceful rest. 💎 Go ad-free and intro-free with Premium! Get a 7-night FREE trial: https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com Episode Details: Ethereal melodies evoke the wonder and mystery of an ancient underwater city, perfect for quieting your mind. Gentle bubbling creates the sensation of floating in the deep, enhancing the immersive, fantasy-like experience. Close your eyes and explore a mythical world, where every sound feels like a brush with magic and wonder. Let Deep Ocean Fantasy guide you to a serene and otherworldly underwater sanctuary, where the gentle sounds of a magical ocean soothe you into a deep, restorative sleep. Relax and let the currents of Atlantis carry your dreams. 👇 Listen To Our Other Sleep Podcasts 👇 🔊 8 Hour Binaural Beats: Spotify | Apple Podcasts 🔊 Deep Sleep Stories: Spotify | Apple Podcasts -- 💤 ABOUT 8 HOUR SLEEP MUSIC PREMIUM 💤 Premium ($2.99/month): Ad-Free & Intro-Free Listening Over 200 episodes, completely ad-free Premium Plus ($4.99/month): Ad-free & Intro-free Listening Friday Night Bonus Episode Extended 12-Hour Episodes Video Episodes on Spotify The 8 Hour Binaural Beats Podcast Over 300 episodes, completely ad-free Sign up today and get a 7-night free trial! 👉 https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com 👈 -- 💬 If you've enjoyed the episode, please follow us and leave a comment down below! 📷 Follow us on Instagram: @8hoursleepmusic 📧 Email us at: [email protected] 💻 Visit our website: 8hoursleepmusic.com -- 💤 About The Podcast: The 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast was created to help those who suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep anxiety get better and more restful sleep with the help of relaxation music and nature sounds. Our 8-hour long episodes will last for the entire night, ensuring you enjoy deep and uninterrupted sleep. We release a new free episode twice per week on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Plus a bonus episode every Friday night for Premium Plus subscribers. Be sure to follow us and hit the bell icon to always catch the latest episode! -- 💡 How to Use This Podcast for Optimal Sleep: Find a comfortable spot, lower the lights, and prepare for a soothing experience. Set your volume at a low, comfortable level that allows the sounds to blend into the background without being overwhelming. This podcast is suitable for all ages, supporting restful sleep for individuals, couples, and families alike. Thank you for making the 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast part of your nightly routine. Here’s to peaceful dreams and a refreshed tomorrow! -- Keywords: relaxation music, sleep music, meditation music, calming, warm, soothing, peaceful, music for bedtime, gentle music for sleep, astral projection, lucid dreaming, REM sleep, 432 Hz, 528 Hz, rain sounds for sleep, nature sounds, binaural beats, ADHD, anxiety, insomnia, focus, reiki healing, spiritual healing, chakra alignment, DNA repair, white noise, brown noise, relaxing music, delta wave sleep. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com
    --------  
    8:58:47
  • 💊 [174 Hz] Pain Relief Music | 8 Hours of 174 Hz Deep Healing Music with Soothing Rain Sounds | Heal the Mind & Body with Sleep 😴
    This soothing sleep soundscape was designed to guide you into a night of deep rest and gentle healing. This episode features the calming 174 Hz frequency, known for its pain-relieving and restorative properties, combined with the soft, rhythmic sounds of gentle rain. Together, these elements create a serene environment that eases physical and mental tension, helping you drift into a peaceful, rejuvenating sleep. 💎 Go ad-free and intro-free with Premium! Get a 7-night FREE trial: https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com Episode Highlights: Known for its ability to relieve pain and promote cellular healing, the 174 Hz frequency creates a calm, supportive background that helps release discomfort and tension. The relaxing sound of rain provides a natural, comforting rhythm, creating a grounding and peaceful atmosphere ideal for sleep. 👇 Listen To Our Other Sleep Podcasts 👇 🔊 8 Hour Binaural Beats: Spotify | Apple Podcasts 🔊 Deep Sleep Stories: Spotify | Apple Podcasts -- 💤 ABOUT 8 HOUR SLEEP MUSIC PREMIUM 💤 Premium ($2.99/month): Ad-Free & Intro-Free Listening Over 200 episodes, completely ad-free Premium Plus ($4.99/month): Ad-free & Intro-free Listening Friday Night Bonus Episode Extended 12-Hour Episodes Video Episodes on Spotify The 8 Hour Binaural Beats Podcast Over 300 episodes, completely ad-free Sign up today and get a 7-night free trial! 👉 https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com 👈 -- 💬 If you've enjoyed the episode, please follow us and leave a comment down below! 📷 Follow us on Instagram: @8hoursleepmusic 📧 Email us at: [email protected] 💻 Visit our website: 8hoursleepmusic.com -- 💤 About The Podcast: The 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast was created to help those who suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep anxiety get better and more restful sleep with the help of relaxation music and nature sounds. Our 8-hour long episodes will last for the entire night, ensuring you enjoy deep and uninterrupted sleep. We release a new free episode twice per week on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Plus a bonus episode every Friday night for Premium Plus subscribers. Be sure to follow us and hit the bell icon to always catch the latest episode! -- 💡 How to Use This Podcast for Optimal Sleep: Find a comfortable spot, lower the lights, and prepare for a soothing experience. Set your volume at a low, comfortable level that allows the sounds to blend into the background without being overwhelming. This podcast is suitable for all ages, supporting restful sleep for individuals, couples, and families alike. Thank you for making the 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast part of your nightly routine. Here’s to peaceful dreams and a refreshed tomorrow! -- Keywords: relaxation music, sleep music, meditation music, calming, warm, soothing, peaceful, music for bedtime, gentle music for sleep, astral projection, lucid dreaming, REM sleep, 432 Hz, 528 Hz, rain sounds for sleep, nature sounds, binaural beats, ADHD, anxiety, insomnia, focus, reiki healing, spiritual healing, chakra alignment, DNA repair, white noise, brown noise, relaxing music, delta wave sleep. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com
    --------  
    8:58:30
  • 💖 [639 Hz] Forest of Love | 8 Hours of The Love Frequency | Manifest Love & Relationships | Lush Forest Soundscape for Deep Sleep 🌲
    Step into Forest of Love, a peaceful soundscape designed to surround you in the calming embrace of nature, set to the soothing 639 Hz frequency. Known as the “frequency of connection and harmony,” 639 Hz helps clear the mind and open the heart, making it perfect for a night of deep, restful sleep. This episode combines gentle, ambient music with the sound of a tranquil river stream and the soft calls of forest birds, creating a lush and nurturing environment for relaxation and rejuvenation. 💎 Go ad-free and intro-free with Premium! Get a 7-night FREE trial: https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com Episode Highlights: Known for its healing and harmonizing qualities, the 639 Hz frequency promotes inner balance and connection, helping you to unwind and feel at peace. The steady flow of a river provides a natural, grounding rhythm that gently soothes the senses and encourages relaxation. Birds sing softly in the background, enhancing the atmosphere of a serene, vibrant forest, perfect for easing into a calm, deep sleep. Let Forest of Love guide you into nature’s embrace, where the healing tones of 639 Hz, flowing water, and the gentle sounds of the forest lull you into a night of peaceful slumber. Tune in, relax, and let love and harmony fill your dreams. 👇 Listen To Our Other Sleep Podcasts 👇 🔊 8 Hour Binaural Beats: Spotify | Apple Podcasts 🔊 Deep Sleep Stories: Spotify | Apple Podcasts -- 💤 ABOUT 8 HOUR SLEEP MUSIC PREMIUM 💤 Premium ($2.99/month): Ad-Free & Intro-Free Listening Over 200 episodes, completely ad-free Premium Plus ($4.99/month): Ad-free & Intro-free Listening Friday Night Bonus Episode Extended 12-Hour Episodes Video Episodes on Spotify The 8 Hour Binaural Beats Podcast Over 300 episodes, completely ad-free Sign up today and get a 7-night free trial! 👉 https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com 👈 -- 💬 If you've enjoyed the episode, please follow us and leave a comment down below! 📷 Follow us on Instagram: @8hoursleepmusic 📧 Email us at: [email protected] 💻 Visit our website: 8hoursleepmusic.com -- 💤 About The Podcast: The 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast was created to help those who suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep anxiety get better and more restful sleep with the help of relaxation music and nature sounds. Our 8-hour long episodes will last for the entire night, ensuring you enjoy deep and uninterrupted sleep. We release a new free episode twice per week on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. Plus a bonus episode every Friday night for Premium Plus subscribers. Be sure to follow us and hit the bell icon to always catch the latest episode! -- 💡 How to Use This Podcast for Optimal Sleep: Find a comfortable spot, lower the lights, and prepare for a soothing experience. Set your volume at a low, comfortable level that allows the sounds to blend into the background without being overwhelming. This podcast is suitable for all ages, supporting restful sleep for individuals, couples, and families alike. Thank you for making the 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast part of your nightly routine. Here’s to peaceful dreams and a refreshed tomorrow! -- Keywords: relaxation music, sleep music, meditation music, calming, warm, soothing, peaceful, music for bedtime, gentle music for sleep, astral projection, lucid dreaming, REM sleep, 432 Hz, 528 Hz, rain sounds for sleep, nature sounds, binaural beats, ADHD, anxiety, insomnia, focus, reiki healing, spiritual healing, chakra alignment, DNA repair, white noise, brown noise, relaxing music, delta wave sleep. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com
    --------  
    8:57:42

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About 8 Hour Sleep Music

Welcome to 8 Hour Sleep Music, a podcast that combines 8 hours of relaxing music with nature sounds, white noise, and brown noise to create peaceful soundscapes that are specifically designed to block out unwanted sounds that prevent you from falling asleep. We live in a noisy world, and sometimes it can be difficult to get a good night's rest. Our peaceful 8-hour soundscapes, sleep stories, and guided meditations are the perfect solution to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep all night. 📣 This free podcast may contain an ad after the intro. There will be no ads in the middle of the episode to wake you up. ✨ Want to remove the ads? Get ad-free listening with 8 Hour Sleep Music Premium and get weekly bonus content with Premium Plus. Try it out FREE for 7-nights: https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com 💎 8 HOUR SLEEP MUSIC PREMIUM 💎 Premium Includes: Ad-Free & Intro-Free Listening Over 200 episodes, completely ad-free Premium Plus Includes: Ad-free & Intro-free Listening Friday Night Bonus Episode Extended 12-Hour Episodes Video Episodes on Spotify The 8 Hour Binaural Beats Podcast Over 300 episodes, completely ad-free 💤 Sign up today and get a 7-night free trial! 💤 👉 https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com 👈 -- The 8 Hour Sleep Music Podcast was created to help those who suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep anxiety get better and more restful sleep with the help of relaxation music and nature sounds. Our 8-hour long episodes will last for the entire night, ensuring you enjoy deep and uninterrupted sleep. We release new free episodes twice per week on Sunday and Wednesday evenings, plus a bonus episode every Friday night for Premium Plus subscribers. Be sure to follow us and hit the bell icon to always catch the latest episode! 📷 Follow us on Instagram @8hoursleepmusic for episode updates and cool visual content. 🎵 Check out our other podcast 8 Hour Binaural Beats 📧 Questions or comments? Have an idea for a future episode? Email Us At: [email protected] 💻 Visit Our Website: 8hoursleepmusic.com Support our show by becoming a premium member! https://8hoursleepmusic.supercast.com
Podcast website

Listen to 8 Hour Sleep Music, The Dr. John Delony Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

8 Hour Sleep Music: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:43:32 AM